Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers are still perfect, even amid all their imperfections.
Playing in the middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.
The Ravens (6-5) lost their third straight while playing without more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.
Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled in Jackson's place, turning it over twice in the first quarter and completing 7 of 12 passes before being replaced by Trace McSorley midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.
McSorley, one of 11 players promoted from the practice squad before kickoff, connected with Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown run with 2:58. But the Steelers were able to drain the clock behind a third-down grab by James Washington, eliminating the Ravens from repeating as AFC North champions.
A COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore forced the NFL to push the game back three times: first from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then from Sunday to Tuesday, and eventually from Tuesday to Wednesday. The teams kicked off in the afternoon to not interfere with NBC's annual Christmas special at Rockefeller Center.
Good idea. The fewer eyeballs on this one the better.
While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell - shortly after saying on a conference call that the league was intent on completing the regular season on time - called it ''a great game,'' the product on the field suggested otherwise.
The Ravens couldn't pass. Pittsburgh's receivers couldn't catch. And a contest that looked like a mismatch on paper - the Steelers went off as 10 1/2-point favorites, a rarity in a rivalry that is one of the NFL's best - was instead a festival of blah.
Whether it was the extended layoff, the sea of newcomers thrust into notable roles for the Ravens or the idea of playing on a day usually reserved for the first real practice of a typical game week, the sizzle that's long defined this series vanished in the crisp early December air.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
M. Brown
15 WR
85 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
14
FPTS
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
266 PaYds, PaTD, INT, RuYd
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:21
|33:02
|1st Downs
|10
|22
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|1
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|219
|334
|Total Plays
|49
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|68
|Rush Attempts
|28
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|36-51
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-86
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.9
|4-44.3
|Return Yards
|64
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|3-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-4 -25%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. McSorley 7 QB
10
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|2/6
|77
|1
|0
|10
|
R. Griffin III 3 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Griffin III
|7/12
|33
|0
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Griffin III 3 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Griffin III
|7
|68
|0
|39
|3
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|9
|35
|0
|19
|3
|
T. McSorley 7 QB
10
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|3
|16
|0
|9
|10
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|9
|10
|1
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|4
|85
|1
|70
|14
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|3
|20
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Willson 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Willson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|2
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 LB
|L. Fort
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 38 CB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris CB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Crawford 69 DT
|A. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
2
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|7
|45.9
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|36/51
|266
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Snell
|16
|60
|0
|13
|9
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|3
|9
|0
|3
|1
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
5
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|11
|7
|54
|0
|27
|5
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|9
|6
|52
|0
|22
|5
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|13
|8
|46
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|9
|8
|37
|1
|11
|9
|
B. Snell 24 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Snell
|4
|3
|33
|0
|13
|9
|
J. Washington 13 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Washington
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|1
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson ILB
|A. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 99 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
7
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|27
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|4
|44.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|17.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to BAL 9. D.Duvernay to BAL 35 for 26 yards (J.Pierre; A.Highsmith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(14:55 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to M.Brown to BAL 40 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 40(14:17 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 41 for 1 yard (B.Dupree).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 41(13:34 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 40 for -1 yards (S.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 40(12:50 - 1st) S.Koch punts 42 yards to PIT 18 Center-N.Moore fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 18(12:42 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 23 for 5 yards (D.Wolfe; C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 23(12:02 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 23(11:57 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron [T.Bowser].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 23(11:53 - 1st) J.Berry punts 42 yards to BAL 35 Center-K.Canaday. J.Proche to BAL 35 for no gain (O.Adeniyi). PENALTY on BAL-A.Levine Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BAL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(11:40 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to BAL 20 for 2 yards (C.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 20(10:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to B.Snell pushed ob at BAL 7 for 13 yards (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - PIT 7(10:26 - 1st) B.Snell right end pushed ob at BAL 6 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 6(9:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 5 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 5(9:18 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 1 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|Int
|
4 & 1 - PIT 1(8:32 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for B.Snell INTERCEPTED by T.Bowser [J.Ferguson] at BAL -5. T.Bowser to BAL 6 for 11 yards (M.Feiler).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 6(8:22 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right guard to BAL 7 for 1 yard (B.Dupree T.Watt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 7(7:41 - 1st) R.Griffin right end pushed ob at BAL 12 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - BAL 12(7:04 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short right intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by J.Haden [T.Watt] at BAL 14. J.Haden for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:57 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 50 yards from PIT 35 to BAL 15. D.Duvernay to BAL 33 for 18 yards (M.Allen; J.Dangerfield).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(6:54 - 1st) R.Griffin scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 39 for 6 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BAL 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAL 23(6:35 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 28 for 5 yards (C.Sutton).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - BAL 28(6:00 - 1st) R.Griffin sacked at BAL 20 for -8 yards (C.Heyward).