Badgley's FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan's pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley's range. After Kalen Ballage's 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.
Herbert was 36 of 44 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Austin Ekeler had 146 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 67 receiving) as Los Angeles (4-9) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Ryan completed 21 of 32 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Calvin Ridley, who went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, had eight receptions for 124 yards and a score. The Falcons (4-9) were without four starters, including star wide receiver Julio Jones.
After Rayshawn Jenkins picked off a pass intended for Ridley in the end zone, LA went 80 yards in 13 plays, which was capped off by Herbert rolling right and throwing a 12-yard strike to Johnson to even it at 17 in the third quarter.
Atlanta went three-and-out on its opening possession before scoring on its next three drives on Ridley's 39-yard touchdown catch, Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal and Laquon Treadwell's 9-yard touchdown for a 17-10 halftime lead.
ANOTHER ALLEN MILESTONE
Keenan Allen - who had nine receptions for 52 yards - passed Antonio Brown with the most receptions in a player's first 100 games. The eighth-year receiver has 623 receptions in 99 games. Brown had 622 and Atlanta's Julio Jones had 619.
The Chargers got points on an opening drive for the first time in seven games when Herbert found Allen near the right front pylon of the end zone for a 10-yard TD.
TRICKERATION
With Ryan lined up at wide receiver, Russell Gage took the direct snap and threw a 39-yard touchdown to Ridley to tie it at 7. It is the second pass the third-year receiver has thrown, but his first completion and touchdown.
The previous time the Falcons had a wide receiver pass for a TD was Mohamed Sanu in the 2018 regular-season finale against Tampa Bay.
Los Angeles is the first team since Houston in 2014 to allow two receivers to throw for scores in a season. Buffalo's Cole Beasley connected with Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard score on Nov. 29.
SPECIAL TEAMS REBOUND
The Chargers' special teams have been abysmal all year, but showed some signs of improvement.
After Koo made a 45-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, Nasir Adderley returned the ensuring kickoff 76 yards to the Atlanta 23. Four plays later, Badgley was good from 35 yards to even it at 10.
KEY INJURIES
Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter and did not return.
Chargers: WR Mike Williams (back) and OT Bryan Bulaga (concussion) left during the opening series and did not return. OG Trai Turner was evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.
Chargers: Travel to Las Vegas on Thursday. The Raiders have won the past three meetings, including 31-26 on Nov. 1.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
C. Ridley
18 WR
124 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
18
FPTS
J. Herbert
10 QB
243 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
19
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:45
|34:15
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|319
|345
|Total Plays
|55
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|105
|Rush Attempts
|20
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|249
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|36-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|62
|121
|Punts - Returns
|3-40
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|3-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-11
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|249
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 25 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Smith
|11
|42
|0
|8
|4
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|6
|19
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|8
|
B. Hill 23 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|12
|8
|124
|1
|39
|18
|
R. Gage 83 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Gage
|7
|5
|82
|0
|35
|15
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|2
|
B. Hill 23 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Hill
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
L. Treadwell 80 WR
6
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Graham 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
I. Smith 25 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith 25 RB
|I. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 23 RB
|B. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Reynolds 59 LB
|L. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
5
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|2
|42.5
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|13.3
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|36/44
|243
|2
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|15
|79
|0
|13
|13
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|7
|14
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|9
|0
|5
|1
|
G. Nabers 40 FB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|9
|9
|67
|0
|16
|13
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|7
|6
|55
|1
|25
|11
|
K. Allen 13 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Allen
|11
|9
|52
|1
|10
|11
|
H. Henry 86 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Henry
|8
|6
|41
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 OLB
|K. Murray
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Facyson 28 CB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
|J. Guyton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Broughton 91 DT
|C. Broughton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mazza 45 LS
|C. Mazza
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
8
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|50.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
0
FPTS
|N. Adderley
|3
|36.3
|76
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (I.Rochell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 32 for 4 yards (C.Hayward Jr.) [J.Bosa].
