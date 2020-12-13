|
Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay's bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.
The Bucs (8-5) lost three of four games to division title contenders leading into last week's bye, including a pair of 27-24 losses at home to the Rams and reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. They entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings (6-7) nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.
Tampa Bay sacked Kirk Cousins six times, the last producing a fumble that ended any chance of a rally in the closing minutes. Cousins finished 24 of 37 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, but Minnesota chances were undermined by another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point and three field goals.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat in the stands, wearing a face covering. The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.
Slow starts hindered the Bucs in those losses to the Rams and Chiefs. This time, Brady shrugged off a scoreless opening quarter with help from Bailey and a trio of costly of penalties on the Vikings' defense. Minnesota was flagged for pass interference in the end zone twice to set up Jones' touchdown run and Succop's 18-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
Brady launched two of Tampa Bay's three first-half scoring drives after Bailey missed field goals of 49 and 54 yards.
Miller's long TD catch wiped out the 6-0 lead the Vikings took on Cook's 14th touchdown rushing. Jones' TD finished a drive aided by a penalty on Minnesota safety Harrison Smith for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a tackle, and a flag thrown against cornerback Jeff Gladney for interfering with receiver Mike Evans in the end zone.
Gronkowski's TD in the third quarter increased Tampa Bay's lead to 23-6. Cousins trimmed Minnesota's deficit to 23-14 with a 14-yard scoring pass to Irv Smith Jr. and a 2-point conversion throw to Justin Jefferson. That was as close as the Vikings could get.
Brady was 15 of 23 without an interception. He improved to 15-4 in 19 regular-season starts following a bye.
INJURIES
Vikings: Tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games that began in 2014. ... Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) missed his second straight game, replaced by Todd Davis. ... Tackle Brian O'Neill (eye) left in the third quarter. ... Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder) left in the second half and didn't return.
Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean (groin) was inactive. The Buccaneers didn't announce any injuries during the game.
UP NEXT
Vikings: return home to host Chicago next Sunday.
Buccaneers: travel to Atlanta for the first of two meetings with the NFC South-rival Falcons over final three weeks of the season.
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, 41 RuYds
|
19
FPTS
|
T. Brady
12 QB
196 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
|
19
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|39:03
|20:21
|1st Downs
|27
|17
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|335
|303
|Total Plays
|76
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|107
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|173
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-71
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|15
|4
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|173
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|24/37
|225
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Cook
|22
|102
|1
|14
|16
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|5
|41
|0
|13
|19
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|11
|0
|4
|2
|
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
2
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 84 TE
12
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|4
|63
|1
|25
|12
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|5
|5
|40
|0
|15
|4
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|4
|3
|39
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|8
|4
|39
|0
|17
|5
|
C. Ham 30 FB
2
FPTS
|C. Ham
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|2
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Cook 33 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Cook
|4
|2
|8
|0
|5
|16
|
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Sharpe 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Sharpe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. O'Neill 75 OT
|B. O'Neill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
0
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/3
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|2
|38.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
19
FPTS
|T. Brady
|15/23
|196
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
14
FPTS
|R. Jones
|18
|80
|1
|16
|14
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
3
FPTS
|L. McCoy
|4
|32
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Brady 12 QB
19
FPTS
|T. Brady
|3
|-2
|0
|0
|19
|
K. Vaughn 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Evans
|5
|3
|56
|0
|29
|5
|
A. Brown 81 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Brown
|5
|5
|49
|0
|16
|4
|
S. Miller 10 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|48
|1
|48
|10
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|3
|2
|25
|0
|16
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Brate
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
R. Jones 27 RB
14
FPTS
|R. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|14
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
3
FPTS
|L. McCoy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
A. Auclair 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Auclair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barner 44 RB
|K. Barner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
8
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|48
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|50.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 30 for 5 yards (W.Gholston; N.Suh).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(14:27 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles left end to MIN 43 for 13 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at MIN 43.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(14:02 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle to TB 45 for 7 yards (C.Davis; D.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 45(13:26 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles left end to TB 43 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 43(12:42 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to TB 38 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(12:07 - 1st) M.Boone left end to TB 35 for 3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 35(11:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at TB 32 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIN 32(10:55 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at TB 40 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIN 40(10:13 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 28 yards to TB 12 Center-A.DePaola downed by MIN-B.Lynch.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(10:02 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to TB 17 for 5 yards (T.Dye).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 17(9:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 26 for 9 yards (T.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(8:55 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 28 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 28(8:22 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to TB 33 for 5 yards (T.Davis; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 33(7:46 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 33(7:41 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 61 yards to MIN 6 Center-Z.Triner. C.Beebe to MIN 16 for 10 yards (K.Barner).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 16(7:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 31 for 15 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 31(6:58 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left tackle to MIN 39 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 39(6:21 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; W.Gholston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(5:39 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to MIN 46 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 46(4:58 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen ran ob at TB 39 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:30 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 38 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 38(3:53 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(3:09 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to C.Beebe. PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 31(3:04 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(2:22 - 1st) A.Abdullah left tackle to TB 24 for 4 yards (N.Suh; A.Nelson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 24(1:40 - 1st) D.Cook right end to TB 15 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(0:55 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 11 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 11(0:14 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Abdullah to TB 5 for 6 yards (A.Winfield; S.Murphy-Bunting) [N.Suh].