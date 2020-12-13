|
Jalen Hurts helps Eagles beat Saints 24-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory.
Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21 Sunday.
The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.
The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.
Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.
Taysom Hill was 28 of 38 for 291 yards, two TDs, one interception and was sacked five times by Philly.
Sanders brook loose for an 82-yard TD run in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Sanders has three runs of 70-plus yards since October. He had a 74-yard TD run against Pittsburgh and a 74-yard run against Baltimore.
The Saints had 98 total yards in the first half before they got going on their first possession of the second half. Alvin Kamara ran in from the 5 to cap a 65-yard drive and cut Philadelphia's lead to 17-7.
Philadelphia lost cornerback Darius Slay and safety Rodney McLeod on the same play before Kamara scored. Both were blitzing on the play.
The Saints took advantage on the next drive when Hill fired a 37-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders, who beat Kevon Seymour, playing his first game for the Eagles.
New Orleans had a chance to take a lead, but Philadelphia's defense came through. On fourth-and-2 from the Eagles 42, Josh Sweat strip-sacked Hill and Javon Hargrave recovered. Philadelphia again kept it on the ground and Sanders ran in from the 1 to make it 24-14.
The Eagles were trying to run out the clock when Hurts fumbled near midfield. Hill connected with Jared Cook on a 20-yard TD pass to get the Saints within 24-21 with 1:29 left.
But Philadelphia recovered the onside kick.
Hurts tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery on fourth-and-2 to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Jeffery had two catches in four games this season before hauling in Hurts' back-shoulder throw to give Philadelphia a rare lead.
After Duke Riley intercepted Hill's pass that bounced off Kamara's hands, Jake Elliott kicked a 44-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead. It was only the fourth pick this season for Philadelphia.
Will Lutz missed a 45-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter.
THE 100 DUO
Hurts and Sanders are the first quarterback/running back combination to each run for 100 yards in the same game for the Eagles since Donovan McNabb and Duce Staley in 2002.
INJURY REPORT
Saints: OL Nick Easton was evaluated for a concussion.
Eagles: Slay (head) and McLeod (knee) left in the third quarter. CB Avonte Maddox (knee) left in the first half.
UP NEXT
Saints: host the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) on Sunday.
Eagles: visit the Arizona Cardinals (7-6) on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
T. Hill
7 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds
|
22
FPTS
|
M. Sanders
26 RB
115 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
25
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:44
|29:40
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|358
|413
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|246
|Rush Attempts
|20
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|28-38
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-52
|6-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.8
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|61
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-55
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|246
|
|
|358
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Hill
|28/38
|291
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|8
|8
|84
|0
|22
|8
|
T. Smith 10 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Smith
|6
|3
|60
|0
|31
|6
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
10
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|3
|48
|1
|37
|10
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|10
|7
|44
|0
|11
|15
|
J. Cook 87 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|3
|37
|1
|20
|9
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robertson 52 LB
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
|A. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|52.8
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|2
|27.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|2
|3.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|17/30
|167
|1
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
25
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|14
|115
|2
|82
|25
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|18
|106
|0
|24
|20
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|19
|0
|19
|5
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|4
|2
|46
|0
|39
|5
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|4
|43
|0
|19
|4
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
25
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|5
|4
|21
|0
|9
|25
|
G. Ward 84 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Ward
|5
|2
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|7
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Seymour 23 CB
|K. Seymour
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
6
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/2
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|46.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 61 yards from PHI 35 to NO 4. T.Lewis to NO 32 for 28 yards (S.Bradley).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(14:54 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to NO 26 for -6 yards (N.Robey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - NO 26(14:15 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 30(13:41 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 32 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 32(13:11 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to PHI 19 Center-Z.Wood. G.Ward to PHI 24 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(13:01 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 27 for 3 yards (S.Tuttle; D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 27(12:15 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 30 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 30(11:37 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 35 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(10:58 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 37 for 2 yards (M.Roach; S.Rankins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 37(10:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(9:48 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 46(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Ertz to PHI 48 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - PHI 48(9:01 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor to NO 45 for 7 yards (K.Alexander; D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PHI 45(8:16 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to NO 42 for 3 yards (M.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(7:38 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert ran ob at NO 37 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 37(6:58 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 33(6:12 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to NO 29 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on PHI Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PHI 38(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-G.Ward False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 38 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - PHI 43(5:35 - 1st) J.Hurts right end pushed ob at NO 34 for 9 yards (P.