Team USA didn't even medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and with the Olympics looming, USA Basketball was determined not to let that happen again. Superstars around the league have expressed interest in playing this summer in Paris, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Team USA has already picked the 12 players it wants to bring to Paris over the summer.

Eleven of those players, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, were announced Monday night. On Tuesday, USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported that Kawhi Leonard would nab the final spot.

Below is the reportedly finalized roster Olympic for Team USA:

Notably, every player on this roster played for Team USA in some major international competition aside from Embiid and Leonard. James, Durant, Tatum, Booker, Holiday, Adebayo and Davis have won Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA. Haliburton, Edwards and Curry have all played for World Cup teams.

Whittling down the field for the 2024 Olympics was an extremely difficult task. Pretty much every All-Star that addressed the topic on the record essentially said that they would play if asked. Notably, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was among those players who suggested that they would play if given the opportunity, but is not listed on this initial roster. There are simply more viable players than available roster spots.

The playoffs could potentially force Team USA to dip deeper into its player pool. All 12 Team USA selections are currently on teams set to compete in the NBA postseason, and if anyone gets hurt, spots could potentially open. Team USA initially named 41 players to its pool of possible choices earlier in the season.

Of those 41, 12 have obviously been chosen, leaving 29 other candidates: Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, De'Aaron Fox, Paul George, Aaron Gordon, James Harden, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram Kyrie Irving, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, Derrick White and Trae Young.

Team USA is expected to face arguably the stiffest Olympic competition ever this offseason. FIBA World Cup champion Germany should return most of its roster for the Olympics. Bronze medalist Canada should be even better if Jamal Murray is healthy enough to play. Serbia won silver at the World Cup without Nikola Jokic. And then, of course, there are the hosts. France will not only bring back the core of the 2020 Olympic silver medalists, but will also add Victor Wembanyama to the fray this time around.

These teams all have significantly more continuity and experience in the FIBA system than Team USA does. Coach Steve Kerr and managing director Grant Hill needed to build the best possible roster to compete, and based on star power alone, they've certainly done so with this group.