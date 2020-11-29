|
|
|CAR
|MIN
Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal try with 1 second remaining that preserved a 28-27 victory by the Vikings over the Panthers on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins went 34 for 45 for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings (5-6), hitting Justin Jefferson his second touchdown grab with 5:38 to go and finding Beebe for the winner to punctuate a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 65 seconds.
There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage. Sixty-nine seconds into the third quarter, the Panthers (4-8) suddenly were up 21-10 after Dan Bailey's 53-yard field goal sent the Vikings into the locker room with the lead.
Teddy Bridgewater hit Robby Anderson for a 41-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and went 19 for 36 for 267 yards. Bridgewater's first game as a starter against his original team also included an interception by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks at the 7-yard line earlier in the first half.
After Beebe dropped his fair catch and Myles Hartsfield recovered at the 9, shortly before the two-minute warning, the Panthers played it safe with a pair of running plays. Bridgewater misfired for an open D.J. Moore on third down, and Slye - who had a short field goal blocked earlier - made a 21-yarder to push the lead to six points.
Cousins responded with the kind of late-game go-ahead drive that's been mostly missing during his three seasons with Minnesota. Then Bridgewater nearly matched that against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. He connected with Curtis Samuel for 35 yards to near midfield with 28 seconds remaining, but a Vikings team that has two one-point losses this year came out on the winning side this time.
ROOKIE RECORD
Chinn, the second-round draft pick out of Southern Illinois who has thrived at a hybrid safety/linebacker position, became the third player in NFL history with multiple fumble recovery returns for touchdowns in the same game.
The first fumble came loose on Zach Kerr's sack of Cousins, leading to a 17-yard return for the score. The second one emerged from a crowd around Dalvin Cook, who not only fumbled but hurt his right ankle during the play. Chinn escaped for a 28-yard touchdown that time.
INJURY REPORT
Panthers: Moore grabbed his right knee in pain and needed help off the field after landing awkwardly in the end zone on the incompletion by Bridgewater. ... CB Donte Jackson (toe) sat out for a second straight game. Rookie Troy Pride Jr. filled in.
Vikings: RG Ezra Cleveland (ankle) missed his second game in a row, replaced by Brett Jones. Cook returned later in the game.
UP NEXT
Panthers: host Denver on Dec. 13, after their bye next week.
Vikings: host Jacksonville next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Bridgewater
5 QB
267 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 12 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
307 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:47
|31:13
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|387
|Total Plays
|64
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|96
|Rush Attempts
|28
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|34-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|8-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|3-51.0
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|19/36
|267
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Davis
|15
|55
|0
|10
|7
|
R. Smith 36 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Smith
|7
|18
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|3
|17
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|2
|12
|0
|8
|15
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|7
|4
|94
|1
|41
|15
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|5
|72
|0
|35
|7
|
D. Moore 12 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|9
|4
|61
|0
|25
|6
|
M. Davis 28 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|3
|24
|0
|10
|7
|
C. Manhertz 82 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
R. Smith 36 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver 23 CB
|S. Thomas-Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Slye 4 K
|J. Slye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
|T. Cannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
9
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/4
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|3
|38.7
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|2
|10.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
31
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|34/45
|307
|3
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Cook
|18
|61
|0
|14
|6
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
31
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|4
|19
|0
|11
|31
|
C. Ham 30 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|7
|7
|74
|0
|17
|9
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
19
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|13
|7
|70
|2
|18
|19
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
6
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|8
|7
|68
|0
|25
|6
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|7
|7
|63
|1
|16
|10
|
D. Cook 33 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Cook
|4
|4
|21
|0
|12
|6
|
B. Dillon 86 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Dillon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Sharpe 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Sharpe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|6-6
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|2-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
|C. Beebe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
|A. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
8
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|2/2
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|51.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 35 for 10 yards (I.Odenigbo; A.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(14:14 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Gladney; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAR 39(13:33 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAR 39(13:28 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [D.Wonnum].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAR 39(13:19 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 44 yards to MIN 17 Center-J.Jansen. C.Beebe to MIN 17 for no gain (T.Cannon). PENALTY on CAR-T.Cannon Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at MIN 17.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(13:12 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 37 for 5 yards (B.Burns).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 37(12:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 49 for 12 yards (J.Chinn; J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(11:56 - 1st) D.Cook right end to MIN 49 for no gain (T.Boston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 49(11:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CAR 45 for 6 yards (J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIN 45(10:43 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR-D.Brown Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CAR 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(10:20 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to CAR 36 for 4 yards (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 36(9:48 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to CAR 31 for 5 yards (T.Boston).