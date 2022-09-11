|
|
|PIT
|CIN
Steelers get late FG in OT after Watt injured vs Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept kicking the door open against the Cincinnati Bengals. It took until the final whistle to finally walk on through.
Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Steelers overcame T.J. Watt's injury late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a sloppy season opener for both teams Sunday.
Watt and Fitzpatrick had two of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation
Fitzpatrick kept the Steelers alive by blocking Evan McPherson's point-after try, sending the game to overtime.
''It's just good to come in here in a hostile environment, man, and not blink, particularly with a number of new guys, whether they're rookies or new to us,'' Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said.
McPherson and Boswell missed potential winning field goals in overtime before Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed passes of 9, 26 and 10 yards in the final 56 seconds.
''That was pretty crazy - the back-and-forth nature,'' Trubisky said. ''We found out a lot about this team. We battled, we stuck together. We have a lot to clean up, but we found a way in the end. Winning is fun.''
Watt, the Defensive Player of the Year, left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime with a pectoral injury. Before that, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and a pick.
Burrow's four interceptions were a career worst, and he was sacked seven times in front of what was supposed to be an improved offensive line.
''It's frustrating,'' Burrow said. ''We came back in the second half. We finished strong. Give them credit. They had a good plan.''
Burrow didn't play in the preseason games as he recovered from an appendectomy, and he got a rude welcome back to the field. Cam Heyward sacked him on Cincinnati's first offensive play, and Fitzpatrick jumped Tyler Boyd's route the next snap and returned it 31 yards for a Pick-6.
McPherson made a 59-yard field goal in the first quarter, but Watt made a leaping interception at the line on the next series. That set up Trubisky's 2-yard TD pass to Najee Harris for a 17-3 edge.
Trubisky, the first quarterback to start for the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, was 21 for 38 for 194 yards and the short TD pass to Harris as first-round pick Kenny Pickett watched from the sideline.
When asked about his offense, Tomlin said: ''It was enough - we're 1-0.''
The Bengals wasted a solid performance by the their defense, which limited the big plays and did a good job containing running back Harris, who finished with 23 yards on 10 carries before leaving late with a foot injury.
Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards for the Bengals.
JOE'S SLOW START
For much of the day, Burrow looked as if he was struggling to get back on track. He finished 33 for 53 for 338 yards and two touchdowns.
Asked if he was still trying to shake off the effects of his July surgery, he would only say, ''I felt good.''
''We don't overreact when things go well. We don't overreact when things don't go well,'' Burrow said. ''We're even-keeled. We got into position to win the game.''
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Levi Wallace left in the second half with an ankle injury and didn't return. ... OL Mason Cole suffered an ankle injury in the second half and didn't return. ... Harris suffered a foot injury late in the game. ... Tomlin said LB Robert Spillane suffered an eye injury.
Bengals: WR Tee Higgins left with a concussion from a hard hit by several Steelers. ... LS Clark Harris went out with a biceps injury.
UP NEXT
Steelers: At New England next Sunday.
Bengals: At Dallas next Sunday.
--
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:17
|43:43
|1st Downs
|13
|32
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|8
|22
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|267
|432
|Total Plays
|61
|94
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|133
|Rush Attempts
|22
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|21-38
|33-53
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.5
|3-52.7
|Return Yards
|52
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|5-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-31
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|21/38
|194
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|36
|0
|15
|8
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|10
|23
|0
|11
|10
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|9
|0
|6
|13
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
12
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|10
|5
|75
|0
|31
|12
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|12
|7
|55
|0
|25
|12
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
6
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|2
|2
|40
|0
|32
|6
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|4
|18
|0
|6
|8
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|10
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|10-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|6-3
|3.0
|0
|1
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 40 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
11
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|3/4
|53
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|8
|48.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|33/53
|338
|2
|4
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Chase 1 WR
28
FPTS
|J. Chase
|16
|10
|129
|1
|24
|28
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|9
|7
|63
|0
|18
|21
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|8
|5
|46
|0
|20
|9
|
S. Perine 34 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Perine
|5
|3
|33
|0
|14
|6
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|7
|4
|33
|1
|22
|13
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|2
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
D. Sample 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reader 98 DE
|D. Reader
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DE
|B. Hill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
6
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/3
|59
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|52.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|5
|6.2
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 28 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(14:39 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 33 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 33(14:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 34 for 1 yard (E.Apple). Pittsburgh challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 34(13:38 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 44 yards to CIN 22 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 22(13:31 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 17 for -5 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CIN 17(12:52 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at CIN 31. M.Fitzpatrick for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(12:43 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 30 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(12:05 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 36 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(11:34 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 39 for 3 yards (M.Jack; A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 39(10:55 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 39 for no gain (A.Maulet - D.Bush).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 39(10:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 48 for 9 yards (R.Spillane - L.Wallace).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(9:34 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 34 for 18 yards (C.Sutton) [A.Highsmith].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 34(8:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to PIT 34 for no gain (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 34(8:16 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (T.Watt).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 34(8:12 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 41 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - CIN 41(7:21 - 1st) E.McPherson 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:17 - 1st) C.Claypool right end to PIT 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt - S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 27(6:33 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 30 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 30(6:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to M.Boykin.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 30(5:57 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to CIN 29 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 35 for 6 yards (M.Boykin - Co.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 35(5:47 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-H.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 30(5:47 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 35 for 5 yards (T.Watt - M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 35(5:08 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 40 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CIN 40(4:30 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left intended for T.Higgins INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at CIN 45. C.Sutton to CIN 44 for 1 yard (T.Higgins). PENALTY on PIT-C.Sutton - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at CIN 40 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CIN 43(4:26 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -9 yards (A.Highsmith). FUMBLES (A.Highsmith) [A.Highsmith] - RECOVERED by PIT-C.Heyward at CIN 34. C.Heyward to CIN 34 for no gain (T.Karras).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(4:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to P.Freiermuth to CIN 3 for 31 yards (L.Wilson) [M.Hilton].
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 3(3:51 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 1 for 2 yards (B.Hill).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(3:14 - 1st) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris right tackle to CIN 2 for -1 yards (M.Bailey).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 2(2:33 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (V.Bell) [T.Hendrickson].
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - PIT 2(2:27 - 1st) C.Boswell 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(2:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 37 for 12 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(2:03 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 38 for 1 yard (J.Jones - T.Alualu).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 38(1:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 45 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon; M.Jack).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 45(0:43 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at PIT 45 for 10 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(0:01 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to PIT 40 for 5 yards (C.Sutton - M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 40 for 0 yards (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 40(14:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles left tackle to PIT 35 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(13:45 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 39 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CIN 39(13:11 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right intended for H.Hurst INTERCEPTED by T.Watt at PIT 41. T.Watt to PIT 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(13:08 - 2nd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 44 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 44(12:29 - 2nd) C.Claypool right end to CIN 41 for 15 yards (J.Bates; G.Pratt).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(11:47 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to Z.Gentry to CIN 9 for 32 yards (J.Bates).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 9(10:59 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to CIN 7 for 2 yards (D.Reader).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 7(10:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool to CIN 3 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PIT 3(9:35 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at CIN 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PIT 1(9:31 - 2nd) C.Claypool left tackle to CIN 1 for no gain (T.Hendrickson).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(8:50 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:46 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 27(8:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 36 for 9 yards (D.Bush). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(7:27 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 39 for 3 yards (C.Sutton; D.Bush).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 39(6:56 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 42 for 3 yards (M.Adams).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 42(6:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to PIT 43 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 43(5:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 15. C.Sutton pushed ob at PIT 21 for 6 yards (J.Chase). PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick - Unnecessary Roughness - 7 yards - enforced at PIT 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 8(5:24 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to J.Warren.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 8(5:20 - 2nd) J.Warren right tackle to PIT 10 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; J.Tupou).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 10(4:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle to PIT 14 for 4 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 14(4:12 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 57 yards to CIN 29 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 35 for 6 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(4:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 44 for 21 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 44(3:16 - 2nd) J.Mixon left end to PIT 44 for no gain (D.Bush; M.Reed).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 44(2:37 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 40 for 4 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 40(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to Mi.Thomas to PIT 35 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|+31 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 35(1:16 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right guard pushed ob at PIT 4 for 31 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 4(1:09 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 3 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CIN 3(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 8(0:27 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 8(0:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (L.Wallace).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 8(0:18 - 2nd) E.McPherson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (T.Watt).
