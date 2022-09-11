|
|
|LV
|LAC
Herbert throws 3 TD passes, Chargers beat Raiders 24-19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert won't mind getting equal billing with Khalil Mack if it keeps producing wins.
Herbert had the 13th three-touchdown pass game of his young, prolific career, and Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut as Los Angeles beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 on Sunday.
''I thought the defense played really well throughout the game. They came up with some big plays when we needed it the most,'' said Herbert, who completed 26 of 34 passes for 279 yards. ''I think a great thing that we do is we're able to shuffle guys around and play multiple positions. We had some receivers step up.''
All three of Herbert's TDs were caught by players making their debut in Powder Blue. The defense also got contributions from newcomers after a busy offseason by general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley. Besides Mack, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago, free-agent signing Bryce Callahan picked off Derek Carr in the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles, which won its opener for the fourth straight year, also avenged last season's finale, which Las Vegas won on a field goal in the final seconds of overtime to knock the Chargers out of a playoff spot.
Josh McDaniels became the fourth straight Raiders coach to lose his debut.
Carr was 22 of 37 for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off three times. He connected 10 times with former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, who was acquired from Green Bay in the offseason. Adams had 141 receiving yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
''Obviously, it's difficult to win, and when you lose the turnover margin the way that we did and give them opportunities. They took advantage of some of those (opportunities), especially there in the second quarter,'' McDaniels said. ''I like the way our team fought. I respect the fact that we made it a game. We can do a lot better than what we did.''
Herbert had a 129.4 passer rating despite Keenan Allen leaving with a hamstring injury in the first half and Mike Williams not having a catch until the fourth quarter.
Herbert completed passes to nine players, with five having three or more receptions.
Fullback Zander Horvath, a seventh-round pick, and DeAndre Carter scored in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead at halftime.
''As soon as I went out, DeAndre came out making plays,'' said Allen, who had four receptions for 66 yards. ''That's what you like to see, offense didn't stall at all. They kept things moving.''
Gerald Everett had an 18-yard TD reception midway through the third quarter where he dragged Raiders safety Roderic Teamer the final 3 yards into the end zone to make it 24-10.
Carter and Everett each had three catches. Carter had 64 yards and Everett 54.
''All of the receivers that had to step up when Keenan goes out, those guys holding the rope for us, I thought that was really, really big in the game,'' Staley said. ''On defense, I think you saw that it's going to take a village to defend against a team like that; in the secondary, at linebacker, rushing inside. I thought you saw all of that depth on display.''
TOUGH DAY FOR CARR
Carr was picked off three times for the third time in his nine-year career. It previously happened in the 2018 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
''I came in with a very aggressive mindset, especially with all the weapons we have and all that kind of stuff. That's on me. That's decisions, being way too aggressive in certain moments,'' he said.
Carr's other TD pass came on the opening drive of the second half when he found Brandon Bolden open in single coverage for an 18-yard score up the left sideline.
NEW-LOOK DEFENSE STEPS UP
The Chargers had six sacks and three interceptions in an opener for the first time 2007. It was Mack's second three-sack game of his nine-year career.
''I would say we just had to knuckle up and understand who they had on the other side of the ball, especially Derek,'' Mack said. ''The coverage guys were doing an excellent job. It has been a while since I got coverage sacks. They were balling.''
The Bolts had three players get picks in an opener for the first time since 1966, when they were in the American Football League. Drue Tranquill's interception set up Carter's touchdown late in the second quarter.
Asante Samuel Jr. and Callahan got their interceptions on consecutive fourth-quarter drives. Samuel's came on a bomb intended for Adams that the second-year cornerback grabbed at the LA 2-yard line. Callahan jumped a route on a ball intended for Darren Waller.
INJURIES
Raiders: C Andre James left in an ambulance following the game and was being evaluated for a concussion, the team said. ... CB Anthony Averett suffered a thumb injury in the first half and did not return. ... S Tre'von Moehrig (hip) was injured in the third quarter and did not return.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
Chargers: At Kansas City on Thursday night.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:28
|32:32
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|320
|355
|Total Plays
|56
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|76
|Rush Attempts
|13
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|256
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-11
|5-21
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|4
|37
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|256
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
30
FPTS
|D. Adams
|17
|10
|141
|1
|41
|30
|
D. Waller 83 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Waller
|6
|4
|79
|0
|31
|11
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|6
|3
|21
|0
|9
|5
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
10
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|2
|2
|21
|1
|18
|10
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|7
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SAF
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|55
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|53.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|26/34
|279
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|14
|36
|0
|8
|10
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|4
|21
|0
|12
|5
|
S. Michel 28 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|7
|12
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
8
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|1
|0
|3
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|66
|0
|42
|10
|
D. Carter 82 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Carter
|4
|3
|64
|1
|30
|15
|
G. Everett 7 TE
14
FPTS
|G. Everett
|4
|3
|54
|1
|25
|14
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|4
|4
|36
|0
|13
|10
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
5
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Williams 81 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Williams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|3
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
8
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|8
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|4
|3
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
R. Rodgers 81 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. James 3 FS
|D. James
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|1
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 DB
|N. Adderley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Tranquill 49 LB
|D. Tranquill
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 LB
|J. Bosa
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
6
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/2
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|49.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 33 for 8 yards (D.Perryman).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 33(14:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 1 yard (J.Abram).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 34(14:02 - 1st) Z.Horvath up the middle to LARC 36 for 2 yards (M.Crosby; J.Hankins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(13:24 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 38 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 38(12:50 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to LARC 47 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(12:08 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 49 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 49(11:33 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 49 for -2 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - LAC 49(10:53 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LV 26 for 25 yards (D.Harmon) [C.Jones].
