Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27 on Sunday.
Mahomes was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years, but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.
Tyreek Hill ran through the Dolphins' secondary and behind it, scoring on a 32-yard run and a 44-yard reception when Mahomes hit him in stride at the goal line.
Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return, and Kansas City's defense was stout against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' injury-riddled offense. Chris Jones sacked the rookie for a safety for a 30-10 lead.
Kansas City reached 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history, and has the best 13-game record in franchise history. The Chiefs set a team record with their 10th road win in a row.
The Dolphins (8-5) hurt their playoff prospects by losing for only the second time in the past nine games.
Tagovailoa passed for 316 yards and two scores to Mike Gesicki, but also threw his first career interception, which came on his 154th attempt on a long pass that deflected off receiver Jakeem Grant.
That was the Dolphins' lone turnover, while their defense kept coming up with the ball. Xavien Howard made an interception for the fifth game in a row, and Mahomes' interception total for the season rose to five.
The Kansas City QB also was tripped up by Jerome Baker on a 30-yard sack, the NFL's longest in five years.
But the Chiefs mounted touchdown drives of 75 and 72 yards in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead, and then used their superior speed to pull away. It was the Chiefs' second consecutive comeback at Hard Rock Stadium, where they won the Super Bowl in February.
Tagovailoa led touchdown drives of 80 and 75 yards to cut the margin to six points with 4:25 left, before the Chiefs' Harrison Butker kicked a 46-yard field goal with a minute left. After a Miami field goal, the Chiefs recovered an onside kick to seal the win.
EARLY SPUTTERING
Mahomes had a rough start. He threw an interception, bobbled a snap and took the big sack to set up the Dolphins' first touchdown. Then Eric Rowe intercepted Mahomes to set up a field goal for a 10-0 Miami lead.
Baker corralled Mahomes on a third-and-12 play. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced Mahomes into full retreat, and when the quarterback tried to turn the corner around Baker, he was tripped up at the 3-yard line. Baker finished with 2 1/2 sacks.
Howard, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions, made a spectacular one-handed grab of a pass intended for Hill in the end zone.
INJURIES
Chiefs: T Mike Remmers (back) left the game in the second half.
Dolphins: LBs Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) were inactive. Gesicki (shoulder) and WRs Grant (leg) and DeVante Parker (left leg) went to the sideline.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: They play Sunday at New Orleans. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2016.
Dolphins: They play host Sunday to the New England Patriots, who won when the teams met in the season opener.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
T. Hill
10 WR
79 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|
22
FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
316 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 24 RuYds, RuTD
|
30
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:15
|31:30
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|15
|18
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|448
|367
|Total Plays
|61
|77
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|80
|Rush Attempts
|24
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|28-49
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-56
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.5
|5-46.8
|Return Yards
|87
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-67
|3-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|3-37
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|24/34
|393
|2
|3
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|16
|32
|0
|12
|8
|
T. Hill 10 WR
22
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|32
|1
|32
|22
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|2
|21
|0
|13
|3
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|5
|9
|0
|6
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
19
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|8
|136
|1
|32
|19
|
T. Hill 10 WR
22
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|3
|79
|1
|44
|22
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|5
|59
|0
|26
|8
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|3
|2
|52
|0
|37
|5
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|3
|3
|40
|0
|26
|2
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
A. Sherman 42 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
|S. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Kemp 19 WR
|M. Kemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
|M. Hardman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
|P. Mahomes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
7
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|4
|49.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|67.0
|67
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|28/48
|316
|2
|1
|30
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Washington 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Washington
|13
|35
|0
|7
|4
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6
|24
|1
|9
|30
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|4
|19
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|9
|7
|82
|0
|22
|8
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|9
|5
|66
|0
|23
|6
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
18
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|6
|5
|65
|2
|29
|18
|
J. Grant 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Grant
|5
|3
|32
|0
|18
|3
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|3
|2
|26
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Washington 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Washington
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|4
|
M. Perry 10 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Perry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Parker 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Callaway 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Callaway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|5-3
|2.5
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 OLB
|S. Lawson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Grant 19 WR
|J. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Holley 36 DB
|N. Holley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
9
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/3
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|5
|46.8
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Callaway 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Callaway
|2
|6.0
|11
|0
|
J. Grant 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (B.Breeland).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:53 - 1st) D.Washington right guard to MIA 26 for 1 yard (T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(14:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to J.Grant [A.Okafor].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIA 26(14:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 54 yards to KC 20 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(14:02 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 22 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 22(13:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes right end to KC 28 for 6 yards (Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 28(12:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to KC 31 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(11:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 32 for 1 yard (S.Lawson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 32(11:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 48 for 16 yards (Br.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(10:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce ran ob at MIA 35 for 17 yards (J.Baker).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(10:09 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to MIA 22 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 22(9:31 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to MIA 18 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler). PENALTY on KC Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - KC 27(9:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by By.Jones (A.Van Ginkel) at MIA 23. By.Jones to MIA 38 for 15 yards (S.Watkins P.Mahomes). FUMBLES (S.Watkins) recovered by MIA-E.Ogbah at MIA 43.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(8:56 - 1st) D.Washington up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (F.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 50(8:32 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to KC 34 for 16 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(7:52 - 1st) L.Bowden pass incomplete deep left to D.Washington [A.Okafor].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(7:43 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end ran ob at KC 27 for 7 yards (T.Wharton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIA 27(7:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to L.Bowden (B.Breeland).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MIA 27(7:01 - 1st) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(6:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 30 touched at KC 29 and recovers at KC 26.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - KC 26(6:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 7 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - KC 33(5:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 3 for -30 yards (J.Baker).
|Punt
|
4 & 42 - KC 3(4:59 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 41 yards to KC 44 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 44(4:50 - 1st) D.Washington left guard to KC 43 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 43(4:25 - 1st) D.Washington left tackle to KC 45 for -2 yards (M.Danna).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIA 45(3:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to KC 31 for 14 yards (L.Sneed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(3:15 - 1st) D.Washington up the middle to KC 25 for 6 yards (W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIA 25(2:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 25(2:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to KC 7 for 18 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIA 7(1:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to S.Watkins to MIA 38 for 37 yards (E.Rowe; N.Needham) [S.Lawson].
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for C.Edwards-Helaire INTERCEPTED by E.Rowe at MIA 31. E.Rowe to KC 47 for 22 yards (M.Hardman; C.Edwards-Helaire).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(0:37 - 1st) D.Washington left tackle to KC 45 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 45(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Washington to KC 38 for 7 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 38(14:34 - 2nd) D.Washington left guard to KC 36 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to KC 20 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on MIA-J.Davis Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at KC 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIA 41(13:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Washington.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIA 41(13:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Hollins to KC 31 for 10 yards (C.Ward D.Sorensen).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 31(12:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at KC 17 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 17(12:00 - 2nd) L.Bowden scrambles up the middle to KC 15 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 15(11:11 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to KC 13 for 2 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 13(10:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIA 13(10:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 46 for 21 yards (E.Rowe). MIA-B.McCain was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(9:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to MIA 45 for 9 yards (S.Lawson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 45(9:04 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to MIA 32 for 13 yards (N.Needham).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(8:18 - 2nd) T.Hill right end for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(8:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker. PENALTY on KC-A.Hitchens Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at MIA 25 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-S.Kindley Ineligible Downfield Pass superseded.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(8:06 - 2nd) D.Washington up the middle to MIA 42 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MIA 42(7:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 35 for -7 yards (M.Danna).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIA 35(6:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to MIA 37 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIA 37(6:04 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to KC 21 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-C.Munson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(5:52 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 21 for no gain (Br.Jones; J.Baker).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KC 21(5:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 16 for -5 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - KC 16(4:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - KC 16(4:27 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 58 yards to MIA 26 Center-J.Winchester. J.Grant to MIA 22 for -4 yards (A.Hamilton; B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(4:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to MIA 34 for 12 yards (M.Pennel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:42 - 2nd) D.Washington right guard to MIA 37 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIA 37(3:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Callaway [B.Niemann].
|Int
|
3 & 7 - MIA 37(3:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle intended for J.Grant INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu (R.Fenton) at KC 21. T.Mathieu to KC 26 for 5 yards (J.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(2:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to L.Bell.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 26(2:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 42 for 16 yards (Br.Jones) [A.Van Ginkel]. PENALTY on MIA-S.Lawson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at KC 42.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 43(2:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to A.Sherman.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 43(2:10 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to L.Bell to MIA 34 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 34(2:00 - 2nd) L.Bell left guard to MIA 26 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(1:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell to MIA 21 for 5 yards (N.Needham; Br.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 21(1:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to MIA 6 for 15 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - KC 6(0:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to S.Watkins.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 6(0:42 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(0:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to L.Bowden to MIA 41 for 16 yards (B.Breeland).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(0:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to 50 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen; R.Fenton).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - MIA 50(0:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 42 for -8 yards (F.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to MIA 49 for 26 yards (B.McCain). MIA-B.McCain was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(14:36 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to MIA 44 for 5 yards (R.Davis; J.Baker).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 44(13:58 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Hill for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:50 - 3rd) D.Washington right guard to MIA 30 for 5 yards (D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(13:11 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to A.Callaway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(13:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Hollins.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 30(13:04 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 37 yards to KC 33 Center-B.Ferguson. M.Hardman for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(12:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 35 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(12:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 35(12:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Washington to MIA 45 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(11:38 - 3rd) D.Washington right guard to MIA 47 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIA 47(10:58 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to A.Shaheen.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 47(10:53 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end ran ob at 50 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 50(10:29 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 50 yards to end zone Center-B.Ferguson Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(10:20 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 29 for 9 yards (N.Needham).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 29(9:43 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 27 for -2 yards (A.Van Ginkel S.Lawson).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - KC 27(8:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to MIA 45 for 28 yards (Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(8:14 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to MIA 42 for 3 yards (R.Davis C.Wilkins).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 42(7:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to MIA 16 for 26 yards (By.Jones). FUMBLES (By.Jones) RECOVERED by MIA-K.Grugier-Hill at MIA 7.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 7(7:23 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -1 yards (M.Danna B.Breeland). MIA-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MIA 6(6:58 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked in End Zone for -6 yards SAFETY (C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 3rd) M.Haack kicks 49 yards from MIA 20 to KC 31. M.Hardman to KC 46 for 15 yards (N.Holley; Br.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(6:47 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 45 for -1 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 45(6:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to 50 for 5 yards (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KC 50(5:33 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|
