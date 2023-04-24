I have submitted my final project of the 2023 NFL Draft, and you can read a large portion of it below. After evaluating the entire draft class, these are my top 100 prospects this year.

This Big Board has a little bit of everything. I've included comparisons -- which I love doing and put way too much time into -- for the top 32, along with a few extras throughout the top 100. There are a few spots in which I've paused to write quick scouting reports for a group of prospects as well.

For a quick primer on my grading system, it's constructed as follows -- grades in five categories I deem most important to each position, weighed from most important to least important. That combination of grades equates to a prospect's "raw grade." But I'm not done at that point. I then add "position addition" at each spot -- and this is another subjective part of the process -- based on how valuable I view each position. For full transparency, here's how I rank the importance (and supply/demand) of each position on the field in today's NFL:

1. Quarterback

Tied 2. Wide Receiver

T2. Offensive tackle

T2. Edge rusher

T5 Cornerback

T5. Interior offensive line

T7. Interior defensive line

T7. Safety

T9. Tight end

T9 Linebacker

11. Running back

Positional value matters. It's baked into my board, and it's precisely why I'm always a higher on quarterbacks and lower on running backs than the NFL.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

1. Anthony Richardson QB1, Florida - Comparison: More explosive Cam Newton

Richardson and Stroud (and Young actually) were graded incredibly closely in my scouting gradebook. And my overall process is very quantitative-based. But I made a last-second exception for Richardson almost 100% based on feel, which is very atypical. It just felt like a necessity. I'm a huge fan/believer in Richardson's upside, and because he's so large and so athletic, his floor is not low.

2. C.J. Stroud, QB2, Ohio State - Comparison: A bit more athletic Sam Bradford

Everything you've heard and read about Stroud's strengths, I totally agree with. I'm just ever-so-slightly concerned about his play while pressured. He wasn't under duress often in 2022. That's worrisome as he projects to the NFL. When he was pressured, outside of a few impressive scrambles against Georgia, Stroud was hardly top-10-pick caliber.

3. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE1, Alabama - Comparison: Khalil Mack

I've gotten Khalil Mack vibes from Anderson for years. He's not the most explosive, nor the bendiest, but his hands are dynamite on contact, and his motor revs all game long.

4. Bryce Young, QB3, Alabama - Comparison: Tony Romo

Young's creativity, poise, and anticipation all represent some of the best I've seen of their kind at the position. He's pinpoint accurate, too. His arm isn't stellar, and he's not a super-explosive, high-level athlete who will be able to run away from NFL defenders on a routine basis.

5. Jalen Carter, DL1, Georgia - Comparison: Marcell Dareus

Carter is mostly as advertised on the interior. Quick first step, nice collection of pass-rush moves, stunning power. Is he Aaron Donald or Ndamukong Suh 2.0? Not quite. And, of course, this ranking is strictly based on Carter's on-field capabilities.

6. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE2, Iowa - Comparison: Jaelan Phillips

Van Ness is a not-yet-22-year-old outside rusher with serious length, strength, and an ascending pass-rush move arsenal. I'm betting on all that at a premium position early in the draft. He's just scratching the surface on how good of a football player he can be.

7. Quentin Johnston, WR1, TCU - Comparison: Justin Blackmon

To me, it feels like the general consensus has been viewing Johnston differently than me. I don't see him as a Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, George Pickens type rebounder normally associated with a wideout prospect of his size. He's not that. He's more D.J. Moore or A.J. Brown-like, boulder of an explosive yards-after-the-catch weapon at the next level. His hands and lack of sheer dominance in traffic are a tick worrisome, no doubt. But in today's NFL, I want a specimen like Johnston at receiver on my team.

8. Darnell Wright, OT1, Tennessee - Comparison: Taylor Moton

I'll be succinct with Wright. He's enormous yet well-proportioned with advanced hand work in pass protection, high-level athleticism, and a mean streak easy to discern on film. Plug-and-play offensive tackle with All-Pro upside.

