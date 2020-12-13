|
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (11-2) have lost consecutive games in six days following a 23-17 loss to Washington, and dropped a game behind the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-1). Pittsburgh was still able to clinch its first playoff berth in three years before kickoff by virtue of the Miami Dolphins' 33-27 loss to Kansas City earlier in the day.
The Bills have won at least 10 of their first 13 games of a season for the first time since 1991.
Allen broke the game open by throwing touchdown passes 3:21 apart on Buffalo's first two drives of the second half to put Buffalo ahead 23-7.
He opened the third quarter by capping Buffalo's eight-play, 68-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. After the Steelers went three-and-out, Allen marched the Bills on a four-play, 57-yard drive ending with him hitting rookie Gabriel Davis for a 13-yard touchdown just inside the left sideline of the end zone.
Allen upped his season total to 35 combined touchdowns (28 passing, six rushing and one receiving) to break the team's single-season record of 34 set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in 1991. His 28 TDs passing rank second most on the team list, and five behind the single-season record set by Kelly in '91.
Allen finished 24 of 43 for 238 yards and an interception. Diggs had 10 catches for 130 yards. Acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, Diggs now has 100 catches to match the Bills' single-season record set by Eric Moulds in 2002.
Buffalo's second-half eruption came after Allen and the offense managed just six first downs and 102 yards on seven possessions.
Johnson, however, provided the offense by stepping in front of Ben Roethlisberger's pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster and returned it 51 yards to put Buffalo up 9-7 with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Steelers continue to resemble nothing of the team that set a franchise record by winning its first 11 games. Pittsburgh has been held under 20 points in three straight games, and was coming off a loss to Washington in which coach Mike Tomlin called out his team's sluggish running attack and receivers for their dropping passes.
The drops continued with Diontae Johnson having two passes glance off his hands in the opening quarter. The Steelers also finished with 47 yards rushing despite the return of James Conner, who missed the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The game was decided midway through the fourth quarter after Buffalo's Tyler Bass hit a 23-yard field goal to put the Bills up 26-15.
On Pittsburgh's third play from scrimmage, Roethlisberger's deep pass up the right sideline intended for James Washington was intercepted by Levi Wallace.
Roethlisberger finished 21 of 37 for 187 yards with touchdown passes to Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster and two interceptions.
SACK STREAK
The Steelers extended their sack streak to a 70th consecutive game to break the NFL record set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1999 to 2003.
Tyson Alualu was credited with Pittsburgh's first sack of the game against Buffalo by stripping the ball out of the hands of Bills quarterback Josh Allen midway through the second quarter. The fumble was recovered by Bills center Mitch Morse for an 8-yard loss.
The streak began in Week 8 of the 2016 season.
INJURIES
Steelers: Starting LG Matt Feiler did not return after hurting his shoulder in the first quarter. Feiler's replacement Kevin Dotson was ruled out after hurting his shoulder in the the third quarter.
Bills: Johnson did not return after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter. Morse missed several series in the first quarter after having a brace place on his left elbow.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Continue run of prime-time games in traveling to play Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 21.
Bills: Travel to play Denver Broncos on Saturday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
187 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
17
FPTS
|
J. Allen
17 QB
238 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 28 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:45
|35:15
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|224
|334
|Total Plays
|55
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|104
|Rush Attempts
|17
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|24-43
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-55
|7-48
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.8
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|40
|159
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|3-93
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-51
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
17
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|21/37
|187
|2
|2
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Conner
|10
|18
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|4
|15
|0
|6
|2
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|14
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|7
|6
|55
|1
|20
|11
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|4
|40
|0
|17
|4
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
5
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|5
|2
|30
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Washington 13 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Washington
|6
|3
|29
|1
|19
|8
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|4
|3
|18
|0
|8
|2
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|3
|15
|0
|6
|1
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
0
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|1
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
U. Gilbert 54 LB
|U. Gilbert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
1
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|8
|39.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Allen
|24/43
|238
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|13
|43
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|7
|32
|0
|14
|3
|
J. Allen 17 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Allen
|6
|28
|0
|11
|21
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
19
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
19
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|14
|10
|130
|1
|23
|19
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|10
|5
|41
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|7
|4
|34
|0
|16
|1
|
G. Davis 13 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Davis
|8
|3
|19
|1
|13
|7
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
1
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|34
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|5
|45.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|31.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 70 yards from BUF 35 to PIT -5. R.McCloud to PIT 10 for 15 yards (T.Matakevich).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(14:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 10(14:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 15 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 15(14:14 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson (L.Wallace).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 15(14:10 - 1st) J.Berry punts 42 yards to BUF 43 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds. PENALTY on BUF-A.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(14:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 33(13:56 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left guard to BUF 39 for 6 yards (M.Allen M.Hilton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BUF 39(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 34(13:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 34(12:52 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 52 yards to PIT 14 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 14(12:43 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 26 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(12:05 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 30 for 4 yards (T.White).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 30(11:28 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 29 for -1 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 29(10:44 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to Di.Johnson [J.Zimmer].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 29(10:40 - 1st) J.Berry punts 40 yards to BUF 31 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 33 for 2 yards (M.Allen).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 33(10:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 46 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 46(9:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (T.Watt) [T.Watt]. Pass tipped at line.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BUF 46(9:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left intended for C.Beasley INTERCEPTED by M.Hilton (C.Heyward) at PIT 27. M.Hilton to PIT 27 for no gain (G.Davis). J.Allen's arm hit by C.Heyward upon throw.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(9:22 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 30 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; H.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 30(8:41 - 1st) J.Conner left end to PIT 33 for 3 yards (J.Poyer H.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 33(7:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to V.McDonald (T.White) [T.White]. Pass tipped at line.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 33(7:52 - 1st) J.Berry punts 35 yards to BUF 32 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(7:44 - 1st) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 37 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds; C.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 37(7:10 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 40 for 3 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUF 40(6:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUF 40(6:22 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 37 yards to PIT 23 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(6:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. Pressure on QB: J.Poyer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 23(6:08 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 27 for 4 yards (J.Norman).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 27(5:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 40 for 13 yards (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(4:56 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 43 for 3 yards (H.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 43(4:22 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to BUF 49 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(3:48 - 1st) J.Samuels up the middle to BUF 46 for 3 yards (M.Hyde).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 46(3:11 - 1st) J.Samuels right end to BUF 45 for 1 yard (J.Poyer; T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 45(2:28 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 45(2:23 - 1st) J.Berry punts 31 yards to BUF 14 Center-K.Canaday downed by PIT-J.Pierre.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(2:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 22 for 8 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUF 22(1:32 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 22 for no gain (A.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BUF 25(1:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 25 for 3 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on PIT Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at BUF 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Knox. QB pressure: C.Heyward.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 27(0:45 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 26 for -1 yards (M.Hilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BUF 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley (C.Sutton) [A.Highsmith]. C.Sutton hits arm of J.Allen upon throw.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BUF 26(14:53 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to PIT 20 Center-R.Ferguson. R.McCloud to PIT 20 for no gain (S.Neal; D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(14:41 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 20(14:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-T.White Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PIT 20 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 25(14:34 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to PIT 32 for 7 yards (J.Norman; Tr.Edmunds).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(13:58 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards (T.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(13:20 - 2nd) B.Snell right end to BUF 46 for 2 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 46(12:41 - 2nd) B.Snell left guard to BUF 41 for 5 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 41(11:57 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 41(11:52 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 32 yards to BUF 9 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 9(11:44 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 12 for 3 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 12(11:01 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 16 for 4 yards (A.Williamson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 16(10:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to BUF 23 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(9:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to D.Knox (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 23(9:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to BUF 29 for 6 yards (M.Hilton; M.Allen). FUMBLES (M.Hilton) RECOVERED by PIT-C.Sutton at BUF 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(9:36 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to BUF 25 for 5 yards (J.Poyer). FUMBLES (J.Poyer) recovered by PIT-J.Smith-Schuster at BUF 22.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 22(9:05 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to BUF 19 for 3 yards (M.Hyde).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 19(8:26 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to J.Washington for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 27 yards (S.Davis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(8:14 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 16 for -8 yards (T.Alualu). FUMBLES (T.Alualu) recovered by BUF-M.Morse at BUF 16.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - BUF 16(7:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis (S.Nelson) [T.Watt].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - BUF 16(7:23 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 27 for 11 yards (M.Allen; Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BUF 27(6:44 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to PIT 27 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(6:37 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 28 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 28(5:57 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 28 for no gain (H.Phillips; A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 28(5:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 28(5:04 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 46 yards to BUF 26 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 26(4:56 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 33 for 7 yards (Te.Edmunds; S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUF 33(4:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (S.Nelson).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 33(4:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to PIT 44 for 23 yards (M.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(3:26 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to PIT 38 for 6 yards (A.Williamson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 38(2:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at PIT 31 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 16(2:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at PIT 13 for 18 yards (S.Nelson) [H.Mondeaux]. Penalty on BUF Illegal Formation declined. PENALTY on PIT-H.Mondeaux Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at PIT 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 16(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.Beasley. Pressure on QB: C.Heyward.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 16(1:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BUF 16(1:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BUF 16(1:46 - 2nd) T.Bass 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(1:42 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Samuels to PIT 29 for 4 yards (J.Poyer).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 29(1:13 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 42 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(1:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (L.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 42(1:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-M.Addison Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PIT 42 - No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 5 - PIT 47(1:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by T.Johnson at BUF 49. T.Johnson for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:52 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:52 - 2nd) J.Samuels left tackle to PIT 30 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 30(0:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 31 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 32 for 35 yards (U.Gilbert; B.Snell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(14:51 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 37 for 5 yards (C.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 37(14:13 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 40 for 3 yards (M.Hilton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 40(13:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 46 for 6 yards (C.Sutton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 46(13:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at PIT 46 for 8 yards (A.Williamson) [T.Alualu].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 46(12:23 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to PIT 32 for 14 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(11:42 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 20 for 12 yards (A.Williamson). BUF-D.Knox was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. D.Knox walks off.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(11:13 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to PIT 19 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 19(10:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:23 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard to PIT 26 for 1 yard (T.Johnson; J.Poyer). BUF-T.Johnson was injured during the play. He is Out. T.Johnson walks off.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 26(10:06 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to V.McDonald (J.Poyer).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - PIT 26(10:01 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at PIT 16 for -10 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PIT 16(9:18 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 46 yards to BUF 38 Center-K.Canaday. A.Roberts to PIT 41 for 21 yards (B.Snell J.Layne). Return credited to PIT 47 (spot of foul). PENALTY on BUF-J.Norman Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PIT 47.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(9:07 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to PIT 35 for 22 yards (A.Williamson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:29 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs pushed ob at PIT 16 for 19 yards (U.Gilbert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 16(7:48 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to PIT 13 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi; T.Alualu).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 13(7:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:02 - 3rd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 25 for no gain (A.Klein).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(6:30 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 31 for 6 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(5:44 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron [M.Milano].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 31(5:40 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 46 yards to BUF 23 Center-K.Canaday. A.Roberts MUFFS catch ball out of bounds at BUF 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(5:32 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to BUF 26 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 26(5:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 34 for 8 yards (M.Hilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(4:20 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 37 for 3 yards (Te.Edmunds; T.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 37(3:36 - 3rd) S.Diggs left end to BUF 38 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick). End-around handoff from J.Allen.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUF 38(2:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 42 for 4 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUF 42(2:07 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 39 yards to PIT 19 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-R.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 19(1:56 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 24 for 5 yards (A.Klein).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 24(1:18 - 3rd) J.Samuels left guard to PIT 30 for 6 yards (J.Poyer; Tr.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(0:47 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to PIT 36 for 6 yards (A.Klein).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 36(0:11 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to BUF 47 for 17 yards (J.Poyer). PIT-C.Okorafor was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 47(15:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Samuels to BUF 39 for 8 yards (A.Klein; Tr.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 39(14:24 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Washington to BUF 30 for 9 yards (S.Neal; Tr.Edmunds).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(13:44 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to BUF 13 for 17 yards (M.Hyde; T.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 13(13:06 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BUF 6 for 7 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - PIT 0(12:33 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Washington [J.Hughes]. PENALTY on BUF-M.Milano Defensive Holding 3 yards enforced at BUF 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - PIT 3(12:27 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron [Tr.Edmunds].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 3(12:21 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to E.Ebron is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to BUF 3. A.Roberts to BUF 34 for 31 yards (U.Gilbert).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(12:11 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 43 for 9 yards (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 43(11:29 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 47 for 4 yards (U.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to G.Davis [A.Williamson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 47(10:47 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to Z.Moss.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUF 47(10:41 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to PIT 41 for 12 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; J.Layne).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(9:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 41(9:53 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to PIT 36 for 5 yards (A.Williamson T.Alualu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BUF 0(9:08 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox. PENALTY on PIT-M.Hilton Defensive Pass Interference 35 yards enforced at PIT 36 - No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUF 1(9:00 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to PIT 5 for -4 yards (A.Highsmith). PIT-A.Highsmith was injured during the play. A.Highsmith runs off.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUF 5(8:23 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle. Thrown away under pressure (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUF 5(8:18 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis. Penalty on BUF-G.Davis Illegal Touch Pass declined. Penalty on BUF-D.Williams Offensive Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BUF 5(8:11 - 4th) T.Bass 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to PIT 3. R.McCloud to PIT 28 for 25 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(8:01 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Samuels.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 28(7:57 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Samuels to PIT 34 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - PIT 34(7:17 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right intended for J.Washington INTERCEPTED by L.Wallace at BUF 29. L.Wallace to BUF 29 for no gain (J.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(7:11 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right guard pushed ob at PIT 43 for 28 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on BUF-M.Morse Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - BUF 19(6:41 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 28 for 9 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BUF 28(5:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - BUF 28(5:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to BUF 44 for 16 yards (C.Sutton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(5:05 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 48 for 4 yards (T.Watt).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 48(4:17 - 4th) Z.Moss right end to PIT 39 for 13 yards (A.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(3:30 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to PIT 33 for 6 yards (A.Williamson; Te.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 33(2:48 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to PIT 30 for 3 yards (T.Alualu).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 30(2:06 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to PIT 28 for 2 yards (A.Williamson; M.Allen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(2:00 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to PIT 30 for -2 yards (M.Allen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - BUF 30(1:55 - 4th) J.Allen left end to PIT 19 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 19(1:08 - 4th) Z.Moss right guard to PIT 17 for 2 yards (M.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(1:03 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to PIT 18 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUF 18(0:36 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to PIT 19 for -1 yards.