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TB 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to TB 1 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; S.McLendon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 1(14:22 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:17 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(14:17 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(13:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 28(13:40 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Godwin.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 28(13:35 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to MIN 29 Center-Z.Triner. C.Beebe to MIN 34 for 5 yards (A.Winfield).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to TB 49 for 17 yards (A.Winfield).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:47 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle to TB 37 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(12:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at TB 33 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 33(11:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to TB 28 for 5 yards (C.Davis; A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis Horse Collar Tackle 14 yards enforced at TB 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 14(11:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 14(11:03 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to TB 11 for 3 yards (L.David; N.Suh).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MIN 11(10:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at TB 17 for -6 yards (N.Suh).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - MIN 17(9:34 - 2nd) D.Bailey 36 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(9:30 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to TB 46 for 20 yards (H.Smith). Penalty on MIN-J.Gladney Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(9:14 - 2nd) R.Jones left tackle to TB 47 for 1 yard (J.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 47(8:31 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 48 for 5 yards (S.Stephen).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 48(7:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to S.Miller for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(7:41 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to MIN 40 for 15 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(7:00 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to TB 46 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(6:17 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to TB 31 for 15 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 31(5:37 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to TB 31 for no gain (N.Suh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 31(4:54 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIN 31(4:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIN 36(4:48 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (C.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - MIN 36(4:42 - 2nd) D.Bailey 54 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(4:37 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left guard to TB 47 for 3 yards (T.Davis; J.Lynch).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 47(4:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to MIN 37 for 16 yards (J.Gladney; H.Smith) [E.Wilson].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(3:31 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 34 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 34(2:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to MIN 28 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 28(2:11 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 25 for 3 yards (H.Mata'afa; J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to MIN 21 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TB 21(1:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.McCoy to MIN 18 for 3 yards (E.Wilson). PENALTY on MIN-H.Smith Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 9 yards enforced at MIN 18.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - TB 9(1:02 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 7 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TB 1(0:54 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by J.Gladney at MIN 1. J.Gladney to MIN 1 for no gain (M.Evans). PENALTY on MIN-J.Gladney Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at MIN 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(0:48 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe [W.Gholston].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:39 - 2nd) A.Abdullah up the middle to MIN 28 for 3 yards (L.David; J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(0:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIN 28(0:31 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 48 yards to TB 24 Center-A.DePaola. K.Barner to TB 28 for 4 yards (H.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 28(0:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 37 for 9 yards (J.Gladney).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 37(0:15 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to MIN 47 for 16 yards (T.Davis; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(0:02 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TB 0(0:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gronkowski (H.Smith). PENALTY on MIN-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 46 yards enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(0:00 - 2nd) R.Succop 18 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to TB 26 for 1 yard (T.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(14:28 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 33 for 7 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 33(13:49 - 3rd) L.McCoy up the middle to TB 43 for 10 yards (H.Smith; A.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(13:08 - 3rd) L.McCoy left end to TB 48 for 5 yards (E.Wilson; J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 48(12:27 - 3rd) L.McCoy up the middle to MIN 49 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo; E.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 49(11:49 - 3rd) L.McCoy right end ran ob at MIN 35 for 14 yards (A.Harris).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(11:22 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to MIN 6 for 29 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - TB 6(10:53 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 2 for 4 yards (T.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 2(10:14 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:09 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:09 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(10:05 - 3rd) A.Abdullah left tackle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 29(9:26 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to MIN 43 for 14 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 43(8:43 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham to TB 49 for 8 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIN 49(8:06 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to TB 49 for no gain (L.David; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 49(7:26 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham pushed ob at TB 40 for 9 yards (D.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(6:53 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass short left to C.Ham to TB 35 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 35(6:12 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to TB 31 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 31(5:26 - 3rd) C.Ham up the middle to TB 31 for no gain (N.Suh).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 31(4:43 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to TB 30 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:04 - 3rd) K.Cousins scrambles up the middle to TB 26 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 26(3:18 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIN 26(3:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIN 31(3:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to TB 26 for 5 yards (M.Edwards; D.White) [N.Suh].
