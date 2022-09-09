|
|
|BUF
|LAR
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January.
They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
''We're going to make the plane do backflips on the way home tonight,'' Von Miller said. ''We're going to celebrate this win, because you have to, but then we're going to go back to the lab.''
Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Miller had two of Buffalo's seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams' crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champions began the NFL's 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same arena where the Rams won it all nearly seven months ago.
Allen went 26 for 31 despite two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards, scrambling for a 4-yard TD when he stretched the ball over the line with 13:27 to play.
The star quarterback took his share of hits, but he also dished them out and showed off a mean stiff-arm while Buffalo's offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey largely dominated the champs. The Bills went 9 for 10 on third downs and racked up 413 total yards, eventually pulling away after three first-half turnovers kept it close early.
''There's a lot to learn, but that second half, that's who we want to be, going out there and executing that way,'' Allen said. ''We were 90% on third down. That's a recipe for success.''
Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with one TD and three interceptions on a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay's six seasons in charge.
''Very humbling night, but one where you look yourself in the mirror and say you have to be better,'' McVay said. ''We weren't ready to go. That's on me. ... There were a lot of decisions I made that didn't put us in the best position to succeed. It was a very humbling night.''
The Bills' seven sacks were the most allowed in McVay's tenure with the Rams, who lost two starters from last year's offensive line and attempted to replace them internally. Miller came through, but he was just one contributor on a night when Buffalo didn't even need to blitz once to keep Stafford in check.
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, but the Rams' night went quickly downhill. Los Angeles could not keep up with Allen's creative playmaking or the Bills' pass rush, and its only major offseason addition on offense - receiver Allen Robinson - had one catch on two targets.
Los Angeles trailed 17-10 after three quarters, but Buffalo ran away with two lengthy TD drives early in the fourth. The Rams even got shut out in the second half, ending a streak of 89 consecutive halves with a point since November 2019.
''We could play a whole lot better than that, no doubt,'' Stafford said. ''The one thing that gives me a good feeling is knowing the guys in that locker room and knowing we're going to band together.''
Miller made an immediate impact in his debut for the Bills, who signed him away from the Rams after he won a ring in his half-season in LA. But he was just one part of a defense that yielded only 177 yards before Los Angeles' final, meaningless drive.
Aaron Donald made his 99th career sack in the first half, but the seven-time All-Pro had just two tackles as the Rams became only the second defending champions in the last 10 years to lose the following season opener. They also lost by the second-biggest margin in league history for a Super Bowl winner beginning its next season; Baltimore lost by 22 to Denver in 2013.
After falling behind 10-0 despite two Bills turnovers, Los Angeles finally scored on its fourth drive when Kupp made an exceptional toe-tapping TD catch three minutes before halftime. After Allen threw his second interception, Matt Gay hit a 57-yard field goal to pull the Rams even at the halftime gun.
And Los Angeles never scored again.
PUNCTUATION
Diggs capped the domination with a 53-yard TD catch with 9:25 to play, talking trash to Rams All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey afterward.
''You've got the two top guys in the NFL competing against each other,'' Davis said of Diggs and Ramsey. ''Both going to be talking back and forth, and we're going to see who comes out on top, you know. And 14 came out on top today, and that's what I expect from him.''
50K
With a long third-down pass to Kupp on his opening drive, Stafford became the 12th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 50,000 career yards. He tied Drew Brees as the fastest to the mark, doing it in 183 games.
TO THE RAFTERS
Along with the banner to celebrate last February's title, the Rams also hung a banner in the south rafters at SoFi Stadium honoring the 1999-2000 Super Bowl champions from the St. Louis era. The brief pregame ceremony included owner Stan Kroenke, retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth - and free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who held aloft the Lombardi Trophy.
INJURIES
Bills DL Ed Oliver injured his ankle in the first half and tried to play through it, but couldn't do much. ... Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams injured his ankle in the opening minutes. ... The Rams played without WR Van Jefferson, who had knee surgery early in training camp after starting 21 games last season.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host Tennessee on Monday, Sept. 19.
Rams: Host Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 18.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:14
|28:46
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-10
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|413
|243
|Total Plays
|58
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|52
|Rush Attempts
|25
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|292
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|26-31
|29-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|50
|72
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|3-29
|2-5
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|292
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
36
FPTS
|J. Allen
|26/31
|297
|3
|2
|36
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
36
FPTS
|J. Allen
|10
|56
|1
|13
|36
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|48
|0
|13
|7
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|6
|15
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
26
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|8
|122
|1
|53
|26
|
G. Davis 13 WR
18
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|4
|88
|1
|47
|18
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|4
|3
|28
|0
|11
|5
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|6
|6
|21
|0
|8
|7
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
9
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|2
|19
|1
|12
|9
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
7
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|29/41
|240
|1
|3
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|13
|47
|0
|18
|11
|
B. Powell 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|
C. Akers 3 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
31
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|15
|13
|128
|1
|28
|31
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|11
|5
|39
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|5
|5
|26
|0
|10
|11
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|6
|4
|25
|0
|12
|6
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
B. Powell 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 SAF
|J. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|57
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|45.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Powell
|4
|16.8
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 31 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 31(14:29 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 38 for 7 yards (E.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(13:54 - 1st) D.Singletary right end to BUF 45 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 45(13:15 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to LAR 49 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(12:33 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (As.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 47(11:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to LAR 35 for 12 yards (L.Floyd).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(11:20 - 1st) Z.Moss right end to LAR 34 for 1 yard (T.Lewis - G.Gaines).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 34(10:42 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to LAR 26 for 8 yards (B.Wagner).
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 26(10:03 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to LAR 0. B.Powell to LAR 17 for 17 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(9:52 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 22 for 5 yards (G.Rousseau).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LAR 22(9:28 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-D.Edwards - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 17(9:04 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 19 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 19(8:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 42 for 23 yards (J.Poyer).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(7:45 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 43 for 1 yard (T.Settle).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 43(7:23 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to BUF 47 for 10 yards (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 47(6:48 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek pushed ob at BUF 43 for 4 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 43(6:21 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 49 for -8 yards (V.Miller).
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - LAR 49(5:53 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to BUF 45 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAR 45(5:14 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 36 yards to BUF 9 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by J.Crowder.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 9(5:06 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 16 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BUF 16(4:26 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 15 for -1 yards (A.Donald).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 15(3:46 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 25 for 10 yards (N.Scott).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to J.Crowder to BUF 36 for 11 yards (T.Rapp; N.Scott).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(2:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 48 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(1:53 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to LAR 47 for 5 yards (J.Hollins). PENALTY on LAR-J.Hollins - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(1:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to LAR 29 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 29(0:45 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right intended for I.McKenzie INTERCEPTED by T.Lewis at LAR 24. T.Lewis to LAR 24 for no gain (I.McKenzie).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 24(0:39 - 1st) D.Henderson left guard to LAR 24 for no gain (G.Rousseau).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 24(0:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 30 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 30(15:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 31 for 1 yard (M.Hyde - C.Benford) [E.Oliver].
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAR 31(14:20 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 58 yards to BUF 11 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Crowder to BUF 32 for 21 yards (J.Hummel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(14:08 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss pushed ob at BUF 34 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - BUF 34(13:36 - 2nd) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 37 for 3 yards (E.Jones; N.Scott). FUMBLES (E.Jones) - RECOVERED by LAR-L.Floyd at BUF 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36(13:24 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to BUF 36 for no gain (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 36(12:57 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right intended for T.Higbee INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson [A.Epenesa] at BUF 30. D.Jackson to BUF 32 for 2 yards (T.Higbee).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(12:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 37 for 5 yards (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 37(12:26 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 40 for 3 yards (As.Robinson).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 40(11:44 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to 50 for 10 yards (D.Long).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 50(11:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to LAR 29 for 21 yards (T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(10:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to LAR 25 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 25(9:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to LAR 23 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BUF 23(8:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BUF 23(8:51 - 2nd) T.Bass 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 51 yards from BUF 35 to LAR 14 - out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(8:48 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 44 for 4 yards (V.Miller - D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 44(8:09 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Atwell (T.Johnson).
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 44(8:04 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to BUF 44 for 12 yards (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(7:20 - 2nd) B.Powell left tackle to BUF 41 for 3 yards (C.Basham). PENALTY on BUF-J.Phillips - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(6:49 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at BUF 30 for 6 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 30(6:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at BUF 40 for -10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - LAR 40(5:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to BUF 28 for 12 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 28(4:54 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to BUF 25 for 3 yards (M.Milano - E.Oliver). BUF-E.Oliver was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:14 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end to BUF 7 for 18 yards (D.Jackson - T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 7(3:42 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to BUF 4 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 4(3:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:00 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 27 for 2 yards (A.Donald - B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUF 27(2:22 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 23 for -4 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - BUF 23(2:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 23 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 28(2:16 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 38 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 38(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle intended for J.Crowder INTERCEPTED by T.Hill at 50. T.Hill to BUF 45 for 5 yards (J.Crowder).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 45(1:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 45(1:48 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp [G.Rousseau].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LAR 45(1:45 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp. PENALTY on BUF-T.Johnson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(1:40 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to BUF 31 for 9 yards (M.Milano; D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAR 31(1:20 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to BUF 31 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 31(0:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles right end ran ob at BUF 29 for 2 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 29(0:34 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at BUF 38 for -9 yards (sack split by J.Phillips and A.Epenesa).
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - LAR 38(0:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to BUF 39 for -1 yards (V.Miller).
|Field Goal
3 & 20 - LAR 39(0:04 - 2nd) M.Gay 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 66 yards from BUF 35 to LAR -1. B.Powell to LAR 11 for 12 yards (T.Jones; S.Neal).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(14:55 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 13 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 13(14:29 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Henderson to LAR 17 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAR 17(13:46 - 3rd) M.Stafford to LAR 11 for -6 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at LAR 11. M.Stafford sacked at LAR 10 for -7 yards (G.Rousseau).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 10(13:08 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to BUF 42 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by J.Crowder.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(13:02 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to LAR 46 for 12 yards (T.Hill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(12:22 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to LAR 45 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 45(11:35 - 3rd) J.Allen left tackle to LAR 38 for 7 yards (J.Hollins).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BUF 38(10:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-R.Saffold - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 38 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 43(10:34 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle pushed ob at LAR 35 for 8 yards (N.Scott).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(10:07 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to LAR 22 for 13 yards (L.Floyd - T.Hill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(9:24 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to LAR 15 for 7 yards (T.Lewis).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 15(8:45 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to LAR 7 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 7(8:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:59 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 25 for 0 yards (C.Basham).
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:28 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 48 for 23 yards (T.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(7:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Henderson to BUF 42 for 10 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(6:18 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to BUF 41 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 41(5:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at 50 for -9 yards (V.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - LAR 50(5:25 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to B.Skowronek.
|Punt
4 & 18 - LAR 50(5:18 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 39 yards to BUF 11 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by J.Crowder.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 11(5:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 11 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - BUF 6(5:11 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end to BUF 14 for 8 yards (E.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 14(4:29 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to BUF 22 for 8 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 22(3:48 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to BUF 22 for no gain (E.Jones - G.Gaines).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 22(3:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 33 for 11 yards (T.Hill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(2:25 - 3rd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 34 for 1 yard (As.Robinson - E.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 34(1:45 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to Z.Moss to BUF 38 for 4 yards (E.Jones). BUF-R.Gilliam was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 38(1:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Crowder to BUF 44 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(0:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (N.Scott). BUF-R.Saffold was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(0:33 - 3rd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 47 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey - T.Rapp).
|+47 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 47(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to LAR 6 for 47 yards (D.Long).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 6(14:14 - 4th) J.Allen right tackle to LAR 4 for 2 yards (N.Scott; As.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 4(13:38 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 4(13:34 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to LAR 5. B.Powell to LAR 22 for 17 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(13:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Powell to LAR 32 for 10 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 32(12:53 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 32 for no gain (M.Hyde; T.Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 32(12:25 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 39 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds) [J.Phillips].
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 39(11:38 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 43 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 43(11:10 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer [A.Epenesa] at BUF 35. J.Poyer to BUF 41 for 6 yards (C.Kupp).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(11:01 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 42 for 1 yard (E.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 42(10:19 - 4th) J.Allen right guard to BUF 47 for 5 yards (J.Fuller).
|+53 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 47(9:33 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to LAR 3. B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 24 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 24(9:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 24(9:17 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR-B.Skowronek - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 24 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 19(9:17 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 24 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 24(8:50 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 33 for 9 yards (M.Milano; T.Edmunds) [D.Jones].
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 33(8:23 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 34 for 1 yard (D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(7:51 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 40 for 6 yards (M.Hyde; T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 40(7:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 45 for 5 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 45(7:06 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for T.Higbee INTERCEPTED by C.Basham at LAR 43. C.Basham to LAR 22 for 21 yards (M.Stafford). PENALTY on BUF-D.Jackson - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 22.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(6:58 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles left end to LAR 24 for 13 yards (T.Hill; L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(6:11 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to LAR 20 for 4 yards (As.Robinson; T.Rapp).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - BUF 20(5:27 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to LAR 16 for 4 yards (T.Rapp - N.Scott). FUMBLES (N.Scott) - RECOVERED by LAR-J.Hollins at LAR 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 18(5:17 - 4th) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 27 for 9 yards (T.Johnson).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 27(4:57 - 4th) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 26 for -1 yards (T.Johnson).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 26(4:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 8 yards (K.Elam) [C.Basham].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(4:05 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Henderson to LAR 40 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 40(3:41 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 45 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 45(3:17 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 45(3:12 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to BUF 44 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds - M.Hyde).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(2:40 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to BUF 40 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 40(2:19 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 40(2:16 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to BUF 12 for 28 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 12(2:00 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at BUF 18 for -6 yards (A.Epenesa).
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - LAR 18(1:15 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to BUF 16 for 2 yards (D.Jones; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - LAR 16(0:51 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
4 & 14 - LAR 16(0:47 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson (C.Benford).
-
BAL
NYJ
0
044.5 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CLE
CAR
0
042 O/U
PK
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
IND
HOU
0
045.5 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
JAC
WAS
0
044 O/U
-2.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
NE
MIA
0
046.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NO
ATL
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
PHI
DET
0
048.5 O/U
+4
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
PIT
CIN
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
SF
CHI
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
GB
MIN
0
047 O/U
+1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
KC
ARI
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
LV
LAC
0
052 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
NYG
TEN
0
043.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
TB
DAL
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DEN
SEA
0
044.5 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC