NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Lonzo catches fire as Lakers beat Spurs
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Saturday night in the NBA
With seven games on the docket this Saturday, it was a bit of a slow night in the NBA. However, just by glancing at the final scores, it should be clear that there was no shortage of quality action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 3
- Orlando Magic 107, Memphis Grizzlies 100 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 105, Detroit Pistons 96 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 126, Cleveland Cavaliers 117 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 123, Boston Celtics 120 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 116, San Antonio Spurs 112 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 98, Sacramento Kings 91 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 108, Oklahoma City Thunder 100 (Box Score)
Lonzo stays hot as Lakers win fifth straight
Lonzo Ball continued his torrid shooting since coming back from a knee injury, knocking down six of his 10 3-point attempts in a comeback win over the Spurs. That's five straight wins for the Lakers.
Rockets come back to beat Celtics
If this was a preview of the NBA Finals, we're in for a treat. The Rockets came back late to beat the Celtics for their 15th straight win, in one of the best games of the year. James Harden finished with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Eric Gordon led all scorers with 29 points.
Russ swats Dame at the rim
In a battle of two of the best point guards in the NBA, Russell Westbrook had Damian Lillard's number on this play.
Nance posterizes Plumlee
Oh my goodness, Larry Nance. Not only did he dunk all over Mason Plumlee, but he also pointed at him afterwards. You win this round, Larry.
Kyrie with the sweet dish
Kyrie Irving sure knows what to do with the basketball. He put on a mini-show and finished the play with a nice assist to Al Horford.
Hezonja with the windmill
Mario Hezonja decided to get a little fancy on the wide-open fast break for the Magic.
And-Ones:
- Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge missed Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an ankle injury.
- Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony rested during Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
- J.R. Smith rejoined the Cavs' starting lineup on Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for throwing a food item, reportedly identified as chicken tortilla soup, at an assistant coach.
- Despite reports of a possible return, Celtics coach Brad Stevens insisted on Saturday that injured forward Gordon Hayward is "not playing this year."
- Cavs forward Kevin Love is reportedly hoping to return earlier than expected from his broken hand.
