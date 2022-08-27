Punt 4 & 7 - TEN 49 (11:36 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 11 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-J.Jones.

+8 YD 3 & 15 - TEN 43 (12:14 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 49 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).

No Gain 2 & 12 - TEN 46 (12:58 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 43 for -3 yards (C.Thomas).

-2 YD 1 & 10 - TEN 48 (13:34 - 1st) H.Haskins left end to TEN 46 for -2 yards (T.Vallejo).

+14 YD 3 & 1 - TEN 34 (14:03 - 1st) D.Hilliard left end pushed ob at TEN 48 for 14 yards (D.Thompson).

+3 YD 2 & 4 - TEN 31 (14:24 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - TEN 25 (15:00 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 31 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).