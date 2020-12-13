|
|
|IND
|LV
Hilton, Taylor lead Colts' 44-27 rout of fading Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores, and the Indianapolis Colts solidified their spot in the AFC playoff race with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Rivers passed for 244 yards and Taylor had a key 62-yard TD run for the Colts (9-4), who racked up 456 total yards while scoring on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.
Safety Khari Willis clinched the win with a 53-yard interception return for his first career touchdown with 5:22 to play. Indianapolis stayed securely in one of the conference's wild-card spots and remained atop the AFC South alongside Tennessee, which has a better divisional record for now.
Derek Carr passed for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders (7-6), who have lost three of four after a strong start to their relocation season. Foster Moreau and Nelson Agholor made TD catches in the first half, but the offense couldn't keep up while Indianapolis marched up and down the field to little resistance.
Rivers, the longtime Chargers quarterback, made his 29th career start against the Raiders and beat them for the 19th time, both the most by any opponent in Raiders history. The Colts are now closing in on their second playoff berth in three years, and their first with the 39-year-old veteran at the controls.
Rivers isn't the only quarterback picking apart this Raiders defense down the stretch, however: Las Vegas has given up 150 points in its last four games, with embattled defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit yielding an average of 399 yards per game in that stretch.
Only a last-second comeback against the winless Jets has prevented coach Jon Gruden's team from going 0-4 since its 6-3 start to the season.
Both offenses started superbly at new Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders dropped to 2-4.
Indianapolis took an early 10-0 lead on Hilton's first TD catch, but Moreau eluded two defenders on a 47-yard catch-and-run TD shortly before Agholor's 21-yard TD reception put the Raiders up 14-10 early in the second quarter.
Hilton's 41-yard TD catch put Indianapolis back in front moments later, and Kenny Moore made a diving, one-handed, end-zone interception to ruin another strong drive by the Raiders.
A touchdown-saving tackle by Vegas' Trayvon Mullen with 1 second left in the first half limited the Colts' halftime lead to 20-14.
Taylor surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season in the third quarter on his long touchdown run, essentially outrunning the entire Raiders secondary. Taylor made his second TD run out of the wildcat, and Taylor Stallworth recovered Hunter Renfrow's fumble on the Raiders' next play.
Willis scored the Colts' fourth defensive touchdown of the season with his interception return. Indianapolis' defense also has three safeties.
Carr got his fifth career rushing touchdown with 55 seconds to play.
INJURED
Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes went to the locker room in the second quarter with a knee injury. ... LB Darius Leonard left in the second half with a back injury. ... LT Anthony Castonzo, who missed last week with a knee injury, didn't play until late in the second series. Backup Chaz Green committed a key false start to stall the first drive, and left guard Quenton Nelson briefly moved to left tackle before Castonzo took over.
Raiders: DE Clelin Ferrell was ruled out after halftime with a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Colts: host the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Raiders: host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
---
|
J. Taylor
28 RB
150 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
28
FPTS
|
D. Carr
4 QB
316 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 12 RuYds, RuTD
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:35
|31:25
|1st Downs
|25
|26
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-11
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|456
|424
|Total Plays
|59
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|79
|Rush Attempts
|31
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|32-46
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|6-33
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|111
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-59
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|2-50
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|19/28
|244
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
28
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|20
|150
|2
|62
|28
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|7
|58
|0
|31
|6
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
20
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|7
|5
|86
|2
|41
|20
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|3
|3
|44
|0
|28
|4
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|5
|2
|42
|0
|23
|4
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
2
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|2
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|4
|17
|0
|6
|6
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
28
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|15
|0
|20
|28
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Campbell DB
|I. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 49 OLB
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
14
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|3/3
|35
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|29.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|13
|49
|0
|18
|6
|
D. Carr 4 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Carr
|3
|12
|1
|5
|27
|
J. Richard 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|10
|0
|6
|4
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|4
|8
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
16
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|9
|5
|100
|1
|36
|16
|
D. Waller 83 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Waller
|10
|7
|75
|0
|29
|7
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
10
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|2
|1
|47
|1
|47
|10
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|7
|5
|38
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Richard 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Richard
|5
|4
|31
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|5
|3
|25
|0
|14
|6
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|3
|18
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|3