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 23 - BAL 20(5:15 - 1st) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 26 for 6 yards (M.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAL 26(4:41 - 1st) S.Koch punts 58 yards to PIT 16 Center-N.Moore. R.McCloud to PIT 16 for no gain (D.Harris). FUMBLES (D.Harris) RECOVERED by BAL-A.Levine at PIT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-B.Bredeson False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 16 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 21(4:31 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to J.Hill to PIT 15 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 15(3:46 - 1st) R.Griffin right end to PIT 4 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(2:58 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Hill right guard to PIT 1 for 3 yards (R.Spillane T.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(2:12 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-N.Moore Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud to PIT 20 for 20 yards (M.Boykin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(2:03 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 25 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 25(1:32 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (D.Elliott C.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 28(0:49 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 31 for 3 yards (L.Fort).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(0:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to A.McFarland pushed ob at PIT 48 for 17 yards (J.Smith) [T.Bowser].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(15:00 - 2nd) A.McFarland left guard to BAL 49 for 3 yards (L.Fort).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 49(14:23 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to E.Ebron to BAL 22 for 27 yards (D.Elliott). BAL-D.Elliott was injured during the play. BAL-D.Wolfe was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(14:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 16 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 16(13:26 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 5 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey; P.Queen). BAL-J.Smith was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(12:43 - 2nd) K.Dotson reported in as eligible. B.Snell up the middle to BAL 7 for -2 yards (D.Wolfe C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 7(11:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 7(11:55 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. Coverage 44-Humphrey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PIT 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:50 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 24 for -1 yards (J.Haden T.Watt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 24(11:09 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 31 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAL 31(10:25 - 2nd) R.Griffin sacked at BAL 28 for -3 yards (T.Watt).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 28(9:48 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 46 yards to PIT 26 Center-N.Moore fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(9:41 - 2nd) B.Snell left guard to PIT 33 for 7 yards (P.Queen; J.Ferguson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 33(9:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 38 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 38(8:37 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 42 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 42(8:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 49 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(7:28 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. Coverage 36-Clark.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 49(7:25 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson [T.Williams].
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 49(7:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to C.Claypool to BAL 29 for 22 yards (D.Elliott).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(6:41 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud pushed ob at BAL 21 for 8 yards (T.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 21(6:06 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell to BAL 8 for 13 yards (T.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - PIT 8(5:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 9 for -1 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 9(4:36 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Washington (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 9(4:33 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PIT 9(4:30 - 2nd) C.Boswell 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:27 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 24 for -1 yards (B.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAL 24(3:50 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete short middle to D.Bryant.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAL 24(3:47 - 2nd) R.Griffin right guard to PIT 37 for 39 yards (J.Haden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(2:58 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to PIT 33 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAL 33(2:14 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. PENALTY on PIT Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 28(2:03 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. R.Griffin right end ran ob at PIT 24 for 4 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(1:57 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown. Coverage by 90-Watt Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 24(1:53 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Hill right tackle to PIT 23 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 23(1:08 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to PIT 4 for 19 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(0:37 - 2nd) J.Hill right guard to PIT 1 for 3 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(0:26 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards up the middle to PIT 1 for no gain (C.Wormley; Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAL 1(0:03 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete short right to L.Willson (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 3. R.McCloud to PIT 29 for 26 yards (T.Williams; A.Levine). PENALTY on PIT-O.Adeniyi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 29.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(14:51 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 36 yards enforced at PIT 19 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(14:45 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to BAL 42 for 3 yards (T.Bowser; C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 42(14:06 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to BAL 37 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 37(13:34 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 29-Williams.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PIT 37(13:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (M.Peters).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:26 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 43 for 6 yards (B.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 43(12:45 - 3rd) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 43 for no gain (A.Highsmith; V.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 43(12:06 - 3rd) R.Griffin right guard to BAL 48 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(11:21 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. R.Griffin pass incomplete deep right [C.Heyward]. PENALTY on PIT-C.Heyward Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BAL 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(11:16 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. R.Griffin right guard to PIT 30 for 7 yards (C.Wormley S.Davis). PIT-C.Wormley was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 30(10:46 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards up the middle to PIT 22 for 8 yards (R.Spillane). PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAL 40(10:18 - 3rd) R.Griffin pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at PIT 37 for 3 yards (V.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 37(9:48 - 3rd) J.Hill up the middle to PIT 39 for -2 yards (T.Watt).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAL 39(9:12 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 35 yards to PIT 4 Center-N.Moore downed by BAL-A.Levine.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 4(9:03 - 3rd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 5 for 1 yard (M.Peters).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 5(8:25 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 16 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey) [T.Bowser].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(7:44 - 3rd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 18 for 2 yards (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 18(7:04 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 22 for 4 yards (L.Fort).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 22(6:18 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 23 for 1 yard (M.Peters).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 23(5:38 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 56 yards to BAL 21 Center-K.Canaday. J.Proche to BAL 32 for 11 yards (D.Watt). PENALTY on BAL-A.Levine Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at BAL 30.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(5:27 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 18 for -2 yards (B.Dupree H.Mondeaux).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - BAL 18(4:41 - 3rd) R.Griffin sacked at BAL 9 for -9 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - BAL 9(3:57 - 3rd) J.Hill right end to BAL 15 for 6 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAL 15(3:22 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 52 yards to PIT 33 Center-N.Moore. R.McCloud to PIT 39 for 6 yards (J.Richards).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(3:12 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron (Y.Ngakoue).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 39(3:08 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Humphrey) [T.Williams]. Pittsburgh challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 44 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey) [T.Williams]. FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) ball out of bounds at PIT 47.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 44(2:52 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to 50 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(2:19 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at BAL 40 for 10 yards. BAL-M.Peters was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(1:57 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to BAL 32 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 32(1:25 - 3rd) A.McFarland left end to BAL 29 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(0:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson (D.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 29(0:41 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to BAL 22 for 7 yards (L.Fort; C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 22(15:00 - 4th) B.Snell right end pushed ob at BAL 12 for 10 yards (D.Elliott). PIT-C.Okorafor was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(14:37 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 4 for 8 yards (T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 4(14:03 - 4th) B.Snell up the middle to BAL 1 for 3 yards (T.Bowser; C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(13:23 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(13:20 - 4th) J.Hill left guard to BAL 25 for no gain (H.Mondeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 25(13:02 - 4th) R.Griffin pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown [T.Alualu]. Coverage by 23-Haden 39-Fitzpatrick.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAL 32(12:55 - 4th) R.Griffin pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 32 for 7 yards (V.Williams) [C.Heyward]. PENALTY on BAL Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - BAL 20(12:32 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-T.Alualu Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 25(12:11 - 4th) R.Griffin pass short middle to D.Duvernay to BAL 33 for 8 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAL 33(11:36 - 4th) S.Koch punts 46 yards to PIT 21 Center-N.Moore fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 21(11:30 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to B.Snell to PIT 28 for 7 yards (L.Fort; D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 28(10:50 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 35 for 7 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(10:20 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 40 for 5 yards (D.Elliott; L.Fort).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 40(9:35 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 48 for 8 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(8:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 47 for 5 yards (C.Board T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 47(8:12 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to BAL 44 for 3 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 44(7:31 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PIT 44(7:28 - 4th) J.Berry punts 30 yards to BAL 14 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(7:21 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 14(7:19 - 4th) T.McSorley up the middle to BAL 15 for 1 yard (T.Watt C.Heyward).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 15(6:43 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short middle to D.Duvernay to BAL 22 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAL 22(6:03 - 4th) T.McSorley right end pushed ob at BAL 28 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 28(5:35 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to D.Bryant. Coverage by 22-Nelson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 28(5:31 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAL 28(5:25 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to L.Willson. Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAL 28(5:21 - 4th) S.Koch punts 42 yards to PIT 30 Center-N.Moore out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(5:13 - 4th) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 33 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 33(4:29 - 4th) B.Snell right end to PIT 35 for 2 yards (J.Ferguson C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 35(3:41 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 35(3:36 - 4th) J.Berry punts 49 yards to BAL 16 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(3:30 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-A.Highsmith Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BAL 16 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAL 21(3:30 - 4th) T.McSorley scrambles up the middle to BAL 30 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(3:10 - 4th) T.McSorley pass deep right to M.Brown for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-N.Moore Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 58 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 7. R.McCloud to PIT 13 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 13(2:53 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 16 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey). FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) ball out of bounds at PIT 14.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 14(2:42 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 17 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 17(2:36 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 33 for 16 yards (C.Clark; T.Bowser).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(2:25 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to PIT 46 for 13 yards (C.Clark J.Ferguson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(2:16 - 4th) B.Snell right end to BAL 47 for 7 yards (M.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 47(2:00 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to BAL 45 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe; A.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 45(1:19 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to BAL 44 for 1 yard (J.Ferguson). Official measurement. The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:37 - 4th) K.Dotson reported in as eligible. B.Roethlisberger kneels to BAL 45 for -1 yards.
