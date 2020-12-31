|
|
|PIT
|CLE
Steelers-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) One win separates the Browns from completing their turnaround.
All it's going to take for them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL's longest postseason drought, return to relevance, and post their most wins in the regular season since 1994, is a victory over Pittsburgh.
That rarely happens.
Anyway, they've got to deal with COVID-19 first.
Cleveland's topsy-turvy regular season can reach a stirring - and maybe cathartic - crescendo Sunday as the Browns face their dreaded rival. The Steelers have spent the past 20-plus years bullying them while flaunting all those Vince Lombardi trophies and Super Bowl rings.
It's right there for the Browns (10-5), who can end nearly two decades of failure and frustration by beating the Steelers for just the eighth time in 44 games since 1999. Three seasons removed from 0-16, Cleveland can exorcise demons for players and fans.
''I know guys who have been here and just hearing from how they talked about it,'' said Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. ''We have never been in this position before so we are playing for those guys, playing for everyone in this city and playing for each other.''
Pittsburgh would like to inflict even more pain.
''It's a lot of motivation,'' said Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who has vowed to discontinue his pregame logo dancing routine. ''For a lot of us, it's more so being an AFC North division team and knocking them out of the playoffs.''
The Steelers, who clinched the AFC North last week and clobbered Cleveland 38-7 in October, are helping the Browns' cause by resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other prominent starters. Pittsburgh will start backup QB Mason Rudolph, who has a history with Cleveland's Myles Garrett after their ugly helmet-swinging scuffle a year ago.
Garrett was suspended six games by the league for striking Rudolph and has spent the past year rehabilitating his image. Same for Rudolph, who was fined $50,000, accused by Garrett of making a racial slur, and hasn't played well when called upon.
Under normal circumstances, this Rudolph-Garrett reunion in Cleveland, would be top billing.
But 2020's many twists have changed that.
''That is so far in our rearview mirror that we can't see it,'' said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, also expected to give league sacks leader T.J. Watt the day off.
For Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Sunday's game will cap another turbulent week in his first season on the job. After putting together a game plan, he dealt with numerous disruptions and delays due with his team in the throes of a COVID-19 flare-up.
The Browns will be without five regulars at least, including top cornerback Denzel Ward. But they are expected to have back Jarvis Landry and three other receivers, whose absence last week as high-risk contacts deprived quarterback Baker Mayfield of playmakers in a shocking loss to the New York Jets.
True to his nature, Stefanski remained stoic amid the COVID chaos.
''We will be prepared,'' he said.
UP AND RUNNING
The Browns didn't have Chubb in their first meeting with the Steelers, who held Cleveland to 75 yards rushing. Chubb's back and starting right guard Wyatt Teller return after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.
Cleveland gained only 45 yards last week against the Jets, but Teller and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out with COVID-19 symptoms, should reignite the Browns' running attack.
''Jedrick and Wyatt are special players for us,'' Mayfield said. ''They are vital parts of our offense.''
T.J.'S TIME
Watt finished third in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. His teammates and his coach are campaigning for him to reach the top spot in 2020.
Watt's 15 sacks lead the league and he's been disruptive weekly even with good friend and fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree being lost for the season with a torn ACL. Watt has at least a half-sack in 11 of 15 games, including two last week against Indianapolis.
''T.J. is visiting from another planet, to be quite honest with you,'' Tomlin said. ''He has freakishly unique talent coupled with freakishly unique work habits and mindset.''
BAKER'S BLUNDERS
Mayfield's three fumbles last week were costly. He was twice stripped in the pocket and he coughed up the ball on a late fourth-down sneak, clinching the Jets' second win.
Mayfield was critical of himself following the game, saying he ''failed'' the Browns.
His mood wasn't much better by midweek, but he was motivated to come out swinging against the Steelers.
''I have had my back against the wall many a time in my life,'' he said. ''I think I handle that type of stuff correctly.''
RUST PROOF?
The last time the Steelers gave Roethlisberger the week off heading into the playoffs, things didn't go so well. Roethlisberger sat out the 2017 finale - an overtime victory versus Cleveland - with the second seed in the AFC and a first-round bye already assured.
The siesta seemed to blunt Pittsburgh's momentum. The Steelers sputtered out of the gate against Jacksonville in the divisional round, falling behind by three touchdowns in a stunning 45-42 loss.
Roethlisberger isn't concerned about history repeating itself, pointing out this layoff won't be as long.