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(10:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LV 29 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 29(9:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LV 25 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAC 25(9:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 25(9:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 36 for 11 yards (K.Murray - B.Callahan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 36(8:20 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 29 for -7 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LV 29(7:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|+21 YD
3 & 17 - LV 29(7:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams pushed ob at 50 for 21 yards (A.Gilman).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(7:02 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LARC 47 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LV 47(6:23 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Johnson to LARC 46 for 1 yard (A.Samuel).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - LV 46(5:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LARC 30 for 16 yards (B.Callahan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(4:55 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 26 for 4 yards (K.Murray - D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 26(4:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - LV 26(4:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LARC 4 for 22 yards (M.Davis).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LV 4(3:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LARC 5 for -1 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 5(2:41 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 5(2:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 5(2:33 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to LARC 2 - out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(2:29 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at LARC 43 for 3 yards (R.Ya-Sin) [M.Crosby].
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 43(1:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to Z.Horvath to LARC 48 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48(1:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 49 for 1 yard (B.Nichols - D.Deablo).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 49(0:40 - 1st) J.Scott punts 49 yards to LV 2 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LARC-A.Ogbongbemiga.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 2(0:28 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 7 for 5 yards (A.Samuel).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LV 7(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 10 for 3 yards (J.Bosa - M.Fox).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LV 10(14:20 - 2nd) B.Bolden left guard to LV 11 for 1 yard (A.Johnson - K.Mack).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 11(13:26 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 56 yards to LARC 33 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(13:18 - 2nd) S.Michel left end to LARC 28 for -5 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 28(12:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 19 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(11:59 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen pushed ob at LV 11 for 42 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(11:32 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LV 8 for 3 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 8(10:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to T.McKitty to LV 5 for 3 yards (M.Crosby - N.Hobbs). FUMBLES (N.Hobbs) - ball out of bounds at LV 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 5(10:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LV 2 for 3 yards (N.Hobbs). PENALTY on LV-N.Hobbs - Unnecessary Roughness - 1 yard - enforced at LV 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1(9:47 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 1(9:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 1(9:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to Z.Horvath for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:34 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 30 for 5 yards (D.James).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LV 30(8:57 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 45 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(8:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 48 for 3 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 48(7:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to A.Abdullah.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 48(7:33 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 41 for -7 yards (K.Mack). Penalty on LV-J.Simpson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LV 41(7:16 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 50 yards to LARC 9 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 9(7:07 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 12 for 3 yards (B.Nichols - C.Ferrell).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 12(6:28 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 20 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 20(5:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert right end to LARC 32 for 12 yards (J.Abram - D.Perryman). PENALTY on LARC-T.McKitty - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 10(5:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.McKitty to LARC 22 for 12 yards (J.Brown - D.Deablo).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 22(4:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to D.Carter to LARC 33 for 11 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(3:58 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Carter to LV 37 for 30 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(3:11 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to LV 34 for 3 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LAC 34(2:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-G.Everett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 34 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - LAC 39(2:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LV 28 for 11 yards (D.Deablo - D.Perryman).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 28(1:58 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left guard to LV 28 for no gain (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAC 28(1:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to LV 28 for no gain (M.Crosby - A.Billings).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 28(1:38 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 25 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 25(0:57 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for D.Waller INTERCEPTED by D.Tranquill at LARC 49. D.Tranquill to LV 31 for 20 yards (B.Bolden).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31(0:45 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LV 23 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin - D.Harmon).
|+23 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 23(0:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to D.Carter for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 36 for 11 yards (D.James).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(14:19 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Adams to LARC 23 for 41 yards (M.Davis - K.Van Noy) [M.Fox].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(13:31 - 3rd) B.Bolden up the middle to LARC 18 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill; B.Callahan).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LV 18(12:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - LV 18(12:45 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to B.Bolden for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 53 yards from LV 35 to LARC 12. J.Kelley to LARC 27 for 15 yards (R.Teamer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 27(12:34 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 27 for no gain (M.Crosby).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 27(11:55 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 40 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(11:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.McKitty to LARC 49 for 9 yards (J.Abram).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 49(11:00 - 3rd) J.Kelley left end to LV 45 for 6 yards (A.Billings).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(10:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to LV 40 for 5 yards (J.Abram - R.Teamer).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 40(9:38 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LV 40 for no gain (A.Billings).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 40(8:59 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LV 35 for 5 yards (J.Abram).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(8:16 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to LV 30 for 5 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30(7:38 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LV 18 for 12 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 18(6:57 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer [M.Crosby].
