Browns-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville's injury report is longer than its losing streak, and that's saying something.
Cleveland is better off, but not by much.
The playoff hopeful Browns and downright woeful Jaguars will have numerous backups on the field - and a couple in the coaches' booth - when they play Sunday. It's far from ideal, but somewhat expected given the strangeness of this NFL season.
The sheer volume of absences, though, is borderline extreme, even for a Week 12 matchup.
''When opportunities arise, people have a chance to take advantage and either open up some eyes or you could be in trouble,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ''I mean, it could go either way for you. But I'm excited for the guys that are going out there, to see what they can do.''
The Browns (7-3) will be without five players, including standout defensive end Myles Garrett, because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Defensive ends Joe Jackson and Porter Gustin, linebacker Sione Takitaki and fullback Andy Janovich also won't play because of the coronavirus.
Adding to the team's woes, top cornerback Denzel Ward won't make the trip because of a calf strain.
COVID protocols forced the Browns to close their facility for three straight days to conduct contact tracing, and coach Kevin Stefanski was unable to get his offense and defense on the field at the same time.
''Whether it is COVID stuff or injuries, you never want to have it, but you have to deal with it, especially this year,'' quarterback Baker Mayfield said.
If Cleveland could have picked a week to be shorthanded, it probably would have chosen this one. After all, the skidding Jaguars (1-9) are even more undermanned.
Jacksonville, which has dropped nine in a row, put an additional three defensive starters on injured reserve earlier this week and then ruled out two cornerbacks and two of its top three receivers Friday.
This might be the best way to explain it: Marrone will try to avoid the franchise's longest, single-season skid without his starting quarterback (Gardner Minshew), his best receiver (DJ Chark), his best pass rusher (Josh Allen), his top two strong safeties (Josh Jones and Daniel Thomas) and four of his top five cornerbacks (CJ Henderson, D.J. Hayden, Sidney Jones and Chris Claybrooks).
The Jags also will be without three defensive coaches because of COVID. Coordinator Todd Wash, D-line coach Jason Rebrovich and assistant Dwayne Stukes won't attend the game. Secondary coach Joe Danna will call the defense while assistant linebacker coach Tony Gilbert handles the line. Team administrator Tyler Wolf will take on Stukes' responsibilities in the booth.
''The veterans really do have to step up and be able to lead the young guys through this kind of situation,'' linebacker Joe Schobert said.
GLENNON'S SHOT
Jacksonville is turning to journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, who will make his first start in more than three years. Glennon is 6-16 as a starter with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona and Oakland. He has 36 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.
He takes over for rookie Jake Luton, who threw four interceptions in last week's loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh.
''I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to cherish these moments,'' Glennon said.
END GAME
Garrett's absence last week gave defensive end Olivier Vernon a chance to shine -- and he dazzled.
Vernon had his best game since coming to Cleveland in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade last year, recording three sacks, including one for a safety, as the Browns beat Philadelphia 22-17.
''People have to step up,'' Stefanski said. ''He stepped up and I'm counting on him this week to do the same. He understands that it does not matter where he is rushing, how he is rushing and how he is playing the run. We need him out there and we need him to make plays.''
RIDING ROBINSON
With so many new guys in the mix on offense, Jacksonville plans to ride running back James Robinson, who has at least 90 yards from scrimmage in four straight games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards (762) and scrimmage yards (1,011).
He's the fifth undrafted rookie to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the modern draft era, joining Phillip Lindsay (2018), LeGarrette Blount (2010), Dominic Rhodes (2001) and Clark Gaines (1976).
WEATHER MEN
The Browns played in howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain the past three weeks at home. A warm weekend in Florida sounds pretty nice.
Sunday's forecast is for 72 degrees, but a chance of showers.
''I am not jinxing anything yet until I show up and the clock starts,'' Mayfield said. ''I am just happy to go where it is a little bit warmer.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:16
|27:19
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|375
|Total Plays
|64
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|140
|Rush Attempts
|33
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|252
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|97
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-93
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
22
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|19/29
|258
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
23
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|19
|144
|1
|29
|23
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|10
|62
|0
|27
|6
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
22
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|4
|1
|0
|4
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
20
FPTS
|J. Landry
|11
|8
|143
|1
|27
|20
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
23
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|3
|3
|32
|0
|14
|23
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|3
|3
|31
|0
|17
|3
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|2
|13
|1
|9
|7
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|0
|
S. Carlson 89 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Carlson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
T. Taylor 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 20 CB
|T. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Malveaux DE
|C. Malveaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
9
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|31.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|22
|128
|1
|27
|21
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|8
|4
|96
|1
|46
|15
|
K. Cole 84 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Cole
|6
|3
|44
|0
|20
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|3
|31
|0
|13
|3
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|5
|31
|0
|14
|21
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|1
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|4
|3
|16
|1
|8
|7
|
B. Ellefson 86 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 36 CB
|L. Barcoo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 2 K
7
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|2/3
|54
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|45.7
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Quinn 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Quinn
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 29 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 29(14:34 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 40 for 11 yards (M.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(13:56 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 44 for 4 yards (K.Johnson). PENALTY on JAC Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 35(13:33 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 43 for 8 yards (B.Goodson; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - JAC 43(12:49 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to B.Ellefson.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 43(12:43 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 41 for -2 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 41(12:14 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to CLE 8 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLE 8(12:05 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 2 for -6 yards (D.Smoot).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLE 2(11:20 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 1 for -1 yards (M.Jack).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLE 1(10:36 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 9 for 8 yards (M.Jack; J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLE 9(9:57 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to JAC 44 Center-C.Hughlett. T.Quinn to 50 for 6 yards (K.Hodge).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 50(9:46 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 45 for 5 yards (O.Vernon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 45(9:11 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 40 for 5 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole Sr. (A.Sendejo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 40(8:27 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 39 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 39(7:43 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 39 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - JAC 44(7:20 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to CLE 36 for 8 yards (T.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JAC 36(6:41 - 1st) A.Rosas 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to CLE 2. D.Johnson to CLE 45 for 43 yards (D.Middleton; E.Saubert).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(6:26 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at JAC 34 for 21 yards (J.Schobert).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 34(5:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to JAC 20 for 14 yards (J.Wilson; M.Jack).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(5:02 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Carlson pushed ob at JAC 9 for 11 yards (J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLE 9(4:25 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to JAC 5 for 4 yards (J.Schobert; A.Gotsis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(3:47 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:40 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 40 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(3:07 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 47 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:31 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to CLE 43 for 4 yards (C.Malveaux).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 43(1:47 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Johnson to CLE 30 for 13 yards (T.Thomas) [O.Vernon].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 1(1:06 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr.. PENALTY on CLE-T.Mitchell Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(0:59 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 16 for 2 yards (M.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 16(0:18 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to CLE 9 for 7 yards (T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 8 for 1 yard (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - JAC 8(14:27 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 6 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 6(13:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - JAC 6(13:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (B.Goodson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JAC 6(13:41 - 2nd) A.Rosas 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:37 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 29 for 4 yards (M.Jack; K.Correa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(12:57 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 36 for 7 yards (A.Lynch; T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(12:12 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLE 36(12:06 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked ob at CLE 36 for 0 yards (A.Lynch).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 36(11:24 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hodge to JAC 47 for 17 yards (J.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:43 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to JAC 43 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 43(10:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to J.Landry to JAC 16 for 27 yards (J.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(9:33 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to JAC 9 for 7 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLE 9(8:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 9(8:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hodge to JAC 5 for 4 yards (T.Herndon; J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CLE 5(7:53 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(7:48 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to JAC 6 for -1 yards (L.Barcoo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 6(7:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 6(7:07 - 2nd) C.Parkey 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 60 yards from CLE 35 to JAC 5. N.Cottrell to JAC 23 for 18 yards (S.Carlson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(6:57 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 43 for 20 yards (K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(6:18 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 46 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 46(5:36 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. left end pushed ob at CLE 48 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 48(4:59 - 2nd) M.Glennon up the middle to CLE 46 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(4:25 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep left to C.Johnson for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 67 yards from JAC 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson to CLE 16 for 18 yards (D.Middleton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(4:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant. PENALTY on JAC-A.Lynch Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 16 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLE 21(4:03 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 27 for 6 yards (J.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(3:21 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 36 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 36(2:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to JAC 41 for 23 yards (J.Wilson). Penalty on JAC-J.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(2:10 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to JAC 37 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 37(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 37(1:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to JAC 22 for 15 yards (J.Scott).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(1:22 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to JAC 9 for 13 yards (M.Jack).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLE 9(1:16 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:10 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 43 for 18 yards (K.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(0:43 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson pushed ob at JAC 49 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 49(0:36 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr..
