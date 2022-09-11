|
|
|SF
|CHI
Fields throws 2 TDs, Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut
CHICAGO (AP) Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side.
Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear.
Fields threw for two second-half scores, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and Chicago gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on a rain-soaked Sunday.
It was a sweet start for a new regime. The Bears decided to make major changes after last season, when they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.
General manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus took over for the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. And their first game was a win over a team that played in the NFC championship game last season. Go figure.
''I'm not surprised. I'm not surprised,'' Eberflus said. ''I thought the guys executed. I thought that they hung in there. That's what you've got to do in the NFL. It's never going to be perfect, it's always going to be hard. Always. Most times it comes down to the end, just like that. That's the way the NFL is.''
Fields shook off a rough first half. The long touchdown to Pettis, a former 49er, with the Bears trailing 10-0 was, he said, ''the play that changed the momentum of our game.''
Fields connected with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10. Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019 and returned the ball to the 21. That led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert, making it 19-10.
Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, was 8 of 17 for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The former Ohio State star is trying to convince Eberflus and new general manager Ryan Poles he can solidify a position that has long been a weakness for Chicago.
''Coach always says it's mental and physical stamina,'' Fields said. ''Who can play the longest, the hardest and just play every play. We won this game with mental and physical stamina.''
San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Niners star tight end George Kittle missed the game because of a groin issue.
Heavy rain flooded the area and drenched the new Bermuda grass installed this week instead of the traditional Kentucky bluegrass used in a stadium often criticized for its choppy surface. As the final seconds ticked away, Bears players took head-first dives into the drenched end zone.
COMING UP DRY
The Bears also got called for an unusual penalty near the end of the first half, when their holder got flagged for bringing out a towel to dry a small area of the field ahead of a field goal try. Rookie Trenton Gill used a towel to dry the spot where the kick would be attempted. Kicker Cairo Santos also stepped on the towel and used it to dry a different area.
PENALTIES, MISSED CHANCES
The 49ers were hurt by 12 penalties for 99 yards and were just 1 for 3 in the red zone. Combine that with the opportunities they missed, and it wasn't hard to figure out why they lost.
''You see that in the stat sheet and you know what happened out there,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Lance, drafted eight spots ahead of Fields, completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception.
''Man, I made too many mistakes,'' he said.
Deebo Samuel ran for a 6-yard score in the second quarter after losing a fumble deep in Chicago territory in the early going. But he caught just two passes for 14 yards.
Nick Bosa added a sack.
''We know what we need to fix,'' Samuel said. ''We were real good in the locker room as far as people knowing what we need to do to win the game.''
INJURIES
49ers: Mitchell - who set a franchise rookie record with 963 yards rushing last season - ran for 41 before exiting in the second quarter. Shanahan said the medical stiff initially thought he could return to the game. He said he was not sure if this will be a long-term injury.
Bears: The Bears announced no injuries during the game.
UP NEXT
49ers: Host Seattle on Sept. 18.
Bears: Visit Green Bay on Sept. 18.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:28
|26:32
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|331
|204
|Total Plays
|67
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|99
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|12-99
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|6-46.2
|Return Yards
|66
|74
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lance 5 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Lance
|13/28
|164
|0
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lance 5 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Lance
|13
|54
|0
|13
|9
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|8
|52
|1
|27
|12
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|6
|41
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|9
|22
|0
|5
|4
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|7
|0
|7
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|6
|4
|62
|0
|44
|10
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|2
|40
|0
|31
|6
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
3
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|8
|2
|14
|0
|8
|12
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Kroft 47 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|4
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hufanga 29 SAF
|T. Hufanga
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 FS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 DB
|E. Moseley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
4
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|40.3
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
3
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
3
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|11.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8/17
|121
|2
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|9
|45
|1
|12
|11
|
J. Fields 1 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Fields
|11
|28
|0
|12
|16
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|17
|26
|0
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1
|51
|1
|51
|12
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|3
|24
|0
|16
|7
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
8
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|3
|1
|18
|1
|18
|8
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|5-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SAF
|J. Brisker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DT
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
1
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/0
|0
|1/3
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|6
|46.2
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|2
|24.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 60 yards from SF 35 to CHI 5. T.Ebner to CHI 23 for 18 yards (A.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 23(14:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 23(14:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 26 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 26(14:14 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at CHI 16 for -10 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CHI 16(13:41 - 1st) T.Gill punts 41 yards to SF 43 - Center-P.Scales - downed by CHI-J.Sanborn.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(13:30 - 1st) B.Aiyuk left end to 50 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SF 50(12:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-E.Mitchell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SF 45(12:33 - 1st) T.Lance pass short middle to D.Samuel pushed ob at CHI 49 for 6 yards (K.Vildor).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SF 49(11:53 - 1st) T.Lance right guard to CHI 47 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - SF 47(11:06 - 1st) T.Lance pass deep left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at CHI 16 for 31 yards (K.Vildor).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - SF 16(10:24 - 1st) D.Samuel left end to CHI 12 for 4 yards (J.Johnson). FUMBLES (J.Johnson) - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Brisker at CHI 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(10:19 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 15 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 15(9:47 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 16 for 1 yard (A.Armstead).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 16(9:10 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 32 for 16 yards (T.Gipson) [N.Bosa].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 32(8:28 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to R.Griffin ran ob at CHI 36 for 4 yards. San Francisco challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. J.Fields pass incomplete short left to R.Griffin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 32(8:22 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 35 for 3 yards (T.Hufanga - F.Warner).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 35(7:38 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by T.Hufanga at CHI 49. T.Hufanga to CHI 48 for 1 yard (D.Pettis).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(7:27 - 1st) E.Mitchell right guard to CHI 32 for 16 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 32(6:46 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete deep left to T.Kroft [T.Gipson].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 32(6:40 - 1st) D.Samuel right end to CHI 29 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 29(5:58 - 1st) T.Lance sacked at CHI 35 for -6 yards (D.Robinson).
