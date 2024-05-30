The Minnesota Timberwolves will attempt to stave off elimination from the 2024 NBA playoffs when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. In Game 4 on Tuesday, Minnesota had its best shooting night of the series (53%) en route to a 105-100 victory. Despite the win, the Timberwolves still trail the best-of-seven series 3-1. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will look to clinch just the third trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history with a victory in Game 5.

Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is listed as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks or NBA playoff predictions, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Minnesota -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 209.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota -196, Dallas +163

MIN: Timberwolves led the NBA in defensive efficiency (108.4) during the regular season

DAL: Luka Doncic leads all players in assists per game (9.1) during the playoffs

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Karl-Anthony Towns regained his shooting stroke on Tuesday night. Towns, who shot 41.6% from 3-point land during the regular season, shot just 13.6% (3-of-22) from beyond the 3-point line over the first three games of the series. But in Game 4, he made 4-of-5 3-pointers and helped Minnesota shoot 45.8% (11-of-24) from 3-point land.

In addition, the Timberwolves have one of the best players in the league in Anthony Edwards. The former No. 1 overall pick had the best season of his career, averaging 25.9 points on 46.1% shooting from the field during the regular season. For his efforts, he was named to the All-NBA second team. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Luka Doncic has been an elite playmaker for Dallas during the playoffs. In the postseason the do-it-all point guard has led all players in assists, averaging 9.1 per game. He also ranks eighth in scoring (28.3 points per game) and ninth in rebounding (9.6). In Game 4 on Tuesday he had a triple-double, with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Led by Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have excelled in clutch situations this season. Dallas owned the NBA's second-best clutch record (23-9) and the best clutch offense (127.1 points per 100 possessions) during the regular season. So far in this series against Minnesota, the Mavericks have outscored the Timberwolves 32-21 in the final three minutes of the four games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 208 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 5 of Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.