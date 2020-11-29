|
|
|CHI
|GB
Rodgers' 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.
Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota. Since winning five of their first six games, the Bears have dropped five straight.
The Packers capitalized on mistakes by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was making his first start since the third week of the season. Trubisky threw three touchdown passes - including two to Allen Robinson - but also committed three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns.
Darnell Savage picked off a pair of Trubisky passes for his first two interceptions of the season. After Za'Darius Smith sacked Trubisky and forced a fumble, Preston Smith picked up the loose ball and ran 14 yards for a touchdown that gave the Packers a 27-3 lead late in the second quarter.
Trubisky went 26 of 46 for 242 yards while starting in place of Nick Foles, who injured his glute and hip in a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16. Rodgers was 21 of 29 for 211 yards.
Chicago's David Montgomery hadr 103 yards rushing - including a 57-yard burst - and also had a 3-yard touchdown catch. Green Bay's Aaron Jones rushed for 90 yards, while Jamaal Williams ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Green Bay had struggled in its last two home games - a 28-22 loss to Minnesota and a 24-20 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers also had blown a two-touchdown halftime lead last week in a 34-31 loss at Indianapolis.
This time, however, the Packers took command early at Lambeau Field and avoided a second-half collapse. Green Bay led 41-10 before the Bears scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Rodgers capped Green Bay's first series with a 12-yard scoring strike to Davante Adams, who had a touchdown catch for the sixth straight game. Rodgers threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis and a 2-yarder to Allen Lazard later in the first half.
Green Bay finally punted for the first time in its opening series of the second half, but Rodgers followed that up with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan. Williams capped the Packers' scoring with a 13-yard run late in the third quarter.
All those touchdowns helped plenty of Packers reach career milestones.
Rodgers' final touchdown throw of the night enabled him to become the 11th player in NFL history with at least 50,000 career yards passing. The Packers improved to 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.
Adams' touchdown also was his 500th reception in his 95th career game, making him the fastest Packer to reach that plateau. The only other players to catch at least 500 career passes for the Packers are Donald Driver (743), Sterling Sharpe (595), Jordy Nelson (550 ) and James Lofton (530).
Lewis' touchdown was his 400th career catch.
SPECTATORS AT LAMBEAU
For the first time this season, the Packers played in front of spectators on their home field
The Packers invited a group of team employees and their family members to attend Sunday night's game to help evaluate Lambeau Field's COVID-19 protocols just in case paying fans are admitted to games later this season. There appeared to be a few hundred people in the stands.
INJURY REPORT
The Bears played without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks due to a hamstring injury. Hicks entered the night with a team-high 14 quarterback hurries.
Packers center Corey Linsley left with a knee injury in the first half and didn't return. Savage injured his back and guard Lucas Patrick hurt his toe in the second half.
UP NEXT
The Bears host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Trubisky
10 QB
242 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 11 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
211 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
|
33
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:16
|37:44
|1st Downs
|26
|28
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|19
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|351
|393
|Total Plays
|65
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|182
|Rush Attempts
|16
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|74
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-74
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
24
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|26/46
|242
|3
|2
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|11
|103
|0
|57
|20
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
24
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|11
|0
|11
|24
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
19
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|13
|8
|74
|2
|20
|19
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|6
|5
|40
|1
|13
|20
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|9
|3
|34
|0
|13
|5
|
J. Graham 80 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Graham
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|3
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|6
|3
|28
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Ridley 88 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Ridley
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Nall 35 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Nall
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Miller 17 WR
|A. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCullers-Sanders 75 DT
|D. McCullers-Sanders
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|44.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Holtz
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Harris 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
33
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|21/29
|211
|4
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|17
|90
|0
|16
|9
|
J. Williams 30 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Williams
|17
|73
|1
|17
|13
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
33
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|12
|0
|10
|33
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
3
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
12
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|5
|5
|67
|1
|39
|12
|
D. Adams 17 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Adams
|9
|6
|61
|1
|15
|12
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
3
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|2
|39
|0
|24
|3
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|6
|4
|23
|1
|8
|8
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|4
|2
|16
|1
|11
|7
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Redmond 25 SAF
|W. Redmond
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Winn 93 DE
|B. Winn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
|M. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|0-1
|0.0
|2
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|2
|46.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to GB 36 for 11 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(14:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 36(14:17 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to 50 for 14 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:32 - 1st) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 49 for 1 yard (B.Skrine).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 49(13:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to CHI 47 for 2 yards (B.Skrine).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 47(12:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 39 for 8 yards (B.Skrine; J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(11:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to CHI 34 for 5 yards (R.Smith; K.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 34(11:02 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 25 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:20 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to CHI 17 for 8 yards (D.Shelley; Ta.Gipson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 17(9:40 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CHI 16 for 1 yard (R.Quinn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 16(8:56 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 12 for 4 yards (K.Mack; D.McCullers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 12(8:18 - 1st) J.Williams right end to CHI 12 for no gain (B.Urban K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 12(7:34 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 12(7:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:22 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 49 yards from GB 35 to CHI 16. D.Harris to CHI 32 for 16 yards (K.Martin; V.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(7:15 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at CHI 35 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 35(6:50 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 8 for 57 yards (J.Alexander; K.King).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 9 for -1 yards (D.Lowry; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CHI 9(5:27 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHI 9(5:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson (R.Greene).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CHI 9(5:17 - 1st) C.Santos 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:14 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 33 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 33(4:40 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 36 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Skrine).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(3:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to E.St. Brown to CHI 49 for 15 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(3:18 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown [B.Nichols]. PENALTY on CHI-B.Nichols Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(3:12 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 29 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 29(2:35 - 1st) J.Williams left end to CHI 28 for 1 yard (J.Johnson; B.Nichols).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 28(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right tackle to CHI 18 for 10 yards (K.Fuller). GB-C.Linsley was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(1:25 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 16 for 2 yards (R.Smith; D.McCullers).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 16(0:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to CHI 5 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 5(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to CHI 0. C.Patterson to CHI 21 for 21 yards (O.Burks; M.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(14:48 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 29 for 8 yards (K.King).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 29(14:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to CHI 49 for 20 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(13:42 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at GB 46 for 5 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on CHI-D.Mooney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 49.
|Penalty
|
1 & 18 - CHI 41(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 41 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 13 - CHI 46(13:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to GB 38 for 16 yards (R.Greene).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(12:31 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at GB -7. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(12:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 20(12:17 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 28 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 28(11:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 36 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(10:59 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 37 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GB 50(10:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on CHI-E.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 42(10:12 - 2nd) E.St. Brown left end pushed ob at GB 49 for 7 yards (R.Quinn).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(9:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at CHI 36 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(8:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to CHI 32 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 32(8:12 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to CHI 30 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 30(7:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to CHI 28 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - GB 28(6:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at CHI 14 for 14 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(6:04 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to CHI 9 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 9(5:23 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 2 for 7 yards (K.Fuller; D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GB 2(4:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:34 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 28 for 3 yards (R.Greene; A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 28(3:54 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CHI 40(3:49 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 40 for 12 yards (D.Savage). PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 28 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - CHI 18(3:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 11 for -7 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] RECOVERED by GB-P.Smith at CHI 14. P.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 72 yards from GB 35 to CHI -7. C.Patterson to CHI 13 for 20 yards (W.Redmond). GB-K.Martin was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(3:06 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 16 for 3 yards (R.Greene; B.Winn).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 16(2:31 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 23 for 7 yards (C.Kirksey; R.Greene).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(2:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller to CHI 35 for 12 yards (K.King) [P.Smith].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(2:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle ran ob at CHI 46 for 11 yards (J.Alexander).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(1:51 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney ran ob at GB 42 for 12 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(1:45 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 33 for 9 yards (C.Kirksey; R.Greene).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 33(1:27 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 31 for 2 yards (K.Clark; Z.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(1:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney ran ob at GB 22 for 9 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CHI 22(1:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 22(1:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to R.Ridley to GB 16 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 16(0:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery to GB 3 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CHI 3(0:35 - 2nd) M.Trubisky up the middle to GB 3 for no gain (P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(0:29 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson [Z.Smith].
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CHI 0(0:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet. PENALTY on GB-C.Kirksey Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards enforced at GB 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CHI 1(0:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN [Z.Smith].
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney ran ob at CHI 38 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(14:29 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 44 for 6 yards (K.Martin D.Savage).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - CHI 44(13:46 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked ob at CHI 41 for -3 yards (K.Martin).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CHI 41(13:10 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 35 for -6 yards (P.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CHI 35(12:37 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to GB 18 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(12:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to GB 23 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 23(11:46 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 34 for 11 yards (R.Smith; R.Quinn).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(11:07 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 43 for 9 yards (E.Jackson). PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - GB 24(10:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - GB 24(10:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - GB 24(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 24 for no gain (B.Skrine).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - GB 24(9:43 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 50 yards to CHI 26 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(9:35 - 3rd) M.Trubisky FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 23 and recovers at CHI 25.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CHI 25(8:56 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - CHI 25(8:53 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle intended for A.Miller INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at GB 47. D.Savage to GB 47 for no gain (A.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(8:45 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 49 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 49(8:06 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to CHI 41 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(7:23 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to CHI 39 for 2 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 39(6:38 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Tonyan for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:30 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Robinson (K.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(6:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 25(6:22 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mooney. GB-D.Savage was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 25(6:16 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to GB 34 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(6:09 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 34 for no gain (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(5:28 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (J.Johnson). GB-A.Lazard was injured during the play.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 34(5:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to E.St. Brown ran ob at CHI 42 for 24 yards (B.Skrine).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(4:47 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to CHI 25 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(4:07 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to CHI 21 for 4 yards (B.Nichols R.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 21(3:25 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to CHI 17 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Skrine).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 17(2:43 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to CHI 16 for 1 yard (R.Quinn).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 16(1:59 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 13 for 3 yards (B.Urban).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 13(1:18 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 47 yards from GB 35 to CHI 18. J.Holtz to CHI 35 for 17 yards (V.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(1:07 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 39 for 4 yards (B.Winn; P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHI 39(0:44 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson (K.King).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 39(0:41 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to R.Nall to CHI 49 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to GB 39 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(14:38 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 35 for 4 yards (B.Winn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GB 35(14:13 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GB 40(13:54 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GB 40(13:48 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 11 - GB 40(13:43 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller ran ob at GB 28 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(13:22 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Miller.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 28(13:19 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 18 for 10 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(12:41 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to J.Graham.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 18(12:35 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to J.Graham to GB 6 for 12 yards (K.King).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - GB 6(11:52 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(11:48 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 27 for 2 yards (M.Edwards).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(11:05 - 4th) A.Jones left guard to GB 43 for 16 yards (J.Johnson; E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(10:22 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 44 for 1 yard (B.Urban; K.Mack).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(9:39 - 4th) A.Jones left end to GB 40 for -4 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GB 40(8:51 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams (B.Skrine).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GB 40(8:44 - 4th) J.Scott punts 42 yards to CHI 18 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 18(8:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to J.Graham ran ob at CHI 34 for 16 yards (R.Greene) [K.Clark].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(8:15 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 42 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 42(7:49 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 46 for 4 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(7:24 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 46(7:18 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller to 50 for 4 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 50(6:41 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to GB 43 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(6:17 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kmet.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 43(6:12 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to R.Ridley to GB 33 for 10 yards (W.Redmond).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 33(5:42 - 4th) M.Trubisky to GB 38 for -5 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at GB 39. M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to GB 24 for 9 yards (O.Burks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 24(5:10 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to GB 20 for 4 yards (W.Redmond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(4:38 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Montgomery.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 20(4:34 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to GB 11 for 9 yards (J.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 11(4:07 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 3 for 8 yards (W.Redmond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CHI 3(3:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Miller (K.King).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(3:26 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Trubisky pass to D.Mooney is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 4th) C.Santos kicks onside 12 yards from CHI 35 to CHI 47. D.Adams (didn't try to advance) to CHI 47 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(3:20 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Lewis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 47(3:13 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to CHI 46 for 1 yard (B.Skrine).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - GB 46(3:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to CHI 39 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - GB 39(3:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to CHI 31 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(2:45 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 27 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins; D.McCullers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 27(2:00 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 17 for 10 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(1:15 - 4th) T.Boyle kneels to CHI 17 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 17(0:35 - 4th) T.Boyle kneels to CHI 17 for no gain.
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
CAR
MIN
27
28
Final FOX
-
ARI
NE
17
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
CIN
19
17
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
45
26
Final CBS
-
LV
ATL
6
43
Final CBS
-
LAC
BUF
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
20
3
Final CBS
-
NO
DEN
31
3
Final FOX
-
SF
LAR
23
20
Final FOX
-
KC
TB
27
24
Final CBS
-
CHI
GB
25
41
Final NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
PIT
0
040.5 O/U
-10
Tue 8:00pm NBC