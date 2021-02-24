The full roster pool for the 2021 NBA All-Star game is now set. Reserves were revealed on TNT on Tuesday night and starters were announced last week. As always, 12 players from each conference were selected, making 24 total All-Stars. The conference restrictions were only for voting purposes, as the league will use a player draft for the third straight season with the leading vote-getter in each conference serving as the captain. This year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will serve as the two captains. The draft is set for March 4. The All-Star game itself will be played on March 7 in Atlanta.
Here's a look at the full list of 2021 All-Star selections:
Eastern Conference
Head coach: Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers
Starters
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (team captain)
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
Reserves
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Western Conference
Head coach: Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (team captain)
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Four players -- Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, and Zion Williamson -- will be making their first All-Star Game appearance, while LeBron James will be making his 17th appearance in the game. That number puts him third all-time, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18). Despite the fact that some players were against the idea of having an All-Star game amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently explained why the league thought that having the game was the right thing to do.
"It's a global event for us, and we're making our best efforts to embrace all aspects of our league to the extent we can through this pandemic and this is just one more opportunity," Silver said. "... It seems like no decisions during this pandemic come without uncertainty and come without risk. This is yet another one of them, and yet it's my job to balance all those interests and ultimately it feels like the right thing to do to go forward."
Even though there won't be fans in the stands, there will be a ton of talent on the floor, and in turn, the annual exhibition promises to be extremely exciting.