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 32(13:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ATL 32(13:41 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 52 yards to LARC 16 Center-J.Harris. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 17 for 1 yard (E.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(13:30 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 26 for 9 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 26(12:53 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 35 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(12:15 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to LARC 38 for 3 yards (T.Davison). LARC-B.Bulaga was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 38(11:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 44 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 44(11:09 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 48 for 4 yards (T.Davison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(10:32 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-F.Lamp False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 48 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAC 43(10:16 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to ATL 44 for 13 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 44(9:34 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to ATL 31 for 13 yards (A.Terrell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(8:52 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 34 for -3 yards (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones) and recovers at ATL 32.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 32(8:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to ATL 26 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 26(7:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson to ATL 21 for 5 yards (D.Dennard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:47 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 18 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 18(6:02 - 1st) J.Jackson left end to ATL 16 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 16(5:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at ATL 10 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(4:42 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 10 for no gain (D.Jones; G.Jarrett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(4:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:57 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to T.Gurley to ATL 33 for 8 yards (N.Vigil).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 33(3:21 - 1st) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 35 for 2 yards (K.White). PENALTY on LARC-K.Murray Jr. Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at ATL 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 40(3:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 44 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 44(2:24 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to LARC 48 for 8 yards (N.Vigil K.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(1:40 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to LARC 44 for 4 yards (K.White J.Bosa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 44(1:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to LARC 39 for 5 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 39(0:27 - 1st) Direct snap to R.Gage. R.Gage pass deep middle to C.Ridley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Bosa].
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 32 for -3 yards (T.Davison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAC 32(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [F.Oluokun].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAC 32(14:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson to LARC 34 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAC 34(13:43 - 2nd) T.Long punts 47 yards to ATL 19 Center-C.Mazza. B.Powell to ATL 33 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; C.Mazza).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 33(13:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LARC 32 for 35 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(12:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley (M.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 32(12:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to LARC 25 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 25(11:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Graham to LARC 18 for 7 yards (K.White I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(11:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 18(11:16 - 2nd) I.Smith up the middle to LARC 18 for no gain (L.Joseph K.Murray Jr.).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ATL 18(10:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at LARC 27 for -9 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - ATL 27(9:52 - 2nd) Y.Koo 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to LARC 1. N.Adderley pushed ob at ATL 23 for 76 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(9:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 20 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun T.Davison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 20(8:59 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to ATL 17 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 17(8:19 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 17(8:17 - 2nd) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 62 yards from LARC 35 to ATL 3. B.Powell to ATL 25 for 22 yards (A.Gilman).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:08 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley pushed ob at LARC 43 for 32 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(7:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to K.Smith (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 43(7:39 - 2nd) I.Smith left end to LARC 40 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 40(7:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley pushed ob at LARC 21 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(6:54 - 2nd) I.Smith up the middle to LARC 13 for 8 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 13(6:13 - 2nd) T.Gurley up the middle to LARC 12 for 1 yard (J.Bosa C.Broughton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 12(5:30 - 2nd) J.Wetzel reported in as eligible. K.Smith up the middle to LARC 9 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ATL 9(4:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:51 - 2nd) J.Jackson left end pushed ob at LARC 30 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 30(4:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 34 for 4 yards (D.Dennard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 34(3:53 - 2nd) G.Nabers up the middle to LARC 37 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(3:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 37(3:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 42 for 5 yards (D.Fowler; F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 42(2:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen ran ob at LARC 49 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(1:59 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson pushed ob at ATL 42 for 9 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 42(1:53 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to ATL 40 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky; I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(1:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry. LARC-H.Henry was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(1:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to ATL 32 for 8 yards (A.Terrell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 32(1:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at ATL 28 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to Ty.Johnson to ATL 27 for 1 yard (A.Terrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 27(0:56 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to ATL 17 for 10 yards (S.Neasman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(0:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to ATL 12 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 12(0:30 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 8 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 8(0:22 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 8 for no gain (G.Jarrett F.Oluokun).
|
4 & 1 - LAC(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at ATL 8 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 55 yards from ATL 35 to LARC 10. N.Adderley to LARC 24 for 14 yards (K.Smith; L.Reynolds).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(14:53 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 22 for -2 yards (T.Davison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAC 22(14:19 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to Ty.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAC 22(14:10 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton (A.Terrell).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAC 22(14:03 - 3rd) T.Long punts 52 yards to ATL 26 Center-C.Mazza. B.Powell to ATL 32 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on ATL-K.Sheffield Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at ATL 32.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 22(13:52 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Smith to ATL 20 for -2 yards (N.Vigil).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - ATL 20(13:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 15 for -5 yards (J.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 17 - ATL 15(12:30 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to R.Gage to ATL 37 for 22 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(11:52 - 3rd) T.Gurley left end to ATL 38 for 1 yard (J.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 38(11:14 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 42 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ATL 44(10:40 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Powell (C.Harris) [I.Rochell]. PENALTY on LARC-M.Davis Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(10:35 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to LARC 46 for 7 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 46(10:02 - 3rd) B.Hill right end to LARC 43 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.; K.White). LARC-C.Hayward Jr. was injured during the play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(9:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left intended for C.Ridley INTERCEPTED by R.Jenkins at LARC -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(9:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 32 for 12 yards (J.Cominsky; D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(8:52 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end pushed ob at LARC 34 for 2 yards (D.Dennard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 34(8:15 - 3rd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 39 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 39(7:33 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 8 yards (I.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(6:57 - 3rd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to ATL 47 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 47(6:16 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 46 for 1 yard (S.Means S.Neasman). PENALTY on LARC Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at ATL 47 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 48(5:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to ATL 41 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(5:15 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 36 for 5 yards (J.Cominsky; T.Davison).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 36(4:37 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to ATL 23 for 13 yards (A.Terrell J.Cominsky). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) recovered by LARC-J.Guyton at ATL 23.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(3:49 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 21 for 2 yards (T.Davison).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 21(3:12 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 8 for 13 yards (D.Jones).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(2:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to ATL 12 for -4 yards (D.Dennard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAC 12(1:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 12 for no gain (A.Terrell).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 12(1:15 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:10 - 3rd) I.Smith right tackle to ATL 30 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 30(0:36 - 3rd) I.Smith left guard to ATL 36 for 6 yards (J.Bosa K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(15:00 - 4th) I.Smith right guard to ATL 41 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 41(14:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 41(14:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill pushed ob at LARC 47 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins). Penalty on LARC-C.Hayward Jr. Defensive Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:56 - 4th) I.Smith right end to LARC 41 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 41(13:16 - 4th) I.Smith left guard to LARC 38 for 3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 38(12:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on ATL-M.Ryan Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at LARC 38.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAC 48(12:35 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 33 yards to LARC 15 Center-J.Harris downed by ATL-M.Walker.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(12:25 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end pushed ob at LARC 17 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 17(11:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 24 for 7 yards (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LAC 22(11:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage. PENALTY on ATL-M.Walker Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LARC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(11:11 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 29 for no gain (F.Oluokun) [D.Fowler].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 29(10:29 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson pushed ob at LARC 30 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - LAC 30(9:47 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 27 for -3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAC 27(9:07 - 4th) T.Long punts 52 yards to ATL 21 Center-C.Mazza. B.Powell to ATL 41 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(8:54 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage [J.Bosa].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 41(8:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass to B.Powell to 50 for 9 yards (C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 50(8:08 - 4th) M.Ryan scrambles right end ran ob at LARC 47 for 3 yards (K.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(7:36 - 4th) I.Smith to LARC 48 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 48(6:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley pushed ob at LARC 48 for no gain (K.White).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 48(6:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to LARC 34 for 14 yards (C.Hayward Jr.). ATL-C.Ridley was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 34(5:53 - 4th) I.Smith right end to LARC 27 for 7 yards (J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ATL 27(5:14 - 4th) I.Smith left end to LARC 27 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 27(4:32 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley ran ob at LARC 19 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 19(4:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to LARC 16 for 3 yards (N.Vigil).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ATL 0(3:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley. PENALTY on ATL-J.McCray Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 16 - No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 17 - ATL 26(3:52 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right intended for H.Hurst INTERCEPTED by J.Addae at LARC 22. J.Addae to LARC 25 for 3 yards (I.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(3:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 25 for no gain (M.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(3:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 35 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(3:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Hill Jr. to LARC 39 for 4 yards (S.Neasman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 39(2:27 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 47 for 8 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(1:59 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to ATL 44 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 44(1:29 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to ATL 45 for -1 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - LAC 45(0:53 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle intended for K.Allen INTERCEPTED by B.Wreh-Wilson at ATL 38. B.Wreh-Wilson to ATL 38 for no gain (J.Guyton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(0:47 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to T.Gurley.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 38(0:43 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to R.Gage to LARC 45 for 17 yards (N.Adderley) [U.Nwosu].
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(0:36 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right intended for C.Ridley INTERCEPTED by M.Davis at LARC 33. M.Davis ran ob at LARC 41 for 8 yards. PENALTY on LARC-J.Bosa Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LARC 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Ballage.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(0:26 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to LARC 34 for 8 yards (I.Oliver).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 34(0:20 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 49 for 15 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(0:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at ATL 26 for 25 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:10 - 4th) K.Ballage right tackle to ATL 25 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 9 - LAC 25(0:03 - 4th) M.Badgley 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
