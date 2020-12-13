|
|
|ARI
|NYG
Murray throws TD, Cards end 3-game skid, beat red-hot Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a 26-7 victory over New York on Sunday.
Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.
Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.
The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4 1/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983 against the Eagles
Murray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.
While Murray was the catalyst of an offense that produced 390 total yards, the defense and special teams made major contributions. The Cardinals limited New York to 159 yards in making Jones' return from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury miserable.
Jones finished 11 of 21 for 127 yards and two fumbles, including one lost on the opening series. He was sacked six times before leaving late for Colt McCoy.
New York's only score game on a 1-yard run by Dion Lewis on its opening possession of the second half, cutting the deficit to 20-7.
The Cardinals capitalized on great field position in taking a 13-0 halftime lead against the offensively inept Giants. It could have been more.
Murray threw a 7-yard pass to Arnold to cap a 21-yard possession set up by a lost fumble by Lewis on a kickoff return.
Nugent, subbing for the injured Zane Gonzalez, kicked field goals of 34 and 37 earlier. The first one was set up by a 24-yard punt return by Christian Kirk to the Giants 38.
Drake scored to extend the lead to 20-0 on the opening drive of the second half.
New York's defense had forced the Cardinals to turn over the ball on downs after a sack. But a forced fumble and return by former Giant Markus Golden gave Arizona a first-and-goal at the New York 9.
Veteran Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald was back after missing two games with COVID-19. He had two catches to extend his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 254.
INJURIES
Arizona: DL Gordon Phillips (hamstring) was knocked out of the game early. LG Justin Pugh (calf) and RT Kelvin Beachum (back) were injured, but there was no update on their status.
New York: Jones was limping by the end of the game. McCoy, who started in last week's win over Seattle, replaced him late in the fourth quarter and was treated as badly as Jones.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: head back to Arizona and will play another NFC East team, the Eagles,
Giants: stay home and play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night in a flexed game.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:32
|22:07
|1st Downs
|22
|10
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|390
|159
|Total Plays
|79
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|78
|Rush Attempts
|43
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|8-48.8
|Return Yards
|99
|104
|Punts - Returns
|6-77
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|5-104
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-7 -29%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|159
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Murray
|24/35
|244
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Drake
|23
|80
|1
|36
|15
|
K. Murray 1 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Murray
|13
|47
|0
|12
|19
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|7
|32
|0
|11
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|11
|9
|136
|0
|41
|13
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|4
|2
|27
|1
|20
|8
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|4
|21
|0
|8
|5
|
M. Williams 87 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Drake 41 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|15
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|3
|2
|10
|0
|13
|1
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|5-0
|5.0
|0
|3
|
D. Bausby CB
|D. Bausby
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peterson 27 CB
|K. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DE
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 38 RB
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
14
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|4/4
|37
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|4
|39.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|12.8
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
6
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|12
|57
|0
|16
|6
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|14
|1
|13
|5
|
A. Morris 41 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Morris
|3
|7
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Tate 15 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Tate
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|3
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|5
|3
|35
|0
|24
|3
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|8
|3
|31
|0
|13
|3
|
E. Engram 88 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|4
|2
|18
|0
|14
|1
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
6
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|4
|3
|16
|0
|10
|6
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
|L. Toilolo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Penny 39 RB
|E. Penny
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Ebner 43 DB
|N. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 18 WR
|C. Board
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
|W. Gallman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 CB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
1
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|8
|48.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 38 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(14:26 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 46 for 8 yards (B.Baker; J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 46(13:52 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to 50 for 4 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 50(13:12 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYG 50(13:08 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 44 for -6 yards (M.Golden). FUMBLES (M.Golden) [M.Golden] RECOVERED by ARZ-M.Golden at NYG 39. M.Golden to NYG 9 for 30 yards (W.Gallman Jr.; L.Toilolo). ARZ-J.Phillips was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARI 9(12:57 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to NYG 6 for 3 yards (J.Peppers; C.Coughlin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 6(12:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to NYG 1 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 1(11:32 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to NYG 1 for no gain (D.Lawrence II; J.Love).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARI 1(10:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to K.Johnson (J.Bradberry).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 1(10:42 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 2 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 2(10:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Smith to NYG 8 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 8(9:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (P.Peterson) [H.Reddick].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 8(9:19 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARZ 38 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk pushed ob at NYG 38 for 24 yards (L.Toilolo).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(9:03 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at NYG 33 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 33(8:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NYG 18 for 15 yards (B.Martinez).