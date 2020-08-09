Watch Now: Highlights: Lakers vs. Pacers ( 1:53 )

Damian Lillard missed a pair of late free throws, and the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a potentially pivotal loss to the Clippers as they continue to vie for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. With the loss, Portland now trails No. 8 Memphis but continues to hold the inside track on the No. 9 spot and a spot in a play-in series ... barely. The Suns and Spurs are both a half game back of Portland.

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice, but the higher seed only needing to win once.

Here's a rundown of Saturday's bubble results:

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 51-18 (--) vs. Grizzlies/Blazers 2. Clippers 47-22 (4.5 GB) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 46-24 (6 GB) vs. Thunder 4. Rockets 43-25 (8 GB) vs. Jazz 5. Thunder 42-26 (9 GB) vs. Rockets 6. Jazz 43-27 (9 GB) vs. Nuggets 7. Mavericks 42-30 (11 GB) vs. Clippers 8. Grizzlies 33-37 (19 GB) vs. Blazers (Play-in)

The Thunder and Jazz flip-flop seeds again after Utah's loss to Denver, which strengthened the Nuggets' grip on the No 3 seed over the Rockets. Memphis has a bit more breathing room at No. 8 for the moment.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Trail Blazers 32-39 1.5 GB 10. Suns 31-39 2 GB 11. Spurs 30-38 2 GB 12. Pelicans 30-39 2.5 GB 13. Kings 29-40 3.5 GB

The Blazers continue to have the inside track on a play-in series with Memphis because they will have the tiebreaker based on winning percentage, but the Suns are coming. Phoenix moved to 5-0 in the bubble with a victory over Miami on Saturday.

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Bucks 55-15 (--) vs. Magic 2. Raptors 49-19 (5.5 GB) vs. Nets 3. Celtics 46-23 (9 GB) vs. 76ers 4. Heat 43-26 (12 GB) vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 43-27 (12.5 GB) vs. Heat 6. 76ers 42-27 (13 GB) vs. Celtics 7. Nets 33-36 (22 GB) vs. Raptors 8. Magic 32-38 (23.5 GB) vs. Bucks

No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday.

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.