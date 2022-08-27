Drive Chart
TEN
1 Pass
3 Rush
35 YDS
0:52 POS
+15 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 40
2:05
M.Willis left end to ARI 25 for 15 yards (M.Jones).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 40
2:08
M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
+11 YD
2ND & 1 TEN 49
2:27
M.Willis pass short right to C.Hollister pushed ob at ARI 40 for 11 yards (C.Matthew).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TEN 40
2:50
T.Cannon right end to TEN 49 for 9 yards (T.Daley).
ARI
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARI 13
2:58
A.Lee punts 47 yards to TEN 40 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 7 ARI 13
3:03
T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella (U.Amadi) [O.Adeniyi].
+3 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 10
3:43
K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Peevy).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 10
3:48
T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram (S.Okuayinonu).
TEN
4 Pass
0 Rush
26 YDS
2:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARI 48
3:56
R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
+7 YD
3RD & 14 TEN 45
4:37
M.Willis pass short left to D.Wells to ARI 48 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
2nd Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Willis is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 10:02
J.Chestnut left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
53
yds
1:01
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:01
M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:04
D.Williams left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
89
yds
7:24
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 13:00 15:02
1st Downs 7 7
Rushing 2 4
Passing 5 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 1-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 114 162
Total Plays 29 29
Avg Gain 3.9 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 33 106
Rush Attempts 10 13
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 8.2
Net Yards Passing 81 56
Comp. - Att. 8-19 10-14
Yards Per Pass 4.3 3.5
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-20
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.6 5-51.6
Return Yards 15 17
Punts - Returns 1-15 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cardinals 1-1 70--7
Titans 1-1 06--6
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
 81 PASS YDS 56
33 RUSH YDS 106
114 TOTAL YDS 162
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. McSorley  19 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 81 0 0 77.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 392 1 2 68.5
T. McSorley 8/19 81 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Ingram  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 1
K. Ingram 5 15 0 4 1
E. Benjamin  26 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
E. Benjamin 3 9 0 6 4
D. Williams  24 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Williams 2 9 1 8 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Isabella  17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 111 0
A. Isabella 5 3 32 0 15 6
E. Benjamin  26 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 25 0
E. Benjamin 2 2 25 0 20 4
G. Dortch  83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 100 0
G. Dortch 5 1 12 0 12 2
V. Bolden  38 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 81 0
V. Bolden 3 1 10 0 10 2
B. Seikovits  80 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 13 0
B. Seikovits 1 1 2 0 2 1
K. Ingram  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 38 0
K. Ingram 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Payton  32 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Payton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Daley  48 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Daley 3-0 0.0 0 0
C. Thomas  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-0 2.0 0 0
J. Jackson  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Vallejo  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Vallejo 2-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Collins  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Collins 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Matthew  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Matthew 2-1 0.0 0 0
M. Wilson  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Thompson  22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Luketa  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Jones  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Woods  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Woods 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Ledbetter  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
J. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Walker  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Wiggins  38 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Wiggins 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Sanders  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Niemann  56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
B. Niemann 0-3 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Prater  5 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/7
M. Prater 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lee  14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
A. Lee 5 44.6 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.8 89 0
G. Dortch 1 15.0 15 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Willis  7 QB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 67 0 0 111.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 187 1 0 80.5
M. Willis 10/14 67 0 0 9
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Willis  7 QB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 80 1
M. Willis 4 79 0 50 9
D. Hilliard  40 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hilliard 1 14 0 14 1
T. Cannon  23 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Cannon 2 10 0 9 1
J. Chestnut  36 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 79 0
J. Chestnut 3 4 1 3 6
H. Haskins  25 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 58 0
H. Haskins 3 -1 0 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Burks  16 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
T. Burks 2 2 19 0 13 3
C. Hollister  8 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 11 0
C. Hollister 3 1 11 0 11 2
D. Fitzpatrick  10 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 39 0
D. Fitzpatrick 1 1 11 0 11 2
D. Wells  84 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
D. Wells 1 1 7 0 7 1
C. Okonkwo  85 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 11 1
C. Okonkwo 1 1 6 0 6 1
M. Kinsey  12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 30 0
M. Kinsey 3 1 5 0 5 1
H. Haskins  25 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 37 0
H. Haskins 2 2 5 0 3 2
R. Woods  2 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
R. Woods 1 1 3 0 3 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Kalu  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
J. Kalu 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Jackson  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0 0
S. Okuayinonu  68 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 2-1 0.0 0 0
L. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0 0
R. Weaver  99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Weaver 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Avery  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Avery 1-2 0.0 0 0
L. Murchison  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Murchison 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Cole  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Cole 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Gibbens  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-8 0 0.0
J. Gibbens 0-2 0.0 0 0
J. Jones  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Peevy  72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Peevy 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 3
R. Stonehouse 5 51.6 3 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Kinsey 12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
M. Kinsey 2 8.5 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 ARZ 11 7:24 12 89 TD
0:28 ARZ 22 0:24 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 ARZ 7 2:11 5 14 Punt
9:57 ARZ 25 1:05 3 4 Punt
7:27 ARZ 20 0:58 3 4 Punt
3:48 ARZ 10 0:58 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEN 25 3:35 6 26 Punt
4:01 TEN 25 3:33 5 14 Punt
0:04 TEN 27 1:55 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 TEN 47 1:01 3 53 TD
8:52 TEN 35 1:25 3 1 Punt
6:29 TEN 36 2:41 5 16 Punt
2:50 TEN 40 0:52 4 35

TEN
Titans

Result Play
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 40
(2:05 - 2nd) M.Willis left end to ARI 25 for 15 yards (M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 40
(2:08 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
+11 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 49
(2:27 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Hollister pushed ob at ARI 40 for 11 yards (C.Matthew).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40
(2:50 - 2nd) T.Cannon right end to TEN 49 for 9 yards (T.Daley).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 13
(2:58 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to TEN 40 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 13
(3:03 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella (U.Amadi) [O.Adeniyi].
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 10
(3:43 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Peevy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 10
(3:48 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram (S.Okuayinonu).

