|HOU
|DET
Deshaun Watson's 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) Deshaun Watson dropped back in a protected pocket at midfield and perfectly lofted one of his four touchdown passes, connecting with Will Fuller in stride just before he reached the end zone.
Houston's star quarterback made it look easy, and the Detroit Lions did their part to not put up much of a fight.
Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help Houston pull away and beat Detroit 41-25 Thursday.
And still, he wasn't satisfied.
''It was definitely good, but I missed two touchdowns,'' Watson said.
The dynamic quarterback finished 17 of 25 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes without getting picked off once in the past six games.
''You've got to give some credit to the guys up front,'' interim coach Romeo Crennel said. ''If they give him time, he's able to make plays. Guys can get open and he can hit them. He has that kind of accuracy.''
Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yard touchdown catch in which it looked like he and Watson were all alone on a practice field.
The Texans (4-7) have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with Crennel.
''That's good, but we haven't won enough,'' Crennel said.
The Lions haven't, either, and it might cost at least one man his job.
Detroit (4-7) might end the season with interim leaders after losing consecutive games for the third time this season, dropping coach Matt Patricia's record to 13-29-1 and general manager Bob Quinn's mark to 12 games under .500 over five seasons.
Patricia was peppered with questions about his job being in jeopardy, and evaded each query.
''My focus every day is on the guys in that locker room and working as hard as I can to help them be successful,'' he said.
The Lions retained Patricia and Quinn for this season and ownership said there was an expectation they contend for the playoffs by playing in meaningful games in December. And, that seems highly unlikely.
Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford said the scrutiny on Patricia has not appeared to affect him.
''He's the same guy every day,'' Stafford said. ''The guy comes to work, grinds, and wants to win like all of us. He's a passionate coach, who loves the game. I've had a lot of respect with how he's continued to come to work.''
Detroit, which was coming off its first shutout loss since 2009, scored first before collapsing with turnovers on two straight snaps and three consecutive possessions in the first half. Houston's defense entered the game with an NFL-low five forced turnovers.
Watt put his hands up on a rush just in time to pick off Stafford's pass and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
''I saw he was going to throw quickly so I stopped rushing and jumped up,'' Watt recalled. ''It hit me square in the hands.''
On Detroit's next snap, Jonathan Williams fumbled and Houston took advantage with Watson's 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Prosise to go ahead 13-6.
''Three turnovers early in the game killed the momentum,'' Stafford said.
Watson's 33-yard touchdown pass to Duke Johnson gave the Texans a 20-14 lead early in the second quarter.
Watson's first touchdown pass to Fuller early in the fourth put Houston ahead 34-17. He connected again with Fuller, who was wide open, with a 34-yard touchdown on a trick play after handing the ball off and getting it back on a lateral.
Stafford was 28 of 42 for 295 yards with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu in the fourth and an interception that Watt returned for a score. Detroit's Adrian Peterson had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the first half - and tried to take some blame off Patricia for the latest loss.
''It has nothing to do with the head coach,'' Peterson said.
BROTHERLY LOVE
Detroit defensive back C.J. Moore and Houston defensive back A.J. Moore, identical twins, embraced before the game and played against each other for the first time.
ELITE COMPANY
Watt became the third NFL player to have at least 100 sacks and six touchdowns in a career. The others are Jason Taylor and Julius Peppers.
TRUMP'S TAKE
Watson and Stafford were among a handful of players on both teams that took a knee during the national anthem, a social justice statement that didn't sit well with President Donald Trump.
''No thanks!'' Trump tweeted.
INJURY REPORT
Texans: FB Cullen Gillaspia (back) and WR Kenny Stills (quadricep) were inactive.
Lions: CB Desmond Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury in the second quarter in another setback for a secondary that had rookie CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and CB Mike Ford (concussion) inactive. RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) along with WRs Kenny Golladay (hip) also missed the game.
UP NEXT
Texans host Indianapolis on Dec. 6.
Lions play at Chicago on Dec. 6.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Watson
4 QB
318 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 24 RuYds
|
40
FPTS
|
A. Peterson
28 RB
55 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:16
|33:44
|1st Downs
|21
|28
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|384
|388
|Total Plays
|50
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|109
|Rush Attempts
|23
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|307
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|28-43
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-74
|4-44
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|53
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|4-90
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
40
FPTS
|D. Watson
|17/25
|318
|4
|0
|40
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|9
|37
|0
|8
|13
|
D. Watson 4 QB
40
FPTS
|D. Watson
|8
|24
|0
|12
|40
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|5
|12
|0
|7
|5
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
29
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|7
|6
|171
|2
|40
|29
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|5
|5
|85
|0
|27
|8
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|43
|1
|33
|13
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warring 81 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Warring
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|14-3
|0.0
|0
|2
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hall 48 LB
|N. Hall
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Liuget 94 DT
|C. Liuget
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Kalambayi 58 LB
|P. Kalambayi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
9
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|42
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|3
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|28/42
|295
|1
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|15
|55
|2
|19
|17
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|11
|46
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Williams RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|8
|5
|89
|0
|51
|8
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|4
|4
|52
|0
|20
|7
|
M. Jones 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12
|6
|48
|0
|16
|4
|
M. Sanu WR
11
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|4
|4
|32
|1
|14
|11
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
2
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|2
|27
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Williams RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|4
|21
|0
|10
|0
|
M. Hall 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hall
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
J. James 83 TE
1
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 49 SAF
|C. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Aboushi 76 OG
|O. Aboushi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
5
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|46.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|4
|22.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to HOU -2. C.Prosise to HOU 22 for 24 yards (C.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(14:54 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 25 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 25(14:20 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to K.Coutee.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 25(14:12 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to W.Fuller to HOU 35 for 10 yards (D.Trufant).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 46 for 11 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(12:50 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to K.Warring [R.Okwara].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 46(12:46 - 1st) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 46 for no gain (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 46(12:04 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 44 for -2 yards (sack split by E.Griffen and J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 44(11:18 - 1st) B.Anger punts 41 yards to DET 15 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 15(11:10 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 16 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 16(10:35 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 16 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - DET 16(9:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 26 for 10 yards (T.Adams E.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(9:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 32 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 32(8:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to T.Hockenson to HOU 17 for 51 yards (L.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 2(7:43 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones. PENALTY on HOU-B.Roby Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 17 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-J.Greenard Defensive Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(7:38 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson left tackle to HOU 1 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(6:57 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:54 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 37 for 12 yards (R.Ragland).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(6:15 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 45 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 45(5:31 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to DET 49 for 6 yards (J.Collins). PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 35(5:06 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (E.Griffen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HOU 35(5:02 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to W.Fuller (D.Trufant).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 35(4:54 - 1st) B.Anger punts 40 yards to DET 25 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:38 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 15 - No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(4:38 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to DET 0. J.Agnew to DET 23 for 23 yards (N.Hall; P.Kalambayi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 23(4:32 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DET 28 for 5 yards (T.Adams R.Blacklock). FUMBLES (T.Adams) touched at DET 28 RECOVERED by HOU-B.Roby at DET 30. B.Roby to DET 30 for no gain (O.Aboushi).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:24 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to DET 16 for 14 yards (W.Harris R.Okwara).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 0(3:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on DET-R.Ragland Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at DET 16 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HOU 1(3:37 - 1st) C.Prosise up the middle to DET 2 for -1 yards (D.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 2(3:03 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Prosise for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 66 yards from HOU 35 to DET -1. J.Agnew to DET 22 for 23 yards (K.Crossen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(2:51 - 1st) K.Johnson up the middle to DET 30 for 8 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 30(2:16 - 1st) K.Johnson right tackle to DET 33 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham J.Watt).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(1:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to 50 for 17 yards (T.Adams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Q.Cephus to HOU 34 for 16 yards (T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(0:18 - 1st) K.Johnson right tackle to HOU 27 for 7 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 27(15:00 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 22 for 5 yards (B.Dunn T.Adams). Houston challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 23 for 4 yards (B.Dunn T.Adams). FUMBLES (T.Adams) RECOVERED by HOU-B.Dunn at HOU 21.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(14:50 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to K.Johnson pushed ob at HOU 12 for 14 yards (T.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 12(14:20 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 10 for 2 yards (C.Watkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - DET 5(13:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right [J.Watt]. PENALTY on HOU-Z.Cunningham Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at HOU 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - DET 5(13:35 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to HOU 1 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(13:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 55 yards from DET 35 to HOU 10 out of bounds.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:56 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to W.Fuller. PENALTY on DET-D.Trufant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(12:51 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right tackle to DET 34 for 11 yards (J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(12:26 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 29 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 29(11:54 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 25 for 4 yards (J.Penisini). DET-D.Shelton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 25(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 23 for 2 yards (E.Griffen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 0(10:32 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to W.Fuller for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 33(10:24 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to D.Johnson for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:18 - 2nd) A.Peterson right end to DET 25 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(9:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 37 for 12 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(8:58 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right. Ball thrown away.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 37(8:51 - 2nd) A.Peterson left end to DET 35 for -2 yards (C.Liuget).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 35(8:09 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 47 for 12 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(7:50 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 50(7:10 - 2nd) K.Johnson left end to HOU 49 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DET 49(6:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to J.Agnew.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 49(6:22 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 49 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(6:15 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 32 for 12 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(5:45 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 37 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 37(5:15 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to W.Fuller pushed ob at DET 26 for 37 yards (D.Harmon). DET-D.Trufant was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(4:47 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at DET 35 for -9 yards (N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - HOU 35(3:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 35 - No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 24 - HOU 40(3:37 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks to DET 13 for 27 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(2:58 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to DET 9 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - HOU 19(2:10 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to DET 5 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye J.Tavai). PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DET 9 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-T.Howard Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 16 - HOU 19(2:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to DET 23 for -4 yards (Ch.Jones). Penalty on HOU-Z.Fulton Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - HOU 23(1:54 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to J.Akins (J.Collins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - HOU 23(1:49 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:44 - 2nd) K.Johnson left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DET 29(1:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones [C.Omenihu].
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - DET 25(1:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hall. PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(0:58 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Johnson pushed ob at HOU 46 for 20 yards (L.Johnson) [Ju.Reid].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(0:51 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 46(0:46 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to HOU 44 for 2 yards (Ju.Reid).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DET 44(0:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at HOU 48 for -4 yards (W.Mercilus).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DET 48(0:15 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 39 yards to HOU 9 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 60 yards from HOU 35 to DET 5. J.Agnew to DET 21 for 16 yards (J.Greenard).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 21(14:53 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 40 for 19 yards (E.Murray).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(14:23 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to HOU 49 for 11 yards (Ju.Reid; L.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(13:44 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to HOU 45 for 4 yards (J.Watt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 45(13:07 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to HOU 41 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 41(12:21 - 3rd) A.Peterson right tackle to HOU 39 for 2 yards (C.Liuget; J.Watt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(11:39 - 3rd) K.Johnson right tackle to HOU 31 for 8 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 31(11:04 - 3rd) K.Johnson left tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(10:27 - 3rd) K.Johnson right tackle to HOU 25 for 3 yards (B.Dunn; Z.Cunningham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 25(9:46 - 3rd) A.Peterson right tackle to HOU 20 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 20(9:05 - 3rd) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to HOU 17 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 17(8:23 - 3rd) J.Agnew pass incomplete short left to M.Stafford (W.Mercilus). Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 17(8:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to HOU 11 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves) [J.Watt].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 11(7:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones [C.Omenihu].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DET 11(7:28 - 3rd) M.Prater 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:24 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 35 for 10 yards (J.Coleman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(6:45 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 40 for 5 yards (R.Ragland).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 40(6:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep right to W.Fuller to DET 22 for 38 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(5:14 - 3rd) D.Johnson left tackle to DET 17 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 17(4:38 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee ran ob at DET 9 for 8 yards (J.Coleman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOU 9(4:13 - 3rd) C.Prosise up the middle to DET 8 for 1 yard (R.Ragland; J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(3:28 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right. Penalty on HOU-S.Kelemete Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 8(3:19 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to J.Akins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - HOU 8(3:14 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to DET 0. J.Agnew to DET 28 for 28 yards (K.Crossen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(3:05 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 31 for 3 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 31(2:27 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 39 for 8 yards (T.Adams). Penalty on HOU-C.Watkins Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at DET 31 - No Play. Penalty on DET Illegal Formation offsetting.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 31(2:00 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Hall pushed ob at DET 38 for 7 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(1:38 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 42 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham; R.Blacklock).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - DET 42(1:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 35 for -7 yards (Ju.Reid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DET 35(0:12 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones (B.Roby).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DET 35(0:04 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 50 yards to HOU 15 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by W.Fuller.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(15:00 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 34 for 19 yards (J.Coleman).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(14:32 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to DET 48 for 18 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(13:51 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to DET 39 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HOU 39(13:04 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 39(12:56 - 4th) J.Akins up the middle to DET 35 for 4 yards (J.Collins; J.Kearse).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(12:17 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 35 - No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 40(12:16 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to W.Fuller for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:09 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Watson pass to K.Coutee is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(12:06 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DET 34 for 9 yards (J.Greenard).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - DET 45(11:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to HOU 45 for 21 yards (Ju.Reid). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DET 34 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - DET 24(11:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to DET 34 for 10 yards (E.Murray; V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DET 34(10:24 - 4th) J.Cabinda up the middle to DET 34 for no gain (Ju.Reid).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:07 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Williams pushed ob at DET 29 for 4 yards (L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 29(9:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Williams to DET 31 for 2 yards (L.Johnson; K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 31(9:18 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson (T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - DET 31(9:12 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Sanu to DET 36 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(8:46 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to J.Williams to DET 46 for 10 yards (T.Adams; Ju.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(8:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Hall to HOU 45 for 9 yards (K.Crossen). HOU-C.Omenihu was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DET 45(7:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Hall.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 45(7:48 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to HOU 41 for 4 yards (Ju.Reid). HOU-N.Hall was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(7:25 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 41(7:19 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to Q.Cephus pushed ob at HOU 30 for 11 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(7:08 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to HOU 14 for 16 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 14(6:37 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Sanu for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:32 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Stafford pass to M.Sanu is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 47 yards from DET 35 to HOU 18. K.Coutee to HOU 28 for 10 yards (C.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(6:29 - 4th) C.Prosise right end to HOU 35 for 7 yards (J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 35(5:45 - 4th) C.Prosise left end to HOU 36 for 1 yard (N.Williams; J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 36(5:02 - 4th) D.Watson left end to HOU 37 for 1 yard (R.Okwara; A.Oruwariye).
|
4 & 1 - HOU 37(4:15 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 4 yards enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 33(4:14 - 4th) B.Anger punts 28 yards to DET 39 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-N.Hall. PENALTY on DET-C.Moore Running Into the Kicker 4 yards enforced at HOU 33 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOU 37(4:03 - 4th) B.Anger punts 36 yards to DET 27 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-B.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(3:53 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 34 for 7 yards (Ju.Reid; N.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DET 34(3:27 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Hall (K.Crossen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 34(3:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Sanu to DET 41 for 7 yards (N.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(2:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 47 for 6 yards (L.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 47(2:30 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Williams to HOU 48 for 5 yards (A.Moore; K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(2:04 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson (J.Greenard).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DET 48(1:59 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 49 for -3 yards (N.Hall). FUMBLES (N.Hall) [N.Hall] recovered by DET-F.Ragnow at HOU 49.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - DET 49(1:51 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 47 for -4 yards (N.Hall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - DET 47(1:43 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones (J.Martin). DET-M.Jones was injured during the play.
