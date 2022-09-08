|
|
|NE
|MIA
Patriots-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) For Bill Belichick and Mike McDaniel, the 2000 season was a big deal. Belichick was starting his run as coach of the New England Patriots. McDaniel was starting at wide receiver for Smoky Hill High School.
They were worlds apart then. They'll be on opposite sidelines Sunday.
Combined, they have 321 wins as NFL head coaches - Belichick 321, McDaniel zero. McDaniel will look to change that on Sunday in his official debut, coming when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in the season opener for the AFC East rivals.
''Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total?'' McDaniel asked this week.
Turns out, the answer is yes, but barely. Out of the 17,000 or so games played in NFL history, there have been only seven where the coaches have entered with a larger win difference. Each of them involved the Dolphins and coach Don Shula; Miami went 6-1 in those games.
Both Belichick and McDaniel would both say, and rightly so, that Sunday isn't about them. But facing one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, one of the greatest in any pro sport, certainly adds plenty of additional intrigue to McDaniel's debut as a head coach.
''It would be a bigger deal I think if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill, but I don't foresee that happening,'' McDaniel said. ''I don't think the fans would really pay for that. ... The schedule came out a long time ago, so I digested that and knew what Week 1 was, and luckily it's the Miami Dolphins versus New England Patriots and not a 1-on-1 square-off between head coaches.''
Miami swept the Patriots last season, and much changed for the Dolphins since. Brian Flores - a former New England assistant - was fired as Miami's coach after last season, then filed suit against the Dolphins and the NFL alleging, among other things, racial discrimination in hiring practices. The first line of Flores' lawsuit is the wording of a text he said he received from Belichick, one where Flores was told that the New York Giants weren't hiring him as coach and were choosing Brian Daboll instead.
The lawsuit remains pending, but the fallout already started: a probe into Flores' claims caused the NFL to suspend Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through mid-October after it found the team had ''impermissible communications'' with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were under contract to other clubs.
That led to McDaniel's hiring, and on Sunday, he becomes the 144th different coach to match wits with Belichick in the NFL. And to the Patriots' coach, Week 1 is just a big game of roulette.
''It's hard to get everything ready for everything,'' Belichick said. ''Put your chips on a few numbers and if those numbers come up, you're good, and if some other numbers come up, probably need to do something. I can't think of too many opening days that there wasn't in-game adjustments that were an important part of the game. I'm sure it's true both ways. It's opening day. Nobody's really shown anything. We'll see what happens.''
NUMEROLOGY
Belichick is seeking career win No. 322, including playoffs. Shula's 322nd win, coincidentally, came against Belichick, a 24-14 Miami win at Cleveland in 1993.
If the Patriots win, Belichick would be two victories behind George Halas for No. 2 on the NFL's career list and 25 behind Shula for the league record.
THE DISPARITY
The seven instances where there was a bigger-than-321-games disparity in NFL career wins entering the game were these:
- Shula (329 career wins entering the game) and the Dolphins topped Pete Carroll (2) and the New York Jets 28-14 on Sept. 18, 1994.
- Shula (330) topped son David Shula (8) and Cincinnati 23-7 on Oct. 2, 1994.
- Shula (334) lost to Dave Wannstedt (12) and Chicago 17-14 on Nov. 13, 1994.
- Shula (334) beat Carroll (6) and the Jets 28-24 on Nov. 27, 1994.
- Shula (341) beat David Shula (13) and the Bengals again 26-23 on Oct. 1, 1995.
- Shula (344) beat June Jones (14) and Atlanta 21-20 on Dec. 3, 1995.
- And Shula (346) topped Rich Brooks (7) and the Rams 41-22 on Dec. 24, 1995 for his final career victory.
PARKER RETURNS
After spending seven seasons in Miami, receiver DeVante Parker was traded to the Patriots this offseason, a rare intra-division move that left him eager to prove he could still be the explosive player the Dolphins selected in the first round in 2015.
