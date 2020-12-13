|
Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title
DETROIT (AP) Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.
The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota's loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.
The Packers' win combined with the Saints' loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.
The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn't stop Rodgers.
The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote's team record for a quarterback.
Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.
He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.
Stafford went toward the team's locker room in the fourth, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again.
Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and led a drive that ended with Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal with 1:49 left to pull the Lions within seven points. The Lions' comeback hopes were dashed when the ensuing onside kick didn't go 10 yards and Rodgers completed a pass to convert a third down on his final possession.
Detroit opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Stafford's 1-yard shovel pass to T.J. Hockenson.
Rodgers responded with the TD pass to Adams. He also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling's back shoulder to put the Packers ahead 14-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Detroit rookie D'Andre Swift scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 14 late in the first half.
Rodgers directed a 14-play possession and took advantage of penalties to open the second half and his 6-yard run gave Green Bay a 21-14 lead. The Packers ran 21 plays in the third for 143 yards while the Lions had just three snaps on offense and gained just 4 yards.
Kerryon Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 6:30 left in the game to end a 13-play drive and cut Detroit's deficit to 28-21.
Green Bay made it a two-score game with 3:30 remaining on Mason Crosby's 57-yard field goal.
INJURIES
Packers: CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) was hurt during the game.
Lions: Stafford hurt his ribs and CB Darryl Roberts left the game with a hip injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Packers: Host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night.
Lions: Play at the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (9-4).
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
290 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|
36
FPTS
|
M. Stafford
9 QB
244 PaYds, PaTD, 6 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:08
|24:30
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-11
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|409
|293
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|51
|Rush Attempts
|32
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|290
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|26-33
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|12-68
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|22
|95
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|2-95
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|293
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|26/33
|290
|3
|0
|36
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|15
|69
|0
|11
|6
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|10
|38
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|6
|13
|1
|6
|36
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Adams
|10
|7
|115
|1
|56
|17
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|6
|6
|85
|1
|21
|14
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|5
|5
|36
|1
|11
|9
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|3
|2
|19
|0
|14
|1
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|6
|0
|7
|6
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
R. Foster 16 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Foster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Redmond 25 SAF
|W. Redmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 2 K
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
7
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|57
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|2
|50.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|24/34
|244
|1
|0
|15
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Swift
|7
|24
|1
|5
|10
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|7
|0
|3
|2
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|6
|0
|6
|15
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|7
|6
|66
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Jones 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Jones
|8
|4
|48
|0
|23
|4
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|11
|6
|43
|1
|16
|10
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|2
|2
|37
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Swift 32 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|4
|26
|0
|17
|10
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|7
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 42 SAF
|J. Kearse
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hand 93 DE
|D. Hand
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
|J. Agnew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
|J. Cabinda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
6
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|44.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|47.5
|71
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 26(14:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - DET 26(14:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Sanu to DET 47 for 21 yards (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(13:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to GB 48 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 48(13:12 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to GB 45 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 45(12:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to GB 37 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(11:57 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to GB 32 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 32(11:23 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to GB 16 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 16(10:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at GB 1 for 15 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DET 1(10:10 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. A.Peterson left tackle to GB 1 for no gain (K.Martin; C.Kirksey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(9:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 29 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 29(8:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to E.St. Brown to GB 44 for 15 yards (J.Tavai).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 44(8:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 70 yards from GB 35 to DET -5. J.Agnew to DET 19 for 24 yards (R.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(7:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 19(7:49 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 22 for 3 yards (P.Smith C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 22(7:05 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 26 for 4 yards (D.Savage).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DET 26(6:20 - 1st) J.Fox punts 43 yards to GB 31 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by T.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(6:12 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at GB 41 for 10 yards (D.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(5:43 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 44 for 3 yards (J.Davis Ch.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 44(5:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Austin pushed ob at GB 47 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 47(4:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to DET 48 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(3:39 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to DET 45 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 45(2:56 - 1st) J.Williams right end to DET 39 for 6 yards (A.Bryant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 39(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to DET 37 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(1:32 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to DET 32 for 5 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 32(0:53 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin to DET 27 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(0:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to DET 15 for 12 yards (D.Roberts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to DET 14 for 1 yard (J.Penisini J.Kearse).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 14(14:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:11 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 29(13:38 - 2nd) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at DET 40 for 11 yards (D.Savage).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(13:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at GB 44 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 44(12:38 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to GB 42 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - DET 42(12:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 48 for -10 yards (D.Lowry).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - DET 48(11:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 41 for -7 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - DET 41(10:35 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 39 yards to GB 20 Center-D.Muhlbach out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(10:27 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 22 for 2 yards (D.Hand).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 22(9:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at GB 33 for 11 yards (D.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(9:16 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 39 for 6 yards (R.Ragland D.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 39(8:35 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 43 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(7:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to GB 44 for 1 yard (D.Hand).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(7:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 48 for 4 yards (D.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 48(6:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 43(5:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard (D.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 43(5:50 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 57 yards to end zone Center-H.Bradley Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(5:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-O.Aboushi False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 20 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 15(5:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 32 for 17 yards (D.Lowry; A.Amos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(5:01 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones. PENALTY on GB-D.Lowry Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DET 32 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - DET 37(4:54 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus pushed ob at DET 45 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(4:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle. Ball thrown away.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 45(4:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to A.Peterson pushed ob at GB 32 for 23 yards (A.Amos).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(3:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson to GB 22 for 10 yards (K.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(2:58 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to GB 21 for 1 yard (T.Lancaster; R.Ramsey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 21(2:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to GB 11 for 10 yards (D.Savage).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 11(2:00 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to GB 15 for -4 yards (K.King). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - DET 8(1:55 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to GB 8 for 13 yards (C.Sullivan D.Savage). PENALTY on GB-C.Sullivan Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 16(1:47 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hockenson [K.Martin].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 16(1:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to GB 6 for 10 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - DET 6(1:35 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to GB 3 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; T.Lancaster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 3(1:31 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(1:27 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to GB 3. J.Williams to GB 23 for 20 yards (J.Cabinda J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(1:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 31 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 31(1:18 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 35 for 4 yards (J.Collins; R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(1:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 35(0:53 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 42 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 42(0:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GB 42(0:43 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 44 yards to DET 14 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 14(0:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to DET 29 for 15 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 29(0:28 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 37 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 37(0:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to GB 47 for 16 yards (K.Barnes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(0:20 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 43 for -10 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - DET 43(0:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - DET 0(0:07 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus (A.Amos). PENALTY on GB-P.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - DET 48(0:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 44 for -4 yards (K.Clark). Untimed down.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (J.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 25(14:56 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 28 for 3 yards (J.Collins; A.Oruwariye).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - GB 37(14:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling [J.Tavai]. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(14:03 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 38 for 5 yards (D.Hand). PENALTY on GB-L.Patrick Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 33 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 23(13:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at GB 37 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 37(12:56 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to DET 49 for 14 yards (J.Coleman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(12:11 - 3rd) A.Jones right tackle to DET 38 for 11 yards (J.Kearse; J.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(11:32 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to DET 32 for 6 yards (Ch.Jones; D.Roberts). PENALTY on GB-M.Valdes-Scantling Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 48(11:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to DET 49 for -1 yards (J.Coleman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - GB 49(10:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to DET 42 for 7 yards (D.Roberts).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - GB 42(9:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to DET 21 for 21 yards (A.Oruwariye). Penalty on DET-T.Walker Illegal Contact declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(9:06 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to DET 21 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 21(8:25 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to DET 15 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 15(7:42 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to DET 10 for 5 yards (D.Roberts). DET-D.Roberts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(7:13 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 10(7:04 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to DET 6 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 6(6:19 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 24 for -1 yards (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - DET 24(5:32 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola pushed ob at DET 29 for 5 yards (W.Redmond).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DET 29(5:03 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Jones (J.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 29(4:59 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 52 yards to GB 19 Center-D.Muhlbach. T.Austin to GB 21 for 2 yards (J.Agnew).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(4:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 36 for 15 yards (W.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(4:10 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 44 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 44(3:26 - 3rd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 43 for -1 yards (J.Penisini).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 43(2:42 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to DET 46 for 11 yards (R.Ragland).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(1:57 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to DET 37 for 9 yards (D.Hand J.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 37(1:11 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end to DET 34 for 3 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(0:27 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle pushed ob at DET 26 for 8 yards (W.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to DET 17 for 9 yards (T.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(14:19 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to DET 10 for 7 yards (J.Tavai; T.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 10(13:30 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to DET 8 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 8(12:47 - 4th) J.Williams left tackle to DET 4 for 4 yards (J.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - GB 4(12:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:01 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at DET 31 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 31(11:33 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 35 for 4 yards (W.Redmond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(10:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Jones (K.Keke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 35(10:51 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (Z.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 35(10:47 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 47 for 12 yards (K.King).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(10:10 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Q.Cephus. PENALTY on GB-R.Ramsey Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at DET 47 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(10:05 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to GB 45 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DET 45(9:28 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to D.Amendola.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DET 19(9:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to T.Hockenson (V.Scott). PENALTY on GB-A.Amos Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(9:15 - 4th) PENALTY on GB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - DET 35(9:14 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones. Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 35(9:08 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to GB 22 for 13 yards (D.Savage).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(8:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola. PENALTY on GB-C.Kirksey Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 17(8:26 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to GB 15 for 2 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 15(7:42 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to J.Agnew pushed ob at GB 11 for 4 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 11(7:07 - 4th) M.Stafford scrambles left tackle to GB 5 for 6 yards (K.Clark). PENALTY on GB-K.King Defensive Holding 3 yards enforced at GB 5.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(6:37 - 4th) K.Johnson up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 32 for 7 yards (M.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 32(5:52 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 36 for 4 yards (J.Collins).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(5:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at DET 35 for 29 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(4:33 - 4th) A.Jones right end to DET 34 for 1 yard (K.Strong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GB 34(3:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (M.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GB 34(3:40 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [A.Bryant]. Ball thrown away.
|
4 & 9 - GB(3:35 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 34 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - GB 39(3:35 - 4th) M.Crosby 57 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 69 yards from GB 35 to DET -4. J.Agnew pushed ob at GB 33 for 71 yards (M.Crosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(3:21 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to D.Swift to GB 32 for 1 yard (V.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 32(2:59 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - DET 32(2:54 - 4th) C.Daniel pass deep left to M.Jones to GB 9 for 23 yards (A.Amos) [K.Keke]. DET-M.Jones was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - DET 9(2:29 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to D.Swift (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 9(2:23 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Jones to GB 4 for 5 yards (J.Alexander; C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 4(2:03 - 4th) C.Daniel scrambles right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DET-M.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DET 14(1:56 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DET 14(1:52 - 4th) M.Prater 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) J.Fox kicks onside 10 yards from DET 35 to DET 45 out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the ball was out of bounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(1:49 - 4th) A.Jones left end to DET 41 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 41(1:44 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to DET 40 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 40(1:40 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to DET 34 for 6 yards (M.Ford).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(0:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to DET 35 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 35(0:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to DET 36 for -1 yards.
