|
|
|NYJ
|SEA
Jets-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) It's something Pete Carroll has done throughout his coaching career. When one of his players is about to face a former team, the Seattle Seahawks coach makes sure to have a brief conversation the week of.
It's Jamal Adams' turn to have a conversation with his former team, the New York Jets, set to visit the Seahawks this Sunday.
''It's a big deal to guys. It's always a big deal when you go back home,'' Carroll said. ''I think the first thing is to acknowledge that it is a big deal, and then to realize that you don't want to let that factor into your ability to focus, and concentrate and do your job and all that.''
Adams was once a key part of the Jets' future core, but a public divorce landed him in Seattle over the summer after the Seahawks were willing to part with a pair of future first-round picks. It was a steep price paid by Seattle, but what was needed to get Adams out of the Big Apple.
Jets coach Adam Gase said he believed his relationship with Adams was fine, and that the trade appears to have worked out for both sides. But Adams is clearly in a more desirable situation with the Seahawks in the playoff race and the Jets (0-12) wallowed in a winless season, including last week's late loss to Las Vegas.
''I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different. I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with,'' Gase said. ''Once the offseason hit, there was nothing I could do. I'm not in charge of contracts. I'm not involved in those talks. That's kind of where his agent and the front office guys got to go to work.''
On the field, Adams' move to Seattle (8-4) has seen mixed results heading into the final four games of the regular season. Adams hasn't been at his best in pass coverage. But as a run stopper and specifically a pass-rushing blitzer, the Seahawks are getting full value out of the 2019 All-Pro. Adams' 7 1/2 sacks are the second most by a defensive back in any season since the sack became an official stat in 1982. He leads the Seahawks in the category and is tied for 11th leaguewide.
The Jets are fully aware of what their former teammate can do.
''Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone - for our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs,'' Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said. ''He's a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So, we've got our hands full there and we're excited to obviously not just face him but face a really good Seattle defense.''
NO CUSHION
Seattle will be trying to rebound from last week's shocking 17-12 loss to the New York Giants that likely cost the Seahawks any chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It also dropped Seattle into a tie with the Rams in the NFC West. With a Week 16 matchup at home against the Rams looming, the Seahawks can't afford any other stumbles.
GREGG'S GONE
With Gregg Williams fired Monday after his questionable all-out blitz call cost the Jets their first win, Frank Bush takes over as New York's interim defensive coordinator.
Bush has served as Adam Gase's assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach the past two seasons. The former NFL linebacker has been an assistant for several teams over the last 27 years, and has also been a defensive coordinator during the 2009-10 seasons for Houston.
Bush takes over a unit that ranked 29th in total defense under Williams, and 31st against the pass. Bush will have his hands full this week preparing for the Seahawks' Russell Wilson-led offense.
REDISCOVER RUSS
Last week was Wilson's shakiest game of the season. He struggled in Week 10 against the Rams, a team that has long caused Wilson and the Seahawks problems. But Wilson appeared a step behind in his decision making against the Giants. Wilson seemed hesitant to let throws go and at other times held the ball too long, taking costly sacks.
''I came out of the game feeling like the guys protected well and we needed to get more production out of our opportunities; we really had chances,'' Carroll said.
It didn't help Wilson that Seattle's balance was heavily tilted toward the pass. Seattle had just 15 runs from its running backs against the Giants, with 43 pass attempts by Wilson.
DARNOLD UP & DOWN
Darnold led the Jets on an opening 12-play, 74-yard drive that was capped with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Jamison Crowder against Las Vegas. It was the struggling quarterback's first TD pass since Week 3. It also marked the sixth straight game the Jets scored on their opening drive - the longest active streak in the NFL - with two TDs and four field goals.
Darnold finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles - with two of the turnovers leading to 10 points for the Raiders. The third-year quarterback has nine INTs and two lost fumbles this season.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Darnold
14 QB
132 PaYds, 3 RuYds
|
5
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
206 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
30
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:58
|34:28
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|185
|410
|Total Plays
|52
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|174
|Rush Attempts
|23
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.4
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|122
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-111
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|5-6 -83%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|14/26
|132
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Adams 36 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Adams
|6
|27
|0
|12
|2
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|8
|23
|0
|11
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|8
|16
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|5
|3
|49
|0
|34
|4
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|6
|3
|26
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Scott 12 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Scott
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|5
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Adams 36 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Adams
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Langi 44 ILB
|H. Langi
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
3
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|1/4
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|39.4
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|3
|33.3
|66
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Carson
|12
|76
|1
|28
|15
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|15
|66
|0
|18
|6
|
P. Hart 19 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|9
|0
|9
|8
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|4
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
30
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|30
|
G. Smith 7 QB
1
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|6
|61
|1
|19
|12
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|5
|52
|0
|17
|5
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
8
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|23
|1
|13
|8
|
F. Swain 18 WR
8
FPTS
|F. Swain
|3
|2
|22
|1
|19
|8
|
C. Carson 32 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Carson
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|15
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Moore
|5
|3
|20
|1
|14
|8
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
P. Hart 19 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burr-Kirven 55 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 49 OLB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Randall 23 SS
|D. Randall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
10
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|41
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|41.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 36 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(14:24 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 40 for 4 yards (L.Collier).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 40(13:42 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 49 for 9 yards (J.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(13:07 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to SEA 45 for 6 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 45(12:29 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Perriman to SEA 28 for 17 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:50 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to SEA 28 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:10 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (J.Bullard; A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 27(10:30 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 27(10:26 - 1st) S.Castillo 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:21 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to SEA 29 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 29(9:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 43 for 14 yards (H.Langi; M.Farley). SEA-D.Metcalf was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(9:11 - 1st) D.Moore left end to NYJ 48 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 48(8:34 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 38 for 10 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(7:58 - 1st) P.Hart left end pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 19 yards (J.Guidry).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(7:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to F.Swain for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:16 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (U.Amadi; D.Reed).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(6:44 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 26 for -2 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to B.Berrios (U.Amadi).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:00 - 1st) B.Mann punts 42 yards to SEA 32 Center-T.Hennessy. D.Reed to SEA 46 for 14 yards (T.Hennessy; A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:50 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to 50 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 50(5:11 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to W.Dissly to NYJ 37 for 13 yards (H.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(4:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Carson [F.Fatukasi].
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SEA 37(4:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by M.Maye at NYJ 0. Touchback. Penalty on SEA-D.Brown Offensive Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(4:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Scott ran ob at NYJ 36 for 16 yards (D.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(3:48 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 38 for 2 yards (K.Wright; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 38(3:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [B.Mayowa].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 38(2:59 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Berrios (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYJ 38(2:54 - 1st) B.Mann punts 32 yards to SEA 30 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(2:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 40 for 10 yards (B.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(2:23 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to SEA 46 for 6 yards (N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 46(1:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 46(1:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to NYJ 39 for 15 yards (M.Maye).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(1:10 - 1st) C.Hyde right tackle to NYJ 24 for 15 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(0:31 - 1st) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 6 for 18 yards (M.Maye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SEA 6(0:07 - 1st) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 5 for 1 yard (M.Farley; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 5(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 68 yards from SEA 20 to NYJ 12. C.Ballentine to NYJ 30 for 18 yards (F.Swain).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(14:52 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 32 for 2 yards (D.Harrison; J.Adams). FUMBLES (D.Harrison) RECOVERED by SEA-B.Wagner at NYJ 32.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(14:46 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 33 for -1 yards (J.Guidry; Q.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 33(14:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (J.Guidry H.Langi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 24(13:23 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (H.Langi; H.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 23(12:40 - 2nd) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to NYJ 4. C.Ballentine to SEA 30 for 66 yards (F.Swain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(12:25 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to SEA 27 for 3 yards (D.Harrison; J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 27(11:45 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to SEA 25 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Bullard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 25(11:01 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to SEA 19 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:25 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:18 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Crowder.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:13 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:08 - 2nd) S.Castillo 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(10:04 - 2nd) Ball spotted on SEA27 for start of drive. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 30 for 3 yards (B.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 30(9:34 - 2nd) C.Carson left end to SEA 32 for 2 yards (M.Farley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 32(8:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 32(8:48 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to NYJ 25 Center-T.Ott. B.Berrios ran ob at NYJ 36 for 11 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:40 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (L.Collier) [B.Mayowa].
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked ob at NYJ 35 for -1 yards (J.Adams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 22(7:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 22 for -13 yards (J.Brooks). PENALTY on SEA-D.Reed Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(7:34 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 42 for 2 yards (J.Adams; D.Harrison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 42(6:58 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to F.Gore to 50 for 8 yards (D.Reed K.Wright) [B.Wagner].
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(6:11 - 2nd) J.Adams left guard to SEA 38 for 12 yards (Q.Diggs; J.Adams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(5:33 - 2nd) J.Adams left tackle to SEA 41 for -3 yards (K.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYJ 41(4:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Smith to SEA 27 for 14 yards (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(4:07 - 2nd) J.Adams right tackle to SEA 18 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 18(3:23 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to SEA 23 for -5 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (Sq.Griffin).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:32 - 2nd) S.Castillo 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(2:28 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 39 for 8 yards (H.Langi; J.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 39(2:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 45 for 6 yards (B.Austin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (N.Hewitt; Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 46(1:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to NYJ 42 for 4 yards (H.Langi).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(1:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Hollister ran ob at NYJ 22 for 20 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 22(1:10 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 17 for 5 yards (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 17(0:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to F.Swain pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 3 yards (B.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 14(0:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 5(0:35 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 45 yards from SEA 35 to NYJ 20. T.Johnson to NYJ 31 for 11 yards (U.Amadi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:28 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman ran ob at NYJ 37 for 6 yards (K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 37(0:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 37 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 32(0:22 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Adams ran ob at NYJ 37 for 5 yards (K.Wright).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 37(0:18 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep right to B.Berrios ran ob at SEA 29 for 34 yards (Sq.Griffin) [J.Reed].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(0:10 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder ran ob at SEA 25 for 4 yards.
