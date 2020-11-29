|
|LV
|ATL
Jones returns pick for TD, Falcons rout Carr, Raiders 43-6
ATLANTA (AP) Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6 on Sunday.
The Raiders (6-5) lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race, producing a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that's playing out the season under an interim coach.
Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD.
Nathan Peterman finished out at quarterback for the Raiders, who took their worst loss of Jon Gruden's most recent three seasons as coach.
Las Vegas had a season-worst five turnovers in all and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards, with one penalty wiping out an interception and another allowing the Falcons (4-7) to keep the ball after a missed field goal.
Atlanta wound up scoring a touchdown after Dallin Leavitt rolled into Younghoe Kim's legs, taking him out for a roughing-the-kicker personal foul.
Gambling on fourth-and-3 at the Raiders 4, Ryan double-pumped to buy just enough time to find Calvin Ridley alone in the back of the end zone for the game's first touchdown with 2:17 left in a tedious first half that took nearly two hours to complete.
Ryan, who was 22 of 39 for 185 yards, added another 4-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, this one to Brandon Powell.
Ito Smith tacked on an 8-yard TD run after another Carr turnover, this one when Steven Means shoved left tackle Kolton Miller into his own quarterback, causing the ball to slip out of Carr's hand just before his arm went forward for a throw.
Atlanta led 16-3 at halftime, and Jones sealed the game early in the third quarter.
Carr was swarmed by the pass rush and threw behind running back Devontae Booker on a short pass over the middle. The ball went right to Jones, who streaked all the way to the end zone with no one even close.
Carr saw the play unfolding while on his knees, slapping the turf in disgust when Jones made the pick.
Carr's first two fumbles were both recovered by Atlanta's Jacob Tuioti-Mariners. The backup defensive end showed exceptional athleticism on the second one, knocking it away from Carr and then scrambling to fall on the loose ball.
The Raiders cost themselves an interception when Nevin Lawson's facemask penalty negated a pick by Nick Kwiatkoski.
For good measure, Atlanta was able to close the first half with the third of Koo's five field goals, a 30-yarder helped along by Maliek Collins slamming into Ryan for another 15-yard roughing penalty.
Koo connected from 38, 39, 30, 29 and 54 yards, stretching his field-goal streak to 21 straight.
The Raiders were held to a pair of field goals from Daniel Carlson. Las Vegas managed 243 yards and 13 first downs.
INJURY REPORT
Raiders: CB Damon Arnette was evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with one of his teammates on the first play of the game. ... CB Trayvon Mullen left with an abdominal injury in the first half but was able to return.
Falcons: Already playing without star Julio Jones because of a hamstring injury, Atlanta's receiving corps took another blow when Olamide Zaccheaus went down in the first half with a toe injury. ... OG James Carpenter was carted off the field with a groin injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Play their second straight game on the East Coast when they face the winless New York Jets next Sunday.
Falcons: Take on first-place New Orleans for the second time in three weeks, hosting their NFC South rival next Sunday. The Saints won the first meeting 24-9.