''Having two weeks off is good,'' he said. ''It makes your body feel good, but you can get a little bit rusty. Only having one week will be just fine. I don't foresee that being an issue. If anything it will actually be good to physically get myself kind of recovered and back at it.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:38
|14:22
|1st Downs
|8
|9
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|183
|195
|Total Plays
|34
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|110
|Rush Attempts
|13
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|8.5
|Net Yards Passing
|123
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|7-15
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|27
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|85
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|183
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
5
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|11/18
|134
|0
|0
|5
|
J. Dobbs 5 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|2/2
|-3
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|25
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Dobbs 5 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|4
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
5
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|4
|3
|43
|0
|26
|4
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|4
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
1
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Conner 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|6
|3
|14
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson 51 ILB
|A. Williamson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 45 LB
|J. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 16 K
6
FPTS
|M. Wright
|2/2
|46
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|3
|43.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|7/15
|104
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|4
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 SS
|R. Harrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jackson 34 CB
|R. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|49.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 16 - CLE 29(0:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLE 25(0:49 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 29 for 4 yards (M.Allen T.Alualu).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLE 35(0:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 25 for -10 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(1:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones. CLE-D.Peoples-Jones was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 4. D.Johnson to CLE 35 for 31 yards (K.Rader).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PIT 28(1:12 - 2nd) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - PIT 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbs left end to CLE 28 for 7 yards (J.Phillips; R.Harrison).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - PIT 27(1:30 - 2nd) M.Rudolph sacked at CLE 35 for -8 yards (O.Vernon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(1:35 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to V.McDonald pushed ob at CLE 27 for 5 yards (R.Harrison).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - PIT 42(1:42 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 32 for 26 yards (K.Joseph).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - PIT 31(1:48 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at PIT 42 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - PIT 31(1:52 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to J.Conner.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(2:00 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 44 for 3 yards (J.Phillips) [M.Stewart Jr.]. PENALTY on PIT-A.Villanueva Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 29(2:25 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 41 for 12 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(2:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PIT 24 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 30(2:38 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to PIT 21 Center-C.Hughlett. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 3 yards (K.Joseph; S.Carlson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLE 18(3:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 30 for 12 yards (M.Hilton).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CLE 27(3:34 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 18 for -9 yards (C.Wormley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(4:06 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 27 for 3 yards (V.Williams J.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 54 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 11. A.Janovich to CLE 24 for 13 yards (C.Claypool).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PIT 11(4:14 - 2nd) M.Wright 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 11(4:18 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle to J.Conner [A.Clayborn].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 12(5:01 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Conner to CLE 11 for 1 yard (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(5:41 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short middle to R.McCloud to CLE 12 for no gain (T.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:20 - 2nd) J.Dobbs right end to CLE 12 for 13 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 11 - PIT 34(6:54 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass deep right to Di.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 25 for 41 yards (R.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 35(7:33 - 2nd) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 34 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(7:37 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 30(8:21 - 2nd) A.McFarland left tackle to PIT 35 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 27(9:02 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 30 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(9:38 - 2nd) A.McFarland right guard to PIT 27 for 4 yards (R.Harrison).
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 66 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 23 for 24 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLE 5(9:48 - 2nd) C.Parkey 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 5(9:53 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 4(10:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 5 for -1 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CLE 4(10:38 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 6(11:19 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 4 for 2 yards (C.Wormley; A.Highsmith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(12:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 6 for 8 yards (T.Alualu).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(12:36 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 14 for 11 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (T.Alualu).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 33(13:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at PIT 25 for 42 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 20(14:05 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 33 for 13 yards (A.Williamson M.Fitzpatrick).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 41(14:14 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 38 yards to CLE 21 Center-K.Canaday. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 25 for 4 yards (J.Layne; J.Pierre).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 40(14:55 - 2nd) M.Rudolph scrambles to PIT 41 for 1 yard (M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(0:16 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 40 for 3 yards (M.Garrett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 28(0:49 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 37 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 26(1:34 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 28 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(1:39 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to J.Washington.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 19(2:15 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 26 for 7 yards (V.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(2:52 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to PIT 19 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 40(2:59 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to PIT 10 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by R.McCloud.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLE 36(3:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 40 for 4 yards (M.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLE 36(3:43 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 45 for 9 yards (S.Nelson). Pittsburgh challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones (S.Nelson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CLE 41(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(4:44 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 41 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 25(5:16 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 37 for 12 yards (S.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(6:00 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 25 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith A.Williamson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 10(6:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 21 for 11 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 10(6:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(7:21 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 10 for no gain (S.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 34(7:32 - 1st) J.Berry punts 56 yards to CLE 10 Center-K.Canaday. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 10 for no gain (J.Layne).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 25(8:13 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 34 for 9 yards (J.Phillips K.Joseph) [A.Clayborn].
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 28(8:53 - 1st) J.Dobbs pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 25 for -3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:29 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi; M.Stewart Jr.).
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(9:38 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(10:20 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to PIT 47 for 10 yards (S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(10:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to A.Hooper.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 29(10:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 43 for 14 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 26(11:25 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 29 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 15(12:10 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 26 for 11 yards (A.Highsmith; A.Williamson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 49(12:17 - 1st) J.Berry punts 36 yards to CLE 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 49(12:21 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 49(12:27 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle to J.Conner.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(13:10 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 49 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(13:47 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 44 for 13 yards (R.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 27(14:27 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 31 for 4 yards (J.Phillips M.Garrett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Garrett J.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
