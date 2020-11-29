|
Hill leads Saints to 31-3 rout of QB-challenged Broncos
DENVER (AP) Taysom Hill's two touchdown runs led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-3 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos, who were thrust into a quarterback quandary when their passers failed to wear masks as mandated by the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
In a grind-it-out slugfest like from pro football's early days, the Saints (9-2) won their second straight game with Hill subbing for the injured Drew Brees. Hill wasn't nearly as sharp as a week earlier against the Falcons, when he completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and a 108.9 passer rating.
This time, he was 9 of 16 for 78 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a paltry passer rating of 43.2. He also ran 10 times for 44 yards.
And that was much better than Broncos QB Kendall Hinton, a rookie receiver and former Wake Forest quarterback from their practice squad who made a shaky NFL debut by going 1 for 9 for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Tight end Noah Fant's 13-yard catch was Denver's only reception.
Sometimes, the Broncos had their running backs take direct snaps. But the Broncos converted just once in 10 third-down tries.
Starting quarterback Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were disqualified over the weekend when the NFL discovered the three weren't wearing masks Wednesday, the day before No. 3 QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hinton didn't complete any of his seven first-half throws, one of which was picked off by Janoris Jenkins. The Broncos managed 37 yards and a single first down before halftime.
The Saints led 7-0 until scoring twice off turnovers in the final 2:22 of the first half.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry III's low snap skittered past Lindsay and Kwon Alexander was headed for the end zone after scooping it up. Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, who signed a four-year, $68 million extension Saturday, tripped him up at the 23.
Hill, who scored from 1 yard in the first quarter, added a 2-yard TD run to make it 14-0. Two plays later, Jenkins intercepted Hinton's underthrown pass to DaeSean Hamilton, and that set up Wil Lutz's 40-yard field goal as the clock expired.
The Broncos finally scored on Brandon McManus' 58-yard field goal in the third quarter set up by rookie Essang Bassey's 26-yard interception return. But the Saints responded with Latavius Murray's 36-yard scamper that made it 24-3.
Murray, who rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries, made it 31-3 with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
HILTON'S DEBUT
The Broncos tried to persuade the NFL to delay the game to Monday or Tuesday night like the Ravens-Steelers game was pushed back from Thanksgiving after a virus outbreak on the Ravens. When that failed, they turned to Hilton, who played quarterback his first three seasons at Wake Forest before moving to receiver in 2019, when he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns.
He signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent and spent all of training camp with the Broncos before being waived on Sept. 5. He rejoined the practice squad on Nov. 4.
Hinton's last touchdown pass came on Oct. 7, 2017, against Clemson, which is more recently than Hill, whose last TD throw was on Nov. 26, 2016, for BYU against Utah State.
BRONCOS' REACTIONS
An hour before kickoff, Lock tweeted an explanation and a mea culpa in which he admitted the QBs weren't wearing their masks when they gathered Wednesday.
While some players such as tight end Noah Fant were incredulous over the league forcing Denver to play a game without any of its QBs, other Broncos took the news in stride.
Von Miller and Bradley Chubb both made posts comically suggesting they could play quarterback, and the team's Twitter account even had a mock request inquiring if Nuggets supreme passer Nikola Jokic might be available.
On Saturday night, Fant also tweeted, ''Anybody know if Peyton Manning is busy tomorrow? Laughing but serious''
INJURIES:
Saints placed backup G Derrick Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
UP NEXT
Saints: visit Atlanta for the second leg of a three-week road trip.
Broncos: Vvsit Kansas City to try snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs.
