Henry runs wild, Titans hand Jags 12th straight loss, 31-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and the Tennessee Titans dominated Jacksonville 31-10 on Sunday and handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss.
It was Henry's fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record that he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
Enjoying a big performance about 25 miles from his hometown of Yulee was something new for Henry. He hadn't reached triple digits rushing in any of his four previous games in Jacksonville. He managed just 13 yards as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family.
He didn't even need a full half to surpass all those outings Sunday against the Jaguars (1-12).
Henry had 170 yards on 17 carries in the first 30 minutes, including a 36-yard touchdown run. He added a 47-yard scamper early in the third as the Titans (9-4) started to pull away.
Tennessee scored 17 points in less than four minutes spanning the second and third quarters. Following's Henry's first score, the Titans forced a punt and quickly moved into position for Stephen Gostkowski's 53-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
Tennessee got the ball to start the third and piled on, with Ryan Tannehill finding tight end Geoff Swaim for a 5-yard score.
Mike Glennon threw an interception on the ensuing possession, and the rout was on. Malcolm Butler picked off Glennon's pass, and Henry found the end zone five plays later to give the Titans at least 30 points for the fifth consecutive week.
AFC South-leading Tennessee clinched its fifth consecutive winning season and moved a step closer to securing a playoff berth.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone benched Glennon following his fourth turnover (plus a safety) in six quarters and turned to Gardner Minshew for the first time since Week 7. Minshew missed several weeks with a right thumb injury, but even after being deemed fully healthy, he remained on the bench behind Glennon.
Minshew immediately led Jacksonville to a touchdown, capping his first drive in nearly two months with a 5-yard throw to Keelan Cole. It was too little too late.
ROOKIE RECOGNITION
Jaguars running back James Robinson became the first rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in the first 14 weeks of a season. Robinson accomplished the feat with a 47-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
He also became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing, joining Indianapolis' Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver's Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay's LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).
KEY INJURIES
Titans: Linebacker Tuzar Skipper was ruled out with an elbow injury in the second half. Center Ben Jones hobbled off the field in the first half but later returned.
Jaguars: Safety Josh Jones left the field with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out.
UP NEXT
Titans: Host Detroit next Sunday.
Jaguars: Play at Baltimore next Sunday, facing defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue for the first time since trading both in the offseason.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Henry
22 RB
215 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
33
FPTS
|
G. Minshew
15 QB
178 PaYds, PaTD, 22 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:43
|28:00
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|454
|354
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|249
|91
|Rush Attempts
|40
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|31-54
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-78
|10-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|4-49.8
|Return Yards
|24
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|249
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|19/24
|212
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
33
FPTS
|D. Henry
|26
|215
|2
|47
|33
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
1
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|11
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
0
FPTS
|A. Hooker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Smith 81 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Brown
|9
|7
|112
|1
|37
|17
|
C. Davis 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|3
|34
|0
|19
|1
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
9
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|3
|3
|34
|1
|16
|9
|
J. Smith 81 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Henry 22 RB
33
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|33
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 CB
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 11 WR
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bates 56 LB
|D. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Skipper 51 LB
|T. Skipper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
7
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/1
|53
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|4
|41.3
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
15
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|18/31
|178
|1
|0
|15
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|13/23
|85
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|12
|67
|0
|47
|7
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
15
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|2
|22
|0
|13
|15
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Cole 84 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Cole
|12
|7
|67
|1
|22
|12
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|11
|6
|49
|0
|22
|4
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|33
|0
|27
|3
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|4
|4
|30
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|2
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|4
|4
|16
|0
|9
|7
|
D. Chark 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Chark
|9
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
E. Saubert 85 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 53 LB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 7 K
4
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|1/2
|53
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|4
|49.8
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 34 for 9 yards (H.Landry III).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 34(14:24 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for -1 yards (A.Hooker).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 33(13:48 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 42 for 9 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(13:09 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 45 for 3 yards (D.Jones; K.Byard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 45(12:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 49 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 49(11:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to TEN 40 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(11:18 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to TEN 35 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 35(10:43 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to TEN 39 for -4 yards (T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 39(9:57 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to TEN 35 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|
4 & 5 - JAC 43(9:21 - 1st) A.Rosas 53 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Jones) Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(9:08 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-D.Ekuale Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 43 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 48(9:08 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris; J.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 50(8:39 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim pushed ob at JAC 37 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(8:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 47 for 22 yards (K.Byard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(7:18 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 48 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 48(6:42 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to C.Johnson (T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 48(6:36 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-T.Shatley False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - JAC 43(6:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JAC 43(6:30 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 35 yards to TEN 22 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(6:22 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 24 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris A.Gotsis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 24(5:48 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 30 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEN 30(5:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEN 30(5:05 - 1st) Direct snap to A.Hooker. A.Hooker left end ran ob at TEN 34 for 4 yards (D.Ogunbowale). Tennessee Titans lined up in a punt formation and direct snap to 37.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(4:35 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to TEN 45 for 11 yards (J.Schobert; J.Jones). JAC-J.Jones was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:56 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (T.Herndon; J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 50(3:24 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle [J.Schobert].
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEN 50(3:20 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown [K.Chaisson].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEN 50(3:15 - 1st) B.Kern punts 37 yards to JAC 13 Center-M.Overton fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(3:06 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 15 for 2 yards (J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 15(2:34 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to E.Saubert pushed ob at JAC 19 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 19(1:57 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to L.Shenault Jr. (R.Evans).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 19(1:53 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 41 yards to TEN 40 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to TEN 46 for 6 yards (D.Allen). PENALTY on TEN-T.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to 50 for 25 yards (M.Jack). PENALTY on TEN-R.Saffold III Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 26.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - TEN 16(1:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 22 for 6 yards (J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 22(0:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 6 yards (J.Wilson; M.Jack).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEN 28(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 45 for 17 yards (J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(14:22 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to JAC 49 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TEN 49(13:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Ekuale Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(13:45 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to JAC 42 for 2 yards (A.Wingard).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 42(13:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to JAC 29 for 13 yards (T.Herndon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(12:50 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to JAC 23 for 6 yards (S.Jones IV; J.Wilson). TEN-B.Jones was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 23(12:10 - 2nd) D.Henry right end pushed ob at JAC 17 for 6 yards (S.Jones IV).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(11:38 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at JAC 24 for -7 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEN 24(10:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to JAC 19 for 5 yards (J.Schobert) [K.Chaisson].
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - TEN 19(10:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to JAC 9 for 10 yards (S.Jones IV).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEN 9(9:51 - 2nd) J.McNichols left end to JAC 11 for -2 yards (J.Wilson M.Jack).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 11(9:43 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. left end to JAC 13 for 2 yards (H.Landry III).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 13(9:05 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 22 for 9 yards (A.Hooker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(8:30 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 25 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 25(7:56 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 31 for 6 yards (D.Long; A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 31(7:19 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 33 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 33(6:44 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole Sr. (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 33(6:38 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 38 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAC 38(5:53 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr..
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - JAC 38(5:48 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 62 yards to end zone Center-R.Matiscik Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(5:41 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 25 for 5 yards (M.Jack; A.Wingard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 25(5:06 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 32 for 7 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(4:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis to TEN 37 for 5 yards (D.Smoot). FUMBLES (D.Smoot) RECOVERED by JAC-D.Costin at TEN 40. D.Costin to TEN 40 for no gain (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(4:22 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to K.Cole Sr. to TEN 35 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JAC 35(3:43 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAC 35(3:36 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JAC 35(3:32 - 2nd) A.Rosas 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(3:27 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 8 yards (J.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 33(2:45 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to JAC 45 for 22 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to JAC 40 for 5 yards (D.Costin; D.Ekuale).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 40(1:23 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to JAC 36 for 4 yards (D.Costin; D.Ekuale).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 36(0:53 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 51 yards from TEN 35 to JAC 14. N.Cottrell to JAC 30 for 16 yards (D.Bates).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(0:41 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole Sr..
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 30(0:36 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 25 for -5 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - JAC 25(0:26 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on JAC-M.Glennon Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at JAC 25.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - JAC 15(0:19 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to TEN 24 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to TEN 37 for 13 yards (B.Watson; D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(0:09 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis ran ob at JAC 44 for 19 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(0:05 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to JAC 35 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 1 - TEN 35(0:01 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 38 for 13 yards (T.Herndon) [D.Costin].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(14:17 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 39 for 1 yard (D.Ekuale).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 39(13:40 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 48 for 9 yards (T.Herndon) [A.Gotsis]. TEN-A.Brown was injured during the play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(13:13 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to JAC 5 for 47 yards (T.Herndon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(12:31 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to G.Swaim for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:24 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans; T.Skipper).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(11:44 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass deep middle intended for D.Chark Jr. INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at TEN 41. M.Butler to JAC 48 for 11 yards (J.O'Shaughnessy).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(11:31 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to JAC 45 for 3 yards (A.Lynch).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 45(10:53 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to JAC 35 for 10 yards (G.Mabin). PENALTY on TEN-A.Brown Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at JAC 45.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEN 45(10:28 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to JAC 38 for 17 yards (G.Mabin; T.Herndon). PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at JAC 38.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(10:00 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to JAC 17 for 6 yards (A.Gotsis; D.Ekuale).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 17(9:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim to JAC 1 for 16 yards (T.Herndon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(8:56 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback. PENALTY on TEN-C.Milton Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at JAC 25.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:48 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 44 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 44(8:11 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 46 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 46(7:35 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr..
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - JAC 46(7:31 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to TEN 41 for 13 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(6:55 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 41(6:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to TEN 40 for 1 yard (J.Crawford).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 40(6:06 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to TEN 30 for 10 yards (K.Byard; D.Long).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(5:25 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to TEN 27 for 3 yards (K.Byard; R.Evans).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 27(4:46 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles left end to TEN 18 for 9 yards (R.Evans).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(3:59 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-D.Chark Jr. Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at TEN 18 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 23(3:52 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to T.Eifert to TEN 5 for 18 yards (A.Hooker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - JAC 5(3:06 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short left to K.Cole Sr. for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 3rd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:59 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 27 for 2 yards (D.Ekuale; A.Gotsis). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(2:39 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 25 for -2 yards (J.Scott; K.Chaisson). PENALTY on JAC-K.Chaisson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 32(2:16 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 37 for 5 yards (D.Costin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(1:39 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to JAC 45 for 18 yards (M.Jack). PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 43.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 14 - TEN 33(1:16 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 35 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TEN 35(0:36 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (T.Herndon) [K.Chaisson].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - TEN 35(0:32 - 3rd) J.Smith right end to TEN 38 for 3 yards (A.Wingard).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 38(15:00 - 4th) B.Kern punts 50 yards to JAC 12 Center-M.Overton out of bounds. Penalty on JAC-C.Reid Running Into the Kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 12(14:52 - 4th) J.Robinson left end ran ob at TEN 41 for 47 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(14:14 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to TEN 40 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 40(13:50 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to TEN 27 for 13 yards (T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 27(13:23 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep middle to D.Chark Jr..
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 27(13:18 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - JAC 27(13:10 - 4th) G.Minshew II scrambles left end to TEN 14 for 13 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 14(12:40 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left to D.Chark Jr. (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 14(12:35 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 14(12:30 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - JAC 14(12:24 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(12:18 - 4th) J.McNichols left end to TEN 15 for 1 yard (J.Schobert). PENALTY on JAC-D.Ekuale Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 15.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(11:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond (G.Mabin). Penalty on TEN-A.Brewer Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 20(11:49 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 40 for 20 yards (J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(11:08 - 4th) J.McNichols right end to TEN 42 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris; J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 42(10:24 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 42 for no gain (J.Giles-Harris; T.Bryan). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 42.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(9:49 - 4th) J.McNichols left end pushed ob at JAC 10 for 33 yards (T.Herndon). PENALTY on TEN-G.Swaim Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 43 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEN 47(9:26 - 4th) J.McNichols right end to JAC 49 for 4 yards (D.Costin).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 16 - TEN 49(8:50 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 49 for -2 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TEN 49(8:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.McNichols to TEN 49 for no gain (M.Jack).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TEN 49(8:02 - 4th) B.Kern punts 40 yards to JAC 11 Center-M.Overton fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 11(7:54 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 15 for 4 yards (K.Byard).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 15(7:30 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 26 for 11 yards (D.King).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(7:04 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass deep right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 48 for 22 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(6:40 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left to D.Chark Jr..
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 48(6:36 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to TEN 26 for 26 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on JAC-A.Cann Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 48.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 16 - JAC 42(6:11 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short middle to C.Johnson to TEN 31 for 27 yards (A.Hooker; T.Smith). TEN-T.Smith was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(5:47 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to D.Ogunbowale pushed ob at TEN 19 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 19(5:25 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr..
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 19(5:20 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to L.Shenault Jr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 19(5:16 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to L.Shenault Jr. [D.Jones].
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - JAC 19(5:08 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(5:03 - 4th) J.McNichols left end to TEN 22 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 22(4:22 - 4th) J.McNichols right end to TEN 28 for 6 yards (D.Smoot).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 28(3:35 - 4th) L.Woodside left end to TEN 46 for 18 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(3:27 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 48 for 2 yards (G.Mabin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 48(3:23 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 44 for -4 yards (J.Schobert).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - TEN 44(2:39 - 4th) J.McNichols left end to TEN 43 for -1 yards (M.Jack).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEN 43(2:00 - 4th) B.Kern punts 38 yards to JAC 19 Center-M.Overton downed by TEN-M.Overton.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 19(1:49 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to D.Ozigbo to JAC 31 for 12 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(1:22 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to D.Ozigbo ran ob at JAC 43 for 12 yards (A.Hooker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(1:15 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to C.Johnson to JAC 49 for 6 yards (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - JAC 49(0:52 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr.. PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(0:47 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to D.Ozigbo to TEN 45 for -2 yards (L.Murchison; D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - JAC 45(0:17 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to TEN 37 for 8 yards (D.Long).
