The full roster pool for the 2021 NBA All-Star game is now set. Reserves were revealed on TNT on Tuesday night and starters were announced last week. As always, 12 players from each conference were selected, making 24 total All-Stars. The conference restrictions were only for voting purposes, as the league will use a player draft for the third straight season with the leading vote-getter in each conference serving as the captain. This year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will serve as the two captains. The draft is set for March 4. The All-Star game itself will be played on March 7 in Atlanta.

Here's a look at the full list of 2021 All-Star selections:

Eastern Conference

Head coach: Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Starters Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (team captain) Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Reserves Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics James Harden, Brooklyn Nets Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Julius Randle, New York Knicks Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Western Conference

Head coach: Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Starters LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (team captain) Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers Reserves Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Four players -- Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, and Zion Williamson -- will be making their first All-Star Game appearance, while LeBron James will be making his 17th appearance in the game. That number puts him third all-time, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18). Despite the fact that some players were against the idea of having an All-Star game amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently explained why the league thought that having the game was the right thing to do.

"It's a global event for us, and we're making our best efforts to embrace all aspects of our league to the extent we can through this pandemic and this is just one more opportunity," Silver said. "... It seems like no decisions during this pandemic come without uncertainty and come without risk. This is yet another one of them, and yet it's my job to balance all those interests and ultimately it feels like the right thing to do to go forward."

Even though there won't be fans in the stands, there will be a ton of talent on the floor, and in turn, the annual exhibition promises to be extremely exciting.