|
L. Murray
28 RB
124 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, REC
|
24
FPTS
|
R. Freeman
28 RB
50 RuYds
|
5
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:46
|23:49
|1st Downs
|19
|6
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|292
|112
|Total Plays
|63
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|100
|Rush Attempts
|44
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|63
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|1-9
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|1.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|7-47.4
|Return Yards
|53
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-17
|1-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|229
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|112
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|9/16
|78
|0
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
24
FPTS
|L. Murray
|19
|124
|2
|36
|24
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|11
|54
|0
|15
|5
|
T. Hill 7 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|44
|2
|17
|17
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|3
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|6
|4
|50
|0
|24
|5
|
T. Smith 10 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
24
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|24
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robertson 52 LB
|C. Robertson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
|A. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
7
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|6
|45.7
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1/9
|13
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|8
|50
|0
|23
|5
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|12
|31
|0
|11
|3
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|9
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|2
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|2
|-8
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chickillo 91 LB
|A. Chickillo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
|M. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 53 OLB
|A. Calitro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
|T. Fumagalli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Bolles 72 OT
|G. Bolles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|58
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|7
|47.4
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 27 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:21 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. P.Lindsay up the middle pushed ob at DEN 40 for 13 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(13:42 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 43 for 3 yards (D.Davis; M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 43(13:03 - 1st) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman left end to DEN 47 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DEN 47(12:21 - 1st) K.Hinton pass incomplete short right [C.Jordan].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 47(12:16 - 1st) S.Martin punts 53 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(12:08 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to NO 24 for 4 yards (A.Johnson; D.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 24(11:34 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 30 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(10:57 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete deep right to M.Thomas (A.Bouye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 30(10:52 - 1st) T.Hill scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 33 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NO 33(10:12 - 1st) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - NO 28(9:53 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 20 for -8 yards (D.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - NO 20(9:14 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 42 yards to DEN 38 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Callahan.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(9:06 - 1st) K.Hamler left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for -3 yards (C.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - DEN 35(8:36 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 36 for 1 yard (M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - DEN 36(7:56 - 1st) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (M.Lattimore).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DEN 36(7:50 - 1st) S.Martin punts 55 yards to NO 9 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Callaway pushed ob at NO 28 for 19 yards (A.Calitro).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 28(7:38 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to NO 31 for 3 yards (A.Johnson). FUMBLES (A.Johnson) recovered by NO-J.Hurst at NO 32.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 32(7:01 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 33 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NO 33(6:23 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 28 for -5 yards (B.Chubb).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 28(5:49 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 57 yards to DEN 15 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Callahan.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 15(5:41 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 16 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 16(4:58 - 1st) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 16 for no gain (D.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 16(4:12 - 1st) K.Hinton scrambles right end to DEN 21 for 5 yards (K.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 21(3:29 - 1st) S.Martin punts 53 yards to NO 26 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(3:20 - 1st) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at NO 28 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 28(2:40 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to NO 32 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 32(1:58 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 3 yards (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NO 35(1:18 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(1:02 - 1st) L.Murray right tackle to NO 47 for 7 yards (A.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 47(0:25 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard pushed ob at DEN 38 for 15 yards (A.Bouye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(15:00 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (A.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 34(14:19 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to DEN 20 for 14 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(13:41 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to DEN 19 for 1 yard (M.Agim; B.Chubb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 19(13:02 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 14 for 5 yards (E.Bassey; J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 14(12:22 - 2nd) T.Hill right tackle to DEN 9 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(11:42 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 7 for 2 yards (J.Jewell; B.Chubb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 7(11:04 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 1 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 1(10:23 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:19 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(9:40 - 2nd) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep right to T.Patrick [C.Jordan].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DEN 26(9:32 - 2nd) K.Hinton pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DEN 26(9:29 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 47 yards to NO 27 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(9:23 - 2nd) L.Murray right end to NO 32 for 5 yards (S.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 32(8:43 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to NO 39 for 7 yards (A.Chickillo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(7:58 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 40 for 1 yard (D.Jones; J.Attaochu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 40(7:20 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara [D.Jones]. Penalty on NO-E.McCoy Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - NO 40(7:14 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 38 for -2 yards (D.Jones M.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NO 38(6:39 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 37 yards to DEN 25 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Callahan.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:32 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - DEN 24(5:52 - 2nd) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DEN 24(5:47 - 2nd) K.Hinton pass incomplete deep right to N.Vannett [C.Jordan]. Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - DEN 24(5:38 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 42 yards to NO 34 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(5:31 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 33 for -1 yards (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - NO 40(4:56 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NO-J.Hill Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - NO 23(4:48 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - NO 23(4:43 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 26 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NO 26(4:00 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to DEN 36 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by K.Hamler.