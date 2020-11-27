|
|
|ARI
|NE
Cardinals-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) When Kliff Kingsbury began coaching at Texas Tech in 2012, he used to carry a secret weapon on recruiting trips: his Patriots 2003 Super Bowl ring.
''That was something I tried to seal the deal with. It didn't work as much as I would have liked but I definitely tried with the ring,'' Kingsbury said this week.
Kingsbury, a quarterback, was drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2003, joining a roster that included a 26-year-old Tom Brady. Even then, Kingsbury knew there was something different about him.
''He was still the man, there's no doubt. Everybody knew who he was, and he was a superstar,'' Kingsbury recalled.
An arm injury and yearlong stay on injured reserve prevented Kingsbury from ever playing a regular-season snap at quarterback for the Patriots, and he was cut prior to the 2004 campaign. But Kingsbury says he owes his coaching career to the year he spent studying under coach Bill Belichick and his staff.
That season allowed him the opportunity to work in an offensive quality control role under then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was a defensive assistant at the time.
''There were a bunch of really good offensive coaches that I was fortunate enough to be around,'' Kingsbury said. ''I did a little bit of everything. It taught me how to break down games, and game plan, and all stuff that I still use today.''
Belichick recalls Kingsbury being a fast learner.
''He was not a guy you had to tell anything more than once, and he picked up a lot of things on his own,'' Belichick said.
Now Kingsbury will try to use those tools against his former team when he leads the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) into Sunday's matchup with the Patriots (4-6). With a win the Cardinals can improve their chances of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They can also add yet another blow to New England's fading hopes of extending its streak of 11 consecutive postseason berths.
Arizona won't have one of its best weapons this week. Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday along with receiver Trent Sherfield. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2014.
But even without Fitzgerald, Belichick says the Cardinals' big-play ability remains strong.
''Kliff does a good job with the offense of getting the ball into space, getting the ball to receivers - or whether it be backs, tight ends or receivers - but getting the ball to somebody in space where they have an opportunity to make big plays. I think they probably make as many as anybody,'' he said.
KYLER'S CANNON
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray fell on his right throwing shoulder early in last Thursday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Murray could be seen grimacing occasionally on the sideline while throwing, but he stayed in the game and had a solid performance, completing 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Murray said he was limiting throws in practice and felt he'll be fine for the Patriots game.
''I feel good,'' Murray said. ''Obviously getting banged up a little bit the past couple of weeks.''
HELP AT RUNNING BACK
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said on Instagram this week that he is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in last week's loss to the Texans.
Burkhead was one of the more versatile pieces of the Patriots' offense and was having one of the best years of his career with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.
Help could be on the way. Sony Michel was activated from injured reserve last week after being sidelined since Week 3 because of a quad injury. He was a healthy scratch against Houston, but could be ready Sunday to add to a group that still has leading rusher Damien Harris and James White.
LEADING LINE
Arizona's offensive line doesn't have a lot of big names but has quietly been among the best in the NFL this season. That's an important reason why the Cardinals are averaging 414.3 total yards per game, which leads the league.
The usual starting lineup is left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole, right guard J.R. Sweezy and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.
''They usually are the unsung group, but everybody knows they're kind of the heart and soul,'' Kingsbury said. ''I've been very proud of our group and the evolution from Year 1 to Year 2.''
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt. contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Drake
41 RB
78 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
20
FPTS
|
J. White
28 RB
18 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, ReYd, REC
|
13
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:08
|25:52
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|298
|179
|Total Plays
|70
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|110
|Rush Attempts
|34
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|6-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|3-56.3
|Return Yards
|39
|142
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-67
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|2-75
|Int. - Returns
|2-14
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
7
FPTS
|K. Murray
|23/34
|170
|0
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
20
FPTS
|K. Drake
|22
|78
|2
|14
|20
|
K. Murray 1 QB
7
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|31
|0
|15
|7
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|29
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|7
|5
|55
|0
|16
|5
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|6
|4
|33
|0
|19
|3
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|3
|19
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
K. Drake 41 RB
20
FPTS
|K. Drake
|4
|3
|15
|0
|6
|20
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|4
|14
|0
|7
|3
|
M. Williams 87 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Joseph CB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
5
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/2
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|3
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9/18
|84
|0
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|14
|47
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Newton 1 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9
|46
|0
|14
|3
|
J. White 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. White
|5
|18
|2
|7
|13
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|5
|52
|0
|17
|5
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|7
|3
|33
|0
|17
|3
|
D. Harris 37 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. White 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. White
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence DT
|A. Spence
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
8
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|56.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|2
|37.5
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|33.5
|58
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback. Belichick 454th career game ties Landry for 3rd all-time (Shula 526 Halas 506).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 25 for no gain (H.Reddick D.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:22 - 1st) J.White up the middle to NE 29 for 4 yards (J.Hicks; H.Reddick).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NE 29(13:45 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left intended for N.Harry INTERCEPTED by M.Golden (J.Hicks) at NE 24. M.Golden to NE 23 for 1 yard (J.Eluemunor).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(13:38 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Isabella to NE 4 for 19 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(12:59 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to NE 1 for 3 yards (A.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 1(12:13 - 1st) K.Drake left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:09 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ARZ-K.Beachum False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to NE 0. D.Moncrief pushed ob at NE 22 for 22 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(12:03 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 22(11:56 - 1st) C.Newton left tackle to NE 26 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NE 29(11:13 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers. PENALTY on ARZ-M.Golden Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NE 26 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(11:08 - 1st) N.Harry left end to NE 29 for -2 yards (D.Campbell D.Kennard). reverse