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(14:23 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 27 for -3 yards (M.Jack).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 27(13:45 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 33 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 33(13:04 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 58 yards to PIT 9 - Center-C.Harris - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 9(12:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth [S.Hubbard].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 9(12:52 - 3rd) N.Harris right end to PIT 17 for 8 yards (L.Wilson; V.Bell).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 17(12:08 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 20 for 3 yards (M.Hilton) [D.Reader].
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:28 - 3rd) N.Harris right end to PIT 16 for -4 yards (D.Reader - L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - PIT 16(10:43 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PIT 16(10:38 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens.
|Punt
4 & 14 - PIT 16(10:33 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 40 yards to CIN 44 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to PIT 46 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46(10:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon pushed ob at PIT 35 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(9:46 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 34 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 34(9:00 - 3rd) S.Perine up the middle to PIT 30 for 4 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 30(8:21 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd ran ob at PIT 24 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(7:41 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 28 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - CIN 28(6:53 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 4 for 24 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 4(6:12 - 3rd) J.Mixon left end to PIT 4 for no gain (M.Jack; T.Alualu).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 4(5:29 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles left guard to PIT 2 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 2(4:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow pass to Mi.Thomas is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:41 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked ob at PIT 23 for -2 yards (B.Hill).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 23(3:55 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 30 for 7 yards (E.Apple).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 30(3:12 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to PIT 36 for 6 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(2:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 38 for 2 yards (T.Hendrickson - G.Pratt).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 38(2:00 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 40 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; B.Hill).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 40(1:19 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 46 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - PIT 30(1:00 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to Z.Gentry to PIT 38 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 38(0:28 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 53 yards to CIN 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 9(0:21 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 12 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 12(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 5 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 5(14:15 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CIN 15 for 10 yards (A.Maulet).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 15(13:36 - 4th) K.Huber punts 50 yards to PIT 35 - Center-C.Harris. G.Olszewski to CIN 45 for 20 yards (S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(13:21 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to CIN 43 for 2 yards (L.Wilson - S.Hubbard).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 43(12:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to CIN 37 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie). FUMBLES (C.Awuzie) - and recovers at CIN 37. PIT-M.Cole was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 37(12:14 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to CIN 30 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 30(11:34 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 30(11:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 30(11:24 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to D.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - PIT 30(11:18 - 4th) C.Boswell 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 32 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick - R.Spillane).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 32(10:41 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 36 for 4 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(10:11 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 38 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi; C.Wormley).
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 38(9:38 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Boyd to PIT 40 for 22 yards (T.Edmunds). Penalty on PIT-A.Highsmith - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(9:09 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 36 for 4 yards (R.Spillane; D.Leal).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 36(8:31 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon (J.Jones). PIT-R.Spillane was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 36(8:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase [C.Heyward].
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CIN 36(8:23 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by A.Witherspoon at PIT 23. A.Witherspoon to PIT 23 for no gain (S.Perine).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23(8:16 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 34 for 11 yards (M.Hilton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(7:38 - 4th) C.Claypool right end to PIT 37 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 37(7:03 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 40 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 40(6:17 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 40(6:13 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kuntz - Touchback. PENALTY on PIT-C.Kuntz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(6:05 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 48 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [L.Ogunjobi].
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(5:20 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to PIT 29 for 23 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 29(4:33 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 29(4:29 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to PIT 30 for -1 yards (C.Wormley).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CIN 30(3:48 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 40 for -10 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-C.Sutton - Defensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(3:39 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Mixon (M.Jack).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 24(3:35 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 13 for 11 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 13(2:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 13(2:54 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at PIT 1 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 1(2:48 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 3 for -2 yards (T.Watt - A.Highsmith). PIT-A.Highsmith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 3(2:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 3(2:02 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to PIT 2 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CIN 2(1:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (C.Sutton). PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 2(1:51 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 2 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 17(1:51 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 15 for -2 yards (G.Pratt - S.Hubbard). PIT-N.Harris was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PIT 15(1:44 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - PIT 15(1:42 - 4th) C.Claypool left end to PIT 19 for 4 yards (T.Hendrickson; V.Bell).
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 19(1:35 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to CIN 36 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 40 for 4 yards (M.Boykin).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(1:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 49 for 9 yards (M.Jack; T.Norwood).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 49(1:04 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 40 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 40(0:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to Mi.Thomas.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 40(0:42 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to PIT 31 for 9 yards (M.Jack) [C.Heyward].
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 31(0:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 17 for 14 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 17(0:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 17(0:22 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon [T.Watt]. PIT-T.Watt was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-T.Watt - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 12(0:16 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 12(0:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd. PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick - Unnecessary Roughness - 6 yards - enforced at PIT 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 6(0:09 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(0:04 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:02 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is Blocked (M.Fitzpatrick) - Center-M.Wilcox - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:00 - 5) J.Warren left tackle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 27(9:21 - 5) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 32 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CIN 32(8:37 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 32(8:31 - 5) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to CIN 20 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 25 for 5 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 25(8:21 - 5) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to Mi.Thomas. PENALTY on PIT-A.Witherspoon - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(8:16 - 5) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 36 for -1 yards (L.Ogunjobi - A.Highsmith).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 36(7:37 - 5) J.Burrow pass short middle to S.Perine to 50 for 14 yards (M.Jack).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 50(6:52 - 5) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at PIT 40 for 10 yards (M.Jack).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(6:08 - 5) J.Mixon left guard to PIT 33 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 33(5:26 - 5) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to S.Perine.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 33(5:26 - 5) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to S.Perine.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 33(5:21 - 5) J.Burrow pass deep right to H.Hurst ran ob at PIT 13 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 13(4:49 - 5) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 13 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 13(4:07 - 5) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to PIT 11 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Good
3 & 8 - PIT 11(3:37 - 5) E.McPherson 29 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-M.Wilcox - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20(3:32 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson (C.Awuzie). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 45 for 25 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(3:28 - 5) C.Claypool right end pushed ob at CIN 43 for 12 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 43(3:22 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson [V.Bell].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 43(3:18 - 5) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Claypool to CIN 37 for 6 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 37(2:35 - 5) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to CIN 37 for no gain (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Good
4 & 4 - CIN 37(2:27 - 5) C.Boswell 55 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(2:22 - 5) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to PIT 46 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 46(2:00 - 5) J.Burrow up the middle to PIT 44 for 2 yards (M.Jack). PIT-D.Leal was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(1:45 - 5) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at PIT 38 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds). PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 38(1:38 - 5) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to S.Perine.
|Fumble
3 & 4 - PIT 38(1:34 - 5) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 45 for -7 yards (A.Maulet). FUMBLES (A.Maulet) [A.Maulet] - touched at PIT 45 - recovered by CIN-S.Perine at 50.
|Punt
4 & 16 - PIT 50(1:04 - 5) K.Huber punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-M.Wilcox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 20(0:56 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to P.Freiermuth (T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 20(0:51 - 5) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 29 for 9 yards (M.Hilton).
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 29(0:34 - 5) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to CIN 45 for 26 yards (M.Hilton). Penalty on CIN-S.Hubbard - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 45(0:25 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 45(0:21 - 5) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to CIN 35 for 10 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 35(0:09 - 5) M.Trubisky spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 35(0:08 - 5) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - CIN 35(0:05 - 5) C.Boswell 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