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - PHI 34(4:55 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to NO 37 for -3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(4:50 - 1st) T.Hill pass deep right to M.Thomas to PHI 45 for 18 yards (A.Singleton) [M.Jackson].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(4:12 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to PHI 43 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave; F.Cox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 43(3:35 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to PHI 40 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 40(3:01 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to PHI 35 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:26 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 35(2:20 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to PHI 33 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 33(1:46 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to PHI 27 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - NO 27(1:02 - 1st) W.Lutz 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:58 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 35(0:50 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins ran ob at PHI 38 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 38(0:17 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at NO 23 for 39 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 23(14:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at NO 16 for 7 yards (M.Roach).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 16(14:14 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to NO 15 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - PHI 15(13:30 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN [K.Alexander]. PENALTY on NO-K.Alexander Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:25 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to NO 27 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(12:55 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for 10 yards (D.Slay; R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(12:19 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 39 for 2 yards (D.Slay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 39(11:43 - 2nd) T.Hill scrambles right end to NO 42 for 3 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 42(10:59 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to T.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 42(10:54 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 58 yards to end zone Center-Z.Wood Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(10:43 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 19 yards (K.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(9:57 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 40 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 40(9:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 40 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 40(8:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 40(8:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to NO 18 Center-R.Lovato. T.Lewis to NO 20 for 2 yards (K.Seymour).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(8:10 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to NO 36 for 16 yards (V.Curry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(7:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 39 for 3 yards (J.Sweat; M.Jackson).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - NO 39(7:04 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left intended for A.Kamara INTERCEPTED by D.Riley [J.Mills] at NO 39. D.Riley to NO 32 for 7 yards (A.Kamara).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(6:57 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to Z.Ertz to NO 26 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(6:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 26(6:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz. Philadelphia challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PHI 26(6:09 - 2nd) J.Elliott 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to NO 0. T.Lewis to NO 27 for 27 yards (J.Sweat).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(5:59 - 2nd) T.Hill sacked at NO 22 for -5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - NO 22(5:22 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 31 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 31(4:48 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 39 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(4:14 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to NO 46 for 7 yards (J.Mills). PHI-A.Maddox was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 46(3:45 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 48 for 2 yards (N.Robey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 48(3:04 - 2nd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 48 for no gain (D.Riley; D.Barnett).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NO 48(2:24 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to PHI 4 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 4(2:13 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 5 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PHI 5(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-N.Herbig False Start 2 yards enforced at PHI 5 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 3(2:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to PHI 18 for 15 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(1:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward.
|+82 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 18(1:47 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:35 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(1:32 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 34 for 9 yards (N.Robey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NO 34(1:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NO 29(1:11 - 2nd) T.Hill sacked at NO 25 for -4 yards (F.Cox).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 25(1:07 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 56 yards to PHI 19 Center-Z.Wood. G.Ward to PHI 23 for 4 yards (C.Robertson).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 23(0:57 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert ran ob at PHI 36 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(0:49 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward [M.Davenport].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 36(0:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to B.Scott to PHI 47 for 11 yards (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:28 - 2nd) J.Hurts spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 47(0:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at NO 29 for 24 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-D.Davis Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NO 29.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(0:18 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to NO 8 for 16 yards (M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - PHI 0(0:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [C.Jordan]. PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan Roughing the Passer 4 yards enforced at NO 8 - No Play.
