Gould hits FG at gun, 49ers hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sweeping their season series for the second straight year.
Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September for the defending NFC champion Niners (5-6), who stoked their flickering playoff hopes and became the first team to beat the Rams (7-4) at new SoFi Stadium.
After a game largely dominated by defense, Gould hit a 44-yard field goal with 3:11 left before San Francisco stopped Los Angeles near midfield. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk converted a fourth-and-1 with 28 seconds to play during a 56-yard drive in the final 2:10 to set up Gould, who nailed his third field goal of the day after a Rams offside call moved him 5 yards closer.
Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as San Francisco forced four turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble by Jared Goff in his latest erratic performance.
Aaron Donald forced a fumble and Troy Hill returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Rams' top-ranked defense couldn't keep the Niners out of field goal range late.
Goff passed for 198 yards in a rough overall offensive game from the Rams, who slipped out of first place in the division with their fourth straight loss to their upstate rivals. Rookie Cam Akers scored the Rams' go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles managed just 34 yards on its final two drives.
San Francisco's hopes of a second straight Super Bowl trip have been hurt by injuries, but several key players returned to boost this impressive win.
Raheem Mostert scored the Niners' opening touchdown in his return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle, and Richard Sherman had an interception in his first game since the 49ers' season opener. Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 134 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.
The defenses largely dominated in the Niners' first visit to the Rams' multibillion-dollar new stadium. The teams combined for four takeaways in the first quarter alone, with the Rams committing two turnovers on their first three drives before Goff fumbled late in the first half.
San Francisco had an early fumble before Mullens threw an interception to Rams rookie Jordan Fuller.
Kinlaw scored his first career TD on his first career interception in his first game back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, rumbling into the end zone after Goff was hit as he threw on the second play of the second half.
The Rams answered with their own defensive touchdown set up by Donald, who had gone without a tackle in two straight games for the first time in his career. The All-Pro lineman was an unstoppable force against San Francisco, and he stripped the ball from Mostert for Hill to return it untouched.
Los Angeles' offense finished its first TD drive with Akers' run early in the fourth quarter after Akers set it up with a 61-yard run.
INJURIES
49ers: Nickel back Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. ... CB Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth quarter.
Rams: LB Troy Reeder had 15 tackles in place of leading tackler Micah Kiser.
UP NEXT
49ers: Host the Buffalo Bills somewhere on Dec. 7, but probably not at Levi's Stadium due to Santa Clara County's coronavirus restrictions.
Rams: Visit the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:03
|25:57
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|348
|308
|Total Plays
|70
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|126
|Rush Attempts
|33
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|234
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.0
|7-49.0
|Return Yards
|72
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-27
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-45
|1-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
8
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|24/35
|253
|0
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|12
|43
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|16
|43
|1
|10
|8
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|20
|0
|19
|3
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|13
|11
|134
|0
|33
|13
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|4
|3
|34
|0
|18
|3
|
R. James 13 WR
2
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|2
|
J. Reed 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Reed
|6
|2
|18
|0
|12
|1
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Sherman 25 CB
|R. Sherman
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|2
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 64 DE
|A. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Webster 35 CB
|K. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
11
FPTS
|R. Gould
|3/4
|46
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|7
|51.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Goff
|19/31
|198
|0
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Akers
|9
|84
|1
|61
|14
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|10
|19
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Goff
|5
|11
|0
|6
|2
|
R. Woods 17 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|8
|0
|8
|8
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 17 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Woods
|12
|7
|80
|0
|30
|8
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|5
|2
|41
|0
|33
|4
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|6
|5
|40
|0
|14
|4
|
G. Everett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Everett
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|0
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|49.0
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|3.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Juszczyk pushed ob at SF 29 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 29(14:31 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard to SF 33 for 4 yards (L.Floyd; S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SF 33(13:46 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SF 33(13:42 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to LAR 13 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(13:35 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 15 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 15(13:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 26 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw; R.Sherman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(12:50 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 33 for 7 yards (J.Verrett).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 33(12:20 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 30 for -3 yards (K.Givens A.Armstead).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 30(11:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 41 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(11:14 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 45 for 4 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward) RECOVERED by SF-K.Givens at SF 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(11:05 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to LAR 45 for 6 yards (M.Brockers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 45(10:29 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to LAR 38 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(9:49 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 35 for 3 yards (A.Donald; S.Joseph).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - SF 35(9:18 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by J.Fuller (A.Donald) at LAR 27. J.Fuller to LAR 29 for 2 yards (D.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(9:11 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (M.Harris J.Kinlaw).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 32(8:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to R.Woods pushed ob at SF 38 for 30 yards (R.Sherman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(8:04 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end to SF 36 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 36(7:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SF 30 for 6 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAR 30(7:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LAR 30(6:57 - 1st) M.Gay 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:52 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 30 for 5 yards (G.Gaines N.Scott).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 30(6:14 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to D.Samuel pushed ob at LAR 37 for 33 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(5:39 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to LAR 34 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; S.Ebukam).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 34(4:59 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 8 for 26 yards (T.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - SF 8(4:15 - 1st) R.Mostert left end for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds ran ob at LAR 30 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 30(3:40 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 34 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw K.Street).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 34(3:02 - 1st) M.Brown right end to LAR 36 for 2 yards (R.Sherman).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(2:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by R.Sherman at SF 37. R.Sherman to LAR 45 for 18 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(2:15 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 47 for -1 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 47(1:41 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to SF 45 for 8 yards (A.Barrett J.Ward). SF-A.Barrett was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAR 45(1:16 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to M.Brown [K.Hyder].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAR 45(1:08 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 31 yards to SF 14 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 19(15:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 23 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 23(14:24 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to LAR 28 Center-T.Pepper. N.Webster to LAR 35 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; M.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(14:14 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Taylor F.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 39(13:33 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 44 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 44(12:52 - 2nd) R.Woods right end pushed ob at SF 48 for 8 yards (J.Taylor F.Warner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(12:11 - 2nd) D.Henderson right guard to SF 49 for -1 yards (R.Sherman).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - LAR 49(11:26 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 42 for -9 yards (K.Hyder).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - LAR 42(10:41 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 43 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - LAR 43(10:06 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 42 yards to SF 15 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 15(9:59 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 27 for 12 yards (T.Reeder N.Scott).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 27(9:18 - 2nd) J.Wilson left end to SF 37 for 10 yards (N.Scott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(8:34 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end to SF 39 for 2 yards (S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 39(7:49 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk right guard to SF 45 for 6 yards (A.Donald).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SF 45(7:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 40(6:43 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SF 40(6:39 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 60 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(6:31 - 2nd) D.Henderson left guard to LAR 25 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 25(5:56 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAR 28(5:13 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 28(5:09 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 62 yards to SF 10 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Taylor to SF 25 for 15 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(4:57 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 34 for 9 yards (T.Hill; M.Brockers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 34(4:20 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 44 for 10 yards (T.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(3:48 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 48 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III; T.Reeder). PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 44 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 34(3:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Dwelley to SF 37 for 3 yards (T.Reeder) [S.Ebukam].
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - SF 37(2:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-R.James False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 37 - No Play.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 22 - SF 32(2:16 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 26 for -6 yards (L.Floyd) [A.Donald].
|+19 YD
|
3 & 28 - SF 26(2:00 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 45 for 19 yards (J.Ramsey; N.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SF 45(1:52 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 55 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(1:43 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to LAR 26 for 6 yards (F.Warner). SF-J.Taylor was injured during the play. PENALTY on SF-A.Armstead Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LAR 26.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(1:32 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to SF 49 for 10 yards (K.Hyder).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(1:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at SF 40 for 9 yards [F.Warner].
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAR 40(1:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 40(1:04 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to SF 39 for 1 yard (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(0:43 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to SF 36 for 3 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward) touched at SF 34 RECOVERED by SF-K.Hyder at SF 32. K.Hyder pushed ob at SF 46 for 14 yards (A.Corbett).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(0:30 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 46(0:25 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle [A.Donald].
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 46(0:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to LAR 36 for 18 yards (J.Ramsey; J.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(0:11 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at LAR 32 for 4 yards (N.Scott).
|No Good
|
2 & 6 - SF 32(0:07 - 2nd) R.Gould 50 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henderson left end to LAR 27 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw J.Kinlaw).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - LAR 27(14:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by J.Kinlaw [K.Givens] at LAR 27. J.Kinlaw for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback. SF-A.Walter was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(14:22 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (D.Daniels). PENALTY on LAR-A.Blythe Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAR 15(13:59 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to LAR 23 for 8 yards (T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAR 23(13:34 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAR 23(13:30 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAR 23(13:23 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to SF 30 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(13:15 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 30(13:12 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 30 for no gain (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SF 30(12:32 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to J.Reed [A.Donald].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 30(12:26 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to LAR 23 Center-T.Pepper. N.Webster to LAR 27 for 4 yards (T.Pepper; C.Woerner).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(12:12 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to LAR 33 for 6 yards (R.Sherman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 33(11:36 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 36 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 36(10:53 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 35 for -1 yards (K.Street).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 35(10:14 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to SF 17 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 17(10:06 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 22 for 5 yards (J.Hollins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 22(9:22 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 26 for 4 yards (G.Gaines).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 26(8:46 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 30 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(8:05 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to SF 26 for -4 yards (K.Young).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 14 - SF 26(7:21 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at LAR 48 for 26 yards (T.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(6:44 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to LAR 47 for 1 yard (M.Fox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SF 34(6:02 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.James [G.Gaines]. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at LAR 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(5:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 40(5:58 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to LAR 33 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III L.Floyd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 33(5:18 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 28 for 5 yards (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SF 28(4:39 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at LAR 35 for -7 yards (S.Ebukam). FUMBLES (S.Ebukam) and recovers at LAR 35. N.Mullens to LAR 35 for no gain (J.Hollins). San Francisco challenged the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SF 28(4:35 - 3rd) R.Gould 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:30 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 30 for 5 yards (J.Verrett E.Moseley).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 30(4:10 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to SF 37 for 33 yards (E.Moseley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(3:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SF 23 for 14 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(3:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Henderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 23(3:23 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at SF 22 for 1 yard (R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 22(2:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods [K.Hyder].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LAR 22(2:42 - 3rd) M.Gay 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:38 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 23 for -2 yards (A.Donald). FUMBLES (A.Donald) RECOVERED by LAR-T.Hill at SF 20. T.Hill for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:32 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 17 for -8 yards (A.Donald).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - SF 17(1:51 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Mostert pushed ob at SF 16 for -1 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - SF 16(1:15 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end to SF 16 for no gain (T.Reeder).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SF 16(0:42 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 50 yards to LAR 34 Center-T.Pepper. N.Webster to LAR 32 for -2 yards (C.Woerner).
|Result
|Play
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(0:32 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to SF 7 for 61 yards (J.Verrett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAR 7(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to SF 1 for 6 yards (T.Moore; K.Hyder).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 1(14:22 - 4th) C.Akers right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(14:17 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Mostert to SF 26 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(13:39 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to LAR 45 for 29 yards (T.Hill J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(12:57 - 4th) J.Wilson left end to LAR 45 for no gain (L.Floyd; M.Brockers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 45(12:18 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.Dwelley (J.Johnson III).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SF 45(12:13 - 4th) N.Mullens sacked at SF 44 for -11 yards (M.Fox). Penalty on SF-T.Williams Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SF 44(11:54 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 42 yards to LAR 14 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by N.Webster. SF-K.Webster was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 14(11:47 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 18 for 4 yards (K.Givens).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 18(11:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 30 for 12 yards (M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(10:38 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 30 for no gain (T.Moore; J.Verrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 30(9:57 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 36 for 6 yards (J.Ward).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LAR 36(9:38 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 29 for -7 yards (K.Hyder).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 29(8:56 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 57 yards to SF 14 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Taylor to SF 26 for 12 yards (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(8:45 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 30 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 30(8:04 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 36 for 6 yards (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(7:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 39 for 3 yards (M.Fox A.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 39(6:40 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to LAR 49 for 12 yards (T.Hill) [J.Ramsey].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(6:06 - 4th) J.Wilson right end to LAR 49 for no gain (A.Donald).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 49(5:23 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep left to K.Juszczyk to LAR 29 for 20 yards (T.Hill). FUMBLES (T.Hill) ball out of bounds at LAR 29.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(4:47 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to LAR 28 for 1 yard (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 28(4:01 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to LAR 25 for 3 yards (J.Fuller; S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 25(3:19 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.McKinnon (J.Johnson III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SF 25(3:15 - 4th) R.Gould 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:11 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 8 yards (E.Moseley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(2:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee ran ob at LAR 39 for 6 yards (J.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(2:49 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 44 for 5 yards (R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAR 44(2:29 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAR 44(2:26 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAR 44(2:20 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 56 yards to end zone Center-J.McQuaide Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(2:10 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 21 for 1 yard (M.Brockers; T.Reeder).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 21(2:00 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at SF 28 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 28(1:55 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 48 for 24 yards (T.Reeder).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(1:17 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 40 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 40(0:45 - 4th) J.McKinnon right tackle to LAR 39 for 1 yard (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 39(0:40 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 39 for no gain (L.Floyd; J.Johnson III).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 39(0:35 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to LAR 37 for 2 yards (T.Reeder J.Fuller). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(0:28 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 37(0:23 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 33 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SF 33(0:18 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
4 & 2 - SF(0:04 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LAR 29 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - SF 24(0:04 - 4th) R.Gould 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