|No Good
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(0:07 - 2nd) S.Castillo 43 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 32 for 7 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 32(14:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 32(14:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 35 for 3 yards (B.Austin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:46 - 3rd) C.Carson left tackle to SEA 41 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 41(13:12 - 3rd) C.Hyde left end to SEA 37 for -4 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SEA 36(12:30 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf [M.Farley]. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(12:25 - 3rd) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 46 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd; H.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(11:39 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 45 for -1 yards (N.Hewitt M.Farley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SEA 34(10:57 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 34 for -11 yards (sack split by J.Franklin-Myers and N.Hewitt). PENALTY on NYJ-M.Maye Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at SEA 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(10:37 - 3rd) C.Carson left end to NYJ 46 for 4 yards (B.Austin).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(9:57 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 18 for 28 yards (M.Farley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 18(9:18 - 3rd) C.Carson up the middle to NYJ 10 for 8 yards (J.Guidry; H.Langi).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 10(8:38 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to NYJ 4. C.Ballentine to NYJ 24 for 20 yards (B.Burr-Kirven). PENALTY on NYJ-H.Langi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 20.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(8:28 - 3rd) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 13 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 13(7:49 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (U.Amadi).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 13(7:43 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 4 for -9 yards (Sm.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NYJ 4(7:00 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 36 yards to NYJ 40 Center-T.Hennessy. D.Reed to NYJ 40 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(6:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Carson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 40(6:49 - 3rd) C.Carson up the middle to NYJ 32 for 8 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Langi). PENALTY on SEA-P.Hart Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SEA 45(6:23 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - SEA 45(5:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to NYJ 28 for 17 yards (M.Farley).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(5:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to NYJ 9 for 19 yards (B.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - SEA 9(4:26 - 3rd) C.Hyde right tackle to NYJ 4 for 5 yards (H.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 4(3:44 - 3rd) C.Hyde left guard to NYJ 3 for 1 yard (H.Anderson; M.Farley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 3(3:02 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:57 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 20(2:51 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 14 for -6 yards (J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - NYJ 14(2:10 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman to NYJ 17 for 3 yards (U.Amadi).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NYJ 17(1:34 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 42 yards to SEA 41 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(1:26 - 3rd) SEA #7 Smith in at QB. G.Smith up the middle to SEA 39 for -2 yards (N.Shepherd). PENALTY on NYJ-Q.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 46(1:10 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 48 for 2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 48(0:31 - 3rd) D.Dallas right guard to NYJ 48 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 49 for -3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SEA 49(14:20 - 4th) D.Dallas right tackle to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SEA 49(13:39 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to F.Swain [J.Guidry].
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SEA 49(13:35 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to NYJ 9 Center-T.Ott fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(13:28 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 12(12:55 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Adams to NYJ 10 for -2 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 10(12:12 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 10(12:07 - 4th) B.Mann punts 45 yards to SEA 45 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-A.Maulet. PENALTY on SEA-N.Bellore Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(11:55 - 4th) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 35 for no gain (M.Maye; T.Basham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 35(11:20 - 4th) C.Hyde left end to SEA 36 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - SEA 36(10:34 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to SEA 46 for 10 yards (A.Maulet).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(9:49 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 40 for 14 yards (A.Maulet).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(9:18 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to P.Hart to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SEA 37(8:34 - 4th) G.Smith FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYJ 42 touched at NYJ 43 recovered by SEA-C.Wheeler at NYJ 49.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - SEA 49(7:38 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to NYJ 34 for 15 yards (H.Langi). PENALTY on NYJ-B.Austin Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at NYJ 34.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(6:58 - 4th) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 5 yards (A.Maulet).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 14(6:25 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to C.Parkinson to NYJ 8 for 6 yards (H.Langi; F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SEA 8(5:43 - 4th) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 8 for no gain (F.Luvu).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 8(5:16 - 4th) G.Smith right end to NYJ 10 for -2 yards (F.Luvu).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 10(4:32 - 4th) D.Dallas right end to NYJ 11 for -1 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SEA 11(3:53 - 4th) J.Myers 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:49 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (J.Bullard; D.Harrison).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(3:19 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 30 for 2 yards (D.Harrison; D.Randall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 30(2:35 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios ran ob at NYJ 39 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(2:31 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 44 for 5 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 44(2:00 - 4th) J.Adams left tackle to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (D.Harrison; J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYJ 47(1:15 - 4th) J.Adams left guard to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (C.Barton; A.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(0:34 - 4th) J.Adams left tackle to SEA 47 for 4 yards (B.Burr-Kirven; A.Robinson).
-
ATL
LAC
17
17
4th 0:36 FOX
-
GB
DET
28
21
4th 6:30 FOX
-
NO
PHI
14
17
4th 7:07 FOX
-
WAS
SF
23
15
4th 10:18 FOX
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
ARI
NYG
26
7
Final FOX
-
KC
MIA
33
27
Final CBS
-
DAL
CIN
30
7
Final FOX
-
DEN
CAR
32
27
Final CBS
-
TEN
JAC
31
10
Final CBS
-
HOU
CHI
7
36
Final CBS
-
MIN
TB
14
26
Final FOX
-
NYJ
SEA
3
40
Final CBS
-
IND
LV
44
27
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
CLE
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN