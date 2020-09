The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a Finals berth after ousting the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. LeBron James will face off against his former team for the title after the Miami Heat took down the Boston Celtics in six games. Every NBA Finals game will air on ABC. Stream available in select markets through fuboTV (Try for free).

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each series.

Finals schedule: (1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (5) Miami Heat

All times Eastern

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

*If necessary

Completed Series: Western Conference

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets: Conference finals

(Los Angeles wins series 4-1)

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets: Conference semis

(Nuggets win series 4-3)

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers: First round

(L.A. Lakers win series 4-1)

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks: First round

(L.A. Clippers win series 4-2)

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz: First round

(Denver wins series 4-3)

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder: First round

(Houston wins series 4-3)

Completed Series: Eastern Conference

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (5) Miami Heat: Conference finals

(Miami wins series 4-2)

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Miami Heat: Conference semis

(Miami wins series 4-1)

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (3) Boston Celtics: Conference semis

(Boston wins 4-3)

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic: First round

(Milwaukee wins series 4-1)

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets: First round

(Toronto wins series 4-0)

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers: First round

(Boston wins series 4-0)

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat: First round

(Miami wins series 4-0)