H. Renfrow
13 WR
73 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
7
FPTS
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
185 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:03
|34:28
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|243
|304
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|125
|Rush Attempts
|14
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-141
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.6
|3-33.0
|Return Yards
|50
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-39
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|1-67
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|304
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Carr
|22/34
|215
|0
|1
|0
|
N. Peterman 3 QB
1
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|3/5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|7
|27
|0
|16
|1
|
N. Peterman 3 QB
1
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|5
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
7
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|9
|7
|73
|0
|19
|7
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|5
|3
|56
|0
|36
|5
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|6
|5
|54
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Waller 83 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Waller
|7
|4
|23
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|3
|3
|17
|0
|11
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|4
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
6
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|29
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|5
|48.6
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
7
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|22/39
|185
|2
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 25 RB
13
FPTS
|I. Smith
|12
|65
|1
|24
|13
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|13
|55
|0
|22
|5
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|17
|
T. Brooks-James 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Brooks-James
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Schaub 8 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Schaub
|3
|-4
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|9
|6
|50
|1
|16
|11
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|8
|4
|48
|0
|14
|4
|
R. Gage 83 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Gage
|5
|3
|34
|0
|14
|3
|
C. Blake 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Blake
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Graham 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
13
FPTS
|I. Smith
|5
|4
|10
|0
|8
|13
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|2
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
|H. Hurst
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davidson 90 DT
|M. Davidson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Reynolds 59 LB
|L. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
19
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|5/5
|54
|4/4
|19
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|3
|33.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 26 for 1 yard (C.Littleton; D.Arnette). LV-D.Arnette was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-H.Hurst Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ATL 15(14:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - ATL 15(14:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith (C.Nassib).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - ATL 15(14:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Graham to ATL 26 for 11 yards (C.Littleton).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 26(13:57 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 44 yards to LV 30 Center-J.Harris. H.Renfrow to LV 36 for 6 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(13:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor. PENALTY on ATL-S.Means Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LV 41(13:40 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end pushed ob at LV 41 for no gain (D.Dennard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 41(13:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 43 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 43(12:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 45 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LV 45(11:35 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 45 for no gain (D.Jones; J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(11:27 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right tackle to LV 40 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 40(10:56 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. B.Hill right guard to LV 37 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 37(10:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley ran ob at LV 21 for 16 yards (J.Heath) [N.Morrow].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(9:53 - 1st) B.Hill right end to LV 20 for 1 yard (M.Crosby; J.Heath).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ATL 20(9:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ATL 20(9:07 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to LV 20 for no gain (T.Mullen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ATL 20(8:29 - 1st) Y.Koo 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 60 yards from ATL 35 to LV 5. H.Ruggs to LV 26 for 21 yards (K.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LV 26(8:20 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 20 for -6 yards (F.Oluokun). FUMBLES (F.Oluokun) [F.Oluokun] RECOVERED by ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner at LV 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(8:14 - 1st) B.Hill left end to LV 21 for no gain (D.Arnette).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 21(7:23 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ATL 21(7:18 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ATL 21(7:10 - 1st) Y.Koo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:06 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 30 for 5 yards (D.Jones M.Davidson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 30(6:25 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 39 for 9 yards (D.Dennard). PENALTY on LV-J.Jacobs Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at LV 34.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - LV 19(5:56 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor pushed ob at LV 26 for 7 yards (D.Dennard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - LV 26(5:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 25 for -1 yards (K.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LV 25(4:46 - 1st) A.Cole punts 46 yards to ATL 29 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(4:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Graham.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 29(4:32 - 1st) B.Hill left guard to ATL 34 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 34(3:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 45 for 11 yards (K.Nixon). ATL-O.Zaccheaus was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(3:17 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at LV 43 for 12 yards (N.Morrow).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(2:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle intended for H.Hurst INTERCEPTED by J.Abram (I.Johnson) at LV 33. J.Abram to LV 38 for 5 yards (H.Hurst).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(2:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 46 for 16 yards (K.Neal; C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(1:44 - 1st) D.Booker right guard to ATL 46 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 46(1:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 46(1:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor to ATL 39 for 7 yards (I.Oliver).
|+36 YD
|
4 & 3 - LV 39(0:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Ruggs ran ob at ATL 3 for 36 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - ATL 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 3(14:56 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 1 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on LV-K.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 3 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ATL 5(14:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 5 for 8 yards (M.Walker; D.Jones). PENALTY on LV-B.Parker Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at ATL 13 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 23 - ATL 23(13:56 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 22 for 1 yard (M.Davidson; C.Harris). FUMBLES (M.Davidson) RECOVERED by ATL-C.Harris at ATL 23. C.Harris to ATL 23 for no gain (K.Miller). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 22 for 1 yard (C.Harris; M.Davidson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - ATL 22(13:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 11 for 11 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ATL 11(13:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(12:59 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(12:23 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 32 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 32(11:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left [C.Nassib].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ATL 32(11:33 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 35 yards to LV 33 Center-J.Harris fair catch by H.Renfrow. PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(11:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(11:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 32(10:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to Z.Jones to LV 35 for 3 yards (S.Means; K.Sheffield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 35(9:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to H.Ruggs (A.Terrell).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 35(9:47 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 47 yards to ATL 18 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(9:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 24 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 24(8:56 - 2nd) I.Smith right tackle to ATL 23 for -1 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Hurst).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 23(8:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Blake to ATL 40 for 17 yards (N.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 40(7:28 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 43 for 3 yards (N.Lawson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 43(6:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to LV 45 for 12 yards (C.Littleton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(6:02 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left intended for C.Blake INTERCEPTED by N.Kwiatkoski at LV 42. N.Kwiatkoski to LV 45 for 3 yards (J.Graham). PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at LV 45 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LV 16 for 14 yards (J.Heath).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(5:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (N.Morrow).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 16(5:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at LV 22 for -6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ATL 22(4:35 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to R.Gage (T.Mullen). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play.
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - ATL 22(4:29 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter. PENALTY on LV-D.Leavitt Roughing the Kicker 11 yards enforced at LV 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(4:25 - 2nd) B.Hill right end to LV 9 for 2 yards. PENALTY on ATL-A.Mack Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ATL 21(4:00 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to LV 14 for 7 yards (J.Heath).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - ATL 14(3:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to LV 12 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 12(2:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LV 4 for 8 yards (N.Lawson). LV-J.Heath was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - ATL 4(2:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Hankins].
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to LV 26 for 1 yard (A.Terrell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 39 for 13 yards (K.Sheffield). Penalty on ATL-K.Sheffield Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (R.Allen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:47 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor (R.Allen). PENALTY on ATL-S.Means Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LV 45(1:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to B.Edwards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 45(1:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 45(1:32 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to B.Edwards to ATL 30 for 15 yards (K.Neal).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(1:08 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at ATL 39 for -9 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner). FUMBLES (J.Tuioti-Mariner) RECOVERED by ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner at ATL 38. J.Tuioti-Mariner to ATL 39 for 1 yard (D.Good).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(1:01 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 39(0:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to ATL 47 for 8 yards (C.Littleton) [A.Key].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 47(0:36 - 2nd) I.Smith right guard to ATL 49 for 2 yards (J.Heath). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(0:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to LV 41 for 10 yards (J.Heath).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(0:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Blake (I.Johnson) [M.Collins]. PENALTY on LV-M.Collins Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LV 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(0:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to B.Hill [A.Key].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 26(0:18 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - ATL 26(0:13 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at LV 12 for 14 yards (C.Littleton).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(0:06 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ATL 26(14:23 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ATL 26(14:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right. Penalty on LV-D.Good Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 26(14:10 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 63 yards to ATL 11 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-K.Nixon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 11(13:57 - 3rd) B.Hill left tackle to ATL 14 for 3 yards (J.Hankins; C.Nassib).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 14(13:15 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley pushed ob at ATL 20 for 6 yards (J.Heath).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 20(12:43 - 3rd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 16 for -4 yards (N.Morrow).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 16(12:04 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 20 yards to ATL 36 Center-J.Harris out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(11:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Booker.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - LV 36(11:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass intended for D.Booker INTERCEPTED by D.Jones at ATL 33. D.Jones for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LV-K.Miller Illegal Formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:36 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 29 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(11:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle to H.Ruggs to LV 48 for 19 yards (S.Neasman).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(10:36 - 3rd) H.Ruggs left end pushed ob at LV 46 for -2 yards (D.Jones; I.Oliver).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - ATL 46(10:07 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to ATL 43 for 11 yards (A.Terrell; I.Oliver).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 43(9:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to ATL 31 for 12 yards (D.Dennard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(8:49 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to ATL 20 for 11 yards (S.Means).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 20(8:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to H.Renfrow (R.Allen).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 20(8:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor ran ob at ATL 5 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ATL 5(7:36 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Ruggs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ATL 5(7:30 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 5(7:26 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to ATL 6 for -1 yards (A.Terrell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ATL 6(6:43 - 3rd) D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 57 yards from LV 35 to ATL 8. B.Powell ran ob at ATL 30 for 22 yards (K.Wilber). PENALTY on ATL-K.Smith Illegal Double-Team Block 12 yards enforced at ATL 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 12(6:32 - 3rd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 16 for 4 yards (J.Hankins; T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 16(5:51 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to K.Smith [C.Nassib].
