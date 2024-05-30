Game 5 of the 2024 Western Conference finals has the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening. The Mavericks opened the series with three consecutive wins to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Minnesota bounced back in a major way in Game 4, securing a 105-100 win on the road. The Mavericks are still leading the series 3-1 and are one win away from booking a spot in the NBA Finals.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -4.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 209.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -198, Dallas +164

MIN: The Timberwolves are 3-6 ATS in their past nine games

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games on the road

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a superb two-way threat for Minnesota. Edwards has a quick first step to soar to the rim with a smooth jumper to space the floor. The Georgia product is also determined to be an energetic defender. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Edwards ranks first on the team in points (27.5), assists (6.5), and steals (1.5). In the Game 4 win, he totaled 29 points, 10 boards, and nine assists.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns has the ability to score from all three levels on the floor. Towns owns a good shooting range with a knack for being active on the boards. The four-time All-Star logs 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in the postseason. In his last outing, the 28-year-old finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and went 4-of-5 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic continues to be the No. 1 playmaker on the court for the Mavs. Doncic plays at his own pace but knows how to pick his spots as both a scorer and facilitator. The 25-year-old averages team-highs in scoring (28.3), rebounds (9.6), assists (9.1), and steals (1.6) in the playoffs. In Tuesday's loss, Doncic recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Center Daniel Gafford brings terrific athleticism to the frontcourt. Gafford plays above the rim as both a rebounder and a shot blocker. He also excels in the pick-and-roll as an alley-oop threat. The Arkansas product averages 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. He's scored in double figures in three games this series. In Game 4, Gafford notched 12 points, eight boards, three blocks, and shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. See which team to pick here.

