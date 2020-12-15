|
|BAL
|CLE
Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore's season.
Back on the field after being sidelined by cramps, Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with two seconds left, helping the Ravens to a wild 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns that helped them stay in the playoff picture.
A Monday night game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and stunning twists.
Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before he missed last week, had plenty of distance on his kick to give the Ravens (8-5) a much-needed win.
It was a gut punch for the Browns (9-4), who had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead while Jackson was out.
The Browns had one last chance after Tucker's kick, but a series of laterals on the final play ended with a safety that affected gamblers all over the country. The Ravens were favored by three on the opening line.
The NFL's top two rushing teams combined for nine rushing touchdowns, tying a league record set in 1922.
Jackson rushed for two touchdowns while rescuing his teammates, who have overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous scheduled changes so far in 2020.
With the Ravens down 42-35, Jackson returned from the locker after backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a leg injury when he slipped on a slick FirstEnergy Stadium field that was tough for players to cut on all night.
On fourth-and-5, Jackson calmly rolled to his right and found a wide-open Brown in the middle of the field and he easily outran Cleveland's defenders for the TD.
But Baker Mayfield wasn't going to be denied. He drove the Browns 75 yards, hitting running back Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard TD pass with 1:04 left.
Jackson then showed why he's a superstar.
The reigning NFL MVP completed two straight passes to tight end Mark Andrews for 28 yards and moved the Ravens in range for Tucker, one of the most accurate kickers in league history.
Mayfield had shaken off a costly interception and brought the Browns back, scrambling from the pocket a la Jackson and scoring on a run with 6:33 left.
Cleveland looked like a different team - like a playoff team.
Jackson was playing in his second game since returning from the COVID-19 list. Before he left late in the third quarter with the Ravens leading 34-20, he had rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.
CORNER CONCERNS
Injured Browns cornerback Greedy Williams revealed on Twitter that he's been dealing with axillary nerve damage in his shoulder since getting hurt in training camp. He hasn't played this season.
Cleveland was counting on Williams to handle the starting cornerback spot opposite Denzel Ward, who missed his third straight game with a calf injury.
INJURIES
Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith left in the second half with a shoulder injury. ... CB Marcus Peters left with a calf injury in the fourth quarter.
Browns: Defensive star Myles Garrett missed one play in the first half with an elbow injury. ... Rookie LT Jedrick Wills went off briefly in the third quarter with a leg injury, but came back.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) on Dec. 20.
Browns: Make the first of two straight weekend visits to the New York area and play the Giants on Dec. 20. Cleveland visits the unbeaten Jets on Dec. 27.
L. Jackson
8 QB
163 PaYds, PaTD, 124 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
36
FPTS
B. Mayfield
6 QB
343 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 23 RuYds, RuTD
33
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:03
|31:57
|1st Downs
|25
|33
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|385
|493
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|138
|Rush Attempts
|32
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|154
|355
|Comp. - Att.
|12-21
|29-48
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|5
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|7-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|88
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-71
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|154
|PASS YDS
|355
|231
|RUSH YDS
|138
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
36
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11/17
|163
|1
|0
|36
|
T. McSorley 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|1/4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
36
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|9
|124
|2
|44
|36
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|13
|53
|1
|13
|13
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
16
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|7
|49
|2
|19
|16
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. McSorley 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|6
|5
|78
|0
|39
|7
|
M. Brown 15 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|6
|2
|50
|1
|44
|11
|
W. Snead 83 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Snead
|5
|3
|29
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
16
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|2
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Levine 41 DB
|A. Levine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
|M. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
7
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|55
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|4
|43.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|23.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
33
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|28/47
|343
|2
|1
|33
|
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
22
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|17
|82
|2
|14
|22
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
22
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|6
|33
|1
|10
|22
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
33
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|5
|23
|1
|7
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
22
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|7
|6
|77
|1
|26
|22
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|3
|74
|0
|37
|9
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|10
|6
|68
|1
|21
|12
|
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Landry
|9
|6
|52
|0
|12
|5
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|4
|3
|45
|0
|20
|4
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
22
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|22
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|6
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Janovich 31 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 55 LB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
|R. Higgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 20 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|45.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to CLE 3. D.Johnson to CLE 19 for 16 yards (M.Boykin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(14:56 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [P.McPhee].