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - NE 29(10:26 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 25 for -4 yards (D.Campbell).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - NE 25(9:43 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 42 for 17 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(9:02 - 1st) D.Harris left end to NE 42 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 42(8:12 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 47 for 5 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 47(7:29 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NE 47(7:25 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 50 yards to ARZ 3 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 3(7:13 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 17 for 14 yards (C.Winovich D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(6:49 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 21(6:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 29 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(6:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 34 for 5 yards (T.Hall D.Wise).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 34(5:22 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(4:56 - 1st) PENALTY on NE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at ARZ 41 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARI 46(4:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins to NE 38 for 16 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(4:01 - 1st) C.Edmonds left guard to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Spence; J.Simon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 36(3:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at NE 27 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(2:50 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at NE 29 for -2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARI 29(2:06 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella [A.Butler].
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARI 29(2:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ARI 29(1:53 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to NE 1. D.Moncrief to ARZ 46 for 53 yards (C.Banjo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(1:38 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 40(1:06 - 1st) C.Newton right end pushed ob at ARZ 30 for 10 yards (B.Murphy). PENALTY on NE-N.Harry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 33.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 43(0:50 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to ARZ 30 for 13 yards (P.Peterson I.Simmons). PENALTY on ARZ-I.Simmons Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at ARZ 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(0:27 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to N.Harry (J.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 15(0:24 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to ARZ 8 for 7 yards (B.Baker P.Peterson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 8(15:00 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to ARZ 7 for 1 yard (J.Joseph K.Fitts).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - NE 7(14:21 - 2nd) J.White right tackle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to ARZ 3. C.Edmonds pushed ob at ARZ 21 for 18 yards (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(14:11 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 25 for 4 yards (A.Phillips T.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 25(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (T.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(12:53 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 33 for 2 yards (L.Guy J.Bentley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 33(12:16 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to ARZ 41 for 8 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(11:39 - 2nd) C.Kirk right end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Bentley). reverse
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(11:02 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked ob at ARZ 40 for -1 yards (C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 40(10:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 40(10:17 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 46 yards to NE 14 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 14(10:09 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 22 for 8 yards (H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 22(9:25 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 26 for 4 yards (T.Coley D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 26(8:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 26(8:35 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NE 29 for 3 yards (M.Golden).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NE 29(7:50 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 20 for -9 yards (I.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NE 20(7:07 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to ARZ 21 Center-J.Cardona. C.Kirk to ARZ 28 for 7 yards (J.Bethel Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(6:57 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake left guard to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 31(6:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 31(6:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to ARZ 48 for 17 yards (J.McCourty) [A.Butler].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(5:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to NE 48 for 4 yards (J.Jones K.Dugger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARI 48(4:55 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 48(4:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at NE 39 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(4:30 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to NE 36 for 3 yards (A.Phillips L.Guy).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 36(3:46 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to NE 23 for 13 yards (T.Hall J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(3:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at NE 20 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 20(2:22 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to NE 14 for 6 yards (J.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 14(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 10 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 10(1:19 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 8 for 2 yards (A.Butler D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARI 8(0:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 8(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to NE 1 for 7 yards (J.McCourty A.Butler). 10-second runoff
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARI 1(0:03 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 1 for no gain (A.Spence J.Bentley). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left tackle to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (K.Dugger).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(14:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to ARZ 33 for -1 yards (J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 33(13:59 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to ARZ 40 for 7 yards (D.McCourty) [J.Uche].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(13:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 40(13:16 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to ARZ 39 for -1 yards (A.Butler M.Bryant).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARI 39(12:38 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left guard to ARZ 48 for 9 yards (J.McCourty).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARI 48(12:00 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 34 yards to NE 18 Center-A.Brewer. G.Olszewski for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-A.Jennings Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at ARZ 24.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(11:43 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to ARZ 40 for -1 yards (B.Baker; Z.Allen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 40(11:00 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to ARZ 29 for 11 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(10:19 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at ARZ 22 for 7 yards (H.Reddick).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 22(9:40 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to ARZ 7 for 15 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(9:12 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to ARZ 4 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NE 4(8:35 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to ARZ 4 for no gain (B.Baker; M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 4(7:55 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd [A.Blackson].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NE 4(7:50 - 3rd) N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(7:46 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 30 for 5 yards (A.Spence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(7:16 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to ARZ 32 for 2 yards (J.Bentley A.Spence).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - ARI 32(6:29 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left intended for D.Hopkins INTERCEPTED by A.Phillips (A.Butler) at ARZ 31. A.Phillips to ARZ 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(6:21 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to ARZ 13 for 18 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 13(5:41 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to ARZ 7 for 6 yards (J.Hicks). ARZ-Z.Allen was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 7(5:22 - 3rd) C.Newton up the middle to ARZ 1 for 6 yards (T.Coley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NE 1(4:59 - 3rd) C.Newton left guard to ARZ 1 for no gain (D.Kennard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NE 1(4:16 - 3rd) K.Cunningham and J.Eluemunor reported in as eligible. D.Harris right guard to ARZ 1 for no gain (J.Hicks I.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 1(3:35 - 3rd) J.White left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. NE 28-White 2nd career multi-rush TD game
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to K.Drake.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(3:24 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(2:47 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 19 for -9 yards (A.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARI 19(2:10 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 46 yards to NE 35 Center-A.Brewer. G.Olszewski to NE 44 for 9 yards (D.Foster; I.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 44(1:59 - 3rd) J.White right end pushed ob at NE 48 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 48(1:21 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to NE 40 for -8 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NE 40(0:38 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to N.Harry.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NE 40(0:28 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 60 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 25(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 33 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore). New England challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(14:26 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 37 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 37(14:08 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 40 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|
3 & 3 - NE(13:21 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins. Penalty on NE-S.Gilmore Defensive Pass Interference offsetting enforced at ARZ 40 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-D.Hopkins Offensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 40(13:15 - 4th) K.Murray right guard to ARZ 44 for 4 yards (M.Bryant).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 44(12:39 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at NE 41 for 15 yards (C.Winovich).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(12:08 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to NE 37 for 4 yards (T.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 37(11:48 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to NE 31 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(10:58 - 4th) K.Drake right end pushed ob at NE 18 for 13 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 18(10:36 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to NE 12 for 6 yards (C.Winovich J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NE 12(10:01 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Arnold.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 12(9:54 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NE 0(9:50 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Arnold. PENALTY on NE-J.McCourty Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NE 12 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(9:43 - 4th) K.Drake left end to NE 5 for 2 yards (K.Dugger). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(9:14 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 5 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 10(9:14 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Williams to NE 4 for 6 yards (C.Winovich J.Bentley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NE 0(8:41 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-S.Gilmore Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at NE 4 - No Play. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NE 2(8:33 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to NE 1 for 1 yard (L.Guy J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 1(8:06 - 4th) K.Drake left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:02 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 42 for 17 yards (C.Banjo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(7:23 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(7:18 - 4th) C.Newton left guard to NE 48 for 1 yard (D.Peko).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 48(6:36 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to ARZ 44 for 8 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 44(6:01 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to ARZ 42 for 2 yards (A.Blackson Z.Allen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(5:14 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NE 47(5:14 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to ARZ 47 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|Int
|
2 & 15 - NE 47(4:37 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Kirkpatrick at ARZ 40. D.Kirkpatrick to NE 47 for 13 yards (J.Thuney).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(4:27 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NE 42 for 5 yards (J.Simon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 42(3:47 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to NE 40 for 2 yards (J.Jones). NE 50 deflectewd pass
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 40(3:00 - 4th) C.Edmonds left tackle to NE 36 for 4 yards (M.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(2:15 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to NE 32 for 4 yards (L.Guy J.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 32(2:11 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to NE 28 for 4 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 28(2:00 - 4th) K.Drake left end to NE 27 for 1 yard (J.Bentley; T.Hall).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - ARI 27(1:52 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(1:47 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 34 for -1 yards (Z.Allen T.Coley).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - NE 34(1:04 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at NE 32 for -2 yards (T.Coley).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - NE 32(0:56 - 4th) C.Newton left end pushed ob at NE 46 for 14 yards (I.Simmons). PENALTY on ARZ-I.Simmons Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NE 46.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:50 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to ARZ 34 for 5 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 34(0:28 - 4th) J.White up the middle to ARZ 32 for 2 yards (M.Golden J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NE 32(0:04 - 4th) C.Newton spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NE 32(0:03 - 4th) N.Folk 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
-
LV
ATL
6
43
4th 4:51 CBS
-
TEN
IND
45
26
4th 2:00 CBS
-
SF
LAR
0
3
1st 6:57 FOX
-
NO
DEN
0
0
1st 7:38 FOX
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
CAR
MIN
27
28
Final FOX
-
ARI
NE
17
20
Final FOX
-
NYG
CIN
19
17
Final FOX
-
LAC
BUF
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
20
3
Final CBS
-
CLE
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
KC
TB
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
044.5 O/U
-8
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
048.5 O/U
+6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
PIT
0
041.5 O/U
-10
Tue 8:00pm NBC