4 & 6 - KC 50(5:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-W.Gay False Start 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KC 45(5:27 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 48 yards to MIA 7 Center-J.Winchester. A.Callaway to MIA 18 for 11 yards (M.Kemp).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(5:17 - 3rd) D.Washington left guard to MIA 25 for 7 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 25(4:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins (C.Ward). KC-C.Ward was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 25(4:37 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at MIA 36 for 11 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(4:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 47 for 11 yards (M.Pennel; D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(3:45 - 3rd) P.Laird right tackle to MIA 49 for 2 yards (M.Pennel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIA 49(3:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to L.Bowden.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIA 49(3:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 41 for -8 yards (T.Wharton).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIA 41(2:44 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 51 yards to KC 8 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 8(2:37 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 8(2:32 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 17 for 9 yards (By.Jones; Br.Jones).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 17(1:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 32 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(0:58 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to MIA 49 for 2 yards (R.Davis; C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KC 49(0:17 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce (E.Rowe).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 49(0:11 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 36 for 13 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left end ran ob at MIA 24 for 12 yards (By.Jones).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIA 24(14:25 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at MIA -4. Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(14:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins (B.Breeland).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 20(14:14 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 33 for 13 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(13:49 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Perry to MIA 38 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 38(13:21 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Hollins to KC 39 for 23 yards (B.Breeland).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(12:45 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to A.Shaheen ran ob at KC 29 for 10 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(12:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to M.Gesicki for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(12:03 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 29 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 29(11:29 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 34 for 5 yards (E.Rowe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - KC 34(10:54 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-N.Keizer False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KC 29(10:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 25 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Baker and C.Wilkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 25(10:20 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 51 yards to MIA 24 Center-J.Winchester. A.Callaway to MIA 25 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(10:07 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 27 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen). MIA-M.Gesicki was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 27(9:53 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to MIA 36 for 9 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(9:22 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to MIA 42 for 6 yards (B.Breeland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 42(8:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to KC 49 for 9 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(8:28 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins (T.Mathieu).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 49(8:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to KC 40 for 9 yards (B.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 40(8:04 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to KC 37 for 3 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(7:37 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to M.Perry (L.Sneed) [A.Okafor].
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 37(7:32 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Hollins to KC 19 for 18 yards (L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 19(7:10 - 4th) P.Laird left guard to KC 14 for 5 yards (M.Danna).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 14(6:38 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to P.Laird to KC 10 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 10(6:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end ran ob at KC 8 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - MIA 4(5:38 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to P.Laird to KC 4 for 4 yards (B.Niemann). PENALTY on KC-F.Clark Defensive Offside 4 yards enforced at KC 8 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - MIA 0(5:16 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen. PENALTY on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at KC 4 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIA 1(5:12 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. D.Washington right guard to KC 2 for -1 yards (B.Niemann W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIA 0(4:30 - 4th) J.Davenport and C.Wilkins reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to A.Shaheen. PENALTY on KC-A.Hitchens Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at KC 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIA 1(4:26 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:15 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 25 for no gain (C.Wilkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(3:33 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 36 for 11 yards (N.Needham X.Howard). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at KC 36.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(3:27 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to MIA 49 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 49(3:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to MIA 40 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KC 40(3:15 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to MIA 40 for no gain (R.Davis).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 40(2:31 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 18 for 22 yards (E.Rowe).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(2:25 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to MIA 21 for -3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 13 - KC 21(2:00 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to MIA 29 for -8 yards (Z.Sieler). Penalty on KC Illegal Shift declined.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - KC 29(1:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to MIA 28 for 1 yard (J.Baker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - KC 28(1:12 - 4th) H.Butker 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:08 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to MIA 34 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIA 34(0:48 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Smythe (C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MIA 48(0:42 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins. PENALTY on KC-C.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(0:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to L.Bowden to KC 26 for 22 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(0:22 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - MIA 26(0:21 - 4th) J.Sanders 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
