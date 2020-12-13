|
Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 win over 49ers
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday. It is Washington's first four-game winning streak since 2016.
Washington can thank its young, impressive defense for this win. The team took a 13-7 lead at halftime after Young scooped up a fumble, shook off a tackle and ran 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:11 left in the second quarter. It was Young's first professional touchdown.
Even at 264 pounds, the No. 2 overall pick easily outran the San Francisco offense into the end zone, palming the football in his left hand as he cruised past the pylon.
Curl delivered Washington's next huge moment on the final play of the third quarter. He snagged a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a 23-7 advantage. Curl was the team's seventh-round pick this year.
Washington is the first team to get defensive touchdowns from two rookies in the same game since the Rams against the Texans in 2013.
The game was in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers' home county of Santa Clara. The 49ers (5-8) have lost five of their past six games.
The 49ers pulled within 23-15 on a 6-yard pass from Mullens to Kyle Juszczyk and a 2-point conversion with 10:18 left. San Francisco had four more offensive possessions but never seriously threatened.
Washington won without scoring a touchdown in a road game for the first time since 1992. The team's offense was limited after Alex Smith's right leg injury caused him to miss the second half.
Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, replaced Smith. The 23-year-old Haskins was the team's starter at the beginning of the season but benched after four games.
Haskins wasn't particularly good, but didn't have to be, completing 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards. He kept Washington out of trouble. The defense did the rest.
San Francisco couldn't get much going after taking a 7-0 lead. Mullens completed 25 of 45 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brandon Aiyuk caught 10 passes for 119 yards.
SMITH'S INJURY
Washington won despite losing Smith because of problems with his surgically repaired right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018. The injury sidelined him for nearly two calendar years.
The 36-year-old Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. He walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter.
Haskins started the second half. Smith was wearing a mask and holding his helmet while pacing along the sideline.
49ERS ASSISTANT COACH OUT
San Francisco offensive line coach John Benton tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't coach against Washington. Benton's duties were absorbed by the offensive coaching staff. Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team says it conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol.
INJURIES
Washington: Safety Deshazor Everett (chest) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) both left in the second half. ... DT Jonathan Allen (groin) left in the fourth quarter.
49ers: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left on the team's first offensive drive and didn't return ... RB Raheem Mostert was evaluated for a head injury in the second quarter but cleared to return. ... LB Fred Warner was evaluated for a head injury and cleared in the third quarter. Warner later was evaluated for a neck and shoulder injury and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Washington: hosts the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.
San Francisco: travels to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. McKissic
41 RB
68 RuYds, 18 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
7
FPTS
|
N. Mullens
4 QB
260 PaYds, PaTD, INT
|
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:49
|32:11
|1st Downs
|12
|21
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|193
|344
|Total Plays
|62
|76
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|108
|Rush Attempts
|28
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|95
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|25-45
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-49.8
|9-45.7
|Return Yards
|112
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-36
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-76
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
0
FPTS
|A. Smith
|8/19
|57
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|7/12
|51
|0
|0
|2
|
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|11
|68
|0
|17
|7
|
P. Barber 34 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Barber
|12
|37
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|4
|-12
|0
|-2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
4
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|7
|6
|43
|0
|12
|4
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
2
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|2
|24
|0
|13
|2
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|4
|2
|18
|0
|13
|7
|
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
P. Barber 34 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Barber
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sprinkle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 FS
|D. Everett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
11
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|3/4
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|8
|49.8
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
14
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|25/45
|260
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|14
|65
|0
|14
|6
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|11
|31
|1
|11
|8
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
7
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|16
|10
|119
|0
|19
|11
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|7
|3
|42
|0
|16
|6
|
R. James 13 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|3
|33
|0
|16
|3
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
7
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|3
|2
|15
|1
|9
|7
|
J. Reed 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Reed
|5
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|8
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|4
|2
|5
|0
|6
|6
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Sherman 25 CB
|R. Sherman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Daniels 65 DT
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|9
|45.7
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at SF 34 for 9 yards (D.Everett). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 34(14:38 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 36 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(14:13 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep left to K.Bourne to WAS 48 for 16 yards (K.Fuller) [T.Settle].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 48(13:43 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at WAS 42 for 6 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SF 42(13:08 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SF 42(13:05 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 30 yards to WAS 12 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 12(12:57 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin [J.Ward].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 12(12:53 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 15 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|
3 & 7 - WAS(12:11 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin. Penalty on WAS-C.Lucas Illegal Formation offsetting enforced at WAS 15 - No Play. Penalty on SF-J.Ward Defensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 15(12:08 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 18 for 3 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 18(11:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 58 yards to SF 24 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 24(11:25 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Mostert pushed ob at SF 30 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 30(10:53 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to SF 35 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(10:11 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 38 for 3 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 38(9:31 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 43 for 5 yards (K.Curl C.Young). SF-T.Williams was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - SF 43(9:02 - 1st) N.Mullens sacked at SF 35 for -8 yards (C.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 35(8:21 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to WAS 18 Center-T.Pepper. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 40 for 22 yards (M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(8:09 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to SF 49 for 11 yards (D.Johnson; J.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(7:32 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to SF 46 for 3 yards (K.Hyder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 46(6:55 - 1st) C.Sims left end pushed ob at SF 41 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 41(6:26 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to SF 38 for 3 yards (D.Jordan; J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:56 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 38(5:49 - 1st) J.McKissic up the middle to SF 35 for 3 yards (D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 35(5:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - WAS 35(5:14 - 1st) D.Hopkins 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(5:10 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to WAS 48 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb K.Fuller).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 48(4:29 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep left to B.Aiyuk to WAS 31 for 17 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(3:41 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to WAS 22 for 9 yards (D.Payne; D.Everett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 22(2:57 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (R.Kerrigan; D.Payne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(2:11 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Reed [C.Young]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 18 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - SF 13(2:06 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to WAS 2 for 11 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - SF 2(1:28 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to WAS 1 for 1 yard (C.Young; C.Holcomb).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 1(0:50 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:47 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(0:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to P.Barber pushed ob at WAS 27 for 2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 27(0:08 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAS 27(0:04 - 1st) T.Way punts 55 yards to SF 18 Center-N.Sundberg. R.James to SF 20 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(15:00 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to SF 26 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 26(14:38 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep middle to K.Bourne [J.Allen].
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 26(14:34 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 44 for 18 yards (K.Curl). Penalty on WAS-K.Curl Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(14:11 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to K.Bourne.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 44(14:07 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 45 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SF 45(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Bourne False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - SF 40(13:02 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 44 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 44(12:32 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to WAS 15 Center-T.Pepper out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 15(12:24 - 2nd) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 22 for 7 yards (F.Warner).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 22(11:49 - 2nd) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 20 for -2 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 20(11:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to R.Foster. WAS-W.Schweitzer was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 20(11:03 - 2nd) T.Way punts 48 yards to SF 32 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(10:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 32 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - SF 27(10:56 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 18 for -9 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - SF 18(10:17 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (R.Kerrigan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SF 18(10:11 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 18 for no gain (M.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - SF 18(9:41 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to WAS 38 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 49 for 11 yards (R.Sherman) [J.Willis].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(8:55 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to S.Sims.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 49(8:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to SF 38 for 13 yards (R.Sherman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(8:11 - 2nd) J.McKissic left end to SF 36 for 2 yards (J.Willis A.Armstead).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 36(7:31 - 2nd) P.Barber up the middle to SF 33 for 3 yards (J.Kinlaw; D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WAS 33(6:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-T.McLaurin False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 38(6:33 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to SF 33 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAS 33(5:50 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:45 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 31 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 31(5:09 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 29 for -2 yards (C.Young). FUMBLES (C.Young) RECOVERED by WAS-D.Payne at SF 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(5:03 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas to SF 17 for 9 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 17(4:39 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to I.Wright to SF 8 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WAS 8(4:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to R.Foster.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAS 8(3:55 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - WAS 8(3:49 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at SF 13 for -5 yards (J.Willis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - WAS 13(3:10 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(3:06 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 27 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SF 27(3:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.Mostert (C.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SF 27(2:56 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SF 27(2:52 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to WAS 28 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(2:44 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 37 for 9 yards (T.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 37(2:17 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 42 for 5 yards (F.Warner). WAS-L.Thomas was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(2:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WAS 42(1:56 - 2nd) A.Smith pass deep left intended for C.Sims INTERCEPTED by J.Verrett at SF 38. J.Verrett to SF 38 for no gain (C.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(1:50 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 49 for 11 yards (M.Sweat).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(1:11 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 43 for -6 yards (D.Payne). FUMBLES (D.Payne) [D.Payne] RECOVERED by WAS-C.Young at SF 47. C.Young for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(0:58 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 33 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb) [K.Curl].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 33(0:40 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 12 yards (J.Bostic; D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:32 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to K.Bourne.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SF 40(0:28 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk. PENALTY on SF Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SF 40(0:24 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SF 40(0:20 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left [J.Allen].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SF 40(0:15 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to WAS 6 Center-T.Pepper. S.Sims to WAS 20 for 14 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 20(0:05 - 2nd) D.Haskins kneels to WAS 18 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 42 for 17 yards (J.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(14:20 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to SF 49 for 9 yards (F.Warner). SF-F.Warner was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAS 49(13:53 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to SF 49 for no gain (J.Kinlaw).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 49(13:17 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at SF 36 for 13 yards (T.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(12:41 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to L.Thomas to SF 24 for 12 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(12:09 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to J.Sprinkle.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 24(12:03 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to SF 7 for 17 yards (D.Greenlaw J.Ward).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - WAS 7(11:24 - 3rd) J.McKissic left end pushed ob at SF 8 for -1 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 8(10:54 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to SF 3 for 5 yards (J.Ward; A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAS 3(10:12 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WAS 3(10:08 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(10:05 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 23 for -2 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SF 23(9:30 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne (R.Darby).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - SF 23(9:26 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 18 for -5 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SF 18(8:54 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 48 yards to WAS 34 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 34(8:47 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to C.Sims to WAS 42 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 42(8:18 - 3rd) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(7:44 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to 50 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 50(7:07 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short right to P.Barber to WAS 49 for -1 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 49(6:24 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short middle to L.Thomas to SF 42 for 9 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(5:43 - 3rd) I.Wright pass incomplete short left [A.Barrett]. Play was meant to be a double pass
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 42(5:35 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to SF 39 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 39(4:56 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to S.Sims.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 39(4:52 - 3rd) T.Way punts 31 yards to SF 8 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 8(4:45 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 14 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 14(4:08 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 26 for 12 yards (D.Everett).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(3:43 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass deep right to K.Bourne to SF 42 for 16 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(3:20 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk. WAS-D.Everett was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 42(3:15 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end to SF 46 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Bostic). WAS-K.Pierre-Louis was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - SF 46(2:36 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.James to WAS 44 for 10 yards (J.Bostic; J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(1:54 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk (J.Reaves).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 44(1:49 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Mostert to WAS 45 for -1 yards (J.Smith-Williams) [J.Allen].
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - SF 45(1:09 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Wilson pushed ob at WAS 32 for 13 yards (J.Reaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(0:38 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end to WAS 24 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - SF 24(0:01 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right intended for K.Juszczyk INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at WAS 24. K.Curl for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to SF 26 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(14:20 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.Mostert (D.Payne).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SF 26(14:16 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Reed to SF 31 for 5 yards (J.Reaves J.Bostic) [M.Sweat]. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(13:49 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 46(13:43 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 46(13:40 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.James to WAS 38 for 16 yards (J.Reaves).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(12:58 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Dwelley to WAS 32 for 6 yards (S.Hamilton) [C.Young].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 32(12:15 - 4th) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at WAS 18 for 14 yards (J.Reaves).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(11:42 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Juszczyk to WAS 9 for 9 yards (K.Fuller) [C.Toohill].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 9(11:03 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to WAS 6 for 3 yards (R.Darby K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - SF 6(10:24 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Juszczyk for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. WAS-J.Smith-Williams was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|(10:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to K.Bourne is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:18 - 4th) D.Haskins sacked at WAS 17 for -8 yards (D.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - WAS 17(9:43 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 18 for 1 yard (J.Kinlaw).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - WAS 18(9:03 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short left to S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 23 for 5 yards (D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAS 23(8:48 - 4th) T.Way punts 54 yards to SF 23 Center-N.Sundberg. R.James to SF 26 for 3 yards (J.Sprinkle).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(8:38 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 38 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb). WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(8:09 - 4th) R.Mostert left end ran ob at SF 49 for 11 yards (J.Reaves). PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 38 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 28(7:46 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Dwelley to SF 42 for 14 yards (J.Reaves; J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SF 42(7:04 - 4th) R.Mostert left end to SF 42 for no gain (C.Young; S.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 42(6:25 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson (C.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SF 42(6:21 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to WAS 14 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(6:14 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 14 for no gain (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 14(5:35 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to P.Barber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAS 14(5:30 - 4th) D.Haskins pass deep middle intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by J.Ward at WAS 34. J.Ward to WAS 25 for 9 yards (C.Sims). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAS 14(5:27 - 4th) T.Way punts 54 yards to SF 32 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by B.Aiyuk.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(5:20 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 41 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SF 41(4:46 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 41 for no gain (S.Hamilton; D.Payne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 41(4:08 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to C.Woerner (J.Bostic).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 41(4:04 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 58 yards to WAS 1 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-T.Pepper.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 1(3:50 - 4th) W.Martin reported in as eligible. PENALTY on WAS-J.Sprinkle False Start 0 yards enforced at WAS 1 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 1(3:50 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 3 for 2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 3(3:47 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 5 for 2 yards (K.Hyder; D.Jordan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 5(3:43 - 4th) D.Haskins pass to J.McKissic to WAS 10 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw). Washington challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAS 10(2:56 - 4th) T.Way punts 52 yards to SF 38 Center-N.Sundberg. B.Aiyuk to SF 48 for 10 yards (T.Way R.Foster).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(2:40 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk to WAS 45 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 45(2:04 - 4th) R.Mostert right tackle to WAS 44 for 1 yard (C.Young; D.Payne).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SF 22(1:59 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne pushed ob at WAS 22 for 22 yards (K.Fuller). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SF 46(1:49 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 12 - SF 46(1:45 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to WAS 44 for 10 yards (J.Bostic; R.Darby).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(1:38 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 44 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAS 39(1:38 - 4th) D.Haskins kneels to WAS 37 for -2 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 17 - WAS 37(1:35 - 4th) D.Haskins kneels to WAS 32 for -5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 22 - WAS 32(0:52 - 4th) D.Haskins kneels to WAS 29 for -3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - WAS 29(0:08 - 4th) T.Way punts 46 yards to SF 25 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