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 18(6:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:42 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 35 for 10 yards (D.James).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(6:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 42 for 7 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - LV 42(5:19 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 40 for 18 yards (D.James).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(4:40 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 34 for 6 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 34(3:58 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 34(3:55 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - LV 34(3:50 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LARC 26 for 8 yards (N.Adderley). FUMBLES (N.Adderley) - and recovers at LARC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:07 - 3rd) D.Adams sacked at LARC 35 for -10 yards (J.Bosa).
|Penalty
2 & 20 - LV 35(2:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-T.Munford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - LV 40(1:58 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (A.Samuel).
|+3 YD
3 & 25 - LV 40(1:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to B.Bolden to LARC 37 for 3 yards (A.Samuel - K.Murray).
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - LV 37(1:08 - 3rd) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:03 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 27 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 27(0:25 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 30 for 3 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 30(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 30(14:53 - 4th) J.Scott punts 51 yards to LV 19 - Center-J.Harris. H.Renfrow to LV 23 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill). LV-B.Bolden was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(14:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 33 for 10 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(14:02 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LARC 44 for 23 yards (N.Adderley - B.Callahan) [K.Mack].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(13:20 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep left intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by A.Samuel at LARC 2. A.Samuel to LARC 2 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 2(13:10 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 1 for -1 yards (C.Jones). LV-A.Billings was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 1(12:38 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LAC 1(12:33 - 4th) PENALTY on LARC-M.Feiler - False Start - 0 yards - enforced at LARC 1 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 1(12:33 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 11 for 10 yards (D.Harmon - J.Abram).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 11(11:48 - 4th) J.Scott punts 49 yards to LV 40 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by H.Renfrow.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(11:39 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end pushed ob at LV 48 for 8 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 48(11:07 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left intended for H.Renfrow INTERCEPTED by B.Callahan at LARC 49. B.Callahan to LV 49 for 2 yards (H.Renfrow).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(11:00 - 4th) A.Ekeler right guard to LV 46 for 3 yards (J.Brown - N.Hobbs).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 46(10:20 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LV 40 for 6 yards (J.Brown - N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 40(9:47 - 4th) J.Palmer right end to LV 36 for 4 yards (J.Abram - R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(9:06 - 4th) S.Michel right tackle to LV 30 for 6 yards (K.Vickers - J.Abram).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 30(8:23 - 4th) S.Michel right guard to LV 31 for -1 yards (M.Crosby - D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 31(7:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
|No Good
4 & 5 - LAC 31(7:37 - 4th) D.Hopkins 49 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(7:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LARC 45 for 16 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 45(6:59 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (B.Callahan) [B.Callahan].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LV 45(6:53 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 39 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - LV 39(6:10 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LARC 34 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 34(5:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to LARC 3 for 31 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 3(4:40 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LV 3(4:36 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(4:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Carr pass to D.Adams is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on LARC-M.Davis - Defensive Pass Interference - 1 yard - enforced at LARC 2 - No Play.
|Penalty
|(4:32 - 4th) (Pass formation) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 1 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:32 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Carr pass to H.Renfrow is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:32 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Hobbs - R.Teamer).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 29(3:47 - 4th) S.Michel right end to LARC 32 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 32(3:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (N.Hobbs).
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAC 32(3:39 - 4th) J.Scott punts 47 yards to LV 21 - Center-J.Harris. H.Renfrow to LV 21 for no gain (J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21(3:30 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 33 for 12 yards (A.Samuel).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(3:25 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LV 40(2:43 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (A.Johnson).
|Fumble
3 & 3 - LV 40(2:40 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 37 for -3 yards (sack split by J.Bosa and M.Fox). FUMBLES (J.Bosa) [J.Bosa] - recovered by LV-J.Simpson at LV 35.
|Fumble
4 & 8 - LV 35(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 28 for -7 yards (K.Mack). FUMBLES (K.Mack) [K.Mack] - recovered by LV-K.Miller at LV 28.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:52 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LV 22 for 6 yards (D.Deablo - J.Abram).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 22(1:46 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 20 for 2 yards (M.Crosby - J.Hankins).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 20(1:41 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LV 17 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 17(0:58 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to LV 18 for -1 yards. PENALTY on LARC - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at LV 17 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 22(0:53 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to LV 23 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - LAC 23(0:33 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to LV 24 for -1 yards.
-
TB
DAL
19
3
4th 3:14 NBC
-
DEN
SEA
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC
-
BAL
NYJ
24
9
Final CBS
-
CLE
CAR
26
24
Final CBS
-
IND
HOU
20
20
Final/OT CBS
-
JAC
WAS
22
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIA
7
20
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
27
26
Final FOX
-
PHI
DET
38
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CIN
23
20
Final/OT CBS
-
SF
CHI
10
19
Final FOX
-
GB
MIN
7
23
Final FOX
-
KC
ARI
44
21
Final CBS
-
LV
LAC
19
24
Final CBS
-
NYG
TEN
21
20
Final FOX