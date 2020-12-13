|
|
|HOU
|CHI
Trubisky outplays Watson, Bears stop skid, beat Texans 36-7
CHICAGO (AP) Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago's first play from scrimmage, helping the Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. The Bears (6-7) sacked Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback.
General manager Ryan Pace's decision to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 when he could have gone with Watson or Patrick Mahomes drew even more attention than usual during the week. But on Sunday, Chicago's quarterback delivered.
Trubisky buried the Texans (4-9) in the first half, throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.
Facing one of the NFL's worst defenses, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards. He posted a 126.7 rating in his third start since returning to the lineup with Nick Foles (hip and glute) injured.
Montgomery tied the fourth-longest run in franchise history and finished with a season-high 113 yards on 11 carries.
Allen Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards, matching a season high and giving him 1,027 for the season. It's the second straight year he has reached 1,000 yards.
Mack went four games without a sack before he got Watson for a safety in the second quarter. He also recovered a fumble by Duke Johnson in the first period and deflected a pass in the second.
Roquan Smith had two sacks. And the Monsters of the Midway came away with their first win since they beat Carolina in Week 6.
The NFL's second-leading passer behind Mahomes, Watson was 21 of 30 for 219 yards after three straight games with more than 300.
Watson exited for a play after he was hit by Smith and Mack, throwing an incomplete pass on a third down near the goal line late in the third. AJ McCarron got sacked, ending that threat. Watson returned on the next drive.
Montgomery wasted no time giving the Bears a lead when he broke through the line and burst up the left side. It matched Chicago's longest run of the Super Bowl era, with Neal Anderson going for 80 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 27, 1988.
Trubisky made it 14-0 early in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham. But the Texans quickly answered. A 48-yard reception by Johnson set up Watson's 5-yard pass to Keke Coutee, making it a seven-point game.
Mack followed a 10-yard sack by Bilal Nichols by taking down Watson for a safety. The Bears went 66 yards on the next drive, with Darnell Mooney scoring from the 12 on a swing pass to make it 23-7 with 3:22 remaining in the half.
Trubisky added a 3-yard TD to Robinson in double coverage in the closing seconds, sending Chicago to the locker room with a 23-point lead
INJURY REPORT
Texans: S Justin Reid hurt his hand in the first half, and DT Brandon Dunn (hip) was injured in the fourth quarter. ... WR Brandin Cooks was inactive because of foot and neck injuries, sidelining another one of Watson's top targets.
Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson hurt his shoulder.
UP NEXT
Texans: Play at Indianapolis next Sunday.
Bears: Visit Minnesota next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Watson
4 QB
219 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|
M. Trubisky
10 QB
267 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 23 RuYds
|
30
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:13
|29:35
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|263
|410
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|169
|Rush Attempts
|27
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|7-44
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|71
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-64
|2-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Watson
|21/30
|219
|1
|0
|17
|
A. McCarron 2 QB
0
FPTS
|A. McCarron
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Howell 38 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Howell
|11
|42
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Watson 4 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Watson
|7
|38
|0
|14
|17
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|8
|26
|0
|10
|5
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|7
|7
|56
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|53
|0
|48
|5
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Mitchell
|5
|3
|38
|0
|15
|3
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|3
|24
|1
|11
|6
|
J. Akins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Akins
|6
|3
|20
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Fells 87 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Fells
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
B. Howell 38 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Howell
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|10-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 LB
|J. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
1
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|4
|43.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|4
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
30
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|24/33
|267
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|11
|113
|1
|80
|21
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|6
|26
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
30
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|4
|23
|0
|9
|30
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
18
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|13
|9
|123
|1
|35
|18
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|3
|42
|0
|18
|21
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|7
|4
|41
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Graham 80 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Graham
|4
|4
|23
|1
|12
|8
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|2
|22
|1
|12
|8
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|8-4
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McManis 27 DB
|S. McManis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
10
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/2
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|39.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to HOU 2. C.Prosise to HOU 17 for 15 yards (S.McManis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(14:54 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to HOU 25 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 25(14:22 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 34 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(13:55 - 1st) Du.Johnson left guard to HOU 34 for no gain (A.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 34(13:21 - 1st) Du.Johnson left guard to HOU 38 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 38(12:37 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to CHI 49 for 13 yards (D.Shelley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(12:05 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 46(11:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to CHI 48 for 6 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 48(11:11 - 1st) C.Prosise right guard to CHI 46 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 46(10:26 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins [A.Hicks].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 46(10:23 - 1st) B.Anger punts 26 yards to CHI 20 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by A.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:04 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(9:58 - 1st) Du.Johnson left tackle pushed ob at HOU 35 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(9:26 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 40 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 40(8:53 - 1st) Du.Johnson right tackle to HOU 39 for -1 yards (K.Mack; A.Hicks). FUMBLES (K.Mack) RECOVERED by CHI-K.Mack at HOU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(8:46 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to HOU 38 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 38(8:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 39 for -1 yards (C.Watkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CHI 39(7:30 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at HOU 46 for -7 yards (E.Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CHI 46(6:41 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 37 yards to HOU 9 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 9(6:34 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to S.Mitchell to HOU 20 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(6:08 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to S.Mitchell.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(6:03 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen pushed ob at HOU 26 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 26(5:34 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles left end pushed ob at HOU 29 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOU 29(4:54 - 1st) B.Anger punts 50 yards to CHI 21 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-C.Armstrong.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(4:43 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 35 for 14 yards (L.Johnson; Ju.Reid).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(4:12 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at CHI 47 for 12 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(3:35 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to HOU 46 for 7 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 46(3:00 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 46 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; C.Watkins).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 46(2:18 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at HOU 37 for 9 yards (K.Crossen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(1:47 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to HOU 30 for 7 yards (E.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 30(1:08 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at HOU 23 for 7 yards (E.Murray).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(0:35 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at HOU 13 for 10 yards (E.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-B.Dunn Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at HOU 13 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 8(15:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to HOU 5 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 5(14:25 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 2 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CHI 2(13:45 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to HOU 1 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu; Z.Cunningham). HOU-C.Omenihu was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CHI 1(13:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-J.Graham False Start 4 yards enforced at HOU 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 5(13:01 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Graham for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to HOU 4. C.Prosise to HOU 14 for 10 yards (B.Mingo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(12:51 - 2nd) Du.Johnson left guard to HOU 19 for 5 yards (R.Smith; B.Mingo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 19(12:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 22 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 22(11:34 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right end to HOU 26 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(10:51 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to J.Akins (K.Mack).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 26(10:44 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right guard to HOU 33 for 7 yards (K.Fuller; D.Trevathan).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 33(10:01 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson pushed ob at CHI 19 for 48 yards (E.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(9:24 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at CHI 5 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 5(8:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Coutee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:37 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to CHI 29 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 29(7:57 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Graham to CHI 33 for 4 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CHI 33(7:10 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHI 33(7:02 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 48 yards to HOU 19 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) B.Anger kicks 62 yards from HOU 20 to CHI 18. A.Miller pushed ob at CHI 34 for 16 yards (L.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(5:59 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 47 for 13 yards (V.Hargreaves). PENALTY on HOU-Ju.Reid Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CHI 47.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(5:31 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller pushed ob at HOU 32 for 6 yards (K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 32(4:53 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to HOU 23 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(4:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to HOU 12 for 11 yards (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 12(3:29 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:22 - 2nd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. Du.Johnson left tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (R.Smith). HOU-Du.Johnson was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(2:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-S.Mitchell False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 28 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 23(2:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 31 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - HOU 34(2:09 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to C.Prosise pushed ob at HOU 34 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - HOU 21(1:59 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to C.Prosise pushed ob at HOU 31 for 10 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(1:52 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 46 yards to CHI 23 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by A.Miller. HOU-Ju.Reid was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(1:45 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHI 23(1:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-A.Bars False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 23 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHI 18(1:42 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at CHI 27 for 9 yards (K.Crossen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 27(1:34 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 35 for 8 yards (E.Murray).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(1:14 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right to A.Robinson to HOU 43 for 22 yards (K.Crossen).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(1:08 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 49 for -8 yards (T.Adams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 18 - CHI 49(0:58 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to HOU 35 for 16 yards (J.Martin; T.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 35(0:41 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 24 for 11 yards (K.Crossen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(0:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 19 for 5 yards (J.Martin).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 19(0:19 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to HOU 3 for 16 yards (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CHI 3(0:14 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet [J.Watt].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(0:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 50 yards from HOU 35 to CHI 15. J.Holtz to CHI 23 for 8 yards (L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(14:54 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to CHI 25 for 2 yards (L.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 25(14:21 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 36 for 11 yards (E.Murray; Ju.Reid) [W.Mercilus].
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 36(13:37 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to HOU 29 for 35 yards (E.Murray).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(12:51 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle pushed ob at HOU 15 for 14 yards (T.Adams). PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 29 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - CHI 39(12:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-A.Bars False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - CHI 44(12:12 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left end to HOU 39 for 5 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CHI 39(11:35 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (Ju.Reid).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 39(11:31 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery to HOU 21 for 18 yards (J.Watt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CHI 21(10:41 - 3rd) C.Santos 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:37 - 3rd) B.Howell right guard to HOU 30 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 30(10:15 - 3rd) B.Howell right guard to HOU 36 for 6 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(9:51 - 3rd) B.Howell right guard to HOU 41 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan; R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 41(9:16 - 3rd) B.Howell right guard to HOU 42 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson; A.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 42(8:31 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to 50 for 8 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(7:44 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to CHI 46 for 4 yards (R.Smith) [Tr.Gipson].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 46(7:12 - 3rd) B.Howell right guard to CHI 42 for 4 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 42(6:34 - 3rd) Du.Johnson right guard to CHI 41 for 1 yard (B.Urban).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 41(6:10 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Fells to CHI 26 for 15 yards (K.Fuller; D.Shelley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:32 - 3rd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Watson scrambles left tackle to CHI 15 for 11 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 36(5:04 - 3rd) B.Howell left guard to CHI 33 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 33(4:37 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to S.Mitchell to CHI 18 for 15 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 18(3:51 - 3rd) Du.Johnson right guard to CHI 15 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; D.Trevathan).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(3:16 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to S.Mitchell to CHI 3 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(2:37 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to J.Akins [A.Hicks].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 3(2:32 - 3rd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Watson scrambles left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Johnson and R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Watson scrambles left guard to CHI 1 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 1(2:16 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle [R.Smith]. HOU-D.Watson was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
4 & 1 - HOU 1(2:12 - 3rd) #2. McCarron in at QB (Shotgun) A.McCarron sacked at CHI 13 for -12 yards (R.Smith). Penalty on HOU-Z.Fulton Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(2:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-J.Wims False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 13 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHI 8(2:06 - 3rd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 20 for 12 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 20(1:22 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to C.Patterson (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CHI 20(1:16 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Montgomery.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHI 20(1:12 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 28 yards to CHI 48 Center-P.Scales out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(1:05 - 3rd) #4 Watson in at QB (Shotgun) B.Howell left tackle to CHI 45 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - HOU 45(0:47 - 3rd) D.Watson sacked at CHI 45 for 0 yards (B.Urban).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 45(0:14 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - HOU 45(0:06 - 3rd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 42 for -13 yards (M.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(15:00 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 42 for no gain (C.Watkins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 42(14:23 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to HOU 29 for 13 yards (K.Crossen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(13:39 - 4th) J.Wims left end to HOU 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 27(12:56 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller ran ob at HOU 17 for 10 yards (E.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 17(12:19 - 4th) D.Mooney left end to HOU 12 for 5 yards (K.Crossen).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 12(11:37 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to HOU 14 for -2 yards (C.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHI 14(10:55 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson (K.Crossen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CHI 14(10:51 - 4th) C.Santos 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to HOU 2. C.Prosise to HOU 21 for 19 yards (S.McManis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(10:42 - 4th) B.Howell right guard to HOU 23 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 23(10:05 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to S.Mitchell (D.Shelley).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - HOU 23(10:02 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 17 for -6 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HOU 17(9:16 - 4th) B.Anger punts 50 yards to CHI 33 Center-J.Weeks. A.Miller pushed ob at HOU 46 for 21 yards (Ju.Reid). PENALTY on CHI-S.McManis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:04 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 30 for 3 yards (C.Omenihu; T.Adams). HOU-B.Dunn was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 30(8:39 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHI 30(8:36 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHI 30(8:32 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to HOU 24 Center-P.Scales. K.Coutee to HOU 31 for 7 yards (S.McManis). FUMBLES (S.McManis) RECOVERED by CHI-J.Woods at HOU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(8:21 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 32 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham; K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 32(7:32 - 4th) C.Patterson left tackle to HOU 23 for 9 yards (E.Murray).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(6:50 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to HOU 25 for -2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHI 25(6:03 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 24 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CHI 24(5:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at HOU 35 for -11 yards (E.Murray).
|
4 & 22 - CHI 35(4:27 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at HOU 35 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - CHI 40(4:26 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to end zone Center-P.Scales Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:18 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen to HOU 24 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 24(3:49 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to B.Howell to HOU 27 for 3 yards (D.Shelley).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 27(3:06 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen to HOU 42 for 15 yards (K.Vildor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(2:37 - 4th) B.Howell right tackle to CHI 49 for 9 yards (K.Vildor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 49(2:14 - 4th) B.Howell right guard to CHI 46 for 3 yards (J.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:00 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to CHI 35 for 11 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:29 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Howell.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(1:21 - 4th) B.Howell right guard to CHI 34 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 34(0:37 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to CHI 25 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:12 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at CHI 39 for -14 yards (M.Edwards).
