|
|
|NE
|LAR
Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp as the Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February 2019.
Cam Newton passed for 119 yards before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter of another dismal offensive game for New England (6-7). Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games.
The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offense over the last three weeks. Akers' yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Bill Belichick-coached defense since 2000.
Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season while leading another strong game from Los Angeles' elite defense, which held New England to 62 yards in the second half, recorded six sacks and also scored a touchdown in its third consecutive game.
New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, and Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack. Newton was 9 of 16 when Belichick replaced him early in the fourth quarter with Stidham, who went 5 of 7 on three ineffective series.
The Patriots have been held without an offensive touchdown in multiple games this season for the first time since 2003.
Despite their strong play in recent weeks, the Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.
The Rams will have four consecutive winning records under McVay, something the franchise hadn't done since 1983-86 with Eric Dickerson and coach John Robinson. Los Angeles still hasn't clinched McVay's third playoff spot, but his team will sit atop the NFC West with three games to play.
Los Angeles also improved to 33-0 with a halftime lead under McVay.
The Rams' opening 75-yard TD drive at SoFi Stadium looked better than anything it did in the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England's Myles Bryant kept the Pats' deficit manageable early. But Young opened the second quarter by picking off a poor throw created by Donald's disruption up front and taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker's first NFL touchdown.
Kupp's 2-yard TD catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams.
INJURED
Patriots: S Adrian Phillips injured his hand at some point near halftime, but he returned in the second half. ... RB Damien Harris left the field gingerly in the fourth quarter.
Rams: K Matt Gay played and didn't miss a kick despite a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Patriots: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Rams: Stay home to host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:14
|31:46
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|223
|318
|Total Plays
|1
|62
|Avg Gain
|223.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|186
|Rush Attempts
|30
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-27
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-51.7
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|47
|100
|Punts - Returns
|5-47
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-79
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-4 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9/16
|119
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|5/7
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Harris
|11
|50
|0
|12
|5
|
J. White 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. White
|3
|45
|0
|33
|4
|
S. Michel 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Michel
|7
|22
|0
|8
|2
|
C. Newton 1 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Newton
|7
|16
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harry 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Harry
|4
|3
|49
|0
|30
|4
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|8
|5
|48
|0
|25
|4
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|5
|4
|47
|0
|31
|4
|
J. White 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Michel 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Harris 37 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 29 DB
|J. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 52 DT
|A. Spence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|6
|51.7
|4
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|5
|9.4
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Goff
|16/25
|137
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Akers
|29
|171
|0
|35
|19
|
J. Goff 16 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4
|11
|1
|9
|16
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|2
|34
|0
|25
|3
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|5
|5
|33
|1
|20
|9
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|5
|32
|0
|14
|3
|
C. Akers 23 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|19
|
G. Everett 81 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Webster 14 WR
|N. Webster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 25 DB
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Patrick 57 ILB
|N. Patrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Woods 17 WR
|R. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 LB
|O. Okoronkwo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
6
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|6
|41.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at 50 for 25 yards (A.Phillips; D.McCourty).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(14:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-J.Simon Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAR 45(14:12 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle pushed ob at NE 10 for 35 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(13:35 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to NE 8 for 2 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 8(12:52 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to NE 4 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 4(12:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at NE 1 for 3 yards (J.Jackson J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 1(11:23 - 1st) J.Goff up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(11:21 - 1st) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to NE 26 for 1 yard (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NE 26(10:43 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to NE 26 for no gain (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NE 26(9:53 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 26(9:49 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to LAR 15 Center-J.Cardona. N.Webster to LAR 23 for 8 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(9:41 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 37 for 14 yards (A.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(9:08 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 46 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 46(8:35 - 1st) C.Akers right end to NE 48 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(8:02 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 48(7:58 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to 50 for -2 yards (J.Uche J.Bentley).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAR 50(7:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to NE 36 for 14 yards (A.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(6:59 - 1st) C.Akers right end to NE 25 for 11 yards (K.Dugger; D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(6:29 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on LAR-J.Goff Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at NE 25.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - LAR 35(6:27 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to NE 33 for 2 yards (J.Uche).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - LAR 33(6:06 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to NE 17 for 16 yards (J.Bentley) [J.Uche].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LAR 17(5:20 - 1st) M.Gay 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(5:16 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NE 30 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 30(4:42 - 1st) J.White up the middle to NE 33 for 3 yards (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NE 33(4:01 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (S.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 33(3:58 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 54 yards to LAR 13 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(3:48 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 13(3:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to LAR 22 for 9 yards (J.Simon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 22(3:11 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 23 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(2:27 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 27 for 4 yards (J.Simon). PENALTY on LAR-T.Higbee Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 23 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAR 13(2:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 20 for 7 yards (J.Simon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 20(1:39 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end ran ob at LAR 29 for 9 yards (A.Jennings).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - LAR 29(1:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by M.Bryant at LAR 32. M.Bryant for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short right intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by M.Bryant at LAR 32. M.Bryant to LAR 32 for no gain (R.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(0:57 - 1st) D.Harris right tackle to LAR 20 for 12 yards (D.Long).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(0:24 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to LAR 19 for 1 yard (M.Brockers; J.Hollins).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NE 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right intended for D.Harris INTERCEPTED by K.Young at LAR 21. K.Young for 79 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 58 yards from LAR 35 to NE 7 out of bounds.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(14:46 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 46 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey; S.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 46(14:08 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LAR 49 for 5 yards (T.Reeder; K.Young).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(13:29 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to LAR 40 for 9 yards (J.Johnson III; K.Young).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 40(12:47 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LAR 32 for 8 yards (S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(12:10 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles right end to LAR 26 for 6 yards (A.Donald). PENALTY on NE-D.Andrews Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 32 - No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 20 - NE 42(11:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to D.Byrd to LAR 17 for 25 yards (J.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(10:57 - 2nd) C.Newton right tackle to LAR 13 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 13(10:19 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to LAR 9 for 4 yards (D.Williams; G.Gaines).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 9(9:36 - 2nd) C.Newton right tackle to LAR 6 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NE 6(9:02 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LAR 5 for 1 yard (J.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(8:20 - 2nd) S.Michel right tackle to LAR 3 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 3(7:35 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to LAR 2 for 1 yard (M.Brockers J.Johnson III).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NE 2(6:52 - 2nd) C.Newton left tackle to LAR 4 for -2 yards (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 4(6:48 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 5 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 5(6:18 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 9 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 9(5:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 18 for 9 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(5:23 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Akers [D.Wise].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 18(5:16 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 18(5:14 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Akers ran ob at LAR 25 for 7 yards (J.Bentley).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAR 25(4:47 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to NE 32 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(4:40 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep left to J.Meyers ran ob at LAR 37 for 31 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(4:04 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to LAR 37 for no gain (M.Fox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 37(3:21 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to LAR 32 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 32(2:40 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to N.Harry to LAR 19 for 13 yards (J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Harris. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Newton FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 25 recovered by NE-D.Harris at LAR 24.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NE 24(1:57 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to LAR 17 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NE 17(1:14 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to LAR 11 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NE 11(1:08 - 2nd) N.Folk 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 52 yards from NE 35 to LAR 13. V.Jefferson pushed ob at LAR 26 for 13 yards (J.Bethel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(1:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 32 for 6 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 32(0:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 32(0:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 2 yards (J.Jones; A.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 34(0:28 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to NE 18 Center-J.McQuaide. G.Olszewski to NE 37 for 19 yards (N.Scott; N.Patrick).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(0:15 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 41 for 4 yards (J.Fuller) [O.Okoronkwo].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NE 41(0:08 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 41(0:04 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to LAR 26 for 33 yards (O.Okoronkwo; J.Johnson III). PENALTY on NE-N.Harry Illegal Block Above the Waist 0 yards enforced at NE 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 15 for -10 yards (M.Brockers).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 20 - NE 15(14:14 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to N.Harry to NE 45 for 30 yards (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(13:37 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to LAR 48 for 7 yards (L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 48(13:16 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to LAR 44 for 4 yards (S.Joseph).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 44(12:50 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 49 for -7 yards (A.Donald).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - NE 49(12:07 - 3rd) J.White right tackle to LAR 42 for 9 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NE 42(11:30 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to N.Harry.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NE 42(11:24 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 32 yards to LAR 10 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(11:15 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 16 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 16(10:42 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 6 yards (D.Wise; J.Bentley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(10:02 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 30 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 30(9:26 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle ran ob at NE 45 for 25 yards (J.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(8:49 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to NE 42 for 3 yards (D.Wise; L.Guy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 42(8:08 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at NE 34 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(7:31 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to NE 32 for 2 yards (C.Winovich).