|Penalty
4 & 13 - SF 35(5:12 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 32 yards to CHI 3 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore. PENALTY on SF-T.Pepper - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 35 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SF 40(5:05 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 32 yards to CHI 8 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 8(4:58 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 16 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga; T.Gipson).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 16(4:19 - 1st) J.Fields left end to CHI 15 for -1 yards (T.Hufanga). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 15.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(3:55 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to K.Herbert to CHI 28 for -2 yards (T.Hufanga). SF-J.Kinlaw was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 28(3:31 - 1st) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 32 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHI 32(2:51 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at CHI 26 for -6 yards (N.Bosa).
|Penalty
4 & 14 - CHI 26(2:19 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-S.Weatherford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 26 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CHI 21(2:13 - 1st) T.Gill punts 43 yards to SF 36 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(2:05 - 1st) E.Mitchell left tackle to SF 38 for 2 yards (A.Watts).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SF 38(1:29 - 1st) E.Mitchell right tackle to SF 43 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 43(0:49 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete short middle to J.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 43(0:44 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 51 yards to CHI 6 - Center-T.Pepper. D.Pettis to CHI 6 for no gain (T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 6(0:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 8 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 8(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 9 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 9(14:22 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 10 for 1 yard (D.Jackson; F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHI 10(13:55 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 58 yards to SF 32 - Center-P.Scales. R.McCloud to SF 48 for 16 yards (R.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:43 - 2nd) E.Mitchell right end pushed ob at CHI 46 for 6 yards (J.Brisker).
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - SF 46(13:21 - 2nd) T.Lance pass deep left to R.McCloud pushed ob at CHI 26 for 20 yards (J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 26(12:54 - 2nd) E.Mitchell left tackle to CHI 15 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(12:19 - 2nd) E.Mitchell left guard to CHI 14 for 1 yard (R.Quinn).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SF 14(11:41 - 2nd) T.Lance right guard to CHI 8 for 6 yards (M.Adams).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SF 8(11:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-Ju.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 4 yards - enforced at CHI 8 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SF 4(11:00 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to CHI 6 for -2 yards (J.Johnson - M.Adams).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SF 6(10:17 - 2nd) D.Samuel right end for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:11 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 23 for -2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CHI 23(9:32 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown (C.Ward).
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - CHI 23(9:28 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 28 for 5 yards (N.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 28(8:55 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 55 yards to SF 17 - Center-P.Scales. R.McCloud to SF 24 for 7 yards (M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 24(8:43 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to SF 29 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SF 29(8:07 - 2nd) D.Samuel right end to SF 31 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SF 31(7:26 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short left to B.Aiyuk ran ob at SF 45 for 14 yards. PENALTY on SF-B.Aiyuk - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - SF 21(7:02 - 2nd) T.Lance right guard to SF 34 for 13 yards (D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(6:15 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 35 for 1 yard (T.Gipson - R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 35(5:33 - 2nd) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel (T.Gipson).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SF 35(5:28 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 41 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 41(4:52 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 35 yards to CHI 24 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-G.Odum.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(4:42 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 32 for 8 yards (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 32(4:14 - 2nd) J.Fields left tackle to CHI 35 for 3 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 35(3:41 - 2nd) J.Fields to CHI 30 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CHI 30. J.Fields pass incomplete short right [N.Bosa]. PENALTY on SF-K.Givens - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - CHI 40(3:36 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 41 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 41(2:57 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 41(2:54 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to SF 47 for 12 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(2:17 - 2nd) K.Herbert right tackle to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Hufanga - N.Bosa).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 45(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end to SF 33 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(1:16 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at SF 30 for 3 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 30(1:06 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to SF 29 for 1 yard (N.Bosa).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 29(0:38 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to B.Pringle.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - CHI 29(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-T.Gill - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at SF 29 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - CHI 44(0:32 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 35 yards to SF 9 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SF 9(0:25 - 2nd) D.Samuel left tackle to SF 36 for 27 yards (K.Gordon).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(0:18 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short right to J.Jennings pushed ob at SF 34 for -2 yards (K.Gordon).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - SF 34(0:10 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short middle to T.Kroft to SF 43 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 43(0:04 - 2nd) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to SF 36 for 11 yards (J.Brisker - J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 36(14:13 - 3rd) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel (Ju.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SF 36(14:06 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to SF 40 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+44 YD
3 & 6 - SF 40(13:28 - 3rd) T.Lance pass deep left to J.Jennings pushed ob at CHI 16 for 44 yards (K.Gordon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16(12:49 - 3rd) T.Lance right end to CHI 10 for 6 yards (K.Gordon).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SF 10(12:04 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to CHI 8 for 2 yards (M.Adams).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SF 8(11:20 - 3rd) T.Lance left guard to CHI 5 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SF 5(10:37 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to CHI 2 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - SF 2(9:56 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to CHI 4 for -2 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 4(9:11 - 3rd) T.Lance sacked at CHI 7 for -3 yards (sack split by D.Robinson and R.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SF 7(8:26 - 3rd) R.Gould 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to CHI -2. T.Ebner to CHI 28 for 30 yards (J.Mason).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 28(8:14 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 31 for 3 yards (C.Ward).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 31(7:38 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 34 for 3 yards (T.Hufanga; A.Al-Shaair).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CHI 34(6:54 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 34 for no gain (T.Gipson). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 49(6:26 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 49(6:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for no gain (T.Hufanga).
|+51 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 49(5:45 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Pettis for 51 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to SF -1. R.McCloud to SF 20 for 21 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(5:27 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to SF 24 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 24(4:44 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to SF 25 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SF 25(3:59 - 3rd) T.Lance pass short middle to J.Jennings to SF 32 for 7 yards (K.Gordon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(3:21 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to SF 33 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 33(2:36 - 3rd) T.Lance pass incomplete short right. Penalty on SF-J.Brendel - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SF 33(2:31 - 3rd) T.Lance scrambles left end to SF 41 for 8 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 1 - SF 41(1:44 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to CHI 16 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 16(1:37 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to B.Pringle ran ob at CHI 38 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 38(1:05 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to R.Griffin.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 38(0:57 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 39 for 1 yard (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 39(0:12 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at CHI 44 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-C.Ward - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(15:00 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to SF 45 for 6 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 45(14:17 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to SF 42 for 3 yards (A.Al-Shaair; H.Ridgeway).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 42(13:37 - 4th) J.Fields right end to SF 41 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair). SF-A.Al-Shaair was injured during the play. PENALTY on SF-A.Al-Shaair - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 26(13:18 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 26(13:14 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at SF 18 for 8 yards (E.Moseley).
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 18(12:50 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep middle to E.St. Brown for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:45 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:45 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SF 25(12:40 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to J.Jennings. PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SF 20(12:39 - 4th) T.Lance right tackle to SF 25 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - SF 25(11:55 - 4th) T.Lance pass short middle to R.Dwelley to SF 36 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(11:14 - 4th) T.Lance scrambles left guard to SF 37 for 1 yard (J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SF 37(10:33 - 4th) J.Wilson right end to SF 41 for 4 yards (D.Robinson).
|INT Return
3 & 5 - SF 41(9:52 - 4th) T.Lance pass short middle intended for J.Jennings INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson at SF 47. E.Jackson to SF 21 for 26 yards (T.Lance).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(9:42 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to SF 11 for 10 yards (T.Gipson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 11(9:03 - 4th) J.Fields left end to SF 12 for -1 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 12(8:22 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to SF 7 for 5 yards (N.Bosa). PENALTY on SF-J.Kinlaw - Defensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at SF 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHI 3(8:02 - 4th) K.Herbert left tackle to SF 3 for no gain (E.Moseley).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 3(7:24 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:21 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to SF -1. R.McCloud to SF 26 for 27 yards (K.Herbert). PENALTY on SF-J.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 10(7:15 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SF 10(7:08 - 4th) T.Lance pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 19 for 9 yards (K.Vildor).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 19(6:32 - 4th) T.Lance right guard to SF 22 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 22(6:01 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SF 22(5:57 - 4th) T.Lance pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 30 for 8 yards (E.Jackson; Ju.Jones). CHI-J.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SF 30(5:24 - 4th) T.Lance scrambles left guard to SF 33 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 33(4:57 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - SF 28(4:56 - 4th) T.Lance pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 41 for 13 yards (K.Vildor).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - SF 41(4:37 - 4th) T.Lance scrambles right guard to SF 44 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 44(4:17 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 44(4:12 - 4th) T.Lance pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 46 for 2 yards (D.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SF 46(3:47 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short middle to R.McCloud.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - SF 46(3:43 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(3:38 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to SF 44 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 44(3:32 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to SF 46 for -2 yards (A.Armstead).
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CHI 46(3:28 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to SF 45 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHI 45(2:37 - 4th) T.Gill punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-P.Scales - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 20(2:29 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to K.Juszczyk.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 20(2:24 - 4th) T.Lance to SF 15 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at SF 15. T.Lance to SF 20 for 5 yards (D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SF 20(2:00 - 4th) T.Lance left guard to SF 21 for 1 yard (D.Robinson; R.Quinn).
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SF 21(1:36 - 4th) T.Lance pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel.
