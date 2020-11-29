|
|
MIA
NYJ
Fitzpatrick, Dolphins keep Jets winless with 20-3 victory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins kept the New York Jets winless with a 20-3 victory Sunday.
Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick stepped in against one of his many former teams.
He didn't need to do too much against the lowly Jets.
The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen, helping the Dolphins (7-4) bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week.
New York got its starting quarterback back as Sam Darnold played after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. But he was unable to get much going for the offense, with coach Adam Gase appearing to reclaim play-calling duties after offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had done so the last three games.
Darnold was intercepted twice and the Jets (0-11) twice couldn't take advantage of takeaways by the defense. Darnold was 16 of 27 for 197 yards.
Another poor offensive showing had speculation swirling again over whether New York could part ways with Gase, who was outscored 44-3 in two losses this season to his former team. The 11-game skid is the second-longest in team history, one game short of the losing streak by the 1995-96 teams under Rich Kotite.
After Miami went three-and-out to open the second half, New York moved the ball down the field - thanks to an impressive 27-yard grab by Breshad Perriman. But Darnold tried to make too much happen on third down at the Dolphins 32, throwing across his body on the run and into double coverage with Nik Needham making an easy interception.
The Jets didn't muster much the rest of the way - although they had some chances.
The Dolphins began chewing up clock late in the third quarter by focusing on the run, but it cost them when Quinnen Williams popped the ball out of Matt Breida's hands and Harvey Langi recovered to give the Jets the ball at Miami's 45 with 4:09 remaining in the period.
But New York couldn't do anything with the takeaway, going three and out.
The Jets' defense came up big again on the Dolphins' next drive, with Jordan Jenkins knocking the ball out of Patrick Laird's hands and Neville Hewitt scooping it up and returning it to Miami's 26.
But again, New York's offense stalled. The Jets went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 17, but Frank Gore was stuffed by Elandon Roberts for a 1-yard loss.
Fitzpatrick drove the Dolphins down the field and sealed the win with a 7-yard touchdown toss to Shaheen to make it 20-3 with 6:54 left.
On both drives after the defense caused a turnover, Gase conservatively called runs on first down: the 37-year-old Gore got 1 yard on the first and 2 yards on the second.
QUESTIONABLE CALL
Gesicki gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead with 8:56 left in the first half when Fitzpatrick threw a fade into the right corner of the end zone and the 6-foot-6 tight end used his height advantage to outreach 6-1 rookie safety Ashtyn Davis for the touchdown.
The drive was prolonged by a controversial call when DeVante Parker was credited with a 19-yard catch despite not appearing to ever fully control the ball before Javelin Guidry knocked it out of his hands. Gase challenged the call - and TV replays seemed to support the Jets' argument - but it was upheld and the Dolphins scored four plays later.
JUST FOR KICKS
Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 54 and 51 yards, giving him an NFL-leading eight from 50 or more yards.
Meanwhile, Sergio Castillo made a 38-yarder on New York's first possession, but was wide right on a 29-yarder as time expired in the first half.
INJURIES
Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry injured his chest early in the game.
Jets: With RT George Fant (knee/ankle) out, Conor McDermott started in his place. LG Pat Elflein made his Jets debut, replacing Alex Lewis (not injury-related).
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.
Jets: Host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
R. Fitzpatrick
14 QB
257 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|
F. Gore
20 RB
74 RuYds, 12 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
8
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:37
|27:23
|1st Downs
|22
|10
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|345
|260
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|87
|Rush Attempts
|25
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|241
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|6-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|6-47.7
|Return Yards
|23
|56
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|345
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|24/39
|257
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Washington RB
5
FPTS
|D. Washington
|13
|49
|0
|16
|5
|
M. Breida 22 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|8
|36
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|3
|10
|0
|12
|23
|
P. Laird 32 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Parker
|14
|8
|119
|0
|25
|11
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|5
|2
|35
|1
|22
|9
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
M. Breida 22 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Washington RB
5
FPTS
|D. Washington
|5
|2
|11
|0
|6
|5
|
M. Perry 10 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|2
|1
|7
|1
|7
|6
|
A. Callaway 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Callaway
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
8
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|54
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|4
|35.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|2
|9.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|16/27
|197
|0
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
8
FPTS
|F. Gore
|18
|74
|0
|17
|8
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|2
|9
|0
|5
|3
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
J. Adams 36 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Adams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|8
|4
|79
|0
|37
|7
|
D. Mims 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mims
|8
|4
|67
|0
|30
|6
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|5
|3
|31
|0
|16
|3
|
F. Gore 21 RB
8
FPTS
|F. Gore
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|8
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|1
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
3
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|1/2
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|6
|47.7
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (S.Lawson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(14:21 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 44 for 16 yards (N.Needham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(13:47 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 49 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel; R.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(13:07 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman. PENALTY on NYJ-R.Griffin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 49 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 39(13:01 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 45(12:20 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to B.Perriman ran ob at MIA 18 for 37 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(11:50 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to MIA 17 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 17(11:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to F.Gore to MIA 11 for 6 yards (X.Howard K.Van Noy).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 11(10:26 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at MIA 20 for -9 yards (Br.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NYJ 20(9:50 - 1st) S.Castillo 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 20(9:45 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 22 for 2 yards (H.Langi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIA 22(9:13 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 34 for 12 yards (H.Langi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(8:39 - 1st) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. M.Breida right guard to MIA 38 for 4 yards (L.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(8:07 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to MIA 42 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 42(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Hollins to NYJ 46 for 12 yards (A.Maulet) [Q.Williams].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:10 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Perry to NYJ 38 for 8 yards (A.Maulet J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIA 38(6:39 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIA 38(6:36 - 1st) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to A.Shaheen (M.Maye).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MIA 38(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYJ 38 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 43(6:31 - 1st) M.Haack punts 34 yards to NYJ 9 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(6:25 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 15 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 15(5:50 - 1st) S.Darnold scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 20 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:08 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 22 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 22(4:24 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 23(3:43 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Crowder.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 23(3:37 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to MIA 29 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by J.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:30 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Smythe pushed ob at MIA 34 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 34(2:59 - 1st) M.Breida left guard to MIA 37 for 3 yards (H.Langi; N.Hewitt).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 37(2:18 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at NYJ 41 for 22 yards (M.Maye).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(1:50 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to J.Grant pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 36(1:24 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to L.Bowden.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 36(1:20 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIA 36(1:17 - 1st) J.Sanders 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 46 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ 19. B.Berrios to NYJ 25 for 6 yards (J.Perry C.Fejedelem).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:07 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYJ 44 for 19 yards (X.Howard E.Roberts). NYJ-D.Mims was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(0:35 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 47(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore left guard to 50 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 50(14:24 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims [J.Baker].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 50(14:15 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 38 yards to MIA 12 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(14:07 - 2nd) D.Washington left tackle to MIA 15 for 3 yards (B.Huff).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 15(13:24 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 26 for 11 yards (L.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(12:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at MIA 33 for 7 yards (B.Hall).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MIA 45(12:30 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Maye Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at MIA 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(12:25 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to D.Washington to MIA 44 for 6 yards (B.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 44(11:47 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Washington to MIA 49 for 5 yards (J.Guidry) [B.Huff].
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:01 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep right to D.Parker to NYJ 32 for 19 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) ball out of bounds at NYJ 32. New York Jets challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(10:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep right to D.Parker ran ob at NYJ 15 for 17 yards (B.Hall) [F.Fatukasi].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 15(10:21 - 2nd) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 11 for 4 yards (T.Basham; A.Maulet).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 11(9:43 - 2nd) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 13 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt F.Fatukasi).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 13(9:02 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gesicki for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:56 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:50 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (N.Needham; R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 29(8:10 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson. Penalty on NYJ-C.McDermott Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 29(8:04 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 52 yards to MIA 19 Center-T.Hennessy. J.Grant to MIA 31 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(7:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to D.Parker to 50 for 19 yards (M.Maye H.Langi).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 50(7:15 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Breida pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(6:39 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Breida pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 4 yards (H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 33(6:16 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker [J.Jenkins].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 33(6:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick sacked at NYJ 33 for 0 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and J.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIA 33(5:28 - 2nd) J.Sanders 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ -1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 14 for 15 yards (M.Hollins; J.Perry). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Herndon Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at NYJ 14.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 7(5:17 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 8 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 8(4:43 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to F.Gore to NYJ 8 for no gain (J.Baker).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 8(4:05 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims ran ob at NYJ 38 for 30 yards (By.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(3:27 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 39 for 1 yard (R.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 39(2:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to F.Gore ran ob at NYJ 45 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 45(2:04 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles right guard to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah). Miami challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(1:57 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to MIA 37 for 14 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:13 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (X.Howard).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:07 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to MIA 20 for 17 yards (N.Needham; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:29 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:24 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to MIA 20 for no gain (R.Davis E.Ogbah).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:19 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to MIA 11 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 11(0:03 - 2nd) S.Castillo 29 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:56 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick sacked at MIA 19 for -6 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MIA 19(14:13 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIA 19(14:08 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 43 yards to NYJ 38 Center-B.Ferguson. B.Berrios to NYJ 38 for no gain (J.Perry).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(14:00 - 3rd) J.Adams left end to NYJ 39 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler; A.Van Ginkel).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 39(13:13 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Perriman to MIA 34 for 27 yards (By.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(12:34 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to MIA 32 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 0(11:53 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims (X.Howard). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at MIA 32 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - NYJ 42(11:47 - 3rd) F.Gore left guard to MIA 32 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 32(11:05 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right intended for J.Crowder INTERCEPTED by N.Needham at MIA 22. N.Needham to MIA 23 for 1 yard (D.Mims; B.Perriman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 23(10:51 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 23(10:48 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 48 for 25 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(10:11 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 48(10:06 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIA 48(10:01 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick sacked at MIA 39 for -9 yards (N.Hewitt). FUMBLES (N.Hewitt) [N.Hewitt] recovered by MIA-J.Davis at MIA 42.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIA 42(9:17 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 34 yards to NYJ 24 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:10 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman to NYJ 36 for 12 yards (Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:39 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 39 for 3 yards (E.Rowe Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 39(8:11 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (N.Needham).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 42(7:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson to NYJ 43 for 1 yard (J.Baker). MIA-J.Baker was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYJ 43(6:53 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 46 yards to MIA 11 Center-T.Hennessy. J.Grant ran ob at MIA 18 for 7 yards (D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(6:42 - 3rd) M.Breida right tackle to MIA 30 for 12 yards (A.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 30(6:06 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to MIA 32 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIA 32(5:28 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (B.Hall).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 32(5:25 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to J.Grant to MIA 42 for 10 yards (L.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(4:54 - 3rd) M.Breida right tackle to MIA 47 for 5 yards (H.Anderson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 47(4:16 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to MIA 44 for -3 yards (Q.Williams). FUMBLES (Q.Williams) RECOVERED by NYJ-H.Langi at MIA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:09 - 3rd) F.Gore left guard to MIA 44 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 44(3:33 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mims (X.Howard) [C.Wilkins].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 44(3:25 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mims.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 44(3:20 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to end zone Center-T.Hennessy Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(3:13 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Washington (Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 20(3:08 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to A.Callaway to MIA 27 for 7 yards (B.Huff).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 27(2:25 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to D.Parker to MIA 34 for 7 yards (B.Hall).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(1:42 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick sacked at MIA 30 for -4 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIA 30(0:55 - 3rd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to D.Washington.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIA 30(0:52 - 3rd) P.Laird left guard to MIA 39 for 9 yards (J.Jenkins). FUMBLES (J.Jenkins) RECOVERED by NYJ-N.Hewitt at MIA 43. N.Hewitt to MIA 26 for 17 yards (J.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(0:38 - 3rd) F.Gore right tackle to MIA 24 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 24(15:00 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at MIA 32 for -8 yards (sack split by K.Van Noy and R.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYJ 32(14:15 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to MIA 17 for 15 yards (J.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 17(13:29 - 4th) F.Gore left guard to MIA 18 for -1 yards (E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(13:24 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to MIA 21 for 3 yards (Q.Williams F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIA 21(12:45 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to D.Parker (Q.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 21(12:42 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to D.Parker to MIA 27 for 6 yards (A.Maulet).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 27(12:06 - 4th) M.Haack punts 31 yards to NYJ 42 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-K.Grugier-Hill.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(11:54 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 35 for -7 yards (sack split by E.Roberts and J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NYJ 35(11:07 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - NYJ 35(11:02 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 42(10:40 - 4th) B.Mann punts 58 yards to end zone Center-T.Hennessy Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(10:33 - 4th) D.Washington right end pushed ob at MIA 36 for 16 yards (L.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(9:56 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to D.Parker (B.Hall). PENALTY on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at MIA 36 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(9:52 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to D.Parker to NYJ 37 for 15 yards (A.Davis; B.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(9:13 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to NYJ 29 for 8 yards (T.Basham; H.Langi). PENALTY on MIA-E.Flowers Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIA 42(8:42 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to D.Washington.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - MIA 42(8:38 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Maulet Defensive Pass Interference 30 yards enforced at NYJ 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(8:32 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 8 for 4 yards (Q.Williams; H.Langi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 8(7:46 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 7 for 1 yard (A.Maulet H.Langi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 7(6:59 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to A.Shaheen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ -1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 34 for 35 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(6:47 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 36(6:26 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right intended for B.Perriman INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at NYJ 43. X.Howard to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (B.Perriman).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(6:20 - 4th) D.Washington left tackle to NYJ 38 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins; N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 38(5:34 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 34 for 4 yards (F.Fatukasi; J.Jenkins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 34(4:48 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick right end to NYJ 22 for 12 yards (T.Basham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(4:00 - 4th) D.Washington right end to NYJ 19 for 3 yards (L.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 19(3:12 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (H.Anderson; Q.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIA 18(2:26 - 4th) M.Breida left guard to NYJ 10 for 8 yards (B.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 10(2:00 - 4th) D.Washington right tackle to NYJ 5 for 5 yards (H.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 5(1:11 - 4th) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. R.Fitzpatrick kneels to NYJ 6 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIA 6(0:37 - 4th) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. R.Fitzpatrick kneels to NYJ 7 for -1 yards.
