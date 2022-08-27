Drive Chart
|ARI
|TEN
TEN
1 Pass
3 Rush
35 YDS
0:52 POS
+15 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 40
2:05
M.Willis left end to ARI 25 for 15 yards (M.Jones).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 40
2:08
M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
+11 YD
2ND & 1 TEN 49
2:27
M.Willis pass short right to C.Hollister pushed ob at ARI 40 for 11 yards (C.Matthew).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TEN 40
2:50
T.Cannon right end to TEN 49 for 9 yards (T.Daley).
ARI
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARI 13
2:58
A.Lee punts 47 yards to TEN 40 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 7 ARI 13
3:03
T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella (U.Amadi) [O.Adeniyi].
+3 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 10
3:43
K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Peevy).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 10
3:48
T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram (S.Okuayinonu).
TEN
4 Pass
0 Rush
26 YDS
2:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARI 48
3:56
R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
+7 YD
3RD & 14 TEN 45
4:37
M.Willis pass short left to D.Wells to ARI 48 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Willis is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
7
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:00
|15:02
|1st Downs
|7
|7
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|114
|162
|Total Plays
|29
|29
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|106
|Rush Attempts
|10
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|8.2
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|8-19
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|5-51.6
|Return Yards
|15
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|162
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
3
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|8/19
|81
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|5
|15
|0
|4
|1
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|3
|9
|0
|6
|4
|
D. Williams 24 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|9
|1
|8
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|5
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|4
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
V. Bolden 38 WR
2
FPTS
|V. Bolden
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
B. Seikovits 80 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Seikovits
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Payton 32 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Payton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Daley 48 SAF
|T. Daley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 DE
|C. Thomas
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 36 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Luketa 43 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 75 DL
|M. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 92 DT
|A. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 59 LB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 38 SAF
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|5
|44.6
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Willis
|10/14
|67
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Willis
|4
|79
|0
|50
|9
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
T. Cannon 23 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|3
|4
|1
|3
|6
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
2
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Burks
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|3
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Fitzpatrick 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Wells 84 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Wells
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
2
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
R. Woods 2 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 29 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 1 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 23 CB
|T. Avery
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibbens 50 LB
|J. Gibbens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peevy 72 DT
|J. Peevy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|51.6
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|2
|8.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 40(2:05 - 2nd) M.Willis left end to ARI 25 for 15 yards (M.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 40(2:08 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 49(2:27 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Hollister pushed ob at ARI 40 for 11 yards (C.Matthew).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(2:50 - 2nd) T.Cannon right end to TEN 49 for 9 yards (T.Daley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 13(2:58 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to TEN 40 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 13(3:03 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella (U.Amadi) [O.Adeniyi].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 10(3:43 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Peevy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 10(3:48 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram (S.Okuayinonu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 48(3:56 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 45(4:37 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to D.Wells to ARI 48 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 45(5:06 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 39 for 6 yards (C.Matthew). PENALTY on TEN-C.DiLauro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 49(5:35 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Okonkwo to ARI 45 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 49(5:40 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to C.Hollister.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 38(6:02 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick to TEN 49 for 11 yards (C.Matthew; M.Sanders).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36(6:29 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 38 for 2 yards (T.Daley - B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 24(6:36 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 40 yards to TEN 36 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by M.Kinsey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 24(6:42 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20(7:22 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 24 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella. Arizona challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 36(7:34 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 36(7:39 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to M.Kinsey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35(8:15 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 36 for 1 yard (C.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35(8:52 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 35 for no gain (J.Ledbetter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 29(9:05 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 43 yards to TEN 28 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 35 for 7 yards (T.Daley - C.Wooten).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 29(9:09 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to K.Ingram [L.Murchison].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 29(9:22 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch (D.Anenih).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:57 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 29 for 4 yards (R.Weaver; S.Okuayinonu).
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:57 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Willis is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 3(10:02 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEN 3(10:07 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to M.Kinsey.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(10:58 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 3 for 50 yards (C.Matthew - B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 21(11:10 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to TEN 37 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 47 for 10 yards (J.Payton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 21(11:16 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 21(11:54 - 2nd) K.Ingram left tackle to ARI 21 for no gain (L.Murchison - J.Gibbens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 21(11:59 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden. ARI-R.Coward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 11(12:32 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to ARI 21 for 10 yards (T.Avery).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 7(13:09 - 2nd) K.Ingram left guard to ARI 11 for 4 yards (J.Gibbens; J.Peevy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEN 29(13:21 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-D.Hilliard.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 23(14:00 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end to TEN 29 for 6 yards (J.Luketa).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 33(14:26 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to TEN 39 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 28(15:00 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to M.Kinsey pushed ob at TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(0:04 - 1st) T.Cannon right tackle to TEN 28 for 1 yard (A.Woods - B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 22(0:11 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to TEN 27 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by K.Philips.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 22(0:16 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch (R.Weaver).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 22(0:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to J.Payton.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 22(0:28 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to V.Bolden.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEN 39(0:42 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox. G.Dortch to ARI 22 for 15 yards (J.Gibbens - D.Hilliard).
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - TEN 36(1:21 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to H.Haskins to TEN 39 for 3 yards (T.Daley - M.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 44(1:59 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 36 for -8 yards (C.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 44(2:34 - 1st) H.Haskins right tackle to TEN 44 for no gain (Z.Collins - A.Woods).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(3:04 - 1st) M.Willis pass short right to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 44 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TEN 26(3:26 - 1st) H.Haskins left guard to TEN 26 for no gain (T.Vallejo). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(4:01 - 1st) H.Haskins up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (T.Vallejo).
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 1(4:04 - 1st) D.Williams left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(4:52 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to TEN 1 for 15 yards (L.Johnson - J.Kalu) [C.Campbell].
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 28(5:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short middle to G.Dortch to TEN 16 for 12 yards (T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(6:09 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin pushed ob at TEN 28 for 5 yards (L.Johnson; T.Avery).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 44(6:49 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella pushed ob at TEN 33 for 11 yards (T.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(7:28 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Weaver).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 47(8:07 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to TEN 45 for 8 yards (D.Cole - T.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 41(8:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at ARI 47 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:17 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to B.Seikovits to ARI 41 for 2 yards (J.Kalu).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 19(10:00 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 39 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 17(10:42 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 19 for 2 yards (D.Cole; L.Murchison).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 11(11:25 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 17 for 6 yards (T.Jackson; T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 49(11:36 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 11 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-J.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - TEN 43(12:14 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 49 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 46(12:58 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 43 for -3 yards (C.Thomas).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(13:34 - 1st) H.Haskins left end to TEN 46 for -2 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 34(14:03 - 1st) D.Hilliard left end pushed ob at TEN 48 for 14 yards (D.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(14:24 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 31 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