Parker posted career numbers for Miami in 2019 when he had 72 receptions for 1,202 receiving yards and nine TDs. But his production fell off over the past two seasons as injuries limited his time on the field - though, notably, he did catch Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL touchdown pass.
''He's definitely going to want to have a good game,'' Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said. ''I'm going to expect his best.''
STARTING FAST
In the Belichick era at New England, no team has been better in September than the Patriots. They're 48-25 (.658) in that month since 2000, just ahead of Denver (48-26, .649) and Green Bay (48-27-1, .638).
OPENING UP
It's the 11th time that the Dolphins and Patriots have met in Week 1. They've split the past 10 such instances.
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:30
|32:30
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|271
|307
|Total Plays
|54
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|65
|Rush Attempts
|22
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|193
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|40
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|2-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Jones
|21/30
|213
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Harris
|9
|48
|0
|12
|7
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|8
|25
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|9
|
M. Jones 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|4
|55
|0
|27
|9
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|5
|
J. Smith 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|3
|33
|0
|15
|6
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|5
|3
|28
|0
|17
|3
|
H. Henry 85 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Henry
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|4
|3
|15
|1
|7
|10
|
D. Harris 37 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|7
|
D. Parker 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 LB
|J. Bentley
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
|K. Dugger
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 DT
|D. Godchaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
1
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|39.3
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Bryant
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|23/33
|270
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|12
|25
|0
|7
|10
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|5
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|1
|8
|0
|8
|16
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
T. Hill 10 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|6
|0
|6
|17
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|12
|8
|94
|0
|26
|17
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|4
|69
|1
|42
|16
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|4
|4
|40
|0
|15
|10
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|4
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|3
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Jones 29 SAF
|B. Jones
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 38 CB
|K. Kohou
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 SAF
|J. Holland
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 LB
|M. Ingram
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
8
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|45.8
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 34 for 9 yards (N.Needham).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - NE 34(14:27 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 46 for 12 yards (N.Needham - Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46(13:46 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 49 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NE 49(13:01 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Harris to MIA 43 for 8 yards (Br.Jones; D.Riley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(12:20 - 1st) R.Stevenson right end pushed ob at MIA 35 for 8 yards (J.Holland).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NE 35(11:33 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to MIA 33 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins - J.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(10:48 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at MIA 22 for 11 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 22(10:05 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep right intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by J.Holland (X.Howard) at MIA -3. J.Holland to MIA 28 for 31 yards (I.Wynn).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 28(9:52 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 28(9:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to MIA 36 for 8 yards (J.Mills).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 36(9:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 41 for 5 yards (Jo.Jones - R.McMillan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(8:23 - 1st) C.Edmonds right tackle to MIA 43 for 2 yards (M.Judon; A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 43(7:38 - 1st) C.Edmonds right end to 50 for 7 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 50(6:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to A.Ingold.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIA 50(6:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-Ca.Davis - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(6:48 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill to NE 22 for 23 yards (Jo.Jones). FUMBLES (Jo.Jones) - ball out of bounds at NE 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 22(6:20 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle to NE 17 for 5 yards (K.Dugger; J.Bentley).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 17(5:40 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to NE 18 for -1 yards (A.Phillips).
|Fumble
3 & 6 - MIA 18(4:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at NE 26 for -8 yards (D.Wise). FUMBLES (D.Wise) [C.Barmore] - recovered by MIA-C.Williams at NE 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - MIA 25(4:10 - 1st) J.Sanders 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(4:05 - 1st) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 32 for 7 yards (J.Phillips; E.Roberts).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NE 32(3:29 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end ran ob at NE 44 for 12 yards (J.Holland).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(3:07 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 41 for -3 yards (M.Ingram).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - NE 41(2:31 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to T.Montgomery to NE 48 for 7 yards (J.Baker).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NE 48(1:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-H.Henry - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - NE 43(1:27 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor pushed ob at MIA 40 for 17 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 40(0:50 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at MIA 47 for -7 yards (E.Ogbah).
|-2 YD
2 & 17 - NE 47(0:06 - 1st) T.Montgomery up the middle to MIA 49 for -2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - NE 49(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry to MIA 40 for 9 yards (K.Kohou - E.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 40(14:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 34 yards to MIA 6 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 6(14:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 11 for 5 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 11(13:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 15 for 4 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 15(12:49 - 2nd) A.Ingold right guard to MIA 17 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 17(12:08 - 2nd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 20 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux). MIA-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 20(11:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left [D.Wise].