|No Good
|
1 & 4 - PHI 4(0:02 - 2nd) J.Elliott 22 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders ran ob at PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 31(14:20 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PHI 30 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PHI 30(13:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 25(13:17 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [M.Jenkins].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 25(13:10 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to NO 31 Center-R.Lovato. T.Lewis pushed ob at NO 35 for 4 yards (S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(13:02 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 48 for 13 yards (D.Slay) [A.Singleton].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(12:28 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to 50 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 50(11:48 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Johnson to PHI 39 for 11 yards (A.Singleton; K.Seymour).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(11:14 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles up the middle to PHI 30 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NO 30(10:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-A.Peat False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 35(10:07 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 35(10:03 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to J.Cook to PHI 27 for 8 yards (K.Seymour).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(9:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NO 22(9:21 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to PHI 20 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 20(8:46 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to PHI 9 for 11 yards (D.Slay). PHI-R.McLeod was injured during the play. He is Out. PHI-D.Slay was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(8:33 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to PHI 5 for 4 yards (V.Curry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(8:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead. PHI-S.Bradley was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:55 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (S.Rankins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 31(7:16 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 33 for 2 yards (M.Davenport).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 33(6:34 - 3rd) J.Hurts left end to PHI 40 for 7 yards (S.Rankins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(5:49 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to G.Ward pushed ob at PHI 46 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 46(5:15 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to NO 49 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:35 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (M.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(4:30 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders ran ob at NO 43 for 6 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 43(3:51 - 3rd) J.Hurts left end to NO 40 for 3 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PHI 40(3:11 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to NO 40 for no gain (K.Alexander; M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(3:03 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at NO 41 for 1 yard (M.Epps).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 41(2:33 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - NO 41(2:26 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to PHI 37 for 22 yards (D.Riley).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(1:48 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep left to E.Sanders for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(1:40 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(1:34 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 31 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 31(1:11 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 36 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(0:34 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 39 for 3 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 39(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PHI 41(14:15 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PHI 41(14:11 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to NO 5 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-K.Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 5(14:02 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 6 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; D.Barnett).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 6(13:27 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 18 for 12 yards (K.Seymour).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(12:48 - 4th) T.Hill pass deep left to T.Smith to NO 38 for 20 yards (M.Epps).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(12:06 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith to NO 47 for 9 yards (M.Jackson) [D.Barnett]. PHI-M.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 47(11:39 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(11:20 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith [D.Barnett].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 50(11:16 - 4th) A.Kamara right end to PHI 43 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 43(10:34 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to PHI 42 for 1 yard (D.Riley).
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - NO 42(9:57 - 4th) T.Hill sacked at PHI 48 for -6 yards (J.Sweat). FUMBLES (J.Sweat) [J.Sweat] RECOVERED by PHI-J.Hargrave at PHI 47.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(9:49 - 4th) J.Hurts right end ran ob at NO 44 for 9 yards (M.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 44(9:12 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to G.Ward to NO 30 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(8:27 - 4th) J.Reagor left end pushed ob at NO 11 for 19 yards (D.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(7:51 - 4th) M.Sanders left guard to NO 4 for 7 yards (S.Tuttle; M.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - PHI 2(7:12 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Jeffery. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at NO 4 - No Play. Penalty on NO-J.Jenkins Defensive Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - PHI 2(7:07 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-M.Roach Neutral Zone Infraction 1 yard enforced at NO 2 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - PHI 1(7:07 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-N.Herbig False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - PHI 6(7:07 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to NO 1 for 5 yards (M.Davenport).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 1(6:26 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:22 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete to A.Kamara [J.Hargrave].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(6:18 - 4th) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 10 yards (N.Robey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(5:44 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to T.Smith.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 35(5:39 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 44 for 9 yards (D.Riley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 44(5:03 - 4th) T.Hill right tackle to PHI 45 for 11 yards (N.Robey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(4:23 - 4th) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at PHI 43 for 2 yards (K.Seymour).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 43(4:17 - 4th) T.Hill scrambles right end to PHI 33 for 10 yards (J.Sweat).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(3:40 - 4th) T.Hill sacked at PHI 40 for -7 yards (J.Sweat).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - NO 40(3:08 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to J.Cook to PHI 31 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NO 31(2:28 - 4th) T.Hill sacked at PHI 39 for -8 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - NO 39(2:00 - 4th) W.Lutz 57 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(1:55 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 48 for 1 yard (S.Rankins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 48(1:51 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to NO 49 for 3 yards (K.Alexander; S.Tuttle). FUMBLES (K.Alexander) RECOVERED by NO-M.Jenkins at NO 49.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:42 - 4th) T.Hill pass deep right to T.Smith pushed ob at PHI 20 for 31 yards (K.Seymour).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:35 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to E.Sanders [D.Barnett].
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 20(1:29 - 4th) T.Hill pass deep middle to J.Cook for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks onside 8 yards from NO 35 to NO 43. J.Mills (didn't try to advance) to NO 43 for no gain. PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 43.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(1:23 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to NO 29 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 29(1:22 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to NO 31 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - PHI 31(0:36 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to NO 32 for -1 yards.