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(3:54 - 2nd) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. M.Gordon left guard to DEN 42 for 6 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 42(3:15 - 2nd) Direct snap to P.Lindsay. M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Jenkins D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DEN 45(2:31 - 2nd) P.Lindsay Aborted. L.Cushenberry FUMBLES at DEN 40 touched at DEN 39 RECOVERED by NO-K.Alexander at DEN 33. K.Alexander to DEN 13 for 20 yards (G.Bolles).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(2:22 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to DEN 10 for 3 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 10(2:00 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 10(1:55 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman to DEN 2 for 8 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NO 2(1:12 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 2(1:06 - 2nd) T.Hill right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:03 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 27 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(0:24 - 2nd) K.Hinton pass deep right intended for D.Hamilton INTERCEPTED by J.Jenkins at NO 45. J.Jenkins to DEN 41 for 14 yards (M.Gordon).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-T.Smith False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 15 - NO 46(0:12 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep middle to M.Thomas to DEN 22 for 24 yards (E.Bassey).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray up the middle to NO 30 for 5 yards (D.Williams; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(14:20 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 30 for no gain (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(13:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 25(13:31 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles up the middle to NO 26 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 26(12:57 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to DEN 23 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Callahan.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(12:49 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle pushed ob at DEN 34 for 11 yards (M.Jenkins).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(12:14 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 31 for -3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - DEN 31(11:34 - 3rd) K.Hinton pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 44 for 13 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(10:53 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 44 for no gain (D.Davis).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - DEN 44(10:12 - 3rd) K.Hinton pass short right intended for T.Fumagalli INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson [M.Davenport] at NO 47. C.Gardner-Johnson pushed ob at 50 for 3 yards (T.Fumagalli).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(10:04 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to J.Cook (M.Ojemudia).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 50(9:57 - 3rd) T.Hill sacked at NO 44 for -6 yards (D.Walker). FUMBLES (D.Walker) and recovers at NO 43. T.Hill to NO 48 for 5 yards (D.Jones; J.Attaochu).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - NO 48(9:15 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep right intended for M.Thomas INTERCEPTED by E.Bassey (A.Bouye) at DEN 34. E.Bassey pushed ob at NO 40 for 26 yards (A.Kamara).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(9:03 - 3rd) R.Freeman left tackle to NO 36 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 36(8:27 - 3rd) K.Hinton left guard to NO 34 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 34(7:46 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end pushed ob at NO 39 for -5 yards (P.Robinson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DEN 39(7:01 - 3rd) B.McManus 58 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to NO 1. M.Callaway to NO 18 for 17 yards (D.Bausby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(6:49 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 21 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 21(6:10 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle pushed ob at NO 32 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(5:35 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to NO 40 for 8 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 40(4:58 - 3rd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 41 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 41(4:21 - 3rd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 43 for 2 yards (D.Jones; B.Chubb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(3:41 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to E.Sanders ran ob at NO 47 for 4 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 47(3:08 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right end to DEN 36 for 17 yards (K.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(2:21 - 3rd) L.Murray up the middle for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:14 - 3rd) Direct snap to R.Freeman. M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (C.Granderson; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(1:28 - 3rd) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman up the middle to DEN 30 for 3 yards (M.Davenport).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 30(0:48 - 3rd) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman left guard to DEN 37 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DEN 32(15:00 - 4th) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 32 for no gain (M.Brown; K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - DEN 32(14:22 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman right guard to DEN 35 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - DEN 35(13:39 - 4th) K.Hinton sacked at DEN 34 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DEN 34(13:08 - 4th) S.Martin punts 43 yards to NO 23 Center-J.Bobenmoyer downed by DEN-T.Cleveland.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:57 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to NO 26 for 3 yards (D.Williams; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 26(12:16 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray up the middle to NO 26 for no gain (D.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 26(11:36 - 4th) T.Hill pass deep left to M.Thomas to NO 46 for 20 yards (M.Ojemudia). Denver challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(11:00 - 4th) M.Thomas left end to NO 47 for 1 yard (M.Ojemudia).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 47(10:23 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to DEN 45 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 45(9:41 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara up the middle to DEN 42 for 3 yards (M.Reed; J.Jewell).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(8:54 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at DEN 26 for 16 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(8:16 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 15 for 11 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(7:34 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 9(6:52 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 7(6:07 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead. PENALTY on NO-A.Trautman Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:03 - 4th) M.Gordon left tackle pushed ob at DEN 36 for 11 yards (D.Swearinger).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(5:27 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for no gain (A.Anzalone).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 36(4:44 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. M.Gordon right guard to DEN 35 for -1 yards (M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 35(3:59 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman left end pushed ob at DEN 40 for 5 yards (M.Davenport).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DEN 40(3:53 - 4th) S.Martin punts 39 yards to NO 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by A.Carr.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(3:46 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Washington up the middle to NO 19 for -2 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 19(3:09 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to NO 23 for 4 yards (J.Simmons; D.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 23(2:25 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Washington left tackle to NO 27 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 27(2:00 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to DEN 24 Center-Z.Wood downed by NO-A.Anzalone.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 24(1:47 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman left end to DEN 47 for 23 yards (D.Swearinger).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(1:07 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. R.Freeman left tackle to DEN 48 for 1 yard (C.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 48(0:25 - 4th) Direct snap to R.Freeman. M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 48 for no gain (C.Robertson).