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 19(14:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 39 for 20 yards (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(14:12 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 42 for 3 yards (T.Bowser; C.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 42(13:41 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for 3 yards (T.Bowser).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 45(13:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt pushed ob at BAL 45 for 10 yards (C.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(12:23 - 1st) J.Landry pass short left to N.Chubb to BAL 33 for 12 yards (M.Judon) [P.McPhee]. BAL-M.Judon was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Lateral from 6-B. Mayfield to 80-J. Landry
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(11:23 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to BAL 18 for 11 yards (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 18(10:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to BAL 9 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey). FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) and recovers at BAL 9.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 9(9:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins to BAL 5 for 4 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) ball out of bounds at BAL 7.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(9:11 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to BAL 1. D.Duvernay to BAL 27 for 26 yards (T.Thomas).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(9:00 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 26 for -1 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 26(8:17 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 31 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 31(7:34 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BAL 38 for 7 yards (M.Smith). PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at BAL 38.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(7:05 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 47 for 4 yards (M.Garrett; L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAL 47(6:18 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 42(6:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to G.Edwards to BAL 46 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BAL 25(5:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown [M.Garrett]. PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:20 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle ran ob at CLE 12 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 12(4:38 - 1st) L.Jackson left tackle to CLE 6 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 6(3:53 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to CLE 5 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 5(3:08 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:04 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CLE 50(2:23 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:19 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 37 for -8 yards (M.Judon). PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CLE 45 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-B.Williams Defensive Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:02 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to BAL 36 for 4 yards (J.Smith M.Humphrey). FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) and recovers at BAL 36.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 36(1:35 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 34 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 34(0:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CLE 22(0:48 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins (J.Smith). PENALTY on BAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at BAL 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 23(0:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Janovich.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 23(0:41 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-H.Bryant False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLE 28(0:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLE 28(0:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 21 for 7 yards (J.Ward; M.Judon).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - CLE 21(15:00 - 2nd) C.Parkey 39 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(14:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BAL 29(14:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 27 for -2 yards (O.Vernon).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - BAL 27(14:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 19 for -8 yards (S.Richardson). Penalty on BAL-M.Boykin Illegal Motion declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAL 19(14:03 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 46 yards to CLE 35 Center-M.Cox fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 40 for 5 yards (J.Ellis). PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:34 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 44 for 4 yards (M.Judon; J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 44(12:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to R.Higgins (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 44(12:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 44(12:38 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 56 yards to end zone Center-C.Hughlett Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(12:30 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 31 for 11 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(11:50 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 35 for 4 yards (M.Smith; S.Richardson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 35(11:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right guard to BAL 45 for 10 yards (S.Redwine).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(10:25 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to CLE 42 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(9:45 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to CLE 41 for 1 yard (J.Phillips). CLE-M.Garrett was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 41(9:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to CLE 31 for 10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(8:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at CLE 11 for 20 yards (K.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 11(7:55 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:49 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (B.Williams; L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLE 27(7:10 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 27(7:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 38 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(6:29 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 41 for 3 yards (P.Queen; J.Ellis).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 41(5:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to BAL 22 for 37 yards (D.Elliott) [Y.Ngakoue].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(5:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to BAL 14 for 8 yards (P.Queen; C.Clark).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 14(4:21 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to BAL 1. D.Duvernay to BAL 25 for 24 yards (T.Davis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 14 for -11 yards (O.Vernon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - BAL 14(3:21 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 16 for 2 yards (K.Joseph; M.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - BAL 16(2:41 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 20 for 4 yards (K.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAL 20(2:00 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 50 yards to CLE 30 Center-M.Cox. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 5 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(1:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 42 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLE 42(1:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CLE 44(1:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to BAL 44 for 14 yards (C.Clark; M.Humphrey) [Y.Ngakoue]. PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CLE 32(1:16 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left [M.Judon]. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at CLE 32.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - CLE 21(1:09 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 35 yards to BAL 44 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:01 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 44(0:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 44(0:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to CLE 17 for 39 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(0:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CLE-T.Mitchell Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(0:30 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CLE 43 for 18 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:24 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant [C.Board].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(0:20 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 44 for 1 yard (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLE 44(0:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(15:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews. PENALTY on CLE-K.Johnson Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(14:54 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 31 for 1 yard (O.Vernon; S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 31(14:17 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to BAL 37 for 6 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 37(13:37 - 3rd) L.Jackson left tackle to CLE 19 for 44 yards (M.