TEN
Titans
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 48
(3:56 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
+7 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 45
(4:37 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to D.Wells to ARI 48 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 45
(5:06 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 39 for 6 yards (C.Matthew). PENALTY on TEN-C.DiLauro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 49
(5:35 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Okonkwo to ARI 45 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 49
(5:40 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to C.Hollister.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 38
(6:02 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick to TEN 49 for 11 yards (C.Matthew; M.Sanders).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36
(6:29 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 38 for 2 yards (T.Daley - B.Niemann).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 24
(6:36 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 40 yards to TEN 36 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by M.Kinsey.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 24
(6:42 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20
(7:22 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 24 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20
(7:27 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella. Arizona challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)

TEN
Titans
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 36
(7:34 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 36
(7:39 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to M.Kinsey.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35
(8:15 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 36 for 1 yard (C.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35
(8:52 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 35 for no gain (J.Ledbetter).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 29
(9:05 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 43 yards to TEN 28 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 35 for 7 yards (T.Daley - C.Wooten).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 29
(9:09 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to K.Ingram [L.Murchison].
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 29
(9:22 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch (D.Anenih).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(9:57 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 29 for 4 yards (R.Weaver; S.Okuayinonu).
Kickoff
(9:57 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

TEN
Titans
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 53 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(9:57 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Willis is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 3
(10:02 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TEN 3
(10:07 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to M.Kinsey.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47
(10:58 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 3 for 50 yards (C.Matthew - B.Niemann).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 21
(11:10 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to TEN 37 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 47 for 10 yards (J.Payton).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 21
(11:16 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 21
(11:54 - 2nd) K.Ingram left tackle to ARI 21 for no gain (L.Murchison - J.Gibbens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 21
(11:59 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden. ARI-R.Coward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 11
(12:32 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to ARI 21 for 10 yards (T.Avery).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 7
(13:09 - 2nd) K.Ingram left guard to ARI 11 for 4 yards (J.Gibbens; J.Peevy).

TEN
Titans
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TEN 29
(13:21 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-D.Hilliard.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 23
(14:00 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end to TEN 29 for 6 yards (J.Luketa).
Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 33
(14:26 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to TEN 39 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 28
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to M.Kinsey pushed ob at TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Walker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27
(0:04 - 1st) T.Cannon right tackle to TEN 28 for 1 yard (A.Woods - B.Niemann).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 22
(0:11 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to TEN 27 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by K.Philips.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 22
(0:16 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch (R.Weaver).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 22
(0:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to J.Payton.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 22
(0:28 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to V.Bolden.

TEN
Titans
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - TEN 39
(0:42 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox. G.Dortch to ARI 22 for 15 yards (J.Gibbens - D.Hilliard).
+3 YD
3 & 18 - TEN 36
(1:21 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to H.Haskins to TEN 39 for 3 yards (T.Daley - M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 44
(1:59 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 36 for -8 yards (C.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 44
(2:34 - 1st) H.Haskins right tackle to TEN 44 for no gain (Z.Collins - A.Woods).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31
(3:04 - 1st) M.Willis pass short right to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 44 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TEN 26
(3:26 - 1st) H.Haskins left guard to TEN 26 for no gain (T.Vallejo). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(4:01 - 1st) H.Haskins up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (T.Vallejo).
Kickoff
(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.

ARI
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 89 yards, 7:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 1
(4:04 - 1st) D.Williams left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16
(4:52 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to TEN 1 for 15 yards (L.Johnson - J.Kalu) [C.Campbell].
+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 28
(5:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short middle to G.Dortch to TEN 16 for 12 yards (T.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33
(6:09 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin pushed ob at TEN 28 for 5 yards (L.Johnson; T.Avery).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 44
(6:49 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella pushed ob at TEN 33 for 11 yards (T.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45
(7:28 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Weaver).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 47
(8:07 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to TEN 45 for 8 yards (D.Cole - T.Jackson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 41
(8:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at ARI 47 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39
(9:17 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to B.Seikovits to ARI 41 for 2 yards (J.Kalu).
+20 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 19
(10:00 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 39 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 17
(10:42 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 19 for 2 yards (D.Cole; L.Murchison).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 11
(11:25 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 17 for 6 yards (T.Jackson; T.Avery).

TEN
Titans
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 49
(11:36 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 11 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-J.Jones.
+8 YD
3 & 15 - TEN 43
(12:14 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 49 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 46
(12:58 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 43 for -3 yards (C.Thomas).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48
(13:34 - 1st) H.Haskins left end to TEN 46 for -2 yards (T.Vallejo).
+14 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 34
(14:03 - 1st) D.Hilliard left end pushed ob at TEN 48 for 14 yards (D.Thompson).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31
(14:24 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 31 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