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 32(6:55 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to NE 31 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 31(6:10 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to NE 25 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 25(5:33 - 3rd) J.Goff up the middle to NE 23 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(4:50 - 3rd) C.Akers right end pushed ob at NE 14 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 14(4:16 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to NE 13 for 1 yard (J.Simon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(3:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to NE 8 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 8(3:08 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to NE 4 for 4 yards (A.Spence; A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 4(2:24 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to NE 4 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAR 4(1:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-A.Spence Neutral Zone Infraction 2 yards enforced at NE 4 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAR 2(1:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(1:33 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to NE 28 for 3 yards (K.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 28(1:05 - 3rd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 31 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; J.Hollins).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NE 31(0:27 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 30 for -1 yards (M.Brockers).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NE 30(15:00 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to LAR 30 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(14:51 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 32 for 2 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 32(14:13 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 35 for 3 yards (K.Dugger A.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 35(13:35 - 4th) C.Akers right end to LAR 38 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 38(12:54 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to NE 23 Center-J.McQuaide. G.Olszewski to NE 26 for 3 yards (N.Webster J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 26(12:45 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at NE 23 for -3 yards (K.Young). NE-D.Harris was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NE 23(12:15 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NE 23(12:11 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NE 23(12:06 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 71 yards to LAR 6 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-M.Slater.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 6(11:53 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 6 for no gain (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 6(11:13 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 9 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 9(10:29 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 9(10:27 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to NE 45 Center-J.McQuaide. G.Olszewski to LAR 34 for 21 yards (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(10:12 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to J.White to LAR 32 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 32(9:48 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to D.Byrd to LAR 25 for 7 yards (J.Fuller) [S.Ebukam].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 25(9:26 - 4th) J.Stidham up the middle to LAR 22 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(9:09 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at LAR 28 for -6 yards (sack split by L.Floyd and A.Donald).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - NE 28(8:36 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to D.Byrd to LAR 22 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 22(8:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Meyers to LAR 16 for 6 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NE 16(7:21 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to D.Asiasi (T.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 16(7:16 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 16 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - LAR 11(7:16 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 6 for -5 yards (B.Cowart).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 20 - LAR 6(6:34 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep middle to C.Kupp to LAR 26 for 20 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(5:47 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR-G.Everett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAR 21(5:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to R.Woods.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - LAR 21(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR-G.Everett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 21 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - LAR 16(5:40 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 6 yards (J.Bentley; D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - LAR 22(4:55 - 4th) C.Akers right end to LAR 25 for 3 yards (C.Winovich).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 25(4:49 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to NE 38 Center-J.McQuaide. G.Olszewski pushed ob at NE 44 for 6 yards (N.Patrick). PENALTY on NE-J.Bethel Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 38.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(4:41 - 4th) J.Stidham pass right to N.Harry to NE 34 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NE 34(4:18 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to S.Michel [M.Fox].
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NE 34(4:13 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at NE 28 for -6 yards (M.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NE 28(3:38 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 54 yards to LAR 18 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(3:32 - 4th) C.Akers right end to LAR 22 for 4 yards (J.Simon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 22(2:48 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 20 for -2 yards (A.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 20(2:04 - 4th) R.Woods right end to LAR 19 for -1 yards (T.Bower).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 19(1:53 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 35 yards to NE 46 Center-J.McQuaide. G.Olszewski to 50 for 4 yards (N.Webster; V.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 50(1:47 - 4th) S.Michel right tackle to LAR 49 for 1 yard (G.Gaines; A.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 49(1:14 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LAR 43 for 6 yards (A.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 43(0:41 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LAR 44 for -1 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - NE 44(0:08 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LAR 41 for 3 yards (G.Gaines).
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
TEN
JAC
0
052.5 O/U
+7.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
ARI
NYG
0
045 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
MIN
TB
0
052.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
KC
MIA
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
HOU
CHI
0
045.5 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DEN
CAR
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DAL
CIN
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
IND
LV
0
051 O/U
+3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
NYJ
SEA
0
047 O/U
-13.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
WAS
SF
0
043 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
PHI
0
043 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
ATL
LAC
0
049.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
DET
0
055 O/U
+7.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PIT
BUF
0
048 O/U
-1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
CLE
0
047 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN