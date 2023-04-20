The 2023 NBA playoffs rolled on Wednesday night with a trio of Game 2s. Things started in Memphis, where the second-seeded Grizzlies topped the Lakers without the services of Ja Morant. There was another star injury to watch in Milwaukee, where Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Game 2 due to a back injury but the Bucks took care of business without him. Wednesday's action closes out in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets are hoping to cruise to another win against the eighth-seeded Timberwolves.

The Celtics, Cavaliers and Suns were all winners at home on Tuesday night. Boston went up 2-0 over the Hawks, while Cleveland and Phoenix evened their respective series against the Knicks and Clippers. The 76ers and Kings were both victorious on Monday night, and they'll have the chance to take commanding 3-0 series leads on Thursday against the Nets and Warriors. Golden State, the defending champs, are down 0-2 in a series for the first time in the Stephen Curry era and will not have star veteran Draymond Green in Game 3 after the NBA announced a suspension on Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics are rolling through the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The defending Eastern Conference champions are up 2-0 on the Atlanta Hawks after their 119-106 victory in Game 2 Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum led the way with 29 points for Boston who as a team produced impressive shooting splits of 55.8/45.5/80. Atlanta's trio of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter scored a combined 71 points, but the Hawks' depth has just been no match for that of the Celtics.

The Cavaliers evened their series with the Knicks at 1, win a 107-90 victory, behind an amazing performance from Darius Garland, who led all scorers with 32 points, including six 3s. Garland and Caris LeVert (24 points) combined to knock down 51.5% of their 3-point shots. It was also Cleveland's first postseason victory that did not involve LeBron James since April 1998. Shooting woes plagued the Knicks starters, as none of them shot 50%. Julius Randle (40%) scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson (29%) scored 20 points.

Below is a quick look at Wednesday's scores and Thursday's slate followed by a series-by-series schedule for the full first round.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Tuesday's results

Game 2 : Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2 : Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday's schedule

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Series tied 1-1)

: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Series tied 1-1) Game 2 : Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied 1-1)

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 1-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket