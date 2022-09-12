|
|
|TB
|DAL
Brady, Bucs throttle Cowboys 19-3 as Prescott injures hand
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Tom Brady as the first 45-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history looked quite a bit like the younger versions.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with an old, familiar feeling that isn't quite so fuzzy.
Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys 19-3 in a season opener Sunday night.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game Prescott needs surgery for a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand and will miss multiple weeks, a season-altering blow for the defending NFC East champs.
A rough night for Prescott got worse after his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.
The latest injury came almost two years after the compound fracture of Prescott's right ankle on the same field, a gruesome injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5.
''It's very disappointing, but injuries happen,'' Prescott said. ''Can't necessarily control it. Obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. And that's what hurts more than anything.''
Brady was in control throughout despite an extended break during training camp to attend to personal issues. The seven-time Super Bowl champ got a big assist from the defense in Todd Bowles' debut as Tampa Bay's coach following three seasons as defensive coordinator.
''I always play the game for my team, my teammates and the organization,'' Brady said. ''Just being around them is something I always enjoy. It keeps me very grounded, very humble. I feel like just one of the guys. Not many places where I can go where I feel like just one of the guys, but the locker room's definitely one of those places.''
The Cowboys and Bucs had the top two offenses in the NFL last season, which started with Tampa Bay's 31-29 win at home over Dallas when Brady and Prescott combined for seven TDs passing. Only one offense showed up this time.
Dallas drove 54 yards to a field goal on the first possession, but didn't score again while finishing with its second-fewest points in an opener. The Cowboys lost to New Orleans 28-0 in 1989 - Jerry Jones' first game as owner.
Julio Jones had a 48-yard catch in the two-time All-Pro's Tampa Bay debut to set up one of four first-half field goals from Ryan Succop, who had five attempts before the break without a punt from the Bucs.
Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Cowboys, was 18 of 27 for 212 yards with an interception that didn't amount to much because Prescott and receiver Noah Brown couldn't connect on an easy third-down throw near midfield early in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys did nothing to quiet questions about the receiving group behind CeeDee Lamb, the third-year player who is the new No. 1 target after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper.
Lamb had two catches for 29 yards while drawing most of the attention. Noah Brown had five catches for 68 yards, while Prescott finished 14 of 29 for 134 yards with an interception that set up one of the first-half field goals.
The gap in receiving depth was clear, with Evans and Chris Godwin both having catches of at least 20 yards in the first quarter before Godwin had to leave with a hamstring injury.
The Cowboys stayed close in the first half only because of two sacks from reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Both forced field goals, and Succop missed one of the tries.
Devin White matched Parsons with two sacks of Prescott as the Cowboys lost to the Bucs at home for just the second time while coach Mike McCarthy dropped to 0-3 in openers with Dallas.
Bowles is 1-0 with the Bucs after taking over when Bruce Arians retired and moved to the front office.
''I think it was just about being dominant,'' White said. ''We wanted to set a tone for him as a head coach, for us as a defense as a whole. I think it was a great thing. We still have some things. We left a lot of plays out there.''
Fournette had 40 of the 79 yards on the drive that ended with Brady's 5-yard scoring pass to Evans for a 19-3 lead.
ROOKIE LINEMEN
Dallas first-round pick Tyler Smith was the first rookie in franchise history to start an opener at left tackle. The Bucs also had a rookie starter in left guard Luke Goedeke, a second-rounder. Both teams entered the opener with questions up front because of injuries and personnel changes.
The injuries mounted, too. Dallas left guard Connor McGovern didn't return after injuring his right ankle on the first series. Tampa Bay left tackle Donovan Smith exited in the second quarter with an elbow issue and also was ruled out.
INJURIES
Bucs: Godwin's hamstring injury came after he entered the game with an uncertain status because of his recovery from a knee injury. ... Cowboys S Jayron Kearse, who was questionable coming with a neck issue, left in the second half with a knee injury. ... Dallas DE Tarell Basham was sidelined by a thigh injury. Cowboys S Jayron Kearse, who was questionable coming with a neck issue, left in the second half with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: At NFC South rival New Orleans next Sunday. One of these teams has either won or shared the past five division titles.
Cowboys: Defending AFC champion Cincinnati visits next Sunday. Dallas opens with three of four games at home.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:42
|27:18
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-5
|Total Net Yards
|347
|244
|Total Plays
|62
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|71
|Rush Attempts
|33
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|195
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|21-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|10-73
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|5-50.8
|Return Yards
|43
|80
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Brady
|18/27
|212
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
15
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|21
|127
|0
|17
|15
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|12
|10
|
R. White 29 RB
3
FPTS
|R. White
|6
|14
|0
|5
|3
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Brady 12 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Brady
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|12
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Evans
|7
|5
|71
|1
|20
|18
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|5
|3
|69
|0
|48
|10
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|3
|3
|35
|0
|24
|6
|
R. Gage 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Gage
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
15
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|15
|
R. White 29 RB
3
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SAF
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 SAF
|L. Ryan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 LB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
13
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/5
|47
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|3
|50.7
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|3
|9.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
4
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|14/29
|134
|0
|1
|4
|
C. Rush 10 QB
2
FPTS
|C. Rush
|7/13
|64
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|10
|52
|0
|7
|6
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
4
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|2
|11
|0
|12
|4
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|8
|0
|9
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Brown 85 WR
11
FPTS
|N. Brown
|9
|5
|68
|0
|22
|11
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|9
|7
|62
|0
|14
|13
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|11
|2
|29
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Houston 3 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Houston
|5
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SAF
|J. Kearse
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 51 OLB
|A. Barr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
3
FPTS
|B. Maher
|1/1
|51
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|50.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|4
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 14 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(14:56 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 21 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 21(14:19 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 28 for 7 yards (L.David).
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 28(13:48 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 20 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - DAL 20(13:09 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Houston to DAL 31 for 11 yards (D.White).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 31(12:35 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to DAL 47 for 16 yards (L.Ryan).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(12:13 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to TB 47 for 6 yards (D.White; L.Ryan).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 47(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to TB 42 for 5 yards (A.Hicks; A.Nelson). DAL-C.McGovern was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 42(11:10 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (C.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 42(11:07 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to TB 40 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 40(10:27 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to TB 31 for 9 yards (A.Winfield; L.David).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(9:52 - 1st) Direct snap to T.Pollard. T.Pollard right end to TB 32 for -1 yards (L.Hall).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DAL 32(9:13 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DAL 32(9:10 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - DAL 32(9:06 - 1st) B.Maher 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-C.Brate - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 15 - TB 20(9:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 44 for 24 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(8:33 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 46 for 2 yards (D.Armstrong - J.Kearse).
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - TB 46(7:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to DAL 34 for 20 yards (J.Kearse; A.Brown).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:17 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to DAL 27 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TB 27(6:37 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to DAL 25 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore; J.Kearse).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 25(5:55 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to DAL 26 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence - L.Vander Esch).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TB 26(5:09 - 1st) R.Succop 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:05 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Tryon).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DAL 32(4:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 27(4:13 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb (L.David). Injury Update: Connor McGovern has an ankle injury; his return is questionable
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(4:07 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz [A.Hicks].
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 27(4:03 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to TB 21 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 31 for 10 yards (T.Pollard).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(3:53 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to 50 for 19 yards (T.Diggs).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50(3:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones to DAL 42 for 8 yards (D.Wilson; A.Brown).
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - TB 42(2:47 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to DAL 25 for 17 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans. Pass pattern incomplete at the Dallas 7 yard line.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(1:56 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 20 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 20(1:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Jones. Pass incomplete on a quick slant play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TB 20(1:10 - 1st) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to DAL -2. K.Turpin to DAL 20 for 22 yards (C.Otton). PENALTY on DAL-R.Dowdle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(1:01 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 11 for 1 yard (A.Hicks; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 11(0:25 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 16 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. Quick Slant
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 16(14:55 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 54 yards to TB 30 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden to TB 39 for 9 yards (C.Goodwin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(14:45 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 45 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 45(14:09 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TB 48(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jones right end to DAL 47 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(12:46 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 44 for 3 yards (J.Lewis).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TB 44(12:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to DAL 31 for 13 yards (J.Lewis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(11:32 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 32 for -1 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - TB 32(10:51 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to DAL 23 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TB 23(10:06 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 10 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(9:29 - 2nd) R.White left guard to DAL 14 for -1 yards (T.Hill - Q.Bohanna).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TB 14(8:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DAL 8 for 6 yards (J.Lewis; A.Barr) [T.Hill].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 8(8:05 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at DAL 18 for -10 yards (M.Parsons). TB-D.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TB 18(7:34 - 2nd) R.Succop 36 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 26(7:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 46 for 20 yards (A.Winfield) [C.Nassib]. PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 16(7:12 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 21 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - DAL 21(6:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Houston to DAL 26 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 26(6:17 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED by A.Winfield at DAL 38. A.Winfield to DAL 23 for 15 yards (T.Biadasz).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(6:06 - 2nd) J.Jones right end pushed ob at DAL 11 for 12 yards (M.Hooker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(5:36 - 2nd) L.Fournette right end to DAL 5 for 6 yards (A.Brown - M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 5(4:53 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 4 for 1 yard (O.Odighizuwa; A.Barr).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 4(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at DAL 11 for -7 yards (M.Parsons).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TB 11(3:28 - 2nd) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 62 yards from TB 35 to DAL 3. K.Turpin to DAL 24 for 21 yards (C.Otton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 24(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 19(3:20 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 25 for 6 yards (C.Davis - W.Gholston).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 25(2:48 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to DAL 37 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:10 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown [W.Gholston].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 37(2:05 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (J.Dean).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 37(2:01 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb [S.Barrett].
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 37(1:56 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 53 yards to TB 10 - Center-J.McQuaide - downed by DAL-D.Harper.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 15 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TB 15(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 16 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TB 16(1:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 23 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(1:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Jones to DAL 29 for 48 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 29(0:34 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 29(0:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 29(0:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TB 29(0:19 - 2nd) R.Succop 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Connor McGovern has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 35 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(14:21 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 37 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 37(13:43 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 37 for no gain (D.Armstrong; L.Vander Esch).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 37(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TB 32(12:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (T.Diggs). Deep route along left sideline
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TB 32(12:30 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to DAL 25 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Turpin to DAL 30 for 5 yards (D.Delaney). PENALTY on DAL-T.Basham - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at TB 32 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 37(12:19 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(12:11 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 26 for 6 yards (D.White).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 26(11:34 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 33 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 33(10:56 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 37 for 4 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 28(10:26 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 33 for 5 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 33(9:45 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to DAL 37 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 37(9:01 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 30 for -7 yards (D.White).
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 30(8:18 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 58 yards to TB 12 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 21 for 9 yards (L.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(8:07 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 32 for 11 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(7:33 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 41 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - TB 41(6:53 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 42 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 42(6:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 42(6:07 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to DAL 35 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Armstrong).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TB 35(5:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to DAL 25 for 10 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:36 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to DAL 22 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - TB 22(4:06 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to DAL 5 for 17 yards (A.Brown).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TB 5(3:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:23 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 25(3:18 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 19 for -6 yards (A.Nelson).
|Penalty
3 & 16 - DAL 19(2:40 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston. PENALTY on TB-A.Nelson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 19 - No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - DAL 24(2:34 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 38 for 14 yards (D.White).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(2:03 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 43 for 5 yards (L.David; C.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DAL 43(1:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 43 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 38(1:06 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to TB 49 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 49(0:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 46(0:19 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to TB 45 for 9 yards (D.White). Injury Update: Jayron Kearse has a knee injury; his return is questionable
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 45(15:00 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to TB 39 for 6 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 45 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - DAL 45(14:43 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to TB 42 for 13 yards (M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 42(14:07 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to TB 41 for 1 yard (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - DAL 41(13:34 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Houston (D.White).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(13:31 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 42 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TB 42(12:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 48 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 48(12:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at DAL 48. D.Wilson to DAL 48 for no gain (M.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:01 - 4th) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at 50 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 50(11:32 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 50(11:26 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 50(11:20 - 4th) B.Anger punts 37 yards to TB 13 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(11:12 - 4th) L.Fournette left end ran ob at TB 27 for 14 yards (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(10:31 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 34 for 7 yards (J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TB 34(9:56 - 4th) R.White up the middle to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 36(9:08 - 4th) R.White right end pushed ob at TB 38 for 2 yards (M.Parsons).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(8:38 - 4th) R.White right end ran ob at TB 43 for 5 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TB 43(7:59 - 4th) J.Darden left end to TB 45 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 45(7:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate [D.Wilson]. DAL-T.Basham was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TB 45(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-D.Delaney - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 45 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 40(7:06 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 46 yards to DAL 14 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(7:00 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown pushed ob at DAL 36 for 22 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 36(6:34 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 36(6:30 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to N.Brown to DAL 49 for 13 yards (M.Edwards).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(6:02 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to E.Elliott to DAL 46 for -3 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 46(5:31 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown to TB 47 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 47(5:06 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - DAL 47(5:01 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at DAL 46 for -7 yards (S.Barrett). PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TB 47 - No Play.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 42(4:57 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to D.Schultz to TB 37 for 5 yards (J.Dean - L.David).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(4:35 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 37(4:29 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to S.Fehoko to TB 32 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 32(4:03 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at TB 42 for -10 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
4 & 15 - DAL 42(3:21 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to S.Fehoko (M.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 42(3:14 - 4th) R.White right tackle to TB 46 for 4 yards (M.Hooker). Injury Update: Dak Prescott has a right hand injury; his return is questionable. Tarell Basham has a thigh injury; his return is questionable.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TB 46(3:08 - 4th) R.White left guard to TB 48 for 2 yards (M.Parsons; D.Lawrence).
|-7 YD
3 & 4 - TB 48(3:04 - 4th) B.Perriman right end to TB 41 for -7 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|Punt
4 & 11 - TB 41(2:59 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to DAL 16 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Turpin to DAL 19 for 3 yards (K.Britt).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 19(2:47 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to E.Elliott.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 19(2:43 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to S.Fehoko to DAL 26 for 7 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 26(2:19 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb.
|+17 YD
4 & 3 - DAL 26(2:13 - 4th) C.Rush pass deep middle to N.Brown to DAL 43 for 17 yards (M.Edwards; L.Ryan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 43(2:00 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on DAL-C.Rush - Intentional Grounding - 13 yards - enforced at DAL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - DAL 30(1:44 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at DAL 28 for -2 yards (V.Vea).
|+13 YD
3 & 25 - DAL 28(1:18 - 4th) C.Rush pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 41 for 13 yards (M.Edwards).
|+10 YD
4 & 12 - DAL 41(0:56 - 4th) C.Rush pass short middle to T.Pollard to TB 49 for 10 yards (D.White) [V.Vea].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 50(0:49 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to 50 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 50(0:33 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to TB 49 for -1 yards.
