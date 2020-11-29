|
|TEN
|IND
Henry leads Titans' run to AFC South lead 45-26 over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Derrick Henry carried the Tennessee Titans into the AFC South lead Sunday.
Now the defending rushing champion wants to finish the job with a division title and another deep playoff run.
Henry battered the NFL's second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Titans to a crucial 45-26 rout at Indianapolis.
The win gives Tennessee (8-3) sole possession of the division lead, a split in the two-game season series and a tie-breaking edge based on current division records of the teams. Henry also padded his lead as he chases a second straight rushing crown.
He has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.
With the Colts (7-4) missing three key starters - Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, starting linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive end Denico Autry - Henry repeatedly broke tackles or eluded tacklers. He became the second player in franchise history with three straight seasons of 10 or more TD runs, joining Hall of Famer Earl Campbell.
And it didn't take long for Henry to set the tone. He touched the ball on six of Tennessee's first 10 plays and capped the opening drive with a 12-yard scoring run.
After the Colts tied the score at 7 with an 11-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Trey Burton, Ryan Tannehill hooked up with A.J. Brown on a 69-yard scoring play. When the Colts tied the score on Jacoby Brissett's 1-yard TD run, Henry went back to work.
He scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter, added an 11-yard TD run to make it 28-14, and was used as a decoy on Tannehill's 1-yard TD run that gave Tennessee an insurmountable 35-14 halftime lead.
INJURY REPORT
Titans: Henry was helped by the return of left guard Rodger Saffold III (ankle) and the ability of center Ben Jones and right tackle Dennis Kelly to fight through knee injuries. David Quessenberry became the third left tackle to start for Tennessee. Linebacker Jayon Brown, the Titans leading tackler, missed his first game with a season-ending elbow injury. Defensive backs Kenny Vaccaro and Amani Hooker both were shaken up late.
Colts: In addition to Buckner and Autry, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Okereke (ankle), the Colts played without center Ryan Kelly (neck) and running back Jonathan Taylor (COVID-19 list). They also lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) early in the second quarter. Safety Khari Willis (back and quad) left in the second half. Neither returned.
STAT PACK
Titans: Henry finished with 27 carries, his 20th consecutive game with 20 more, the NFL's second-longest streak since 1948. Emmitt Smith set the record at 23 straight. ... Henry is the only player since 2018 to top the 100-yard mark against the Colts - and he's done it three times. ... The Titans rushed for 230 yards and produced a season-high points total. ... Brown became the fourth player in franchise - the first since Drew Hill in 1988-89 - with eight TD receptions in consecutive years. He had four catches for 98 yards. Brown also recovered an onside kick and returned it 42 yards for a score.
Colts: Indy allowed more points in the first half than in any full game this season. The previous high was 32 by Cleveland. ... Rivers was 24 of 42 with 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his 235th consecutive start. He moved past Eli Manning for No. 10 in league history for most career starts and tied Charles Woodson for No. 9. ... The interception ended Rivers' streak of 199 consecutive throws against Tennessee 295 without a pick. ... T.Y. Hilton caught four passes for 81 yards and his first TD this season, becoming the sixth player in Colts history with 9,000 yards from scrimmage and the fourth with 9,000 yards receiving.
UP NEXT
Titans: Tennessee hosts Cleveland next Sunday.
Colts: Indy begins a two-game road trip with a stop at Houston next Sunday.
---
D. Henry
22 RB
178 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
35
FPTS
P. Rivers
17 QB
295 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
21
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|35:33
|24:27
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|449
|336
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|56
|Rush Attempts
|45
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|24-44
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-63
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-50.8
|Return Yards
|112
|49
|Punts - Returns
|4-52
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-60
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|220
|PASS YDS
|280
|229
|RUSH YDS
|56
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|13/22
|221
|1
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Henry 22 RB
35
FPTS
|D. Henry
|27
|178
|3
|31
|35
D. Foreman 40 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|4
|28
|0
|12
|2
J. McNichols 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|8
|20
|0
|6
|2
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|3
|1
|2
|20
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|3
|-5
|0
|-1
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Brown 11 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|4
|98
|1
|69
|15
|
C. Davis 84 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|3
|70
|0
|37
|7
G. Swaim 87 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|3
|3
|30
|0
|12
|3
K. Blasingame 41 FB
1
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
D. Henry 22 RB
35
FPTS
|D. Henry
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|35
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. McNichols 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Perry 20 RB
|S. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Gostkowski 3 K
9
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/1
|49
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|4
|40.0
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|4
|13.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
P. Rivers 17 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|24/42
|295
|2
|1
|21
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
N. Hines 21 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Hines
|10
|29
|0
|10
|8
J. Wilkins 20 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|6
|22
|0
|11
|5
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|4
|3
|2
|2
|12
D. Harris 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Hilton 13 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|5
|4
|81
|1
|50
|14
N. Hines 21 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Hines
|10
|8
|66
|0
|19
|8
T. Burton 80 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Burton
|6
|3
|42
|1
|19
|10
J. Wilkins 20 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|4
|3
|35
|0
|21
|5
M. Pittman 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|9
|2
|28
|0
|14
|2
Z. Pascal 14 WR
2
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|4
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|1
D. Harris 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
J. Doyle 84 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|10-4
|1.0
|0
|0
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Marsh LB
|C. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Cline 92 DT
|K. Cline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Pascal 14 WR
|Z. Pascal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Rhodes 46 LS
|L. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Windsor 93 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Blankenship 3 K
2
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|5
|50.8
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Smith 35 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|24.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 31 for 6 yards (T.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 31(14:27 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 43 for 12 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(13:53 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 46 for 3 yards (T.Stallworth).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 46(13:19 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to IND 45 for 9 yards (K.Willis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to IND 41 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 41(11:57 - 1st) D.Henry left end to IND 29 for 12 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(11:18 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to IND 22 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 22(10:39 - 1st) J.McNichols right end to IND 20 for 2 yards (A.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 20(9:54 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to IND 12 for 8 yards (D.Leonard).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 12(9:19 - 1st) D.Henry right end for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:12 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (D.King; W.Compton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(8:45 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 39 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(8:01 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 44 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 44(7:26 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 46 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 46(6:41 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 48 for 2 yards (R.Evans J.Simmons). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 48(6:05 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right end ran ob at 50 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(5:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to TEN 29 for 21 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(4:46 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to TEN 26 for 3 yards (J.Crawford M.Dickerson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 26(4:08 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton ran ob at TEN 14 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(3:29 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to TEN 11 for 3 yards (R.Evans; K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 11(2:43 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 11(2:40 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Willis; T.Stallworth).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 28(1:54 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 34 for 6 yards (J.Blackmon; D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 34(1:17 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to TEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(0:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 45 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on TEN Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+69 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEN 31(0:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(15:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Burton ran ob at IND 47 for 19 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to TEN 34 for 19 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:00 - 2nd) N.Hines right tackle to TEN 24 for 10 yards (K.Byard D.Long).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(13:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at TEN 10 for 14 yards (M.Butler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 0(13:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton. PENALTY on TEN-K.Byard Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at TEN 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(12:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:51 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(12:10 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 41 for 6 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEN 41(11:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 41(11:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEN 41(11:21 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 47 yards to IND 12 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(11:15 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 13 for 1 yard (K.Vaccaro J.Simmons). #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 13(10:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 13(10:34 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 18 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 18(9:54 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 58 yards to TEN 24 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 35 for 11 yards (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to TEN 47 for 12 yards (K.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(9:05 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 43 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(8:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 38 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 38(7:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry (T.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEN 11(7:42 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis. PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at IND 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-R.Windsor Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TEN 20(7:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-G.Swaim False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 20 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis pushed ob at IND 4 for 21 yards (T.Carrie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEN 4(7:14 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to IND 3 for 1 yard (J.Houston A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 3(6:31 - 2nd) A.Brewer reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TEN 13(6:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at IND 13 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Houston and A.Muhammad). PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Illegal Use of Hands 2 yards enforced at IND 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(6:20 - 2nd) A.Brewer reported in as eligible. D.Henry right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to IND 3. T.Smith to IND 30 for 27 yards (D.Roberson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(6:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 40 for 10 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(5:27 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton [T.Tart].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(5:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to IND 44 for 4 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 44(4:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 44(4:32 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 42 yards to TEN 14 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(4:25 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 45 for 31 yards (K.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:42 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to IND 47 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 47(3:01 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to IND 42 for 5 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(2:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right [K.Willis].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(2:15 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to IND 30 for 12 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-G.Stewart Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 30.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 20 for 5 yards (D.Leonard T.Stallworth).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 20(1:56 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 16 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 16(1:52 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Batson. C.Batson right end to IND 11 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 11(1:46 - 2nd) D.Henry right end for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:41 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Burton [K.Vaccaro]. PENALTY on IND-N.Hines Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IND 15(1:35 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - IND 15(1:31 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - IND 15(1:27 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to D.Harris to IND 16 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - IND 16(1:21 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 55 yards to TEN 29 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 41 for 12 yards (L.Rhodes). PENALTY on IND-M.Adams Disqualification 15 yards enforced at TEN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(1:13 - 2nd) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 41 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 41(0:54 - 2nd) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 38 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 38(0:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|+37 YD
|
4 & 4 - TEN 38(0:31 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to C.Davis to IND 1 for 37 yards (T.Carrie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(0:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 72 yards from TEN 35 to IND -7. T.Smith to IND 15 for 22 yards (S.Perry D.Roberson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(0:15 - 2nd) C.Green reported in as eligible. J.Brissett kneels to IND 14 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton pushed ob at IND 37 for 12 yards (M.Butler) [D.Jones].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(14:37 - 3rd) N.Hines right guard to IND 40 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 40(14:03 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 40(13:58 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton (A.Hooker).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 40(13:53 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 49 yards to TEN 11 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 28 for 17 yards (K.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(13:42 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 27 for -1 yards (T.Lewis D.Leonard).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 27(13:02 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to K.Blasingame pushed ob at TEN 43 for 16 yards (D.Leonard). Penalty on IND-X.Rhodes Defensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(12:32 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 44(11:54 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 44(11:48 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.McNichols.