9. Tyree Wilson, EDGE3, Texas Tech - Comparison: Aldon Smith

Wilson is taller and longer than Myles Garrett at just about the same weight. Think about that for a minute. He's pretty bendy, too, and plays with serious speed-to-power conversion. If the pass-rush move arsenal continues to grow, Wilson can be a matchup migraine on the outside.

10. Cam Smith, CB1, South Carolina - Comparison: Jaire Alexander

The most slept-on corner in a strong class. Smith was absolutely lockdown in 2021, and while not quite as good in 2022, he still got his hands on the football often thanks to plus mirroring skill, feistiness at the line of scrimmage, and very natural ball skills.

11. Joey Porter Jr., CB2, Penn State - Martin Emerson

Porter's game is a little more of a rollercoaster than I'd typically like, but I can't ignore his measurables -- 34 inch arms! -- and general smoothness when sticking to wide receivers. His highs are All-Pro caliber.

12. Calijah Kancey, DL2, Pittsburgh - Smaller, explosive Javon Hargrave

I have a thing for explosive, up-the-field rushers in today's NFL, and Kancey is the best pure pass-rusher -- regardless of position -- in the class. Sure, there'll be some times he's overmatched physically in the trenches. There will be many more instances in which he makes centers and guards look silly with his speed and hand work.

13. Nolan Smith, EDGE4, Georgia - Comparison: Haason Reddick

Smith is small for the edge rusher spot. Kind of. There are a fair amount successful 240-255 pound outside rushers in today's game, and it wouldn't be a big ask for Smith to play at around the lower weight of that range in the NFL. Of course, he's ridiculously explosive and super strong. Awesome run defender. Lead pipes for arms. If he advances his pass-rush move collection, there's no telling how awesome he can be.

14. Christian Gonzalez, CB3, Oregon - Comparison: Greg Newsome

Long, explosive, fast, smooth, effortless. Nice collection of adjectives for a cornerback. The only concern -- and it's a legitimate one -- with Gonzalez, his lack of ball production. In today's NFL, you're just not going to be a Darrelle Revis type, complete lockdown corner who doesn't need to have pass breakups and interceptions to be dominant.

15. Will Levis QB4 Kentucky - Comparison: More athletic Carson Wentz

Physically, Levis has it -- big arm and athleticism to be a capable runner. He has experience in an offense run by current Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The decision-making is worrisome, as is his overall accuracy, and I would've liked to see more scrambling and utilization of his legs in 2022.

16. Devon Witherspoon, CB4, Illinois - Comparison: More athletic Coby Bryant

Feisty, assertive, athletic. That's how I'd summarize Witherspoon's film. He's an agitator and goes to war every time he finds the football. His measurables and overall athleticism aren't quite as impressive as his contemporaries in this class. But I'd want him on my defense to raise the overall aggression of it.

17. Bryan Bresee, DL3, Clemson - Comparison: Zach Allen

We can't forget that before the 2022 season, Bresee was mostly viewed as a top-10 lock. And it's not like he had a disappointing true junior campaign. In fact, it was his most efficient season rushing the passer. Then he tested through the roof at the combine but is seemingly still flying under the radar somehow. He makes it look easy with his length and physical gifts at any position along the defensive line.

18. Paris Johnson Jr., OT2, Ohio State - Comparison: Laremy Tunsil

Johnson isn't a consistent point-of-attack winner, yet his immense length and high-caliber athleticism allow him to recover in the rare instances he's beaten. With more of a mean streak, that should be able to be instilled in him at the NFL level. He can be a long-time quality starter at either tackle spot.

19. Jack Campbell, LB1, Iowa - Comparison: Germaine Pratt

Campbell isn't a blur on film. Everything else about his game is precisely what I look for in a true off-ball linebacker. He's disciplined but efficient against the run, understands route concepts and has the quickness to stay with pass-catchers in man. His ball skills are natural, and he rarely misses a tackle. Campbell's rarely out of position. He's a stud.

20. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR2, Ohio State - Comparison: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Smith-Njigba isn't a tremendous athlete but glides on the football field. He's truly a "faster on the field" type. From the slot, he can be a high-volume weapon instantly. His short-area quickness, vision in space, and ball-tracking skills are major strengths to his game.

21. Deonte Banks, CB5, Maryland - Comparison: Marshon Lattimore

Banks is a sticky, fluidly athletic outside corner. He truly has the suddenness of a nickel corner. His ball skills are the only negative I saw on film. He's a reliable tackler, too.

22. Brian Branch, S, Alabama - Comparison: Julian Love

Branch is the best tackling defensive back I've ever scouted. He was placed in a complex yet opportunistic role in Alabama's defense, and he made the most of it. His instincts are better than his athletic profile. A rock-solid slot defender is becoming increasingly valuable in today's NFL. That's what Branch is.

23. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL1, Michigan - Comparison: Corey Linsley

Oluwatimi is the most unshakable blocker in the class, especially at one of the interior positions. Strong and incredibly balanced, he's always in the right position, and pass-rush moves don't faze him. Not an impeccable mover, Oluwatimi gets out of his stance in a hurry and boasts vice grips for hands.

24. Darnell Washington, TE1, Georgia - Comparison: Martellus Bennett

Washington is a ferocious, torque monster as a blocker, possesses enormous hands along with a colossal catch radius, and he's a deceptive athlete, particularly after the catch. He could slim down slightly to add more separation skill to his game as a route-runner. But as is -- Washington is a menacing YAC machine.

25. Derick Hall, EDGE5, Auburn - Comparison: Longer Carl Lawson

Hall looks like he's already spent two years in an NFL strength and conditioning program, and while he's not the bendiest, most refined outside rusher in this class, he's far from a liability in either of those two areas, and he works his tail off every snap with copious amounts of energy. Hall is crazy long, too, and often deploys that length to his advantage.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

26. Michael Mayer, TE2, Notre Dame - Comparison: Mark Andrews

Mayer is the classic "safe" prospect who lacks elite, All-Pro traits but is as squeaky clean as they come at his position. Mayer understands how to run intricate routes, catches everything in sight, is a respectable blocker, and comes fully equipped with YAC talent better than most tight end prospects.

27. Broderick Jones, OT3, Georgia - Comparison: Jack Conklin

I'll be frank -- Jones didn't really do it for me on film, but I fully acknowledge the upside comes with his supreme athletic gifts and nearly 35-inch arms. He's not Andrew Thomas 2.0. A quality yet slightly risky gamble in Round 1.

28. Jakorian Bennett, CB6, Maryland - Comparison: L'Jarius Sneed

As I'm watching Deonte Banks, I keep seeing No. 2 making play after play after play in coverage. Then at the combine, Bennett's testing stacked up with his more well-known secondary mate. He flies. Super explosive. Bennett has more inside-out versatility than Banks, too. He's a charged up defensive back with natural ball skills. His tackling scares me a bit.

29. Anton Harrison, OT4, Oklahoma - Comparison: Ronnie Stanley

Harrison has most of the classic Oklahoma offensive tackle power and comes with quickness and a calm demeanor in pass protection, although this is not a built-in-a-lab athletic specimen. While he does love quick-setting edge rushers -- a staple of Oklahoma blockers -- he battles well and can recover against speed outside rushers. His run-blocking is actually a tick behind the rest of his game, which speaks to his ranking here.

30. Sam LaPorta, TE3, Iowa - Comparison: Slightly less explosive George Kittle

LaPorta was a menace after the catch during his Iowa career, and his athletic testing was eerily similar to Kittle's when he entered the league in 2017. LaPorta's suddenness in his routes and with the ball in his hands remind me very much of the 49ers star, yet he's probably not as overwhelming as an in-line blocker.

31. John Michael Schmitz, IOL2, Minnesota - Comparison: Erik McCoy

Schmitz floats on the field. He's the best reach blocker of any interior lineman in the class, and because of his wide frame and quality length, plays with awesome ability to control interior defenders in the run game. I would like to see better accuracy at the second level though. He's incredibly experienced, so he's seen every defensive look and blitz and plays with an impressive anchor. Not a freaky athlete, Schmitz plays quicker than he tested.

32. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE6, Kansas State - Comparison: Arden Key

Anudike-Uzomah is one of the most fun outside rushers to watch on film. He plays with his hair on fire and blends burst, bend, and combative hand work to keep offensive tackles guessing as to how he'll attack on a pass play. At around 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, he has an ideal outside pass-rusher frame. He can get outmuscled in the run game and despite his physique, needs to get stronger. I still believe his best football is in front of him.

33. Zay Flowers, WR3, Boston College - Comparison: More elusive Elijah Moore

Flowers is a three-level winner. Because of his lightning-quick feet, he can separate on an underneath route and scoot for extra yardage. He runs crisp intermediate routes, and has the afterburners to stretch the defense vertically. While short, Flowers plays a bit bigger than his size and could probably weigh close to 190 without losing his juice. His hands could improve at the next level.

34. Will McDonald IV, EDGE7, Iowa State

35. Peter Skoronski, OT5, Northwestern

36. Dalton Kincaid, TE4, Utah

37. Steve Avila, IOL3, TCU

38. Bijan Robinson, RB1, Texas - Comparison: Ezekiel Elliott

Robinson has ideal feature back size with the feet of a scatback and impeccable balance through contact. His vision in tight spaces is outstanding, too. He looked like a future first-round pick starting in his freshman season. The only thing missing from Robinson's game is elite long speed. Elliott was a comparatively big, stunningly elusive runner entering the league out of Ohio State in 2016.

39. Sidy Sow, OL3, Eastern Michigan

40. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL4, Florida

41. Rashee Rice, WR4, SMU

42. Cory Trice, CB7, Purdue

43. Myles Murphy, EDGE8, Clemson

This is a good place to pause for some general thoughts. Sow is my biggest sleeper in the entire class. He played 56 games in his Eastern Michigan career, and it shows. It's nearly impossible to find him in a precarious situation. He has ideal NFL offensive guard size, serious power and balance, and tested like an elite athlete. I have little reservations about Sow becoming a stud interior blocker at the next level. Torrence is a very similar prospect.

Rice is one of the most underrated wideouts in this class for a few reasons. Unlike many of the top wideouts in the class, he has a sturdy frame -- 6-foot-0 1/2" and 204 pounds -- with major explosiveness. He rocks after the catch and when the ball's in his vicinity in traffic. Trice is a super long, sticky ballhawk who tackles amazingly well and has 4.47 speed at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds.

44. Darius Rush, CB8, South Carolina

45. Jordan Addison WR5 USC

46. JL Skinner, S3, Boise State

47. Jalen Redmond, DL4, Oklahoma

48. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB2, Alabama

49. Daiyan Henley, LB2, Washington State

50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL5, Northwestern

51. Riley Moss, CB9, Iowa

52. Drew Sanders, LB3, Arkansas - Comparison: Less athletic Micah Parsons

If you tell me Sanders will be utilized like Parsons -- mostly as an edge rusher -- then Sanders' grade is squarely inside the first round. As a traditional linebacker, he has a lot of development ahead, particularly when it comes to a seminal facet of playing the position -- tackling. On the edge, he's so natural. Burst, violent hands, and elite-level closing speed.

53. DJ Turner, CB10 Michigan

54. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL6, Florida

55. Moro Ojomo, DL7, Texas

56. Colby Wooden, DL8, Auburn

57. Emmanuel Forbes, CB11, Mississippi State

58. Jayden Reed, WR6, Michigan State - Comparison: Stefon Diggs Lite

Reed has all the subtleties of playing the receiver spot down. Head fakes, shoulder fakes, and speed changes to get open when he's not strictly leaning on his mid 4.40 speed or surprising suddenness. He's a blast after the catch, and despite his unintimidating frame, Reed plays like he's 6-foot-3 in combat-catch situations. He's a little older and doesn't have quite as big and long of a frame as Diggs, but I got Diggs vibes watching and grading him.