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 31(9:12 - 1st) D.Cook right end to CAR 25 for 6 yards (J.Chinn; A.Larkin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(8:32 - 1st) A.Mattison left tackle to CAR 23 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; B.Roy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIN 23(7:52 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to T.Conklin.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 23(7:45 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles left tackle to CAR 14 for 9 yards (E.Obada).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 14(6:59 - 1st) D.Cook left end to CAR 14 for no gain (T.Boston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 14(6:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to CAR 12 for 2 yards (R.Douglas) [B.Burns].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 12(5:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:34 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (E.Wilson; A.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 31(4:58 - 1st) C.Samuel left tackle to CAR 36 for 5 yards (J.Holmes).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(4:18 - 1st) T.Cannon left end pushed ob at CAR 49 for 13 yards (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(3:42 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 49(3:38 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to M.Davis (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 49(3:34 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to M.Davis (J.Holmes).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 49(3:29 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 35 yards to MIN 16 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by C.Beebe. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards enforced at MIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 8(3:22 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 14 for 6 yards (Z.Kerr; J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 14(2:50 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIN 14(2:46 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to O.Johnson to MIN 17 for 3 yards (R.Douglas).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIN 17(2:10 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 48 yards to CAR 35 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(2:03 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 45 for 10 yards (E.Wilson; A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(1:32 - 1st) M.Davis left end to CAR 48 for 3 yards (A.Watts; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 48(0:47 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson (C.Dantzler).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 48(0:41 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to MIN 35 for 17 yards (K.Boyd).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(0:02 - 1st) R.Smith left end to MIN 22 for 13 yards (A.Harris; H.Mata'afa).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(15:00 - 2nd) T.Cannon left tackle to MIN 16 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 16(14:18 - 2nd) R.Smith left guard to MIN 14 for 2 yards (E.Wilson; A.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 14(13:55 - 2nd) R.Smith left tackle to MIN 11 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Dantzler).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 11(13:18 - 2nd) M.Davis right end to MIN 15 for -4 yards (J.Gladney A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIN 15(12:31 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to MIN 12 for 3 yards (J.Gladney; A.Watts).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - MIN 12(11:54 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle intended for M.Davis INTERCEPTED by E.Kendricks at MIN 7. E.Kendricks to MIN 7 for no gain (M.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 7(11:50 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 9 for 2 yards (J.Chinn).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 9(11:12 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 15 for 6 yards (T.Boston; B.Burns).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MIN 15(10:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 15 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 10(10:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to MIN 18 for 8 yards (C.Elder).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 18(9:32 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 17 for -1 yards (J.Carter Y.Gross-Matos).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIN 17(8:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 14 for -3 yards (C.Elder).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIN 14(8:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to B.Dillon pushed ob at MIN 20 for 6 yards (C.Elder).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIN 20(7:37 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 51 yards to CAR 29 Center-A.DePaola. P.Cooper pushed ob at CAR 40 for 11 yards (C.Ham). PENALTY on CAR-N.Jamerson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 29.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 19(7:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to D.Moore to CAR 37 for 18 yards (J.Gladney).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(6:44 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 35 for -2 yards (H.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 35(6:07 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis to CAR 45 for 10 yards (E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 45(5:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Cannon to CAR 47 for 2 yards (J.Gladney). Minnesota challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Cannon to CAR 46 for 1 yard (J.Gladney).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 46(5:12 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 48 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler; T.Dye).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(4:30 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to MIN 47 for 5 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 47(3:48 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to MIN 43 for 4 yards (H.Smith; E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 43(3:06 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to MIN 40 for 3 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(2:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 40(2:19 - 2nd) R.Smith left guard to MIN 41 for -1 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAR 41(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:52 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 27 for 2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; Z.Kerr).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(1:30 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe to MIN 36 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(1:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 43 for 7 yards (C.Elder; M.Haynes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 43(1:05 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 48 for 5 yards (Z.Kerr).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(0:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles up the middle to CAR 41 for 11 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(0:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [J.Chinn].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 41(0:34 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CAR 29 for 12 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(0:17 - 2nd) K.Cousins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIN 29(0:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-C.Beebe False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIN 34(0:16 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson (T.Pride) [D.Brown].
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - MIN 34(0:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CAR 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIN 39(0:10 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to CAR 34 for 5 yards (D.Brown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MIN 34(0:05 - 2nd) D.Bailey 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to T.Sharpe.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(14:55 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 27 for 2 yards (B.Burns; Z.Kerr).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIN 27(14:09 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 18 for -9 yards (Z.Kerr). FUMBLES (Z.Kerr) [Z.Kerr] RECOVERED by CAR-J.Chinn at MIN 17. J.Chinn for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:01 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 29 for 4 yards (B.Roy J.Chinn). FUMBLES (J.Chinn) RECOVERED by CAR-J.Chinn at MIN 28. J.Chinn for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. MIN-D.Cook was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(13:51 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Rudolph to MIN 31 for 6 yards (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 31(13:20 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to O.Johnson to MIN 36 for 5 yards (J.Burris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(12:43 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson [J.Burris].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 36(12:39 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to O.Johnson to MIN 45 for 9 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 45(12:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MIN 45(11:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 4 yards enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIN 41(11:53 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 54 yards to CAR 5 Center-A.DePaola. P.Cooper to CAR 25 for 20 yards (C.Ham).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:41 - 3rd) R.Smith right end to CAR 26 for 1 yard (J.Holmes; S.Stephen). PENALTY on CAR-J.Miller Unnecessary Roughness 13 yards enforced at CAR 26.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 22 - CAR 13(11:11 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 20 for 7 yards (E.Wilson). PENALTY on MIN-E.Wilson Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at CAR 20.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:55 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to D.Moore to MIN 40 for 25 yards (E.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(10:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Manhertz to MIN 29 for 11 yards (A.Harris; J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(9:26 - 3rd) T.Cannon to MIN 31 for -2 yards (E.Kendricks H.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 31(8:47 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to MIN 25 for 6 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAR 25(7:57 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end to MIN 17 for 8 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(7:05 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 17(6:59 - 3rd) M.Davis right guard to MIN 14 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 14(6:13 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to MIN 10 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|
4 & 3 - CAR 18(5:27 - 3rd) J.Slye 28 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Wonnum) Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton RECOVERED by MIN-K.Boyd at MIN 20. K.Boyd to MIN 22 for 2 yards (J.Slye).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(5:21 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to O.Johnson ran ob at MIN 39 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:53 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 43 for 4 yards (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 43(4:18 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson. Minnesota challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CAR 48 for 9 yards (R.Douglas).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(4:03 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to CAR 32 for 16 yards (R.Douglas) [D.Brown].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(3:33 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CAR 32 for no gain (D.Brown; J.Chinn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIN 32(2:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-G.Bradbury False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 32 - No Play. Snap Infraction
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIN 37(2:36 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CAR 30 for 7 yards (J.Chinn; B.Burns) [E.Obada].
