Daboll's Giants rally from 13 down to beat Titans 21-20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Brian Daboll promised his New York Giants he wouldn't coach scared and knew the play he'd call for a 2-point conversion even though it had only worked sporadically during training camp.
It worked when it mattered most, and now the first-time head coach and the Giants have plenty to celebrate.
Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.
''We're trying to build something,'' Daboll said. ''We have a long way to go, but it's good to get that first W.''
Daboll didn't hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants' skid of five straight losses in season openers. Barkley gave Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen a game ball apiece in the locker room.
Barkley, who averaged 9.1 yards per play, called the game ball ''the first of many.'' The running back was pumped when he saw Daboll put up the sign for the 2-point conversion.
''He's a man of his word,'' Barkley said. ''He told us he was going to be aggressive and he told us he was going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, we did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it definitely will make you go out there and fight for him and execute in that situation.''
The Titans, the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record a year ago, had a chance to win as time expired.
But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left after making two field goals earlier against one of his former teams. Bullock played one game with the Giants in 2016 and made three game-winning kicks last year for Tennessee.
''Losing sucks no matter when it happens,'' said Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 266 yards and two TDs. ''I never want to start off the season on the wrong foot, especially at home in front of your own fans.''
Barkley ran for 164 yards and a 4-yard TD, his best game since Dec. 22, 2019, after topping 100 yards rushing only once in 13 games last season. He got the Giants going with a 68-yard run to set up his TD.
''When you don't play your gaps or you don't tackle, it's a very unforgiving league especially with a good back or an excellent back,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
The Giants forced the Titans to go three-and-out on the next drive. Jones found Sterling Shepard wide open for a 65-yard TD with Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton beaten badly on the catch-and-run, tying it up at 13 midway through the third quarter.
Jones finished with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns and was glad to see a vintage performance from Barkley.
''It was a lot of fun,'' Jones said. ''You saw the explosiveness. It was fun to watch him. He's had a great camp. Seeing where he's come from, he's battled back from a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries, to see what he did today was a lot of fun to watch as a teammate and a friend.''
Tennessee answered with its longest drive to take the lead back. Tannehill capped the 75-yard march with a 23-yard TD pass to Dontrell Hilliard, his second score of the game, for a 20-13 lead late in the third quarter.
The Giants had a chance to keep it from going to the final seconds. They wound up outgaining Tennessee 394-359 in total offense despite being held to 133 yards in the first half.
Titans rookie Kyle Philips muffed a punt on a fair catch, putting the Giants at the Tennessee 11. But Titans safety Amani Hooker intercepted Jones' pass in the end zone with 8:50 left after the quarterback stared down Barkley. Hooker signed a contract extension Friday.
SHORT-STAFFED
The Giants brought rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive end Azeez Ojulari to Nashville only for both starters to be scratched before kickoff.
OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT
The Giants' longest rushing play last season was a 46-yard run by Barkley, and the longest pass play was a 60-yarder to tight end Kyle Rudolph. The Giants had six plays longer than 15 yards.
INJURIES
Giants rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson hurt a knee in the first half and didn't return. He had one catch for 5 yards.
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan limped into the medical tent after the first offensive play of the third quarter, but he returned for the next series. ... The Titans lost safety A.J. Moore late in the first quarter to an injured ankle. He limped to the sideline following a Giants punt return. ... OLB and special teams captain Ola Adeniyi hurt his shoulder late in the first half but returned.
UP NEXT
Giants: Host Carolina for their home opener next Sunday.
Titans: Visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 19.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:54
|31:06
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|394
|359
|Total Plays
|58
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|93
|Rush Attempts
|32
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|17-21
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-45
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-51.5
|6-57.0
|Return Yards
|103
|95
|Punts - Returns
|5-62
|4-62
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Jones
|17/21
|188
|2
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
33
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|18
|164
|1
|68
|33
|
D. Jones 8 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|25
|0
|11
|19
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|5
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
K. Toney 89 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Toney
|2
|23
|0
|19
|2
|
R. James 80 WR
10
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 3 WR
15
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|4
|2
|71
|1
|65
|15
|
R. James 80 WR
10
FPTS
|R. James
|6
|5
|59
|0
|16
|10
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
33
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|7
|6
|30
|0
|7
|33
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
7
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 LB
|J. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SAF
|J. Love
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 LB
|O. Ximines
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
1
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 17 P
|J. Gillan
|6
|51.5
|5
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
10
FPTS
|R. James
|5
|12.4
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
22
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|20/33
|266
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|21
|82
|0
|18
|8
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|8
|0
|5
|21
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
22
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|7
|0
|9
|22
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Philips 18 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Philips
|9
|6
|66
|0
|21
|10
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
21
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|4
|3
|61
|2
|31
|21
|
T. Burks 16 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Burks
|5
|3
|55
|0
|27
|8
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|4
|3
|19
|0
|9
|4
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
R. Woods 2 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
U. Amadi 38 SAF
|U. Amadi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
8
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|2/3
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|6
|57.0
|3
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 23 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 18 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Philips
|4
|15.5
|46
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 67 yards from TEN 35 to NYG -2. G.Brightwell to NYG 22 for 24 yards (J.Jones; T.Cannon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22(14:55 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 23 for 1 yard (D.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 23(14:17 - 1st) D.Jones left guard to NYG 29 for 6 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 29(13:31 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles left end to NYG 31 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 31(13:03 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 60 yards to TEN 9 - Center-C.Kreiter. K.Philips to NYG 45 for 46 yards (G.Brightwell; Q.Roche).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:48 - 1st) D.Henry right end to NYG 45 for no gain (A.Jackson).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 45(12:06 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to NYG 32 for 13 yards (X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(11:25 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to NYG 27 for 5 yards (O.Ximines - L.Williams).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 27(10:42 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to NYG 7 for 20 yards (J.Love).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 7(9:52 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:48 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard [D.Long].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(9:44 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley pushed ob at NYG 31 for 6 yards (K.Fulton).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 31(9:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 36 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(8:30 - 1st) R.James right end to NYG 38 for 2 yards (K.Strong).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 38(7:49 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 32 for -6 yards (B.Dupree). Penalty on NYG-C.Myarick - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NYG 32(7:17 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - NYG 27(6:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 41 for 14 yards (K.Byard - R.McCreary).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 41(6:19 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to TEN 13 - Center-C.Kreiter. K.Philips to TEN 18 for 5 yards (N.McCloud).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(6:10 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 23 for 5 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 23(5:34 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 23 for no gain (J.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEN 23(4:48 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to R.Woods.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 23(4:44 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to NYG 23 - Center-M.Cox. R.James pushed ob at NYG 40 for 17 yards (D.Hilliard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40(4:30 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 35 for -5 yards (R.Weaver).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 35(3:48 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 30 for -5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+16 YD
3 & 20 - NYG 30(3:02 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 46 for 16 yards (K.Byard) [D.Autry].
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 46(2:16 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to TEN 7 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 7(2:09 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 10 for 3 yards (L.Williams - J.Ward).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 10(1:23 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to TEN 19 for 9 yards (T.Crowder - A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 19(0:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to T.Burks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 19(0:41 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 26 for 7 yards (T.Crowder; X.McKinney).
|+31 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 26(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to NYG 43 for 31 yards (T.Crowder).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(14:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to NYG 30 for 13 yards (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 30(13:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to NYG 28 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 28(12:51 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 28(12:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to T.Burks [O.Ximines].
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEN 28(12:39 - 2nd) R.Bullock 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:35 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (D.Autry).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(12:08 - 2nd) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at NYG 44 for 15 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(11:41 - 2nd) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 49 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 49(11:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Golladay to TEN 44 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham - K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(10:38 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to TEN 42 for 2 yards (R.Weaver; D.Long).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - NYG 42(10:06 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at TEN 49 for -7 yards (J.Simmons). FUMBLES (J.Simmons) [J.Simmons] - RECOVERED by TEN-B.Dupree at NYG 44. B.Dupree to NYG 42 for 2 yards (A.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(10:00 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 38(9:29 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to G.Swaim.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEN 38(9:26 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to NYG 37 for 1 yard (A.Jackson). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(9:11 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Hollister ran ob at NYG 11 for 22 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:33 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to NYG 7 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 7(7:50 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to G.Swaim to NYG 5 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEN 5(7:07 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEN 5(7:00 - 2nd) R.Bullock 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell to NYG 17 for 17 yards (C.Hollister - T.Avery).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 17(6:51 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 24 for 7 yards (K.Byard; Z.Cunningham) [T.Tart].