59. Kaevon Merriweather, S3, Iowa

60. Andre Carter II EDGE9 Army

61. Josh Downs, WR7, North Carolina

62. Kelee Ringo, CB12, Georgia

63. Jaelyn Duncan, OT6, Maryland

64. Jartavius Martin, S4, Illinois

65. Dorian Williams, LB4 Tulane

66. Darrell Luter Jr, CB13, South Alabama

67. Matt Landers, WR8, Arkansas - Comparison: Martavis Bryant

Originally, a Georgia Bulldog, Landers transferred to Toledo, crushed his MAC audition, then finished as Arkansas' leading receiver in 2022. He's calculated combating press at the line and can really go. Landers ran 4.37 at a towering 6-foot-4 3/8" and 200 pounds. He's not stiff, either. Accumulating yardage after the catch is a specialty. He's a big play waiting to happen.

68. Nick Saldiveri, OT7, Old Dominion

69. Dontay Demus, WR9, Maryland

70. Gervarrius Owens, S5, Houston

71. Cody Mauch, IOL5, North Dakota State

72. Warren McClendon, OT8, Georgia

73. Anthony Bradford, IOL6, LSU

74. Mazi Smith, DL9, Michigan

75. Sydney Brown, S6, Illinois

76. Ji'Ayir Brown, S7, Penn State

Saldiveri is a nasty, smooth athlete who can play inside at guard or stay on the edge in the NFL. Demus was on the draft radar for years because of the explosiveness at his sizable frame. Owens doesn't have scintillating speed, but his football instincts allow him to play like a rocket to the football from the deep middle. McClendon is this year's Jamaree Salyer who simply blocks everything in front of him and will probably get projected to guard but could live on the outside because of his balanced footwork and low center of gravity power. Bradford and Smith are both powerful and athletic interior players on either side of the line.

77. Tyler Scott, WR10, Cincinnati

78. BJ Ojulari EDGE10 LSU

79. Andrei Iosivas, WR11 Princeton

80. Keeanu Benton, DL9, Wisconsin

81. Daniel Scott, S8, California

82. Joe Tippmann, IOL7, Wisconsin

83. Parker Washington, WR12, Penn State

84. Clayton Tune, QB5, Houston

85. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB6, UCLA

86. Mekhi Garner, CB14, LSU

87. Marte Mapu, S9, Sacramento State

88. Dante Stills, DL10, West Virginia

89. Jonathan Mingo, WR13, Ole Miss

90. Matthew Bergeron, OT9, Syracuse

91. Blake Freeland, OT10, BYU

92. Keion White, EDGE11, Georgia Tech

93. Jeremy Banks, LB5, Tennessee

94. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE12, San Jose State - Comparison: Matthew Judon

Fehoko was born to rush the passer. He's been efficient getting after the quarterback for three seasons at San Jose State and got better each year. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 270-plus pounds, he has a Judonian frame and a set of pass-rushing moves like the Patriots star rusher.

95. Zach Harrison, EDGE13, Ohio State

96. Isaiah McGuire, EDGE14, Missouri

97. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

98. Brandon Joseph, S10, Notre Dame

99. Julius Brents, CB15, Kansas State

100. Hendon Hooker, QB7, Tennessee - Comparison: Teddy Bridgewater

Hooker is an old prospect with average to slightly above average traits -- athleticism plus arm strength -- who hails from a very simplistic offense and threw to many open wideouts in his final two seasons.

Next 10: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama; Jalen Cropper-Moreno, WR, Fresno State; Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota; Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty; Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson; Yasir Abdullah, EDGE/LB, Louisville; Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State; Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston; Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma; Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska