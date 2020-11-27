|
Chargers-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) As much as he'd like, Josh Allen can't change the past when the topic of the Bills quarterback's first career start was mentioned this week.
''Obviously, very nervous, and things didn't turn out so great,'' Allen said, when asked to recall any lingering memories of Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks into the 2018 season.
''I should've, could've done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now,'' he added. ''But it did teach me some valuable lessons. ... It helped me. It really did, and I think you need to go through some of the bumps and bruises.''
In finishing 18 of 33 for 245 yards with a touchdown in the final minute, and two interceptions, Allen's outing was typically reflective of a raw rookie thrust into action after Nathan Peterman unraveled in Buffalo's season opener.
The signs of growth have become undeniably apparent some 2 1/2 years later as Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills (7-3) prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) on Sunday.
In playing a key role in Buffalo winning at least seven of its first 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995 and '96, Allen has shed many of his erratic tendencies to be considered one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks.
His 2,871 yards passing rank eighth in the NFL, his 68.4 completion percentage stands ninth, as does his 103.2 passer rating in a season he has thrown 21 touchdowns - one more than last year - versus seven interceptions.
It helps that Buffalo spent the past two offseasons upgrading the talent around Allen, including this year's addition of Stefon Diggs to fill out an established group of receivers featuring Cole Beasley and John Brown.
And yet, coach Sean McDermott said Allen deserves credit for his ability to learn from his mistakes.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has seen a difference.
''He's grown tremendously,'' Lynn said.
''It's what you would expect from a young quarterback of his skillset and football IQ,'' he added. ''These guys don't come into the league hall of famers. They get developed, and they get better every single year. This year, he's looking like the league MVP to me.''
The Chargers, for all their flaws in blowing second-half leads, have the makings of a young, promising star of their own in Justin Herbert.
The first-round pick out of Oregon ranks 10th with 2,699 yards passing, and has already topped 300 yards five times, one short of matching the NFL rookie record in just nine starts. With 22 touchdown passes, he's three short of becoming the NFL's fourth rookie to reach 25. And he's 301 yards passing from joining Patrick Mahomes in becoming just the NFL's second player to reach 3,000 in his first 10 career starts.
What encourages Lynn is how much room Herbert still has to develop after being forced to start after Tyrod Taylor was sidelined with a rib injury in Week 1.
''There's a lot he doesn't know, and we're still putting more on his plate every single week,'' Lynn said. ''I love the way he's handling that, especially under the circumstances.''
WHAT THE EK?
The Chargers could get a big jolt to their running game if Austin Ekeler can return to action.
The running back led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. In the six-plus games since, the running game has been inconsistent with Justin Jackson, Troymaine Pope and Kalen Ballage taking the lead at various points. Ballage has been the top back recently, topping 70 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three games.
ON THE RECEIVING END
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen leads the league with 81 receptions, which is eight ahead of Diggs, who is second.
Allen has five games with nine or more receptions, including last week against the Jets when he set a team record with 16. With 605 catches, he needs 18 in the next four games to pass Antonio Brown's mark for most through a player's first 100 games.
FORGET IT
The Bills had their bye week to get over the disappointment of a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which Kyler Murray sealed with a 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds remaining.
''It's got to be behind us,'' McDermott said. ''One pass is not going to define our season. One pass, in particular that type of pass, is not indicative of who we are as a team.''
TALE OF TWO HALVES
The Chargers defense has allowed a league-low average of 134.3 yards offense in the first half. The second half is another story. The 209.7 yards allowed average after halftime is fourth worst.
The second-half collapses are why the Chargers have lost four games after having double-digit leads. They had an 18-point lead in a 34-28 win over the Jets last week. New York pulled within one score late in the fourth quarter and drove into Chargers territory before Gus Bradley's unit finally held.
TRAILING
The Bills have lost four straight to the Chargers, and haven't led at any point since a 23-14 win on Oct. 19, 2008.
---
AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
316 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -4 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|
J. Allen
17 QB
157 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:04
|29:56
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|365
|332
|Total Plays
|79
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|172
|Rush Attempts
|24
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|291
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|31-52
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-91
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.7
|3-56.0
|Return Yards
|73
|137
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-73
|4-111
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|291
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|31/52
|316
|1
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|14
|44
|0
|15
|12
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|35
|1
|33
|9
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|16
|11
|85
|0
|14
|12
|
H. Henry 86 TE
6
FPTS
|H. Henry
|10
|7
|67
|0
|15
|6
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|4
|2
|63
|0
|55
|6
|
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Allen
|10
|4
|40
|1
|15
|12
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|4
|3
|33
|0
|12
|3
|
M. Williams 81 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Williams
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Pope 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pope
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Parham 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|7-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Egbule 51 LB
|E. Egbule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
3
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|27
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|6
|47.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Allen
|18/24
|157
|1
|1
|17
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|8
|
M. Barkley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|11
|82
|0
|24
|8
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|9
|59
|0
|31
|5
|
J. Allen 17 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Allen
|9
|32
|1
|11
|17
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
13
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|3
|79
|1
|44
|13
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|7
|39
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|4
|2
|25
|0
|14
|8
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|8
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|5
|
L. Smith 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
R. Gilliam 86 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|10-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|56.0
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|27.8
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|8.7
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 7. J.Reed to LARC 21 for 14 yards (S.Neal). PENALTY on BUF-T.Matakevich Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at BUF 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 70 yards from BUF 30 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:53 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(14:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (T.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 25(14:44 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (A.Klein).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 25(14:39 - 1st) T.Long punts 56 yards to BUF 19 Center-C.Mazza. A.Roberts to BUF 37 for 18 yards (C.Mazza; J.Addae).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(14:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 42(13:48 - 1st) J.Allen left end pushed ob at BUF 48 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 2(13:15 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on LARC-R.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 47 yards enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(13:07 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to LARC 2 for 3 yards (M.Davis; J.Bosa).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 2(12:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 54 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 11. J.Reed to LARC 21 for 10 yards (D.Marlowe T.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(12:19 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 26 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 24(11:44 - 1st) J.Herbert to LARC 26 for no gain. FUMBLES and recovers at LARC 24. J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 34 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(11:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 45 for 11 yards (T.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(10:39 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 48 for 3 yards (A.Klein J.Zimmer).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 48(9:56 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to BUF 37 for 15 yards (A.Klein L.Wallace).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(9:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to BUF 28 for 9 yards (Ta.Johnson; T.Edmunds) [Q.Jefferson].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 28(8:51 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to BUF 22 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(8:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 22(8:15 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (Ta.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 22(8:08 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at BUF 8 for 14 yards (A.Klein).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(7:48 - 1st) J.Herbert right guard to BUF 10 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(7:11 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at BUF 5 for 5 yards (A.Klein).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 5(6:35 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:31 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) T.Long kicks 55 yards from LARC 35 to BUF 10. A.Roberts to BUF 30 for 20 yards (B.Bello).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(6:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to L.Smith to BUF 33 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 33(5:43 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 39 for 6 yards (L.Joseph).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 39(5:02 - 1st) J.Allen left tackle to BUF 35 for -4 yards (J.Bosa).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BUF 35(4:22 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 65 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(4:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to LARC 22 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAC 22(3:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAC 22(3:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAC 22(3:33 - 1st) T.Long punts 40 yards to BUF 38 Center-C.Mazza out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(3:25 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 35 for -3 yards (J.Bosa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUF 35(2:48 - 1st) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 39 for 4 yards (D.Perryman J.Jones).
|
3 & 9 - BUF(2:03 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins). Penalty on BUF-D.Dawkins Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at BUF 39 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-C.Harris Defensive Holding offsetting.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 39(1:35 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley [I.Rochell].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 39(1:29 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to LARC 15 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(1:21 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 15 for no gain (A.Epenesa T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 15(0:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham Jr..
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 15(0:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 27 for 12 yards (T.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(0:28 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (J.Zimmer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 7 yards (A.Klein; Ta.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 35(14:21 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAC 35(14:18 - 2nd) T.Long punts 45 yards to BUF 20 Center-C.Mazza. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 24 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 24(13:31 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 26 for 2 yards (D.Square).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 26(12:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 40 for 14 yards (N.Adderley; D.Perryman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (M.Davis) [J.Tillery]. PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:04 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to LARC 43 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 43(11:20 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end to LARC 22 for 21 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(10:33 - 2nd) J.Allen left tackle to LARC 20 for 2 yards (J.Bosa).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 20(9:50 - 2nd) C.Beasley pass deep right to G.Davis for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. Allen laterals ball to Beasley who then throws to Davis.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 8. J.Reed to LARC 31 for 23 yards (J.Poyer D.Marlowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(9:36 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 33 for 2 yards (M.Hyde A.Klein).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 33(9:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 44 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(8:24 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to LARC 43 for -1 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAC 43(7:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [A.Epenesa].
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAC 43(7:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to Ty.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAC 43(7:39 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to BUF 14 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(7:31 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 17 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Perryman).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 17(6:48 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 32 for 15 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(6:11 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 22 for -10 yards (J.Bosa). FUMBLES (J.Bosa) ball out of bounds at BUF 4. Buffalo challenged the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Allen pass incomplete short middle (J.Bosa).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(6:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 46 for 14 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on LARC-D.Perryman Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(5:50 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(5:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to LARC 32 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 32(5:12 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to LARC 26 for 6 yards (N.Vigil).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 26(4:33 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to LARC 15 for 11 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(3:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis [J.Bosa]. Penalty on BUF-D.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(3:49 - 2nd) Barkley in game at QB (Shotgun) M.Barkley sacked at LARC 22 for -7 yards (J.Bosa).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - BUF 22(3:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-J.Feliciano False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 22 - BUF 27(3:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to LARC 26 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - BUF 26(2:21 - 2nd) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 3. J.Reed to LARC 19 for 16 yards (J.Johnson T.Matakevich).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(2:10 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 23 for 4 yards (A.Klein).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 23(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 34 for 11 yards (J.Hughes; T.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(1:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams [Ta.Johnson].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 34(1:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 44 for 10 yards (T.White; L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(1:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 36 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Hughes and A.Klein).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAC 36(1:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 45 for 9 yards (J.Poyer T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 45(0:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to BUF 48 for 7 yards (Ta.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAC 48(0:21 - 2nd) T.Long punts 48 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Badgley kicks 60 yards from LARC 35 to BUF 5. A.Roberts to BUF 43 for 38 yards (S.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(14:52 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to LARC 49 for 8 yards (K.Murray Jr. N.Vigil).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 49(14:14 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to LARC 43 for 6 yards (J.Tillery L.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(13:44 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to LARC 39 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 39(13:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to LARC 35 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 35(12:27 - 3rd) J.Allen right end pushed ob at LARC 28 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(12:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to LARC 22 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins; M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUF 22(11:16 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to LARC 22 for no gain (D.Square; E.Egbule).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 22(10:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to LARC 14 for 8 yards (T.Campbell) [J.Tillery]. Penalty on LARC Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(10:17 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to LARC 15 for -1 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 15(9:39 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end pushed ob at LARC 7 for 8 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Face Mask (15 Yards) 4 yards enforced at LARC 7.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BUF 3(9:12 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (N.Vigil).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 3(9:08 - 3rd) J.Allen left end for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BUF-J.Allen Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 20 to LARC 23. J.Reed to LARC 33 for 10 yards (T.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(8:56 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 46 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(8:21 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 45 for -1 yards (V.Butler).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 45(7:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to BUF 45 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 45(7:10 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen (Ta.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 45(7:06 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to BUF 41 for 4 yards (T.White).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(6:38 - 3rd) J.Kelley right end pushed ob at BUF 8 for 33 yards (M.Hyde).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(6:19 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to BUF 10 for -2 yards (Q.Jefferson E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(5:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 10(5:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to BUF 1 for 9 yards (J.Poyer T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 1(4:55 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:51 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to K.Allen is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 3rd) M.Badgley kicks 61 yards from LARC 35 to BUF 4. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 32 for 28 yards (J.Reed).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(4:45 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 43 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(4:08 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to BUF 44 for 1 yard (L.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 44(3:31 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to 50 for 6 yards (M.Davis) [J.Bosa].
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BUF 50(2:52 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 43 for -7 yards (J.Bosa).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BUF 43(2:19 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 57 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(2:11 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to LARC 33 for 13 yards (T.White; T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(1:43 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 36 for 3 yards (J.Poyer; T.White).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 36(1:12 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to BUF 49 for 15 yards (M.Hyde). PENALTY on BUF-J.Poyer Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(0:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler (M.Addison).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 34(0:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to BUF 25 for 9 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 25(0:12 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to BUF 25 for no gain (M.Hyde).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to BUF 26 for -1 yards (Ta.Johnson; J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 26(14:53 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 37 for 11 yards (N.Vigil N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(14:15 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 45 for 8 yards (N.Vigil; K.Murray Jr.). FUMBLES (N.Vigil) RECOVERED by LARC-N.Adderley at BUF 47. N.Adderley to BUF 46 for 1 yard (J.Feliciano).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(14:06 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to BUF 33 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(13:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards (J.Zimmer).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 29(12:49 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to BUF 31 for -2 yards (A.Klein J.Poyer).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LAC 0(12:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams (L.Wallace) [T.White]. PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 16(11:58 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAC 11(11:58 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to BUF 8 for 3 yards (E.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 8(11:33 - 4th) A.Ekeler right guard to BUF 7 for 1 yard (L.Wallace; T.Edmunds).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 7(10:52 - 4th) J.Kelley left end pushed ob at BUF 10 for -3 yards (A.Klein).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 10(10:20 - 4th) M.Badgley 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) M.Badgley kicks 56 yards from LARC 35 to BUF 9. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 34 for 25 yards (B.Facyson).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(10:08 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to LARC 22 for 44 yards (T.Campbell). LARC-T.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Penalty on LARC-J.Jones Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(9:55 - 4th) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at LARC 22 touched at LARC 24 RECOVERED by LARC-J.Bosa at LARC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(9:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry pushed ob at LARC 27 for 5 yards (Ta.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 27(9:19 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LAC 27(9:13 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 20 for -7 yards (E.Oliver). FUMBLES (E.Oliver) [J.Hughes] and recovers at LARC 20.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAC 20(8:28 - 4th) T.Long punts 54 yards to BUF 26 Center-C.Mazza. A.Roberts to BUF 30 for 4 yards (M.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:14 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 32 for 2 yards (N.Vigil).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 32(7:40 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 40 for 8 yards (N.Vigil).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(7:01 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to BUF 38 for -2 yards (J.Bosa).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - BUF 38(6:21 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by M.Davis [J.Jones] at LARC 44. M.Davis to LARC 44 for no gain (S.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(6:13 - 4th) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 45 for 1 yard (D.Johnson A.Klein).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 45(5:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 48 for 3 yards (D.Johnson).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - LAC 48(5:23 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep middle intended for H.Henry INTERCEPTED by T.White at BUF 35. T.White to BUF 35 for no gain (M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(5:17 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to LARC 34 for 31 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on BUF-Z.Moss Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at LARC 34.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(4:41 - 4th) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at LARC 25 for 24 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(4:33 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to LARC 29 for -4 yards (J.Bosa R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - BUF 29(3:49 - 4th) Z.Moss left guard to LARC 24 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUF 24(3:45 - 4th) J.Allen left end to LARC 12 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins). Penalty on BUF-G.Davis Unnecessary Roughness declined. PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 24 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - BUF 34(3:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to LARC 25 for 9 yards (N.Vigil).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BUF 25(3:31 - 4th) T.Bass 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to LARC -2. T.Pope to LARC 12 for 14 yards (T.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(3:21 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler (M.Hyde).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 12(3:17 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 20 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 20(2:54 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - LAC 20(2:50 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 31 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(2:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 45 for 14 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(2:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to BUF 40 for 15 yards (J.Poyer) [Ta.Johnson].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler pushed ob at BUF 37 for 3 yards (Ta.Johnson L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAC 37(1:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to Ty.Johnson.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - LAC 37(1:47 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at BUF 47 for -10 yards (A.Klein).
|Penalty
|
4 & 17 - LAC 1(1:14 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton to BUF 1 for 46 yards (L.Wallace). PENALTY on LARC-J.Guyton Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|+55 YD
|
4 & 27 - LAC 43(1:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to Ty.Johnson to BUF 2 for 55 yards (L.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAC 2(0:25 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to BUF 1 for 1 yard (Q.Jefferson T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LAC 1(0:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (Q.Jefferson). PENALTY on BUF-Q.Jefferson Roughing the Passer 0 yards enforced at BUF 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAC 1(0:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 1(0:03 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to BUF 3 for -2 yards (V.Butler).