|3
|11
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 OLB
|N. Morrow
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Beasley 51 DE
|V. Beasley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 92 DE
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
9
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|25
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(15:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton. PENALTY on LV-N.Kwiatkoski Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:56 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 32 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell; J.Abram).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 32(14:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 45 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:47 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 42 for 13 yards (N.Lawson; E.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(13:10 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 44 for -2 yards (M.Crosby J.Abram).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 44(12:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to LV 24 for 20 yards (E.Harris; N.Lawson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(11:44 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to LV 6 for 18 yards (L.Joyner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(11:09 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to LV 9 for -3 yards (N.Morrow C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(10:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at LV 6 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - IND 6(9:54 - 1st) PENALTY on IND-C.Green False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 6 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 11(9:38 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to LV 7 for 4 yards (V.Beasley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IND 7(8:56 - 1st) R.Blankenship 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 27 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 27(8:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(8:06 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 27(7:58 - 1st) A.Cole punts 47 yards to IND 26 Center-T.Sieg. N.Hines to IND 28 for 2 yards (K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:49 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to IND 27 for -1 yards (L.Joyner J.Hankins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 27(7:13 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 31 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 31(6:31 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman pushed ob at 50 for 19 yards (L.Joyner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(6:03 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to LV 37 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:28 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(5:24 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (K.Vickers; M.Crosby).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 35(4:45 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton pushed ob at LV 18 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(4:19 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to LV 17 for 1 yard (N.Morrow L.Joyner). LV-L.Joyner was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced at LV 17.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(3:54 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 8(3:51 - 1st) N.Hines left end to LV 7 for 1 yard (A.Key).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 7(3:05 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to LV 0. H.Ruggs to LV 24 for 24 yards (M.Adams; I.Campbell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 24(2:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 31 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 31(2:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to LV 37 for 6 yards (K.Willis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 37(1:36 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 41 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 41(0:59 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 47 for 12 yards (K.Willis).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(0:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to F.Moreau for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to IND -1. I.Rodgers to IND 27 for 28 yards (C.Littleton; J.Abram).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(0:04 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep middle to J.Doyle to LV 45 for 28 yards (J.Abram).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to LV 47 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 47(14:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hilton (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IND 47(14:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 47(14:11 - 2nd) R.Allen punts 41 yards to LV 6 Center-L.Rhodes. H.Renfrow to LV 17 for 11 yards (G.Odum).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 17(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-J.Houston Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LV 17 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 22(14:01 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 28 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(13:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at LV 35 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LV 35(13:09 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 35(13:06 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to N.Agholor pushed ob at IND 29 for 36 yards (T.Carrie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(12:47 - 2nd) D.Booker right tackle to IND 26 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 26(12:05 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to IND 18 for 8 yards (D.Leonard; A.Walker).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(11:25 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 21 for -3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 21(10:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to IND 1. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 32 for 31 yards (J.Abram).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(10:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 36 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(9:53 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to LV 41 for 23 yards (N.Lawson).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(9:10 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN [A.Key].