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 19(12:53 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant pushed ob at CLE 34 for 9 yards (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 34(12:16 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 35 for 1 yard (L.Fort; C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(11:42 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 35(11:36 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 46 for 11 yards (D.Elliott; D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(11:13 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry (B.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 46(11:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku ran ob at BAL 40 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(10:41 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 40(10:38 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to BAL 31 for 9 yards (M.Peters; M.Judon).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 31(9:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to K.Hunt ran ob at BAL 5 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CLE 5(9:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(9:10 - 3rd) K.Hunt up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:06 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:06 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 28(8:21 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to BAL 43 for 15 yards (S.Redwine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(7:43 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 44 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 44(7:11 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to BAL 46 for 2 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 46(6:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CLE 47 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(5:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-P.Mekari False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 48(5:29 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right guard to CLE 48 for 4 yards (K.Joseph; M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAL 48(4:51 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to W.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAL 48(4:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAL 48(4:40 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 35 yards to CLE 13 Center-M.Cox fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAL 1(4:24 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:21 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is Blocked (V.Taylor) Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. T.Thomas recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:21 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 29 for 4 yards (B.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(3:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 29 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 24(3:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 30 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 30(2:45 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles right guard to CLE 35 for 5 yards (C.Board). PENALTY on BAL-D.Harris Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CLE 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:13 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 39 for -1 yards (Y.Ngakoue L.Fort). CLE-J.Wills was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 39(1:41 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 44 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 44(1:11 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left guard pushed ob at CLE 46 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - CLE 46(0:32 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to BAL 42 for 12 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 5(0:11 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins. Cleveland challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins. PENALTY on BAL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at BAL 42 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLE 37(0:06 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle ran ob at BAL 27 for 10 yards (D.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins (J.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 27(14:58 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to BAL 25 for 2 yards (P.Queen; L.Fort).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 25(14:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 21 for 4 yards (C.Board).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 4 - CLE 21(13:42 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. BAL-M.Peters was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+2 YD
|(13:36 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to D.Peoples-Jones is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Pass Deflected off 27-K. Hunt
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(13:36 - 4th) T.McSorley left guard to BAL 29 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki). 8-L. Jackson leaves game with cramps
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(13:00 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to M.Brown (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAL 29(12:56 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAL 29(12:52 - 4th) S.Koch punts 41 yards to CLE 30 Center-M.Cox out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(12:46 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 30(12:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 42 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 42(12:02 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 47 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 47(11:27 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to BAL 46 for 7 yards (C.Clark; D.Wolfe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(10:44 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 43 for 3 yards (C.Clark; P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 43(9:57 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at BAL 35 for 8 yards (D.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(9:24 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 29 for 6 yards (J.Madubuike; C.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 29(8:40 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at BAL 19 for 10 yards (D.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(8:09 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to BAL 6 for 13 yards (D.Elliott; B.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLE 6(7:27 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 5 for 1 yard (J.Madubuike; P.McPhee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(6:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 5(6:41 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:33 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CLE Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 21 for 21 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 21(6:29 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 21(6:22 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 21 for no gain (S.Richardson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 21(5:39 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short left to W.Snead to BAL 34 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(5:00 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 39 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell; S.Richardson). FUMBLES (T.Mitchell) recovered by BAL-B.Bozeman at BAL 43.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 43(4:14 - 4th) J.Dobbins up the middle to CLE 49 for 8 yards (M.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(3:34 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to CLE 43 for 6 yards (L.Ogunjobi; J.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 43(2:55 - 4th) G.Edwards left guard to CLE 41 for 2 yards (B.Goodson; S.Takitaki).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 41(2:12 - 4th) T.McSorley up the middle to CLE 44 for -3 yards (M.Garrett). BAL-T.McSorley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+44 YD
|
4 & 5 - BAL 44(2:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Brown for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dobbins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:51 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at BAL 45 for 30 yards (D.Harris). BAL-D.Harris was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(1:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at BAL 38 for 7 yards (A.Levine).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 38(1:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to BAL 22 for 16 yards (P.Queen).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(1:10 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:04 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 39 for 14 yards (M.Stewart Jr.; K.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(0:44 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to CLE 47 for 14 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(0:38 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to CLE 41 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 41(0:22 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to CLE 37 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(0:08 - 4th) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BAL 37(0:07 - 4th) J.Tucker 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(0:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 27 for 2 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-R.Higgins at CLE 27. R.Higgins to CLE 21 for -6 yards. Lateral to B.Mayfield to CLE 15 for -6 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-J.Landry at CLE 12. J.Landry to CLE 19 for 7 yards. Lateral to R.Higgins to CLE 19 for no gain (P.Queen). FUMBLES (P.Queen) recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at CLE 18. K.Hunt to CLE 16 for -2 yards. Lateral to R.Higgins to CLE 0 for -16 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-J.Landry at CLE 0. J.Landry pushed ob in End Zone SAFETY (M.Humphrey).
