|
|
|WAS
|DAL
Gibson, Washington roll past Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
Gibson's second score was a 23-yard run on the first play after an ill-advised fake punt attempt by Dallas as Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries, the most frequent visitor for the Cowboys in their annual holiday home game.
Washington (4-7) slides ahead of Philadelphia (3-6-1) in the NFC East and will stay in first place if the Eagles lose to Seattle on Monday night. It was the third win in five games since a five-game losing streak dropped Washington to 1-5.
Dallas (3-8) couldn't build on a big win at Minnesota, losing for the fifth time in six games since star quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. The Cowboys were playing a day after strength coach Markus Paul died at a hospital following a medical emergency at the team's facility.
The Cowboys trailed 20-16 when they faced a fourth-and-10 from their 24-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Darian Thompson took the snap in front of punter Hunter Niswander and pitched to Cedrick Wilson on a reverse that was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.
On the next play, Gibson easily beat the Dallas defense to the left pylon. After another Dallas punt, Gibson capped a clock-killing drive with a 37-yard score for a 34-16 lead.
Washington made it a blowout when Montez Sweat tipped and intercepted a pass right in the face of Andy Dalton and was free to run 15 yards for a TD.
Gibson, who already was the rookie leader in touchdowns rushing and now has 11, finished with 115 yards on 20 carries.
And two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas had just 32 yards while losing his fifth fumble of the season, by far the most of his five-year career.
Smith's touchdown pass was a 5-yarder to tight end Logan Thomas, who chunked the ball into the second deck of seats not long after his 28-yard pass to receiver Terry McLaurin on a trick play set up Gibson's first TD.
McLaurin had the defensive play of the game, running down Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith after an interception and tackling him at the Washington 4. With a chance at the tying touchdown, the Cowboys went 6 yards the wrong direction and had to settle for a short field goal.
Dallas' last lead was 10-7 in the second quarter after Dalton's 54-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, who had 112 yards on six catches.
INJURIES
A Dallas offensive line that has been in flux all season lost both starting tackles to injuries on the opening drive, which ended in a field goal. And that's with the original starting tackles already out for the season with injuries.
Zack Martin, a four-time All-Pro at right guard making a second straight start at right tackle, injured his left calf in the first half. Four plays earlier, left tackle Cameron Erving exited with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Washington: at Pittsburgh on Dec. 6.
Cowboys: at Baltimore next Thursday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Gibson
24 RB
115 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
31
FPTS
|
A. Cooper
19 WR
112 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:56
|24:04
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|338
|247
|Total Plays
|66
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|60
|Rush Attempts
|36
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-53
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-58.5
|2-55.0
|Return Yards
|71
|52
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-43
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|20
|115
|3
|37
|31
|
P. Barber 34 RB
5
FPTS
|P. Barber
|11
|57
|0
|15
|5
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|9
|
A. Smith 11 QB
9
FPTS
|A. Smith
|3
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|9
|7
|92
|0
|28
|9
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|7
|5
|21
|0
|7
|31
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|4
|4
|20
|1
|6
|9
|
D. Inman 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Inman
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|6-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 58 OLB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
|T. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
|J. Sprinkle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Luke 46 CB
|C. Luke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
11
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|36
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|58.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|25/35
|215
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|10
|32
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3
|17
|0
|11
|13
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|4
|12
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|8
|6
|112
|1
|54
|17
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|8
|6
|41
|0
|19
|4
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|5
|5
|24
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|21
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|2
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ankou 95 DT
|E. Ankou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
|T. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Parker 40 DB
|S. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
10
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|3/3
|33
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|2
|55.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 29 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 29(14:29 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 28 for -1 yards (L.Vander Esch) [D.Lawrence].
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WAS 28(13:53 - 1st) A.Smith sacked at WAS 21 for -7 yards (R.Gregory).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WAS 21(13:20 - 1st) T.Way punts 60 yards to DAL 19 Center-N.Sundberg. C.Lamb to DAL 28 for 9 yards (J.Sprinkle). DAL-S.Parker was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(13:08 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at DAL 33 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 33(12:43 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 37 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb; M.Sweat).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 37(12:04 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 45 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(11:26 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 44 for -1 yards (C.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - DAL 44(10:49 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott [D.Payne].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - DAL 44(10:44 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to WAS 45 for 11 yards (K.Fuller). DAL-C.Erving was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(10:20 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at WAS 20 for 25 yards (T.Apke).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(9:51 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to WAS 18 for 2 yards (D.Payne; J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 18(9:18 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to WAS 15 for 3 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DAL 15(8:38 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper. DAL-Z.Martin was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DAL 15(8:33 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:30 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 32 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie; J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 32(7:52 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 34 for 2 yards (Ra.Robinson; L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 34(7:05 - 1st) P.Barber right guard to WAS 36 for 2 yards (X.Woods).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(6:24 - 1st) L.Thomas pass deep right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at DAL 36 for 28 yards (X.Woods). Thomas took pitch from Smith on end-around to right side before throwing the pass.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(5:47 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (C.Awuzie). DAL-R.Gregory was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(5:41 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 30 for 6 yards (D.Wilson; J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WAS 1(5:01 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to C.Sims (Ra.Robinson). PENALTY on DAL-Ra.Robinson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(4:55 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at DAL 21 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 21(4:33 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to DAL 20 for 1 yard (N.Gallimore; A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WAS 0(3:52 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at DAL 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 15(3:45 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to DAL 9 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 9(3:07 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to DAL 4 for 5 yards (T.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - WAS 4(2:43 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 4 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAS 9(2:22 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to DAL 5 for 4 yards (X.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 5(1:43 - 1st) A.Gibson right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:37 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper ran ob at DAL 35 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(1:10 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 37 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 37(0:34 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 44 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 44(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 46 for 2 yards (T.Apke). Injury update: Zack Martin has a calf injury and will not return to the game.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(14:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep right to A.Cooper for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 55 yards from DAL 35 to WAS 10. D.Johnson to WAS 28 for 18 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(14:03 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 31 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 31(13:24 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 37 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 37(12:43 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 40 for 3 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(12:04 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 43 for 3 yards (S.Lee).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 43(11:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at DAL 48 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(10:55 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to T.McLaurin to DAL 40 for 8 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 40(10:18 - 2nd) P.Barber left tackle to DAL 34 for 6 yards (S.Lee).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 34(9:38 - 2nd) P.Barber left tackle to DAL 21 for 13 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(9:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at DAL 16 for 5 yards (X.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 16(8:49 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to DAL 10 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 10(8:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson. pass incomplete in the flat.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 10(8:04 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to DAL 5 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch; S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 5(7:23 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete [S.Lee].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAS 5(7:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:13 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup ran ob at DAL 32 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 32(6:37 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 34 for 2 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(6:01 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for no gain (C.Holcomb; J.Allen). shovel pass
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DAL 34(5:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (R.Darby). PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DAL 34.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 19(5:17 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at DAL 28 for -9 yards (R.Gregory).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - WAS 28(4:37 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to DAL 18 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 18(3:52 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to DAL 6 for 12 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - WAS 6(3:12 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 5 for 1 yard (D.Armstrong; J.Lewis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 5(2:31 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:26 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 9 yards (J.Moreland).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 34(2:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 41 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to 50 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - DAL 50(1:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 41 for -9 yards (C.Young).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 41(1:18 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup ran ob at WAS 49 for 10 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup ran ob at 50 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 50(1:12 - 2nd) A.Dalton up the middle to WAS 48 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(0:49 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on WAS-R.Darby Defensive Pass Interference 28 yards enforced at WAS 48 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(0:43 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at WAS 19 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 19(0:37 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup to WAS 15 for 4 yards (T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 15(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup to WAS 14 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DAL 14(0:23 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:19 - 2nd) A.Smith kneels to WAS 24 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 31 for 6 yards (J.Bostic; J.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 31(14:22 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 34 for 3 yards (J.Allen). Washington challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 34 for 3 yards (J.Allen D.Payne). FUMBLES (D.Payne) RECOVERED by WAS-J.Allen at DAL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(14:17 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to DAL 31 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 31(13:41 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 22 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(13:23 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at DAL 23 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - WAS 23(12:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-C.Roullier False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - WAS 28(12:35 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to D.Inman to DAL 13 for 15 yards (L.Vander Esch; X.Woods).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - WAS 13(11:51 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at DAL 18 for -5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WAS 18(10:52 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(10:48 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 42 for 17 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - DAL 15(10:20 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup to DAL 34 for 19 yards (R.Darby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 34(9:47 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 42 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 42(9:15 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 42(9:12 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 45 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DAL 45(8:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 37 for -8 yards (sack split by C.Holcomb and D.Payne).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DAL 37(7:54 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 58 yards to WAS 5 Center-L.Ladouceur. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 17 for 12 yards (T.Pollard). PENALTY on WAS-J.Moreland Offensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 10.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 5(7:42 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 14 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 14(7:08 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(6:33 - 3rd) A.Smith pass deep left to T.McLaurin to WAS 38 for 20 yards (X.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:57 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 39 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 39(5:29 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 47 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 47(5:06 - 3rd) Direct snap to L.Thomas. L.Thomas up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(4:31 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right. Quarterback was out of the tackle area; ball was thrown away out of bounds
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 50(4:25 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson (X.Woods). DAL-C.Awuzie was injured during the play.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - WAS 50(4:21 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by J.Smith [A.Smith] at WAS 47. J.Smith to WAS 4 for 43 yards (T.McLaurin).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - DAL 4(4:10 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 6 for -2 yards (C.Holcomb K.Curl).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - DAL 6(3:26 - 3rd) C.Lamb sacked at WAS 10 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 10(2:41 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DAL 10(2:36 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 59 yards from DAL 35 to WAS 6. D.Johnson ran ob at WAS 29 for 23 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(2:27 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 34 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie). PENALTY on WAS-T.Hemingway Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WAS 19(1:59 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - WAS 19(1:55 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 21 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - WAS 21(1:16 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 31 for 10 yards (J.Lewis; J.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAS 31(0:43 - 3rd) T.Way punts 57 yards to DAL 12 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-P.Barber.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(0:31 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 17 for 5 yards (K.Curl; S.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 17(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 20 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 20(14:19 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 24 for 4 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(13:39 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 24(13:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 31 for 7 yards (J.Moreland).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - DAL 31(12:55 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 24 for -7 yards (T.Settle).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 10 - DAL 24(12:21 - 4th) C.Wilson right end to DAL 23 for -1 yards (K.Hudson C.Luke).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 23(12:13 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(12:07 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(11:31 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 35 for 7 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(11:06 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott. PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - DAL 25(11:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Moreland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - DAL 32(10:19 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DAL 34(9:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (R.Darby).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - DAL 34(9:33 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 52 yards to WAS 14 Center-L.Ladouceur. S.Sims to WAS 24 for 10 yards (S.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(9:21 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 25 for 1 yard (R.Gregory).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 25(8:44 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 33 for 8 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 33(8:05 - 4th) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 48 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(7:23 - 4th) P.Barber right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (X.Woods; E.Ankou).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 50(6:41 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to DAL 43 for 7 yards (X.Woods; Ra.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WAS 43(5:58 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to DAL 43 for no gain (J.Smith; D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAS 43(5:10 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to DAL 41 for 2 yards (X.Woods; D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(4:30 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to DAL 40 for 1 yard (A.Smith; D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 40(3:46 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles left end pushed ob at DAL 37 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 37(3:39 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:24 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 31 for 6 yards (J.Moreland; J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 31(3:04 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 35 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(2:43 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 41 for 6 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DAL 41(2:21 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle [J.Allen].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 41(2:18 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - DAL 41(2:14 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 44 for 3 yards (T.Apke).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(2:08 - 4th) P.Barber left guard to DAL 43 for 1 yard (A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 43(2:00 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle to DAL 40 for 3 yards (E.Ankou).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 40(1:17 - 4th) P.Barber left end to DAL 32 for 8 yards (D.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(0:35 - 4th) A.Smith kneels to DAL 33 for -1 yards.
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
CAR
MIN
0
051.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
ARI
NE
0
049 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
JAC
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYG
CIN
0
044 O/U
+6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LV
ATL
0
054 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
LAC
BUF
0
053 O/U
-5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
0
044 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TEN
IND
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
BAL
PIT
0
045 O/U
-4
Sun 1:15pm NBC
-
SF
LAR
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
NO
DEN
0
043.5 O/U
+6
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
TB
0
056 O/U
+3
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
045 O/U
-9.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
050 O/U
+5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN