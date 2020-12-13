|
|
|DAL
|CIN
Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause of its longtime quarterback, who was playing in Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he was cast aside by the team before the season. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, one fumble returned for a touchdown, and leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). That was all they needed.
The homecoming for Dalton, the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.
Dalton was serviceable, going 16 for 23 for 185 yards, as the Cowboys stayed in contention in the weak NFC East. He threw an 11-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Amari Cooper, and hit Tony Pollard for a 7-yard score with 2:00 left in the game.
The Bengals (2-10-1), whose offense has struggled mightily since quarterback Joe Burrow was lost to a knee injury on Nov. 22, got in a hole early and couldn't dig themselves out.
On the first Cincinnati drive, running back Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a Dallas field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when running back Trayveon Williams' fumble was recovered by linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.
On Cincinnati's third drive, receiver Alex Erickson lost the handle after a hand-off. The recovery by Jaylon Smith set up a 53-yard Dallas drive capped by the Dalton-to-Cooper TD pass.
Cincinnati got within 10 at the end of the first half when Brandon Allen threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green, but that was it.
Greg Zuerlein added two second-half field goals for Dallas.
ANDY COME HOME
Dalton was the face of the franchise, led Cincinnati to the playoffs from 2011-15, and holds most of the team's passing records. He was released a week after the Bengals snagged Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, with the top pick in the NFL draft last spring.
Dalton signed with the Cowboys as a backup, and stepped in when Dak Prescott went down. He missed time with a concussion and COVID-19, but improved to 2-4 as the starter with the win over his former team.
INJURIES
Cowboys: CB Saivion Smith left with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
Bengals: Allen injured his right leg late in the game and didn't return. Ryan Finley replaced him on the last drive.
UP NEXT
The Cowboys host the 49ers next Sunday.
The Bengals get a Monday night home game against the Steelers on Dec. 21.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
|
A. Dalton
14 QB
185 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
19
FPTS
|
B. Allen
8 QB
217 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:19
|34:06
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|272
|314
|Total Plays
|50
|1
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|314.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|106
|Rush Attempts
|25
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|28-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.5
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|77
|47
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-77
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|16/23
|185
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|12
|48
|0
|26
|5
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|11
|39
|0
|17
|9
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|15
|0
|15
|5
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|5
|4
|51
|1
|20
|11
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|2
|46
|0
|32
|5
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|3
|3
|34
|0
|15
|3
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|6
|2
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|5
|
B. Bell 80 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|9
|1
|7
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Burton 33 DB
|D. Burton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 32 CB
|S. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Bernard 44 LB
|F. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. March-Lillard 59 LB
|J. March-Lillard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Westry 31 CB
|C. Westry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
12
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|3/3
|55
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|2
|49.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|38.5
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Williams
|12
|49
|0
|9
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Perine
|10
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
B. Allen 8 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Allen
|4
|12
|0
|4
|15
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|3
|8
|0
|4
|0
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Green 18 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Green
|7
|6
|62
|1
|16
|12
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|8
|5
|49
|0
|18
|4
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|9
|5
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Sample 89 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Sample
|4
|3
|21
|0
|9
|2
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|3
|3
|15
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Williams 32 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Williams
|3
|3
|14
|0
|7
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|3
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Carter 82 TE
|C. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 50 OLB
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
|M. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McKenzie 69 DT
|K. McKenzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
1
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|45.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|23.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from DAL 35 to CIN -3. A.Erickson to CIN 21 for 24 yards (J.March).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(14:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 31 for 10 yards (S.Smith). Penalty on DAL-A.Woods Defensive Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(14:30 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 32 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) RECOVERED by DAL-J.Lewis at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(14:22 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 32(14:18 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 30 for 2 yards (J.Bynes; S.Hubbard).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - DAL 30(13:42 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup ran ob at CIN 19 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(13:09 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 17 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard; J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(12:31 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to CIN 12 for 5 yards (G.Pratt L.Sims).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - DAL 12(11:47 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at CIN 16 for -4 yards (M.Hunt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - DAL 16(11:05 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:02 - 1st) T.Williams right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods; L.Vander Esch).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 28(10:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 39 for 11 yards (Ra.Robinson; X.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(9:47 - 1st) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 45 for 6 yards (X.Woods; J.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 45(9:10 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Green to DAL 39 for 16 yards (L.Vander Esch; S.