Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks over Eagles 23-17
PHILADELPHIA (AP) DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft.
Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.
The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
Carson Wentz didn't cede many snaps to backup Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.
Seattle's defense entered the game allowing the most yards in the NFL and most yards passing but held Philadelphia's inept offense to 250 yards.
Metcalf was on the board when the Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round with the 57th pick in 2019. Arcega-Whiteside has 12 career catches and was a healthy inactive before landing on the COVID-19 list. Metcalf, who was the final pick of the second round, had the best game of his rookie year in Seattle's playoff win at Philadelphia last season and again showed why he's one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Metcalf's 52-yard catch on third-and-13 set up Wilson's 1-yard TD pass to David Moore that gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.
Chris Carson bullied his way through Philadelphia's defense for a 16-yard run to make it 14-0.
The Eagles didn't get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half. Wentz scrambled for 13 yards on third-and-5 to keep the drive going and tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert to cut it to 14-6 at halftime. Jake Elliott missed the extra point wide left.
Elliott's 42-yard field goal cut it to 14-9 in the third quarter. Jason Myers hit one from 44 to extend it to 17-9.
After a holding call on Cedric Ogbuehi negated a 17-yard TD run by Carlos Hyde, Myers connected from 33 yards. He hit another one from 39.
Richard Rodgers caught a tipped ball on a desperation heave by Wentz for a 33-yard TD in the final minute.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson passed up a field goal down 11 and went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15. Wentz's pass went straight to Seattle's Quandre Diggs as Goedert turned the other way on the route.
The Eagles got a huge stop on Seattle's opening series. After a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties helped the Seahawks reach the 3, Derek Barnett stuffed Moore for a 5-yard loss on fourth down from the 2.
Barnett sacked Wilson on fourth-and-2 from Philadelphia's 37 on Seattle's second drive.
OWNING PHILLY
Wilson is 6-0 against the Eagles and the Seahawks have won seven in a row in the series.
NO QB ROTATION
Hurts took the snap on two plays. He completed a 6-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery on one and handed off on the other. Wentz was split wide on the running play and on the sideline for the pass.
GOING BACKWARD
The Eagles had minus-4 yards in the first quarter, matching their worst first quarter in the past 30 seasons (also minus-4 vs Minnesota on Oct. 7, 2018). The last team to have negative yards in the first quarter was Chicago with minus-1 against Philadelphia on Nov. 3, 2019.
The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives.
INJURY REPORT
Both teams were missing their starting right tackle.
Seattle's Brandon Shell was inactive because of an ankle injury. Ogbuehi took his spot.
Philadelphia's Lane Johnson is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Matt Pryor started in his place.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host the New York Giants (4-7) on Sunday.
Eagles: Visit the Green Bay Packers (8-3) on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:45
|27:03
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|301
|250
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|70
|Rush Attempts
|30
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|225
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|26-46
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-83
|9-79
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|5-49.0
|Return Yards
|48
|114
|Punts - Returns
|4-27
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|4-95
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
16
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|22/31
|230
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Carson
|8
|41
|1
|16
|11
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|15
|22
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
16
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|6
|12
|0
|10
|16
|
D. Moore 83 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|13
|10
|177
|0
|52
|17
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|3
|23
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Carson 32 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|11
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|5
|2
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|3
|-6
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
11
FPTS
|J. Myers
|3/3
|44
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|52.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 32 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
22
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|5
|42
|0
|20
|22
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|7
|0
|5
|4
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|10
|7
|75
|1
|27
|13
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
11
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|6
|3
|53
|1
|33
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|6
|5
|40
|0
|17
|4
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|7
|3
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|3
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 28 SS
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|42
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|49.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|4
|23.8
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|9.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott to PHI 19 for 20 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Reed Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PHI 24(14:54 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PHI 24(14:50 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward [P.Ford].
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PHI 24(14:47 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Jeffery.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PHI 24(14:43 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to SEA 33 Center-R.Lovato. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 35 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(14:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson ran ob at SEA 42 for 7 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at SEA 35 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 25(13:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson ran ob at SEA 37 for 12 yards (J.Mills).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 37(13:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to 50 for 13 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(12:58 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to PHI 46 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(12:22 - 1st) C.Hyde left end ran ob at PHI 45 for 1 yard (D.Riley).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 45(11:51 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to PHI 35 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(11:11 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to PHI 29 for 6 yards (J.Mills; J.Sweat).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 29(10:32 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to PHI 21 for 8 yards (T.Edwards). Penalty on PHI-V.Curry Defensive Offside declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(10:08 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at PHI 25 for -4 yards (F.Cox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - SEA 25(9:26 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to PHI 22 for 3 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Unsportsmanlike Conduct 11 yards enforced at PHI 22.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(8:59 - 1st) D.Moore left end to PHI 10 for 1 yard (R.McLeod). PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 5 yards enforced at PHI 10.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 5(8:31 - 1st) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 3 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 3(7:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 3(7:42 - 1st) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 2 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; B.Graham).
|-5 YD
|
4 & 2 - SEA 2(7:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass middle to D.Moore to PHI 7 for -5 yards (D.Barnett J.Hargrave).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 7(6:57 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 7 for no gain (J.Adams; P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 7(6:18 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 8 for 1 yard (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 8(5:32 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (Sq.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 8(5:27 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 37 yards to PHI 45 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(5:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 45(5:13 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to PHI 44 for 1 yard (T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - SEA 44(4:32 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to PHI 37 for 7 yards (D.Slay; R.McLeod).
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - SEA 37(3:44 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at PHI 38 for -1 yards (D.Barnett).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(3:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - PHI 41(2:59 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PHI 36(2:43 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert (B.Wagner) [J.Reed].
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - PHI 36(2:36 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 27 for -9 yards (R.Green).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - PHI 27(1:59 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 63 yards to SEA 10 Center-R.Lovato. D.Moore to SEA 16 for 6 yards (M.Jacquet; M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 16(1:46 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to SEA 17 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 17(1:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Hyde.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SEA 17(1:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at SEA 17 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - SEA 12(1:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 23 for 11 yards (D.Slay).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SEA 23(0:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to PHI 20 Center-T.Ott. G.Ward to PHI 27 for 7 yards (Sm.Griffin; J.Hollister).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(0:15 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Hightower to PHI 28 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PHI 28(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 28 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - PHI 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery ran ob at PHI 29 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 29(14:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 23 for -6 yards (sack split by J.Reed and C.Dunlap).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 23(13:49 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to SEA 20 Center-R.Lovato. D.Reed to SEA 32 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(13:37 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at 50 for 18 yards (N.Robey).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(13:07 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end to SEA 47 for -3 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SEA 47(12:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister.
|+52 YD
|
3 & 13 - SEA 47(12:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to PHI 1 for 52 yards (D.Slay) [B.Graham].
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SEA 1(11:46 - 2nd) C.Carson left tackle to PHI 1 for no gain (D.Barnett; J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 1(11:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to PHI 3. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 17 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(10:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 20(10:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 28 for 8 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PHI 28(10:14 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. M.Sanders right end to PHI 28 for no gain (L.Collier).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PHI 28(9:35 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to SEA 27 Center-R.Lovato. D.Reed to SEA 34 for 7 yards (D.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(9:25 - 2nd) C.Carson left end to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Riley; A.Singleton). PENALTY on PHI-D.Riley Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(8:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson to PHI 45 for 6 yards (F.Cox; D.Riley) [J.Sweat].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 46(8:06 - 2nd) C.Carson left end ran ob at PHI 38 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(7:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [J.Sweat]. PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at PHI 38 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(7:27 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 25 for 8 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 25(6:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to PHI 23 for 2 yards (D.Slay).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(6:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at PHI 6 for 17 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - SEA 6(5:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [D.Barnett]. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at PHI 6.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 16(5:35 - 2nd) C.Carson up the middle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 19 for -6 yards (P.Ford).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - PHI 19(4:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to PHI 39 for 20 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(4:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(4:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott ran ob at PHI 49 for 10 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(3:59 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(3:55 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor to SEA 43 for 8 yards (J.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 43(3:21 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to M.Sanders to SEA 41 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(2:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to M.Sanders. PENALTY on SEA-T.Flowers Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(2:41 - 2nd) J.Kelce to SEA 41 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by PHI-C.Wentz at PHI 45. C.Wentz pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 36(2:33 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to SEA 31 for 5 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - PHI 31(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to SEA 18 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(1:35 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to SEA 12 for 6 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 12(1:10 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 12(1:04 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to SEA 6 for 6 yards (J.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - PHI 6(0:23 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to SEA 3 for 3 yards (U.Amadi; Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 3(0:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:12 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 25(14:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister to SEA 28 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 28(14:07 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Hyde ran ob at SEA 28 for no gain [J.Hargrave].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SEA 28(13:33 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 56 yards to PHI 16 Center-T.Ott. G.Ward to PHI 28 for 12 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(13:22 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to PHI 30 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 30(12:55 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to PHI 31 for 1 yard (L.Collier).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 30(12:13 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Jeffery to PHI 40 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(11:50 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 40(11:45 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 49 for 9 yards (J.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 49(11:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(10:23 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers pushed ob at SEA 33 for 17 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(9:44 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to SEA 17 for 16 yards (Q.Diggs) [J.Adams].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 17(9:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor to SEA 17 for no gain (L.Collier; J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 17(8:20 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to R.Rodgers.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PHI 17(8:16 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at SEA 24 for -7 yards (J.Adams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - PHI 24(7:37 - 3rd) J.Elliott 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston. Penalty on SEA-T.Flowers Defensive Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 64 yards from PHI 35 to SEA 1. D.Reed to SEA 22 for 21 yards (S.Bradley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 22(7:27 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 24 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 24(6:51 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 33 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(6:20 - 3rd) C.Carson right end to SEA 42 for 9 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 42(5:39 - 3rd) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 46 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(4:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to PHI 35 for 19 yards (D.Slay) [J.Sweat]. Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to PHI 27 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 27(3:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to PHI 29 for -2 yards (D.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 29(2:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to PHI 26 for 3 yards (N.Robey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 26(2:10 - 3rd) J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(2:06 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 30(1:38 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to PHI 33 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 33(0:55 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 40 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(0:15 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 43 for 3 yards (K.Wright; P.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PHI 43(15:00 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 43 for no gain (P.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 43(14:14 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham to PHI 48 for 5 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PHI 48(13:33 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to R.Rodgers (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(13:30 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 48 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 48(12:49 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at PHI 17 for 31 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(12:12 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 17(12:07 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SEA-C.Ogbuehi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 12.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SEA 22(12:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - SEA 22(11:55 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to PHI 15 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SEA 15(11:11 - 4th) J.Myers 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to PHI 5. B.Scott to PHI 23 for 18 yards (P.Hart).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 23(11:04 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 20 for -3 yards (K.Wright).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - PHI 20(10:33 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 31 for 11 yards (J.Adams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 31(10:10 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 41 for 10 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(9:47 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham (Sq.Griffin). PENALTY on SEA-Sq.Griffin Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(9:42 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert (J.Brooks). PENALTY on SEA-J.Brooks Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(9:36 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 21(9:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PHI 21(9:26 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to SEA 15 for 6 yards (B.Wagner; J.Adams).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - PHI 15(8:40 - 4th) C.Wentz pass intended for D.Goedert INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at SEA -1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(8:35 - 4th) R.Wilson right end to SEA 25 for 5 yards (J.Mills).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 25(7:53 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 35 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(7:07 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 34 for -1 yards (J.Mills T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SEA 34(6:22 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SEA 34(6:18 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett. PENALTY on PHI-A.Maddox Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(6:14 - 4th) C.Carson left end to 50 for -2 yards (B.Graham).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 50(5:31 - 4th) R.Wilson left end to SEA 48 for -2 yards (A.Singleton).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 14 - SEA 48(4:45 - 4th) C.Hyde left tackle to SEA 45 for -3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SEA 45(4:01 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to PHI 12 Center-T.Ott fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 12(3:54 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles left tackle to PHI 19 for 7 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PHI 19(3:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to A.Jeffery.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 19(3:27 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 46 for 27 yards (Q.Diggs) [B.Wagner]. SEA-J.Reed was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(3:09 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 36 for -10 yards (B.Mayowa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - PHI 46(2:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to M.Sanders to PHI 46 for 10 yards (K.Wright). PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 30 - PHI 26(2:33 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [P.Ford].
|-1 YD
|
3 & 30 - PHI 26(2:26 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott ran ob at PHI 25 for -1 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
4 & 31 - PHI 25(2:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:14 - 4th) C.Hyde left end to PHI 26 for -2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 26(2:09 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 25 for 1 yard (B.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - SEA 25(2:00 - 4th) C.Hyde left end to PHI 21 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SEA 21(1:16 - 4th) J.Myers 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to PHI 2. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 42 for 40 yards (U.Amadi; D.Randall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(1:05 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to 50 for 8 yards (K.Wright).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 50(0:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to SEA 33 for 17 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(0:22 - 4th) C.Wentz spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 33(0:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep middle to R.Rodgers for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Sanders rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks onside 21 yards from PHI 35 to SEA 44. D.Metcalf (didn't try to advance) to SEA 44 for no gain. PENALTY on PHI-D.Riley Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at SEA 44.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(0:11 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SEA 48 for -1 yards.