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 20(11:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Edmonds to MIA 31 for 11 yards (R.McMillan).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(10:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 45 for 14 yards (D.McCourty).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(10:00 - 2nd) T.Hill left end to NE 49 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|-7 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 49(9:13 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right end to MIA 44 for -7 yards (K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MIA 44(8:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to C.Edmonds ran ob at NE 49 for 7 yards.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 49(7:53 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 34 yards to NE 15 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by M.Bryant.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 15(7:45 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - NE 15(7:40 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NE 6 for -9 yards (Br.Jones). FUMBLES (Br.Jones) [Br.Jones] - RECOVERED by MIA-M.Ingram at NE 2. M.Ingram for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to NE -2. T.Montgomery to NE 26 for 28 yards (D.Riley). MIA-C.Carter was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 26(7:29 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers (Br.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 26(7:24 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 3 yards (M.Ingram).
|+27 YD
3 & 7 - NE 29(6:47 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep right to J.Meyers pushed ob at MIA 44 for 27 yards (N.Needham).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(6:24 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to T.Montgomery pushed ob at MIA 42 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - NE 42(5:47 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end to MIA 46 for -4 yards (K.Kohou).
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 46(5:04 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to MIA 44 for 2 yards (D.Riley).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 44(4:14 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 36 yards to MIA 8 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-M.Slater.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 8(4:05 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 9 for 1 yard (D.Wise).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 9(3:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 23 for 14 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(3:02 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 26 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 26(2:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Smythe [M.Judon].
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 26(2:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 34 for 8 yards (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 34(2:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-M.Gesicki - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 29(2:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill to NE 45 for 26 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 45(1:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 45(1:17 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 46 for -9 yards (M.Judon).
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - MIA 46(0:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to C.Wilson to NE 42 for 12 yards (A.Phillips). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+42 YD
4 & 7 - MIA 42(0:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle for 42 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 51 yards from NE 35 to MIA 14. A.Ingold to MIA 26 for 12 yards (Co.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 26(14:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIA 33 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 33(14:15 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to MIA 35 for 2 yards (J.Bentley - D.Wise). MIA-G.Little was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 35(13:46 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 34 for -1 yards (K.Dugger). NE-K.Dugger was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 34(13:15 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 58 yards to NE 8 - Center-B.Ferguson. M.Bryant to NE 8 for no gain (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 8(13:05 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to NE 14 for 6 yards (E.Roberts - C.Wilkins).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NE 14(12:23 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Parker pushed ob at NE 23 for 9 yards (E.Roberts).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23(11:49 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 35 for 12 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 35(11:15 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 35 for no gain (Br.Jones - C.Wilkins).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 35(10:38 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NE 40 for 5 yards (X.Howard).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NE 40(9:54 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to MIA 48 for 12 yards (E.Campbell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(9:34 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor to MIA 42 for 6 yards (D.Riley).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NE 42(9:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(8:53 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at MIA 30 for 7 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NE 30(8:18 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to MIA 30 for no gain (E.Ogbah - R.Davis).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NE 30(7:36 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to MIA 28 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler - R.Davis).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NE 28(7:04 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to D.Parker. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 23(6:57 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to MIA 23 for no gain (E.Ogbah - K.Crossen).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 23(6:17 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to MIA 8 for 15 yards (J.Baker; C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 8(5:34 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Harris (Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NE 8(5:31 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to MIA 6 for 2 yards (N.Needham - E.Roberts).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NE 6(4:50 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to T.Montgomery for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to MIA 3. R.Mostert to MIA 19 for 16 yards (K.Dugger).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 19(4:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 37 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(3:59 - 3rd) C.Wilson right end ran ob at MIA 45 for 8 yards (M.Bryant).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 45(3:24 - 3rd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 48 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; M.Judon).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(2:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert to NE 36 for 16 yards (M.Bryant; Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(1:49 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to NE 32 for 4 yards (M.Judon; J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 32(1:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to NE 31 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIA 31(0:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIA 31(0:24 - 3rd) J.Sanders 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(0:19 - 3rd) D.Harris left end ran ob at NE 31 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NE 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Meyers left end to NE 38 for 7 yards (E.Roberts - Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(14:17 - 4th) D.Harris right guard to NE 42 for 4 yards (Br.Jones - R.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 42(13:45 - 4th) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 42 for no gain (R.Davis - E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 42(12:59 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to J.Meyers (D.Riley) [E.Ogbah].
