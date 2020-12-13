|
Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.
Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.
The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre'Mont Jones on Carolina's final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 283 yards in the loss for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.
Mike Davis' second touchdown run of the game with with 3:26 left cut Denver's lead to 32-25 and the Panthers lined up for an apparent onside kick.
But instead, Joey Slye squib-kicked the ball down the field and Carolina pinned Denver at the 7. They forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:48 left in the game - plenty of time to pull out a victory.
But the Broncos held when Curtis Samuel was tackled well short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-8 pass play underneath the coverage.
Hamler, the team's second-round draft pick, twice beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for touchdowns.
The Broncos took advantage of a big special teams play and some costly Carolina penalties to take a 13-7 lead at halftime.
Spencer, activated from reserve/COVID-19 list this week, gave the Broncos an early 6-0 lead when he received a punt, sidestepped one tackler and raced 83 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers took a 7-6 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Davis, but two defensive penalties on the ensuing drive proved costly. Brian Burns was flagged for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion and linebacker Jermaine Carter penalized for taunting after a run stop near the goal line setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Vannett for the 13-7 lead.
CHINN DOES IT AGAIN
Panthers rookie linebacker Jeremy Chinn, who had two fumble returns for touchdowns in Carolina's 28-27 loss to the Vikings, came up with another big play, sacking Lock and stripping him him of the ball. Efe Obada snatched the loose ball and returned it to the Denver 3, setting up a TD run by Davis.
INJURIES
Broncos: Reserve cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee and did not return. Dawson was rushing the quarterback when he tried to stop and make a cut, only to have his leg buckle. ... TE Noah Fant left in the second quarter with an illness and did not return.
Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his 10th game this season with an injury.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host the Bills on Saturday.
Panthers: Travel to face the Packers on Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
D. Lock
3 QB
280 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
33
FPTS
M. Davis
28 RB
51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 42 ReYds, 5 RECs
21
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|29:04
|30:28
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|365
|370
|Total Plays
|58
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|125
|Rush Attempts
|30
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-18
|7-48
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|88
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-83
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-5
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|269
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
33
FPTS
|D. Lock
|21/27
|280
|4
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|13
|68
|0
|15
|8
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|11
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Lock 3 QB
33
FPTS
|D. Lock
|6
|4
|0
|6
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
20
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|3
|2
|86
|2
|49
|20
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|5
|4
|53
|0
|29
|5
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|4
|2
|42
|0
|31
|4
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|5
|3
|36
|1
|32
|9
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|3
|23
|0
|20
|8
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
8
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|4
|4
|20
|1
|8
|8
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
|J. Jeudy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Holder 33 SAF
|A. Holder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 OLB
|M. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawson 20 CB
|D. Dawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
2
FPTS
|B. McManus
|0/0
|0
|2/4
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|4
|44.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|83.0
|83
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|30/40
|283
|0
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
21
FPTS
|M. Davis
|11
|51
|2
|10
|21
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|3
|31
|1
|14
|20
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|22
|0
|12
|8
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|2
|13
|0
|11
|9
|
R. Smith 35 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Smith
|2
|10
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|12
|8
|84
|0
|23
|9
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|9
|7
|68
|0
|19
|8
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
5
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|3
|3
|52
|0
|32
|5
|
M. Davis 28 RB
21
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|5
|42
|0
|20
|21
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|4
|3
|20
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Smith 35 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanford 50 LB
|J. Stanford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
9
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|43.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
5
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon left end to DEN 34 for 9 yards (J.Chinn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(14:25 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 37 for 3 yards (B.Roy; J.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:47 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay pushed ob at DEN 40 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 40(13:14 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 43 for 3 yards (D.Jackson; Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 43(12:37 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 43(12:33 - 1st) S.Martin punts 41 yards to CAR 16 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds. PENALTY on DEN-A.Holder Ineligible Downfield Kick 5 yards enforced at CAR 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 21(12:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 21 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 21(11:56 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 22 for 1 yard (D.Dawson; D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAR 22(11:18 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith to CAR 27 for 5 yards (D.Dawson; J.Jewell).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAR 27(10:39 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 56 yards to DEN 17 Center-J.Jansen. D.Spencer for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:18 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to CAR -2. T.Cannon to CAR 14 for 16 yards (D.Tuszka; A.Holder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 14(10:15 - 1st) R.Smith right tackle to CAR 18 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 18(9:34 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 31 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(8:59 - 1st) R.Anderson left end ran ob at CAR 42 for 11 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:20 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 46 for 4 yards (A.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 46(7:39 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to DEN 40 for 14 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-D.Dawson was injured during the play. He is Out.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:14 - 1st) T.Cannon left end to DEN 42 for -2 yards (J.Attaochu).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - CAR 42(6:30 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at 50 for -8 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CAR 50(5:47 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas pushed ob at DEN 42 for 8 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAR 42(5:14 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 33 yards to DEN 9 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 9(5:07 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 11 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 11(4:27 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett pushed ob at DEN 19 for 8 yards (T.Boston) [Y.Gross-Matos].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(3:56 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay to DEN 23 for 4 yards (J.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 23(3:14 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to DEN 28 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DEN 28(2:34 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 28 for no gain (T.Boston; S.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DEN 28(1:54 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to CAR 32 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 32(1:48 - 1st) R.Anderson right end to CAR 34 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 34(1:13 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 40 for 6 yards (M.Agim).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 40(0:29 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to B.Zylstra to CAR 43 for 3 yards (D.Bausby).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 43(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 35 for -8 yards (D.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - CAR 35(14:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 38 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; M.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - CAR 38(13:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater scrambles right guard to CAR 48 for 10 yards (J.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CAR 48(12:59 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 42 yards to DEN 10 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(12:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 10(12:49 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end to DEN 14 for 4 yards (E.Obada; A.Larkin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - DEN 47(12:08 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to T.Patrick. PENALTY on CAR-T.Pride Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DEN 14 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(12:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 32 for 13 yards (J.Burris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(11:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Vannett to DEN 39 for 7 yards (B.Burns).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 39(10:45 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 45 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(10:05 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to CAR 49 for 6 yards (T.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 49(9:24 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to CAR 44 for 5 yards (T.Boston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(8:41 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to CAR 42 for 2 yards (J.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 42(7:55 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at CAR 33 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 33(7:16 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to CAR 32 for 1 yard (T.Boston).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - DEN 32(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at CAR 41 for -9 yards (J.Chinn). FUMBLES (J.Chinn) [J.Chinn] RECOVERED by CAR-E.Obada at CAR 43. E.Obada to DEN 3 for 54 yards (J.Jeudy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CAR 3(6:22 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (M.Ojemudia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 3(6:18 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to DEN 28 for 3 yards (J.Burris B.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 28(5:38 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 32 for 4 yards (A.Larkin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 32(4:58 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to DEN 36 for 4 yards (J.Burris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(4:17 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to DEN 38 for 2 yards (J.Chinn) [Y.Gross-Matos].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 38(3:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DEN 43(3:31 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy [B.Burns]. PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(3:28 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep left to J.Jeudy to CAR 16 for 31 yards (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(2:40 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to CAR 12 for 4 yards (B.Roy; T.Pride).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 12(2:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Fumagalli.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 12(1:55 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to CAR 3 for 9 yards (T.Boston).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - DEN 3(1:48 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to CAR 4 for -1 yards (B.Roy; Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 4(1:45 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to CAR 4 for no gain (J.Carter). PENALTY on CAR-J.Carter Taunting 2 yards enforced at CAR 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DEN 2(1:38 - 2nd) A.Schlottmann reported in as eligible. D.Lock pass short left to N.Vannett for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:33 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to B.Zylstra [B.Chubb].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(1:27 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 33 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 33(1:09 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to DEN 49 for 18 yards (A.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - CAR(0:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to B.Zylstra. Penalty on CAR-R.Okung Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 49 - No Play. Penalty on DEN-B.Chubb Defensive Offside offsetting.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(0:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 35 for -16 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 26 - CAR 35(0:10 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to I.Thomas.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - CAR 35(0:05 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 44 for 9 yards (J.Jewell; B.Chubb).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 29 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 29(14:26 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 34 for 5 yards (J.Jewell). PENALTY on CAR-J.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 30.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CAR 20(14:03 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at CAR 20 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CAR 20(13:23 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAR 20(13:18 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 43 yards to DEN 37 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:11 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 48 for 11 yards (J.Burris).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(12:38 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to CAR 37 for 15 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(11:54 - 3rd) P.Lindsay up the middle to CAR 37 for no gain (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 37(11:10 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep right to K.Hamler for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:04 - 3rd) B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:04 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 28 for 3 yards (B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 28(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Davis.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 28(10:17 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 38 for 10 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(9:46 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (D.Bausby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 38(9:41 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 45 for 7 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 45(8:57 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to DEN 34 for 21 yards (K.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(8:20 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end pushed ob at DEN 22 for 12 yards (K.Jackson). Play was an end around to Samuel
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(7:45 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to DEN 17 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 17(7:07 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 17(7:02 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CAR 17(6:57 - 3rd) J.Slye 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:53 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 27 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(6:17 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick (D.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - DEN 27(6:10 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli pushed ob at DEN 41 for 14 yards (A.Larkin) [B.Burns].
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:33 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep left to T.Patrick to CAR 27 for 32 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 27(4:45 - 3rd) D.Lock FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 28 touched at CAR 28 and recovers at CAR 31. D.Lock to CAR 31 for no gain (A.Larkin; T.Boston).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 14 - DEN 31(4:03 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Fumagalli for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Lock pass short left to T.Fumagalli to CAR 2 for 29 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DEN 2(3:41 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 3rd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin. PENALTY on CAR-N.Jamerson Defensive Offside 1 yard enforced at CAR 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(3:35 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Lock pass to N.Vannett is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on DEN-A.Schlottmann Illegal Formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:35 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to P.Cooper to CAR 37 for 12 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(2:54 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Davis to CAR 37 for no gain (A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 37(2:11 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith to CAR 46 for 9 yards (J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 46(1:48 - 3rd) R.Smith up the middle to DEN 48 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(1:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel to DEN 29 for 19 yards (W.Parks).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(0:29 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel to DEN 12 for 17 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 12(15:00 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to DEN 11 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 11(14:17 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to DEN 7 for 4 yards (S.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 7(13:35 - 4th) T.Bridgewater up the middle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(13:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to K.Hamler.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(13:25 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 36 for 11 yards (B.Burns; J.Burris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(12:41 - 4th) M.Gordon left end to DEN 41 for 5 yards (J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 41(11:54 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 45 for 4 yards (D.Brown; B.Burns).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 45(11:08 - 4th) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 44 for -1 yards (D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DEN 44(10:24 - 4th) S.Martin punts 38 yards to CAR 18 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. P.Cooper to CAR 18 for no gain (P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(10:15 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 20 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 20(9:33 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to CAR 34 for 14 yards (A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(8:54 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 42 for 8 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 42(8:20 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at DEN 35 for 23 yards (D.Bausby).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(7:50 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to C.Samuel to DEN 19 for 16 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 19(7:14 - 4th) C.Samuel right end pushed ob at DEN 9 for 10 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - CAR 9(6:43 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to A.Armah ran ob at DEN 9 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 9(6:14 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to DEN 7 for 2 yards (M.Reed; A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CAR 7(5:27 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAR 12(5:26 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to DEN 8 for 4 yards (W.Parks). Penalty on CAR-R.Okung Offensive Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CAR 8(5:15 - 4th) J.Slye 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(5:12 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles right end to DEN 31 for 6 yards (B.Burns).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 31(4:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to CAR 49 for 20 yards (J.Burris).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(4:02 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep left to K.Hamler for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:54 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 45 for 20 yards (D.Bausby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(3:48 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (D.Bausby). PENALTY on DEN-D.Bausby Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at CAR 45 - No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(3:43 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to P.Cooper pushed ob at DEN 10 for 32 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 10(3:34 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (D.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 10(3:30 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to DEN 2. D.Spencer to DEN 7 for 5 yards (J.Stanford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 7(3:24 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Burris).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 8(3:19 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 4 for -4 yards (J.Chinn Y.Gross-Matos).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - DEN 4(3:15 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 5 for 1 yard (J.Chinn; T.Pride) [D.Brown].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DEN 5(3:00 - 4th) S.Martin punts 58 yards to CAR 37 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. P.Cooper to 50 for 13 yards (J.Attaochu). PENALTY on CAR-N.Jamerson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 37.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(2:48 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 21 for -6 yards (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - CAR 21(2:21 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to P.Cooper to CAR 29 for 8 yards (D.Bausby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAR 29(2:01 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left [J.Jewell].
|+1 YD
|
4 & 8 - CAR 29(1:56 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 30 for 1 yard (D.Bausby).