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LV 41(5:47 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley. PENALTY on LV-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(5:41 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at LV 47 for 12 yards (J.Abram).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(5:11 - 3rd) B.Hill left tackle to LV 40 for 7 yards (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 40(4:34 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass to C.Ridley to LV 29 for 11 yards (J.Heath).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(3:59 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to B.Hill [M.Crosby]. PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LV 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 14(3:56 - 3rd) B.Hill right guard to LV 14 for no gain (M.Crosby; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 14(3:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to LV 11 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 11(2:35 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to LV 4 for 7 yards (J.Abram). ATL-C.Ridley was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LV 4(2:16 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 4(2:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 4(2:06 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Powell for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [A.Key].
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 63 yards from ATL 35 to LV 2. H.Ruggs to LV 35 for 33 yards (E.Robinson). PENALTY on LV-K.Wilber Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 20.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(1:53 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 26 for 16 yards (L.Reynolds; R.Allen). FUMBLES (L.Reynolds) RECOVERED by ATL-K.Neal at LV 27. K.Neal to LV 27 for no gain (J.Jacobs).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(1:41 - 3rd) I.Smith left end to LV 26 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(1:02 - 3rd) I.Smith right end to LV 15 for 11 yards (M.Hurst).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(0:22 - 3rd) I.Smith right tackle to LV 13 for 2 yards (M.Hurst).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 13(15:00 - 4th) I.Smith right tackle to LV 8 for 5 yards (J.Heath).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 8(14:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to I.Smith to LV 11 for -3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ATL 11(13:37 - 4th) Y.Koo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:33 - 4th) D.Booker left tackle to LV 25 for no gain (M.Davidson; S.Means).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(12:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 19 yards (S.Means).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 44(12:24 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 36 for -8 yards (S.Means). FUMBLES (S.Means) [S.Means] touched at LV 36 RECOVERED by ATL-L.Reynolds at LV 35.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(12:13 - 4th) I.Smith left tackle to LV 11 for 24 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 11(11:26 - 4th) I.Smith left guard to LV 8 for 3 yards (J.Abram). ATL-J.Carpenter was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 8(10:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 8(10:54 - 4th) I.Smith right guard for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(10:48 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to LV 25 for no gain (M.Davidson; A.Bailey). #3 Nathan Peterman in at QB
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(10:19 - 4th) N.Peterman pass to D.Waller to LV 29 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(9:38 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-H.Renfrow False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ATL 24(9:38 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short right to D.Booker (D.Fowler).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ATL 24(9:32 - 4th) A.Cole punts 45 yards to ATL 31 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(9:24 - 4th) I.Smith left end to ATL 34 for 3 yards (J.Hankins). #8 Matt Schaub in at QB for ATL
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 34(8:40 - 4th) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 38 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 38(7:57 - 4th) B.Hill right tackle pushed ob at LV 40 for 22 yards (J.Abram).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(7:18 - 4th) T.Brooks-James right tackle to LV 42 for -2 yards (J.Heath).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - LV 42(6:30 - 4th) T.Brooks-James right end to LV 38 for 4 yards (J.Abram; T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 38(5:45 - 4th) T.Brooks-James right tackle to LV 36 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LV 36(5:03 - 4th) Y.Koo 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:57 - 4th) D.Booker right end to LV 29 for 4 yards (S.Means; J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(4:22 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at LV 38 for 9 yards (K.Sheffield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(4:15 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 38(4:12 - 4th) D.Booker right tackle to LV 40 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ATL 40(3:36 - 4th) N.Peterman scrambles left guard to LV 49 for 9 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(3:03 - 4th) N.Peterman sacked at LV 45 for -4 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - ATL 45(2:30 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short right to H.Renfrow to ATL 43 for 12 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ATL 43(2:01 - 4th) N.Peterman sacked at LV 45 for -12 yards (sack split by T.Davison and J.Hawkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ATL 45(1:53 - 4th) A.Cole punts 42 yards to ATL 13 Center-T.Sieg. B.Powell to ATL 17 for 4 yards (D.Leavitt).