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 44(11:44 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 48 yards to IND 8 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 8(11:36 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end ran ob at IND 19 for 11 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(11:01 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 19(10:57 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IND 25(10:52 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman. PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at IND 19 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:48 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right end to IND 27 for 2 yards (W.Compton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(10:15 - 3rd) D.Harris right end to IND 29 for 2 yards (W.Compton K.Vaccaro).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - IND 29(9:33 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 23 for -6 yards (J.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 23(8:54 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 50 yards to TEN 27 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 39 for 12 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(8:44 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to IND 47 for 14 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(8:02 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to IND 47 for no gain (G.Stewart D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 47(7:20 - 3rd) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 45 for 2 yards (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEN 45(6:38 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEN 45(6:33 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 32 yards to IND 13 Center-M.Overton fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(6:26 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton pushed ob at IND 27 for 14 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(5:58 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 27(5:52 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - IND 27(5:46 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep right intended for Z.Pascal INTERCEPTED by B.Borders at TEN 37. B.Borders to TEN 37 for no gain (Z.Pascal).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(5:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-G.Swaim False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEN 32(5:38 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 44 for 12 yards (C.Marsh R.Ya-Sin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 44(5:00 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to IND 49 for 7 yards (D.Leonard A.Muhammad).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(4:17 - 3rd) D.Foreman right end to IND 45 for 4 yards (D.Leonard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 45(3:34 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim pushed ob at IND 35 for 10 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(3:06 - 3rd) J.McNichols right end to IND 29 for 6 yards (K.Cline).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 29(2:34 - 3rd) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (K.Willis). IND-Z.Franklin was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 26 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
4 & 1 - TEN(1:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-D.Kelly False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 26 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TEN 31(0:49 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:44 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Hilton (J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(0:40 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 34 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(0:19 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 36 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal (R.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 36(14:56 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to IND 47 for 11 yards (K.Vaccaro). Penalty on TEN-K.Vaccaro Defensive Holding declined.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton to TEN 2 for 51 yards (B.Borders A.Hooker) [M.Dickerson]. FUMBLES (A.Hooker) RECOVERED by TEN-D.King at TEN -1. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton to TEN 3 for 50 yards (B.Borders) [M.Dickerson].
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(14:22 - 4th) N.Hines right tackle to TEN 3 for no gain (T.Tart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(13:47 - 4th) N.Hines right guard to TEN 1 for 2 yards (K.Byard D.Jones). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(13:27 - 4th) J.Brissett up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Wilkins rushes left guard. ATTEMPT FAILS. #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 51 yards from IND 35 to TEN 14. C.Batson to TEN 32 for 18 yards (T.Carrie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(13:17 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 34 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEN 34(12:34 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-R.Saffold III False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 34 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 29(12:34 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 41 for 12 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 41(11:50 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 43 for 2 yards (G.Stewart A.Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(11:06 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 46 for 3 yards (T.Lewis). Penalty on IND-T.Stallworth Defensive Holding offsetting enforced at TEN 43 - No Play. Penalty on TEN-D.Quessenberry Chop Block offsetting.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(10:41 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (A.Walker G.Stewart).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TEN 44(9:52 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked ob at TEN 43 for -1 yards (D.Leonard).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 43(9:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at IND 47 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(8:29 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to IND 44 for 3 yards (R.Windsor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 44(7:47 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to IND 40 for 4 yards (C.Marsh A.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 40(7:02 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 39 for 1 yard (T.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEN 39(6:02 - 4th) B.Kern punts 33 yards to IND 6 Center-M.Overton fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 6(5:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Doyle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 6(5:51 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Wilkins.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 6(5:48 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep middle intended for Z.Pascal INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at IND 29. M.Butler to IND 29 for no gain (Z.Pascal). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep middle to Z.Pascal to IND 29 for 23 yards (M.Butler).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(5:31 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 43 for 14 yards (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(5:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to 50 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 50(4:40 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 42 for 8 yards (D.King).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(4:14 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to TEN 35 for 7 yards (K.Vaccaro). TEN-K.Vaccaro was injured during the play. TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IND 35(3:49 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Burton (D.Long).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 35(3:43 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to TEN 32 for 3 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(3:19 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to TEN 28 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro) [D.Roberson].
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IND 0(2:50 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (B.Borders). PENALTY on TEN-D.King Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at TEN 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 2(2:43 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to N.Hines [J.Crawford]. PENALTY on TEN-K.Byard Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at TEN 23 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(2:38 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:34 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Rivers pass to Z.Pascal is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:29 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(2:25 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to IND 25 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEN 25(2:00 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to M.Pittman.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - TEN 25(1:55 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at IND 16 for -9 yards (H.Landry III).