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 42(12:54 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 48 yards to MIA 10 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 10(12:47 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 10(12:41 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to C.Wilson ran ob at MIA 18 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 18(11:58 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 19 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIA 19(11:19 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 50 yards to NE 31 - Center-B.Ferguson. M.Bryant to NE 43 for 12 yards (A.Van Ginkel; K.Crossen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 43(11:07 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NE 43(11:04 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to 50 for 7 yards (Br.Jones; R.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 50(10:24 - 4th) T.Montgomery up the middle to 50 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - NE 50(9:46 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry (K.Kohou). Penalty on NE-T.Brown - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50(9:38 - 4th) C.Edmonds left end to NE 43 for 7 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIA 43(9:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle [M.Judon].
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 43(8:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to C.Edmonds to NE 36 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(8:15 - 4th) C.Edmonds left end to NE 37 for -1 yards (M.Wilson). MIA-T.Armstead was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 37(7:37 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield ran ob at NE 29 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIA 29(6:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at NE 41 for -12 yards (J.Bentley).
|Penalty
4 & 15 - MIA 41(6:06 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIA 46(6:06 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 41 yards to NE 5 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-K.Crossen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 5(5:59 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NE 5(5:53 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 16 for 11 yards (J.Baker; Br.Jones).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - NE 16(5:28 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep left to K.Bourne pushed ob at MIA 43 for 41 yards (J.Holland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 43(5:11 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Montgomery.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 43(5:06 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIA 38 for 5 yards (K.Kohou). FUMBLES (K.Kohou) - RECOVERED by MIA-J.Phillips at MIA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(4:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIA 49 for 12 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 49(4:17 - 4th) C.Edmonds left tackle to 50 for 1 yard (L.Guy - M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIA 50(3:30 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle [M.Judon].
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - MIA 50(3:21 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Edmonds to NE 35 for 15 yards (J.Uche).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 35(2:34 - 4th) R.Mostert left guard to NE 35 for no gain (Ca.Davis).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 35(2:16 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to NE 24 for 11 yards (R.McMillan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(2:00 - 4th) J.Waddle right end to NE 16 for 8 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIA 16(1:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MIA 16(1:05 - 4th) R.Mostert left guard to NE 13 for 3 yards (J.Mills; M.Wilson). PENALTY on NE - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NE 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 11(1:01 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to NE 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 11(0:30 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to NE 11 for no gain.
-
BAL
NYJ
24
9
4th 0:59 CBS
-
CLE
CAR
23
24
4th 1:13 CBS
-
IND
HOU
20
20
4th 0:11 CBS
-
JAC
WAS
22
20
4th 1:56 FOX
-
NO
ATL
27
26
4th 0:13 FOX
-
PHI
DET
38
28
4th 3:56 FOX
-
PIT
CIN
20
20
4th 0:02 CBS
-
GB
MIN
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
KC
ARI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
LV
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
NYG
TEN
0
044 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
TB
DAL
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DEN
SEA
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC
-
NE
MIA
7
20
Final CBS
-
SF
CHI
10
19
Final FOX