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 49(0:30 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to CLE 45 for 6 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 45(0:24 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to J.Robinson (A.Clayborn).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 45(0:20 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to CLE 36 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 36(0:05 - 2nd) M.Glennon spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - JAC 36(0:04 - 2nd) A.Rosas 54 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 38 for 13 yards (J.Schobert). FUMBLES (J.Schobert) RECOVERED by JAC-A.Wingard at CLE 47. A.Wingard to CLE 30 for 17 yards (R.Higgins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(14:48 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 27 for 3 yards (O.Vernon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 27(14:16 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 25 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAC 25(13:46 - 3rd) M.Glennon scrambles up the middle to CLE 21 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAC 21(12:51 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson pushed ob at CLE 7 for 14 yards (M.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - JAC 7(12:22 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 2 for 5 yards (C.Malveaux).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 2(11:47 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 3rd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke. PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Defensive Offside 1 yard enforced at CLE 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 1(11:41 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 61 yards from JAC 35 to CLE 4. D.Johnson to CLE 36 for 32 yards (D.Ozigbo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(11:31 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 40 for 4 yards (D.Costin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 40(10:59 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 47 for 7 yards (D.Costin; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced between downs.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - CLE 36(10:18 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb pushed ob at CLE 41 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLE 41(9:36 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to JAC 44 for 15 yards (T.Herndon).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 44(8:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hodge ran ob at JAC 34 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 34(8:20 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end to JAC 28 for 6 yards (T.Bryan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 28(7:42 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to JAC 26 for 2 yards (T.Bryan; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CLE 26(6:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to K.Hunt.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CLE 26(6:50 - 3rd) C.Parkey 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to JAC 4. N.Cottrell to JAC 20 for 16 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(6:40 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 22 for 2 yards (M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 22(6:03 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 28 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 28(5:20 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass deep right to C.Johnson to JAC 48 for 20 yards (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(4:41 - 3rd) J.Robinson right guard to 50 for 2 yards (B.Goodson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 50(4:03 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson pushed ob at CLE 46 for 4 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 46(3:24 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 46(3:19 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to CLE 6 Center-R.Matiscik. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 10 for 4 yards (N.Cottrell).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(3:10 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 23 for 13 yards (J.Schobert).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 23(2:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to JAC 48 for 29 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(1:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 48(1:35 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to JAC 34 for 14 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 34(0:48 - 3rd) K.Hunt left end to JAC 7 for 27 yards (J.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-A.Lynch Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at JAC 7 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLE 3(15:00 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to JAC 1 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLE 1(14:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to H.Bryant (A.Wingard). Cleveland challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 1(14:20 - 4th) N.Chubb right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:13 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 38 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(13:34 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 49 for 11 yards (J.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(12:56 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 48 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - JAC 48(12:17 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr. (S.Richardson). Cleveland 98 batted the ball at the line of scrimmage.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JAC 48(12:13 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 48(12:09 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 46 yards to CLE 2 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-B.Watson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 2(11:59 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 2 for no gain (B.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 2(11:23 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to CLE 9 for 7 yards (M.Jack; B.Watson). JAC-K.Correa was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on CLE-J.Tretter Offensive Holding 1 yard enforced at CLE 2 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 1(10:55 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 20 for 19 yards (J.Schobert).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(10:14 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CLE 22 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 22(9:30 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 41 for 19 yards (A.Wingard; B.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(8:44 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 48 for 7 yards (B.Watson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 48(7:57 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to JAC 31 for 21 yards (L.Barcoo; A.Wingard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 31(7:09 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to JAC 23 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris; L.Barcoo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 23(6:22 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to JAC 23 for no gain (A.Lynch). Cleveland challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. K.Hunt left end to JAC 22 for 1 yard (A.Wingard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLE 22(5:48 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to K.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CLE 22(5:42 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to JAC 22 for no gain (A.Gotsis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(5:29 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to C.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 22(5:23 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 32 for 10 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 32(4:49 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep right to J.O'Shaughnessy (M.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 32(4:44 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Johnson to JAC 49 for 17 yards (K.Johnson).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(4:06 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle pushed ob at CLE 24 for 27 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 24(3:57 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to T.Eifert [O.Vernon].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 24(3:51 - 4th) M.Glennon spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 24(3:48 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to J.O'Shaughnessy.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - JAC 34(3:43 - 4th) M.Glennon sacked at CLE 34 for -10 yards (sack split by O.Vernon and A.Clayborn). PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 12 yards enforced at CLE 24 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 12(3:37 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to CLE 5 for 7 yards (K.Joseph; A.Sendejo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - JAC 5(2:57 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-A.Cann False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 5 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 10(2:56 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 4 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 4(2:22 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:14 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Glennon pass to C.Johnson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(2:14 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 37 for 12 yards (J.Giles-Harris). JAC-D.Hamilton was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(2:00 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 41 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 41(1:55 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to CLE 45 for 4 yards (B.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 45(1:43 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 48 for 3 yards (M.Jack). PENALTY on CLE-J.Tretter Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 45 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLE 35(1:37 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 48 for 13 yards (J.Schobert). JAC-B.Watson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(1:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to CLE 47 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 47(0:43 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to CLE 46 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLE 46(0:26 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to CLE 45 for -1 yards.