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:03 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 28 for 3 yards (K.Moore) [G.Stewart].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(8:25 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 31 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 31(7:50 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 38 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(7:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Ruggs to LV 44 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 44(6:23 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 41 for -3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 41(5:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at IND 30 for 29 yards (K.Moore). PENALTY on IND-K.Moore Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at IND 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(5:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to IND 15 for no gain (T.Carrie; D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 15(4:18 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to IND 13 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - LV 13(3:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep left intended for D.Waller INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at IND -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(3:30 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to Z.Pascal (E.Harris).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(3:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 15 for -5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - IND 20(2:40 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 15 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(2:32 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 29 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - IND 29(2:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Encroachment 6 yards enforced at IND 29 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 37 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 37(1:40 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle to IND 44 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 44 - No Play.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 39(0:44 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep right to Z.Pascal to LV 34 for 27 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 34(0:32 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton (L.Joyner).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 34(0:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to LV 19 for 15 yards (J.Abram).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(0:18 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at LV 13 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IND 13(0:11 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 13(0:07 - 2nd) N.Hines right guard to LV 2 for 11 yards (T.Mullen).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(0:01 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 25(14:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 25(14:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 35 for 10 yards (J.Blackmon; B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(13:59 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 36 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 36(13:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to IND 49 for 15 yards (K.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(12:39 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to IND 43 for 6 yards (A.Walker; D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 43(12:00 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right tackle ran ob at IND 38 for 5 yards (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(11:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(11:22 - 3rd) Z.Jones pass deep right to N.Agholor to IND 9 for 29 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LV 9(10:36 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to IND 7 for 2 yards (K.Willis; J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 7(9:56 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 7(9:49 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor (R.Ya-Sin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LV 7(9:45 - 3rd) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Wilkins.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(9:36 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 34 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(8:50 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end to IND 37 for 3 yards (J.Abram; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(8:13 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 38 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski; J.Abram).
|+62 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 38(7:36 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 3rd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:27 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(6:45 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to LV 34 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes D.Leonard). IND-X.Rhodes was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 34(6:11 - 3rd) D.Carr right guard to LV 36 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(5:37 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 36 for no gain (D.Buckner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 36(5:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to 50 for 14 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(4:28 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to IND 45 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 45(3:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to IND 37 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 37(3:09 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 37(3:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor to IND 28 for 9 yards (B.Okereke) [D.Buckner].
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 28(2:18 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to IND 10 for 18 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 10(1:35 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold to IND 10 for no gain (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 10(0:55 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 10(0:49 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor pushed ob at IND 5 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(0:17 - 3rd) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:13 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 25 for no gain (J.Hankins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 39 for 14 yards (J.Abram).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(14:16 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to IND 40 for 1 yard (M.Hurst).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 40(13:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to IND 44 for 4 yards (J.Abram; N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 44(12:50 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to LV 49 for 7 yards (L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:10 - 4th) M.Pittman left end to LV 46 for 3 yards (K.Vickers; N.Morrow). LV-N.Morrow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 46(11:43 - 4th) N.Hines left tackle pushed ob at LV 15 for 31 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(11:04 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to LV 12 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 12(10:22 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to LV 7 for 5 yards (M.Hurst; C.Littleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - IND 7(9:40 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-R.McMillan Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at LV 7 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(9:27 - 4th) Direct snap to N.Hines. J.Taylor right tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 60 yards from IND 40 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 25 for no gain (K.Moore). FUMBLES (K.Moore) touched at LV 28 RECOVERED by IND-T.Stallworth at LV 26.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:15 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to LV 25 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; E.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 25(8:35 - 4th) J.Taylor left end to LV 24 for 1 yard (M.Hurst; J.Abram). LV-J.Abram was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IND 24(7:44 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 24 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 29(7:44 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to LV 17 for 12 yards (E.Harris; N.Lawson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - IND 17(6:55 - 4th) R.Blankenship 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:50 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Richard to LV 36 for 11 yards (D.Leonard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(6:27 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Richard to LV 45 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 45(6:02 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Richard to LV 48 for 3 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(5:32 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right intended for J.Richard INTERCEPTED by K.Willis at 50. K.Willis for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:22 - 4th) J.Richard right guard to LV 31 for 6 yards (K.Turay).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(4:51 - 4th) J.Richard right guard to LV 35 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(4:27 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Richard to LV 43 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 43(4:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to IND 44 for 13 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(3:31 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to IND 40 for 4 yards (A.Walker; T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 40(2:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller (B.Okereke).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 40(2:52 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to IND 33 for 7 yards (A.Walker; T.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(2:22 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to IND 30 for 3 yards (T.Wilson). PENALTY on IND-T.Wilson Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at IND 30.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(2:12 - 4th) D.Booker left tackle to IND 17 for -2 yards (T.Carrie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - LV 17(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to IND 13 for 4 yards (A.Walker; I.Rodgers).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 13(1:32 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to IND 5 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(1:08 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(1:04 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
