Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O'Connell's 1st win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Having boldly stated before the season his goal to be the best receiver in the league, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson can already stake a claim to this subjective yet coveted status.
Aaron Rodgers can only wish Jefferson was on his side.
Jefferson smashed rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a record-setting first half, giving new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell a 23-7 win in his first game Sunday - and the team its largest margin of victory over the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback.
''I live for these type of big games,'' Jefferson said. ''I was definitely excited to get out there. I'm glad I had this kind of start.''
After accumulating the most receiving yards (3,016) in a player's first two years in the NFL, Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half. Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards without a turnover, targeting Jefferson on more than a third of his throws and keeping the Packers on their heels for most of the afternoon.
O'Connell, who served as offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season, had Jefferson moving all over the formation to help keep him away from star Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
''They put him in premier spots and attacked our coverages well. Certainly we had a ton of blown coverages as well where we're cutting him loose,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''If there's anybody you don't want to cut loose, it's No. 18.''
Rodgers' first game without Davante Adams was filled with frustration, and the three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. The Packers are going to need a healthy offensive line for once, too, after they played most of the second half with three backups.
''There's expectation for whoever's in there, that they're going to play well. We had a lot of chances today. I'm not taking anything away from their defense, but we hurt ourselves many times, myself included,'' said Rodgers, whose last loss by more than one score to the Vikings in a game he started and finished was a 38-26 loss on Nov. 1, 2009, at home.
Sporting a fresh haircut after a summer of personal rejuvenation, Rodgers returned to an offensive cast that needs plenty of work - running back duo Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon aside. Rodgers went 22 for 34 for 195 yards, and LaFleur blamed himself for Jones only getting five carries and three catches.
Second-round draft pick Christian Watson, who was taken after the Packers traded up with the Vikings for the No. 34 overall selection, juked past 12-year veteran Patrick Peterson on the first snap for the Packers and let what would've been a 75-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands.
Rodgers even had his NFL-record streak against division opponents of 38 touchdown passes without an interception stopped near the end of the second quarter when his see-what-happens heave was picked off by Harrison Smith. The last one was snagged by Detroit's Amani Oruwariye on Dec. 29, 2019.
ON THE ATTACK
Jefferson rewarded O'Connell for his first critical in-game decision by catching a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-1 on the first possession. When Adam Thielen ran a slant, cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Adrian Amos both turned inside - leaving Jefferson wide open in the flat after he motioned across.
''I've never been part of an offense that just was attacking and attacking and attacking,'' Thielen said. ''It didn't matter the score. It didn't matter the situation.''
Jefferson had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half to give the Vikings a 17-0 lead. He came close to a third touchdown on the previous drive, too, but his diving catch at the edge of the end zone was a bit too far for him to drop both feet down.
That drive yielded the first of two field goals by Greg Joseph - who later made a career-long 56-yarder - and was set up by a 64-yard gain by Jefferson on a burst between Amos and fellow safety Darnell Savage to grab the heave from Cousins. The ''MVP'' chants from the fired-up crowd in Minnesota came soon after for Jefferson.
''I will be a little surprised, yep, whenever he has a game of that magnitude,'' Cousins said. ''Not because of him, but we expect him to get taken away a little bit.''
PACKER PAYBACK
Za'Darius Smith, who was released by the Packers in a cost-cutting move, had one of Minnesota's four sacks and stopped Dillon for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the second quarter.
''He came out there with fire, and you saw what happened,'' teammate Danielle Hunter said.
INJURY REPORT
Packers: LT David Bakhtiari and RT Elgton Jenkins were inactive, and WR Allen Lazard was also held out. ... LG Jon Runyan (concussion) left in the third quarter and was replaced by rookie Zach Tom. ... Rookie LB Quay Walker (shoulder) and backup CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder) departed in the fourth quarter. Backup LB Krys Barnes (ankle) left on a cart.
Vikings: Rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) left in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Packers: Host Chicago next Sunday night.
Vikings: At Philadelphia on Sept. 19.
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:37
|31:23
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|338
|395
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|126
|Rush Attempts
|18
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|26
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|22/34
|195
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Love 10 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Love
|4/5
|65
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|49
|0
|29
|9
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|10
|45
|1
|14
|19
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|1
|11
|0
|11
|8
|
C. Watson 9 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|5
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|6
|5
|46
|0
|12
|19
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|5
|4
|37
|0
|23
|8
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|5
|3
|36
|0
|23
|6
|
C. Watson 9 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Watson
|4
|2
|34
|0
|25
|5
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|4
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|3
|27
|0
|22
|9
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|3
|3
|18
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Winfree 88 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Winfree
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Davis 84 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Walker 7 LB
|Q. Walker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 DB
|D. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
1
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|44.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|23/32
|277
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Cook
|20
|90
|0
|16
|13
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|8
|36
|0
|10
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
39
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|11
|9
|184
|2
|64
|39
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|4
|3
|36
|0
|22
|6
|
D. Cook 4 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Cook
|5
|3
|18
|0
|10
|13
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|3
|3
|17
|0
|12
|4
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
C. Ham 30 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
I. Smith 84 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|9-5
|1.0
|0
|1
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 LB
|D. Hunter
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 DT
|H. Phillips
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
11
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|3/3
|56
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 66 P
|R. Wright
|5
|46.4
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 68 yards from GB 35 to MIN -3. K.Nwangwu to MIN 22 for 25 yards (E.Stokes).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(14:54 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Mundt pushed ob at MIN 34 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 34(14:17 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 34 for no gain (R.Gary; D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 34(13:38 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 39 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 39(12:56 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to GB 41 for 20 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(12:18 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to GB 36 for 5 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 36(11:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to GB 14 for 22 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 14(10:55 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith [K.Clark].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 14(10:50 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to B.Ellefson to GB 12 for 2 yards (Q.Walker).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 12(10:04 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at GB 5 for 7 yards (Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - MIN 5(9:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(9:10 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 35 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 35(8:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Tonyan (D.Hunter).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 35(8:20 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 38 for 3 yards (D.Tomlinson; H.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 38(7:40 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Doubs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 38(7:35 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to MIN 15 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 15(7:28 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 15 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 15(7:04 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 18 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 18(6:18 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 10 for -8 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIN 10(5:38 - 1st) R.Wright punts 56 yards to GB 34 - Center-A.DePaola. Am.Rodgers to GB 46 for 12 yards (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(5:27 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to 50 for 4 yards (J.Hicks; J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GB 50(4:50 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to MIN 48 for 2 yards (P.Peterson - J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GB 48(4:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to MIN 42 for 6 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(3:25 - 1st) A.Dillon right end to MIN 40 for 2 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 40(2:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Dillon.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 40(2:44 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at MIN 48 for -8 yards (Z.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 16 - GB 48(1:58 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 33 yards to MIN 15 - Center-J.Coco - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 15(1:52 - 1st) A.Mattison left end to MIN 21 for 6 yards (Q.Walker - T.Slaton).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 21(1:13 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham to MIN 27 for 6 yards (E.Stokes - D.Wyatt) [D.Lowry].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(0:30 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 30 for 3 yards (R.Gary - D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 30(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 35 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 35(14:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen [K.Clark].
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 35(14:17 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 45 yards to GB 20 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(14:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 43 for 23 yards (C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(13:39 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 46 for 3 yards (D.Hunter - J.Hicks).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - GB 46(12:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to MIN 32 for 22 yards (C.Bynum).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32(12:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to MIN 20 for 12 yards (J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(11:22 - 2nd) C.Watson left end pushed ob at MIN 13 for 7 yards (C.Bynum).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GB 13(10:48 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to S.Watkins to MIN 9 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GB 9(10:10 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to MIN 7 for 2 yards (H.Phillips; J.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GB 7(9:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to MIN 7 for no gain (H.Smith).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GB 7(8:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to MIN 1 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler - H.Smith).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GB 1(8:03 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to MIN 1 for no gain (Z.Smith - H.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 1(7:58 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 5 for 4 yards (D.Campbell; Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 5(7:14 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 11 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 11(6:30 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 23 for 12 yards (Q.Walker).
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 23(5:54 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at GB 13 for 64 yards (D.Savage).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(5:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to GB 6 for 7 yards (Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 6(4:47 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to GB 5 for 1 yard (D.Campbell; T.Slaton).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 5(4:02 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (A.Amos).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MIN 5(3:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at GB 5 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MIN 10(3:57 - 2nd) G.Joseph 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(3:54 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(3:48 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Davis pushed ob at GB 28 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 28(3:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 28(3:10 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to MIN 19 - Center-J.Coco. J.Reagor to MIN 26 for 7 yards (T.Galeai).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(2:58 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 35 for 9 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 35(2:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 35(2:33 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 37 for 2 yards (D.Lowry - R.Gary).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(2:00 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 46 for 9 yards (J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 46(1:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to GB 47 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(0:50 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at GB 36 for 11 yards (R.Douglas).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(0:45 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:35 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left intended for R.Cobb INTERCEPTED by H.Smith [Z.Smith] at MIN 30. H.Smith to MIN 30 for no gain (R.Cobb).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(0:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 31 for 1 yard (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 31(0:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to MIN 34 for 3 yards (D.Campbell). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 31(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 31(0:13 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 53 yards to GB 16 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Am.Rodgers. Penalty on GB-K.Barnes - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 61 yards from MIN 35 to GB 4. Am.Rodgers to GB 18 for 14 yards (J.Metellus; M.Dorn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 18(14:56 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 20 for 2 yards (P.Peterson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GB 20(14:13 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 27 for 7 yards (C.Sullivan - C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 27(13:44 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 30 for 3 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 30(13:08 - 3rd) A.Dillon left end to GB 44 for 14 yards (D.Hunter; H.Smith).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - GB 44(12:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 35 for -9 yards (J.Hicks). FUMBLES (J.Hicks) [J.Hicks] - RECOVERED by MIN-D.Tomlinson at GB 33. D.Tomlinson to GB 33 for no gain (R.Newman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 33(12:06 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to GB 33 for no gain (D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 33(11:23 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at GB 28 for 5 yards (J.Alexander) [D.Lowry].
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIN 28(10:45 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on MIN-J.Jefferson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at GB 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIN 38(10:39 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to GB 38 for no gain (R.Douglas) [P.Smith].
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MIN 38(9:51 - 3rd) G.Joseph 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:46 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 29 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29(9:06 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to MIN 42 for 29 yards (D.Wonnum). MIN-C.Dantzler was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(8:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to S.Watkins to MIN 33 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - GB 33(7:38 - 3rd) A.Dillon left end to MIN 22 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(6:53 - 3rd) R.Doubs left end ran ob at MIN 11 for 11 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(6:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Doubs to MIN 2 for 9 yards (A.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 2(5:21 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:16 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 25 for no gain (R.Douglas).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIN 25(4:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB-R.Gary - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 30(4:26 - 3rd) D.Cook right end ran ob at MIN 37 for 7 yards (R.Gary).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(3:47 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 36 for -1 yards (K.Clark - R.Gary).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIN 36(2:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 36 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 31(2:45 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 41 for 10 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 41(2:07 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to MIN 45 for 4 yards (K.Nixon).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 45(1:21 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 38 yards to GB 17 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(1:13 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to GB 26 for 9 yards (P.Peterson; C.Bynum).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GB 26(0:33 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 31 for 5 yards (J.Hicks; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 31(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 22 for -9 yards (D.Hunter).
|+23 YD
2 & 19 - GB 22(14:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 45 for 23 yards (C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(13:35 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 48 for 3 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 48(12:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 48(12:49 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 43 for -5 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Penalty
4 & 12 - GB 43(12:06 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-D.Campbell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 43 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - GB 38(11:58 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to MIN 16 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(11:52 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep middle to A.Thielen to MIN 38 for 22 yards (E.Stokes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 38(11:15 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook [P.Smith].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 38(11:09 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 41 for 3 yards (R.Gary; J.Reed).
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 41(10:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to GB 38 for 21 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(10:11 - 4th) D.Cook right end to GB 34 for 4 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 34(9:30 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at GB 27 for 7 yards (E.Stokes).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(8:52 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to GB 20 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 20(8:20 - 4th) A.Mattison up the middle to GB 10 for 10 yards (D.Campbell; E.Stokes). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play. MIN-C.Darrisaw was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 10(7:45 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to GB 10 for no gain (J.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 10(7:03 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson [R.Gary].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 10(6:58 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIN 10(6:52 - 4th) G.Joseph 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:48 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 30 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GB 30(6:17 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to GB 38 for 8 yards (J.Hicks - C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(5:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 46 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - GB 46(5:10 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to S.Watkins to MIN 49 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 49(4:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 49(4:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to MIN 44 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - GB 44(4:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Winfree ran ob at MIN 27 for 17 yards (P.Peterson). Penalty on MIN-D.Hunter - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 27(4:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GB 27(3:57 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson pushed ob at MIN 18 for 9 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GB 18(3:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to C.Watson.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GB 18(3:50 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Tonyan (E.Kendricks). Penalty on GB-Y.Nijman - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 18(3:45 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 34 for 16 yards (D.Campbell; A.Amos).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(3:37 - 4th) D.Cook right end to MIN 40 for 6 yards (P.Smith - K.Clark).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 40(3:32 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 43 for 3 yards (K.Clark - D.Campbell).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 43(3:28 - 4th) A.Mattison left guard to MIN 49 for 6 yards (I.McDuffie).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 49(2:44 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 48 for -1 yards (J.Reed - P.Smith).
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 48(2:00 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 46 for -2 yards (D.Campbell - J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - MIN 46(1:15 - 4th) D.Cook left end pushed ob at GB 48 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 48(1:08 - 4th) R.Wright punts 40 yards to GB 8 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GB 8(1:02 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to A.Dillon to GB 20 for 12 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Bynum).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(0:39 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to J.Deguara to GB 35 for 15 yards (H.Smith).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:17 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to J.Deguara to GB 48 for 13 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 48(0:02 - 4th) J.Love spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - GB 48(0:01 - 4th) J.Love pass short right to C.Watson to MIN 27 for 25 yards (J.Hicks; P.Peterson).