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 24(6:15 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 31 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham - U.Amadi).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(5:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to NYG 35 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 35(4:56 - 2nd) M.Breida up the middle to NYG 38 for 3 yards (D.Long - D.Autry).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYG 38(4:14 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Shepard (K.Strong).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 38(4:09 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 44 yards to TEN 18 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(4:03 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 20 for 2 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 20(3:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to K.Philips.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 20(3:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at TEN 29 for 9 yards (D.Holmes).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(2:33 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 47 for 18 yards (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to NYG 47 for 6 yards (J.Ward - A.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEN 47(1:13 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to K.Philips [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 47(1:09 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to K.Philips.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 47(1:05 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to NYG 9 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by R.James. TEN-O.Adeniyi was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 9(0:59 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 22 for 13 yards (K.Byard - D.Autry).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22(0:31 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 33 for 11 yards (D.Long; K.Byard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:24 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 44 for 11 yards (D.Long - R.Weaver). PENALTY on NYG-M.Glowinski - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - NYG 23(0:16 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to K.Golladay to NYG 38 for 15 yards (R.McCreary).
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 38(0:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to R.James pushed ob at TEN 46 for 16 yards (J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 55 yards from NYG 35 to TEN 10. T.Cannon to TEN 24 for 14 yards (N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24(14:55 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 31 for 7 yards (X.McKinney; O.Ximines).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 31(14:16 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 33 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence - O.Ximines).
|Fumble
3 & 1 - TEN 33(13:35 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry FUMBLES (Aborted) at TEN 29 - and recovers at TEN 29. D.Henry to TEN 31 for 2 yards (A.Calitro - T.Crowder).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEN 31(12:58 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 62 yards to NYG 7 - Center-M.Cox. R.James to NYG 10 for 3 yards (T.Avery; D.Hilliard).
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 10(12:45 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at TEN 22 for 68 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22(12:08 - 3rd) M.Breida up the middle to TEN 13 for 9 yards (U.Amadi - K.Byard).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 13(11:39 - 3rd) M.Breida right tackle to TEN 9 for 4 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on TEN-D.Autry - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 4(11:20 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:16 - 3rd) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Gillan rushes. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 64 yards from NYG 35 to TEN 1. T.Cannon to NYG 47 for 52 yards (C.Brown; A.Robinson). PENALTY on TEN-T.Burks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 10(11:07 - 3rd) D.Hilliard right end to TEN 15 for 5 yards (A.Robinson - O.Ximines).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 15(10:29 - 3rd) D.Hilliard left end to TEN 18 for 3 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEN 18(9:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Hilliard.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 18(9:40 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to NYG 18 - Center-M.Cox. R.James to NYG 36 for 18 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(9:28 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 35 for -1 yards (D.Long - J.Simmons).
|+65 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 35(8:58 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep left to S.Shepard for 65 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(8:48 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 33 for 8 yards (A.Jackson - A.Calitro) [O.Ximines].
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 33(8:06 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to K.Philips to NYG 47 for 20 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(7:36 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to NYG 34 for 13 yards (A.Jackson). PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 45.
|+27 YD
1 & 18 - TEN 45(7:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to NYG 28 for 27 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(6:39 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to NYG 23 for 5 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 23(5:59 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at NYG 23 for 0 yards (T.Fox).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 23(5:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips to NYG 18 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 18(4:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 18 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - TEN 23(4:08 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to NYG 18 for 5 yards (T.Crowder - D.Davidson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEN 18(3:27 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (A.Jackson). PENALTY on NYG-A.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 13(3:22 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to NYG 4 for 9 yards (J.Love; A.Calitro). PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 13 - No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 23(3:00 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN [D.Lawrence].
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 3rd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:54 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham - K.Strong).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 27(2:14 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 30 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 30(1:36 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 28 for -2 yards (R.Weaver).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYG 28(0:53 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 69 yards to TEN 3 - Center-C.Kreiter. K.Philips to TEN 14 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 14(0:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 14 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TEN 9(0:42 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 12 for 3 yards (D.Davidson).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 12(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips pushed ob at TEN 21 for 9 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEN 21(14:41 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (A.Robinson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEN 21(14:36 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 66 yards to NYG 13 - Center-M.Cox. R.James to NYG 15 for 2 yards (T.Avery; T.Cannon).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15(14:23 - 4th) K.Toney left end to NYG 34 for 19 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(13:38 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 38 for 4 yards (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NYG 38(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-B.Bredeson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 33(13:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 39 for 6 yards (U.Amadi).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 39(12:23 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 45 for 6 yards (K.Fulton).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(11:52 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to NYG 39 for -6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - NYG 39(11:13 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 45 for 6 yards (C.Farley).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 45(10:44 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to R.James.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 45(10:38 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 43 yards to TEN 12 - Center-C.Kreiter. K.Philips MUFFS catch - touched at TEN 13 - RECOVERED by NYG-J.Pinnock at TEN 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(10:28 - 4th) D.Jones left end to TEN 9 for 2 yards (U.Amadi).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 9(9:41 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to TEN 8 for 1 yard (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYG 8(8:55 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left intended for S.Barkley INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker at TEN -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(8:50 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 21 for 1 yard (O.Ximines).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 21(8:21 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Okonkwo to TEN 40 for 19 yards (A.Calitro). New York Giants challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Okonkwo to TEN 32 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(8:00 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 33 for 1 yard (D.Holmes; J.Love).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 33(7:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to G.Swaim to TEN 41 for 8 yards (L.Williams - A.Calitro).
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 41(6:26 - 4th) C.Okonkwo left end to TEN 37 for -4 yards (A.Calitro - T.Crowder).
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 37(5:38 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards to NYG 5 - Center-M.Cox. R.James to NYG 27 for 22 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(5:27 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 31 for 4 yards (T.Tart; J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 31(5:01 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 38 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(4:31 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 41 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - NYG 41(4:00 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to TEN 26 for 33 yards (K.Fulton). FUMBLES (K.Fulton) - ball out of bounds at TEN 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(3:27 - 4th) K.Toney scrambles left end to TEN 22 for 4 yards (K.Fulton).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 22(2:48 - 4th) M.Breida up the middle to TEN 19 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 19(2:05 - 4th) D.Jones left tackle to TEN 17 for 2 yards (K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 17(2:00 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles left end pushed ob at TEN 15 for 2 yards (D.Autry).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15(1:54 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to TEN 10 for 5 yards (R.Weaver - A.Hooker).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 10(1:23 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to TEN 3 for 7 yards (Z.Cunningham - K.Byard).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 3(1:16 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to TEN 1 for 2 yards (T.Tart - D.Long).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 1(1:09 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to C.Myarick for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:06 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Jones pass to S.Barkley is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 30(1:06 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-T.Lewan - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 30 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - TEN 25(1:06 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips to TEN 33 for 8 yards (A.Robinson).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 33(0:45 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips pushed ob at TEN 36 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 36(0:41 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to T.Burks (J.Ward). PENALTY on NYG-A.Calitro - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(0:37 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper ran ob at TEN 47 for 6 yards (O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEN 47(0:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper (O.Ximines).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 47(0:29 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to K.Philips. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(0:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep left to K.Philips pushed ob at NYG 27 for 21 yards (D.Holmes).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(0:18 - 4th) R.Tannehill right tackle to NYG 29 for -2 yards (J.Ellis).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 29(0:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
3 & 12 - TEN 29(0:04 - 4th) R.Bullock 47 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