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 35(2:02 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to CAR 15 for 15 yards (R.Douglas) [S.Thompson]. PENALTY on MIN-K.Cousins Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at CAR 30.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIN 35(1:25 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to CAR 17 for 18 yards (C.Elder).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 17(0:54 - 3rd) C.Ham right end pushed ob at CAR 7 for 10 yards (J.Chinn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIN 7(0:17 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to CAR 6 for 1 yard (J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 6(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Rudolph [B.Roy].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIN 6(14:53 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIN 6(14:49 - 4th) D.Bailey 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 33(14:47 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 33 for 8 yards (C.Jones). PENALTY on CAR-M.Paradis Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at CAR 25 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAR 20(14:28 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 30 for 10 yards (K.Boyd). MIN-D.Wonnum was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(13:42 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [J.Holmes].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(13:37 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 35 for 5 yards (K.Boyd). Minnesota challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(13:14 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 35(13:08 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to R.Anderson ran ob at MIN 31 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(12:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 31(12:27 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Anderson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 31(12:24 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to MIN 22 for 9 yards (C.Jones; E.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CAR 22(11:35 - 4th) J.Slye 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(11:31 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 19 for -6 yards (B.Roy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIN 19(10:54 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Rudolph to MIN 25 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 25(10:22 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to O.Johnson to MIN 42 for 17 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 42(9:47 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Rudolph pushed ob at MIN 47 for 5 yards (J.Burris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 47(9:13 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to CAR 39 for 14 yards (J.Chinn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(8:37 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to CAR 36 for 3 yards (Z.Kerr).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 36(8:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to O.Johnson to CAR 30 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 30(7:21 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to CAR 30 for no gain (Z.Kerr; T.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 30(6:43 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to CAR 27 for 3 yards (T.Boston; J.Carter).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 27(6:14 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to O.Johnson to CAR 10 for 17 yards (J.Carter; S.Thomas-Oliver).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(5:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:31 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to O.Johnson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:31 - 4th) M.Davis left end to CAR 26 for 1 yard (T.Dye; A.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 26(4:49 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 39 for 13 yards (T.Dye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(4:07 - 4th) M.Davis left end pushed ob at CAR 48 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks; E.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 48(4:00 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to MIN 47 for 5 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(3:12 - 4th) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 49 for -4 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CAR 49(2:26 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CAR 49(2:23 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to I.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAR 49(2:18 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 37 yards to MIN 14 Center-J.Jansen. C.Beebe MUFFS catch touched at MIN 14 RECOVERED by CAR-M.Hartsfield at MIN 9. M.Hartsfield to MIN 9 for no gain (C.Beebe).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAR 9(2:10 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to MIN 5 for 4 yards (H.Smith; E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 5(2:00 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to MIN 3 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CAR 3(1:56 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore. CAR-D.Moore was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CAR 3(1:54 - 4th) J.Slye 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:51 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 40 for 15 yards (T.Pride).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(1:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Beebe ran ob at MIN 46 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 46(1:41 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CAR 47 for 7 yards (J.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(1:24 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to CAR 35 for 12 yards (R.Douglas; J.Burris).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(1:03 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to K.Rudolph to CAR 10 for 25 yards (J.Chinn). Penalty on CAR-J.Carter Illegal Contact declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(0:53 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (Z.Kerr).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 10(0:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:46 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is Blocked (N.Jamerson) Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt. PENALTY on CAR-N.Jamerson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CAR 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt. PENALTY on CAR-R.Douglas Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 56 yards from MIN 40 to CAR 4. T.Cannon to CAR 13 for 9 yards (A.Abdullah).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 13(0:43 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to C.Samuel to CAR 48 for 35 yards (H.Smith; A.Harris) [J.Holmes]. MIN-J.Gladney was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(0:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at MIN 48 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 48(0:21 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to MIN 36 for 12 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(0:07 - 4th) T.Bridgewater spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - CAR 36(0:06 - 4th) J.Slye 54 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
-
SF
LAR
17
3
3rd 4:30 FOX
-
NO
DEN
24
3
4th 13:39 FOX
-
KC
TB
20
10
3rd 11:04 CBS
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
CAR
MIN
27
28
Final FOX
-
ARI
NE
17
20
Final FOX
-
NYG
CIN
19
17
Final FOX
-
LV
ATL
6
43
Final CBS
-
CLE
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
LAC
BUF
17
27
Final CBS
-
TEN
IND
45
26
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
20
3
Final CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
044.5 O/U
-8
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
048.5 O/U
+6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
PIT
0
041 O/U
-10
Tue 8:00pm NBC