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(8:02 - 1st) K.Drake left end to NYG 22 for -4 yards (C.Coughlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARI 22(7:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARI 22(7:17 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to NYG 16 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 16(6:34 - 1st) M.Nugent 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 63 yards from ARZ 35 to NYG 2. D.Lewis to NYG 21 for 19 yards (E.Turner J.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 21(6:24 - 1st) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 3 yards (D.Campbell; J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 24(5:37 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 31 for 7 yards (J.Hicks; B.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 31(4:51 - 1st) A.Morris left tackle to NYG 36 for 5 yards (J.Hicks B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYG 36(4:12 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NYG 36(4:05 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 33 for -3 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 33(3:29 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARZ 13 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk to ARZ 19 for 6 yards (L.Toilolo). PENALTY on ARZ-B.Murphy Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at ARZ 15.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 8(3:14 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 25 for 17 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:46 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(2:07 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARZ 38 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(1:41 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 40 for 2 yards (B.Hill; L.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 40(0:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 1 yard (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 41(0:26 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (L.Ryan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 41(0:21 - 1st) A.Lee punts 49 yards to NYG 10 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 10(0:12 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 13 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; D.Peko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYG 13(15:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to NYG 13 for no gain (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYG 13(14:16 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 13(14:11 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to ARZ 39 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk ran ob at ARZ 47 for 8 yards (N.Ebner).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(13:59 - 2nd) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 48 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence II; T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 48(13:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Arnold.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARI 48(13:15 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to NYG 44 for 8 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 44(12:35 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to NYG 41 for 3 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(12:15 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end to NYG 36 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 36(11:34 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to NYG 34 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 34(10:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to NYG 14 for 20 yards (X.McKinney; L.Ryan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(10:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-K.Beachum False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARI 19(9:52 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds [T.Crowder].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARI 19(9:48 - 2nd) K.Drake left end to NYG 20 for -1 yards (J.Peppers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARI 20(9:08 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NYG 19 for 1 yard (J.Peppers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - ARI 19(8:28 - 2nd) M.Nugent 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 21(8:17 - 2nd) K.Drake right end pushed ob at NYG 6 for 15 yards (J.Love).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NYG 6(7:42 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to NYG 7 for -1 yards (D.Tomlinson B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYG 7(7:06 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NYG 7(6:59 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Brown].
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 2nd) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to NYG 4. D.Lewis to NYG 29 for 25 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(6:46 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to G.Tate III (B.Murphy) [L.Fotu].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 29(6:39 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 35 for 6 yards (J.Hicks P.Peterson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 35(6:18 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 46 for 11 yards (D.Kirkpatrick) [Z.Allen].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(5:56 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 46 for no gain (C.Banjo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 46(5:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman Jr. to NYG 49 for 3 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 49(4:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 49(4:28 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to end zone Center-C.Kreiter Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 22 for 2 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 22(3:50 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 34 for 12 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 34(3:36 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 35 for 1 yard (L.Williams; A.Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 35(3:03 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep middle to D.Hopkins to NYG 41 for 24 yards (J.Peppers; L.Ryan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(2:38 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to NYG 32 for 9 yards (J.Peppers; X.McKinney).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 32(2:01 - 2nd) K.Murray to NYG 36 for -4 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at NYG 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 36(1:56 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Arnold ran ob at NYG 10 for 26 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYG 36(1:52 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 36 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(1:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 24 for 4 yards (I.Simmons).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ARI 24(1:24 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 14 for -10 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) [H.Reddick] and recovers at NYG 9. Officially a sack for 15 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - ARI 9(0:39 - 2nd) D.Lewis right tackle to NYG 22 for 13 yards (C.Banjo B.Baker).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARI 22(0:31 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 52 yards to ARZ 26 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 43 for 17 yards (D.Mayo).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(0:18 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle ran ob at NYG 46 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:13 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Johnson pushed ob at NYG 37 for 9 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARI 37(0:07 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle.
|No Good
|
3 & 1 - ARI 37(0:04 - 2nd) M.Nugent 55 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fotu False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 42(0:04 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end to NYG 30 for 12 yards (B.Martinez).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 64 yards from NYG 35 to ARZ 1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 23 for 22 yards (C.Board; J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(14:54 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to ARZ 30 for 7 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYG 30(14:32 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 32 for 2 yards (T.Crowder; L.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 32(13:57 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 36 for 4 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(13:28 - 3rd) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 40 for 4 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 40(12:55 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right tackle to ARZ 43 for 3 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYG 43(12:09 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 48 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(11:37 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle pushed ob at NYG 16 for 36 yards (L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 16(11:16 - 3rd) K.Drake left end to NYG 13 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 13(10:23 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to NYG 9 for 4 yards (J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYG 9(9:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to NYG 1 for 8 yards (L.Ryan; B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NYG 1(8:57 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 3rd) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) M.Nugent kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:52 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 28 for 3 yards (D.Peko; B.Baker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(8:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to W.Gallman Jr. to NYG 38 for 10 yards (P.Peterson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(7:49 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to ARZ 46 for 16 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(7:10 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to ARZ 43 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 43(6:35 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman Jr. pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 3 yards (B.Murphy).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 40(6:09 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to G.Tate III to ARZ 1 for 39 yards (B.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARI 1(5:43 - 3rd) D.Lewis left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(5:38 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to ARZ 29 for 4 yards (B.Hill J.Peppers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 29(5:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 39 for 10 yards (D.Downs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(4:46 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left tackle to ARZ 43 for 4 yards (D.Downs).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 43(3:57 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to NYG 44 for 13 yards (I.Yiadom; J.Love).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(3:24 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to NYG 39 for 5 yards (J.Love; N.Lalos).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 39(2:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to NYG 42 for -3 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NYG 42(2:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to L.Fitzgerald.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 42(1:51 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 35 yards to NYG 7 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 7(1:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 7(1:39 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 16 for 9 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 16(0:53 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARI 16(0:48 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 34 yards to 50 Center-C.Kreiter out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 40(15:00 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NYG 33 for 7 yards (J.Peppers). FUMBLES (J.Peppers) recovered by ARZ-K.Beachum at NYG 33. ARZ-K.Beachum was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYG 33(14:26 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to NYG 23 for 10 yards (J.Sheard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(14:04 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NYG 22 for 1 yard (D.Mayo). FUMBLES (D.Mayo) recovered by ARZ-S.DeValve at NYG 23.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 23(13:30 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 23(13:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to NYG 16 for 7 yards (X.McKinney; J.Peppers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NYG 16(12:42 - 4th) M.Nugent 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 4th) M.Nugent kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to NYG 1. D.Lewis to NYG 26 for 25 yards (K.Peterson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(12:33 - 4th) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 25 for -1 yards (D.Kennard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 25(11:52 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 32 for 7 yards (P.Peterson).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARI 32(11:31 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 25 for -7 yards (H.Reddick).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 25(11:00 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 55 yards to ARZ 20 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 28 for 8 yards (E.Penny).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 28(10:46 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 29 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence II A.Johnson).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 29(10:09 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at NYG 30 for 41 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(9:37 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left [D.Lawrence II].
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 30(9:31 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to NYG 33 for -3 yards (J.Sheard).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - NYG 33(8:46 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at NYG 46 for -13 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - NYG 46(8:07 - 4th) A.Lee punts 39 yards to NYG 7 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 7(8:00 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to NYG 11 for 4 yards (Z.Allen).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ARI 11(7:33 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 2 for -9 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) [H.Reddick] recovered by NYG-A.Thomas at NYG 2.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARI 2(6:48 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep middle to S.Shepard to NYG 26 for 24 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(6:25 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARI 21(6:23 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to W.Gallman Jr..
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - ARI 21(6:18 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 14 for -7 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Penalty
|
3 & 22 - ARI 14(5:35 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-N.Gates False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 27 - ARI 9(5:33 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (Z.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - ARI 9(5:28 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to ARZ 49 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk to NYG 33 for 18 yards (R.Dixon D.Downs).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(5:17 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to NYG 36 for -3 yards (B.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYG 36(5:10 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at NYG 25 for 11 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 25(4:32 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to NYG 14 for 11 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(4:22 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NYG 14 for no gain (L.Williams D.Tomlinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYG 14(4:17 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYG 19(4:17 - 4th) C.Edmonds left end to NYG 18 for 1 yard (T.Crowder C.Coughlin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NYG 18(3:30 - 4th) C.Edmonds left guard to NYG 12 for 6 yards (B.Martinez L.Ryan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NYG 12(2:44 - 4th) M.Nugent 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 4th) M.Nugent kicks 62 yards from ARZ 35 to NYG 3. C.Board to NYG 23 for 20 yards (S.DeValve).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(2:34 - 4th) 12-C.McCoy in at QB. (Shotgun) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 18 for -5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARI 18(2:03 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 22 for 4 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 22(1:59 - 4th) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 49 for 27 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 11 - ARI 22(1:55 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram ran ob at NYG 36 for 14 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(1:49 - 4th) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 29 for -7 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) [H.Reddick] RECOVERED by ARZ-D.Gardeck at NYG 29.