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(8:29 - 1st) T.Williams right end to DAL 33 for 6 yards (X.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 33(7:52 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample to DAL 27 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 27(7:10 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Williams pushed ob at DAL 20 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 20(6:28 - 1st) T.Williams right guard to DAL 20 for no gain. FUMBLES RECOVERED by DAL-A.Smith at DAL 22. A.Smith for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback. DAL-C.Goodwin was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:15 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(6:10 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CIN 40(5:30 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green. PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 33(5:26 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd pushed ob at DAL 46 for 21 yards (J.Lewis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(5:00 - 1st) S.Perine left tackle to DAL 48 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIN 48(4:23 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd to DAL 37 for 11 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 37(3:37 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to DAL 35 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(2:53 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 35(2:49 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to DAL 26 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 26(2:03 - 1st) B.Allen up the middle to DAL 24 for 2 yards (A.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(1:24 - 1st) B.Allen scrambles right end to DAL 20 for 4 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 20(0:36 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd to DAL 15 for 5 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIN 15(0:09 - 1st) S.Perine left tackle to DAL 15 for no gain (J.Hamilton; A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CIN 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Erickson right end to DAL 15 for no gain (D.Thompson). FUMBLES (D.Thompson) touched at DAL 14 RECOVERED by DAL-J.Smith at DAL 12.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(14:50 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 17 for 5 yards (M.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 17(14:11 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 21 for 4 yards (V.Bell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 21(13:52 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 24 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; M.Daniels).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(13:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; W.Jackson III).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 26(12:34 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 25 for -1 yards (M.Hunt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - DAL 25(11:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-A.Cooper False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 14 - DAL 20(11:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 40 for 20 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(11:04 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 45 for 5 yards (M.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DAL 45(10:27 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 45 for no gain (K.Kareem).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 45(9:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CIN 42 for 13 yards (M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 42(9:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 42(9:13 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to CIN 38 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - DAL 38(8:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to CIN 24 for 14 yards (M.Alexander) [C.Lawson].
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(7:56 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at CIN 12 for 12 yards (L.Sims).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(7:21 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 11 for 1 yard (J.Bynes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 11(6:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to CIN 0. A.Erickson to CIN 23 for 23 yards (F.Bernard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(6:32 - 2nd) T.Williams left guard to CIN 32 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CIN 32(5:54 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to CIN 32 for no gain (D.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 32(5:15 - 2nd) B.Allen right tackle to CIN 35 for 3 yards (R.Gregory).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(4:35 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams pushed ob at CIN 42 for 7 yards (X.Woods).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 42(3:56 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to A.Erickson to DAL 49 for 9 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(3:16 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to DAL 44 for 5 yards (A.Smith; S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CIN 44(2:35 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to T.Boyd.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 44(2:31 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Green to DAL 34 for 10 yards (S.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 34(2:00 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to DAL 25 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 25(1:28 - 2nd) T.Williams left tackle to DAL 21 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(0:59 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Williams to DAL 21 for no gain (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 21(0:47 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to D.Sample to DAL 15 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - CIN 15(0:39 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to A.Green to DAL 5 for 10 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CIN 5(0:17 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CIN 5(0:14 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 5(0:11 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 68 yards from CIN 35 to DAL -3. T.Pollard to CIN 43 for 60 yards (J.Bates III).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 43(14:51 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to B.Bell to CIN 32 for 11 yards (J.Bates III).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(14:13 - 3rd) C.Lamb right end to CIN 17 for 15 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 17(13:35 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to CIN 17 for no gain (C.Covington).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 17(12:58 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to CIN 3 for 14 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; V.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - DAL 3(12:23 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to CIN 2 for 1 yard (C.Covington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DAL 2(11:45 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DAL 2(11:41 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DAL 2(11:38 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:35 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 28(10:55 - 3rd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 30 for 2 yards (Ra.Robinson). PENALTY on CIN-B.Hart Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - CIN 18(10:24 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 22 for 4 yards (J.Smith; Ra.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - CIN 22(9:44 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 31 for 9 yards (J.Smith) [R.Gregory]. DAL-Ra.Robinson was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 31(9:32 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 51 yards to DAL 18 Center-C.Harris. C.Lamb to DAL 19 for 1 yard (C.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(9:21 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 20 for 1 yard (J.Bates III).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 20(8:46 - 3rd) T.Pollard left end to DAL 37 for 17 yards (G.Pratt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:06 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper ran ob at DAL 44 for 7 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 44(7:31 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 46 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 46(6:54 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 45 for -1 yards (R.McKenzie X.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DAL 45(6:12 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 51 yards to CIN 4 Center-L.Ladouceur downed by DAL-J.Thomas. PENALTY on DAL-J.March Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DAL 40(6:00 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 48 yards to CIN 12 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(5:55 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins ran ob at CIN 15 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 15(5:21 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd pushed ob at CIN 16 for 1 yard (Ra.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 16(4:43 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 23 for 7 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(4:05 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 27 for 4 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 27(3:29 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 27(3:26 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 29 for 2 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 29(2:48 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 39 yards to DAL 32 Center-C.Harris. C.Lamb to DAL 31 for -1 yards (M.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(2:42 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 46 for 15 yards (V.Bell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(2:07 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at CIN 47 for 7 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 47(1:21 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 43 for 4 yards (C.Lawson; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 43(0:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup (J.Bates III).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 43(0:38 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to CIN 36 for 7 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - DAL 36(0:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DAL 41(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left [J.Bates III]. PENALTY on DAL-A.Dalton Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at CIN 41.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DAL 49(14:56 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 51 yards to end zone Center-L.Ladouceur Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(14:47 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 31 for 11 yards (D.Thompson). DAL-S.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(14:31 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 31(14:26 - 4th) B.Allen pass short right to A.Green to CIN 36 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; Ra.Robinson). DAL-Ra.Robinson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 36(13:44 - 4th) B.Allen scrambles left end to CIN 39 for 3 yards (D.Burton).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 2 - CIN 39(12:54 - 4th) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to DAL 43 for 18 yards (D.Burton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(12:11 - 4th) B.Allen pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at DAL 39 for 4 yards (J.Smith) [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 39(11:32 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to DAL 39 for no gain (D.Burton; R.Gregory).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 39(10:47 - 4th) B.Allen pass deep right to A.Green pushed ob at DAL 23 for 16 yards (X.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(10:09 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to DAL 22 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch; J.Lewis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 22(9:27 - 4th) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at DAL 13 for 9 yards (D.Thompson; J.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 13(8:46 - 4th) S.Perine left guard for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-Q.Spain Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 10.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 17 - CIN 20(8:42 - 4th) B.Allen pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at DAL 15 for 5 yards (C.Westry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIN 15(8:11 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to DAL 10 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 10(7:32 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Sample.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - CIN 10(7:29 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 10(7:23 - 4th) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 36 for 26 yards (D.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(6:40 - 4th) E.Elliott left end to DAL 34 for -2 yards (J.Bynes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DAL 34(5:58 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper [C.Lawson]. PENALTY on CIN-C.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DAL 34 - No Play.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 39(5:55 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep middle to C.Lamb to CIN 29 for 32 yards (J.Bynes). Penalty on CIN-J.Bates III Defensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 29(5:35 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup (D.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 29(5:30 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (V.Bell).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 27(5:24 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at CIN 37 for -10 yards (J.Evans).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - DAL 37(5:17 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:12 - 4th) R.Finley sacked at CIN 20 for -5 yards (T.Crawford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 20(4:47 - 4th) R.Finley pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 25 for 5 yards (J.Lewis).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CIN 25(4:24 - 4th) R.Finley sacked at CIN 16 for -9 yards (T.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
4 & 19 - CIN 16(3:40 - 4th) R.Finley pass incomplete deep middle to T.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(3:37 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to CIN 12 for 4 yards (X.Williams; S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 12(2:52 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to CIN 9 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 9(2:09 - 4th) T.Pollard left end to CIN 7 for 2 yards (J.Bates III).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 7(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:55 - 4th) T.Williams up the middle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 29(1:20 - 4th) T.Williams up the middle to CIN 29 for no gain (R.Gregory).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 29(0:35 - 4th) T.Williams left tackle to CIN 34 for 5 yards (A.Smith).