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - MIN 26(2:33 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to TB 19 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 19(1:58 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at TB 18 for 1 yard (L.David). MIN-B.O'Neill was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on TB-J.Pierre-Paul Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 19 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIN 14(1:43 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:36 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to J.Jefferson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-A.Marpet False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TB 20(1:36 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans [A.Watts].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - TB 20(1:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to TB 31 for 11 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 31(0:57 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller (E.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 31(0:53 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 47 yards to MIN 22 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(0:45 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to I.Smith to MIN 47 for 25 yards (A.Winfield). MIN-R.Hill was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(15:00 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to TB 49 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 49(14:29 - 4th) K.Cousins scrambles up the middle to TB 39 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(13:46 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to TB 30 for 9 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 30(13:04 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to TB 28 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(12:25 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to TB 21 for 7 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 21(11:50 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to TB 20 for 1 yard (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 20(11:10 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle to TB 8 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MIN 8(10:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [A.Nelson].
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MIN 8(10:28 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at TB 16 for -8 yards (A.Winfield). FUMBLES (A.Winfield) [A.Winfield] and recovers at TB 20.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - MIN 20(9:47 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at TB 28 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Good
|
4 & 28 - MIN 28(9:04 - 4th) D.Bailey 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(9:00 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to TB 38 for 2 yards (A.Watts; T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TB 38(8:27 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to A.Auclair.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TB 38(8:22 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at TB 48 for 10 yards (C.Jones) [J.Gladney].
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(7:58 - 4th) R.Jones right end pushed ob at MIN 36 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(7:21 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 33 for 3 yards (S.Stephen; D.Wonnum).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 33(6:43 - 4th) K.Vaughn up the middle to MIN 36 for -3 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 36(6:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to MIN 30 for 6 yards (H.Smith; J.Gladney).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TB 30(5:20 - 4th) R.Succop 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:16 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(5:12 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson [S.Barrett]. Penalty on MIN-G.Bradbury Offensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 25(5:06 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Abdullah to MIN 29 for 4 yards (D.White).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 6 - MIN 29(4:28 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 41 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(4:06 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 46 for 5 yards (M.Edwards; L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIN 46(3:43 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to C.Beebe.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIN 46(3:40 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe (L.David) [R.Nunez-Roches].
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - MIN 46(3:36 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to TB 45 for 9 yards (D.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(3:09 - 4th) D.Cook left end pushed ob at TB 38 for 7 yards (D.White).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - MIN 38(3:03 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at TB 48 for -10 yards (P.O'Connor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIN 48(2:20 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to T.Sharpe.
|Sack
|
4 & 13 - MIN 48(2:14 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 44 for -8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul). FUMBLES (J.Pierre-Paul) [J.Pierre-Paul] RECOVERED by TB-J.Pierre-Paul at MIN 44. J.Pierre-Paul to MIN 44 for no gain (B.O'Neill).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(2:05 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to MIN 37 for 7 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 37(1:59 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to MIN 23 for 14 yards (H.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(1:53 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to MIN 24 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TB 24(1:12 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to MIN 24 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 24(0:36 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to MIN 25 for -1 yards.
