|
|
|DEN
|SEA
Seahawks survive Wilson's return, edge Broncos on missed FG
SEATTLE (AP) It was a familiar scene in Seattle: Russell Wilson leading his team downfield for a game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.
This time, he wasn't given a chance by his new coach in Denver, pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.
With the Broncos facing fourth-and-5 in Seahawks territory with a minute remaining and all their timeouts, coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to let the clock run down to 20 seconds before sending out Brandon McManus to try the low-percentage kick.
''I don't think it was the wrong decision. I think he could make it,'' Wilson said after his return to the city where he played his first 10 seasons. ''Obviously in hindsight, we didn't make it, but if we were in that situation again, I wouldn't doubt whatever he decided.''
Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes as the Seahawks' offense started brilliantly in the post-Wilson era. Denver had plenty of chances after halftime but fumbled twice at the 1-yard line.
Then came the final minute, which raised plenty of questions about Hackett's clock management and decision-making in his debut as a head coach. NFL kickers are 2 for 35 on attempts of 64 yards or more since 1991, according to Sportradar, and McManus' career long is 61 yards.
The kick missed wide left, and instead of Wilson leading the 36th career fourth-quarter or overtime comeback of his career, the Seahawks celebrated to chants of ''Geno! Geno!''
''I was surprised that they took Russ out there,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Denver faced fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46 after Wilson hit Javonte Williams for a 9-yard gain. McManus said that was the exact spot on the field the offense needed to reach to give him a shot at the kick.
''I wish we would have gotten a lot closer, but it put us in that weird spot there because we were in field-goal range, but we were on that fourth-down situation,'' Hackett said. ''I didn't think we were gonna get that many yards. ... We just made our decision and wanted to take our shot there.''
Hackett then used his timeouts while the Seahawks kneeled down, elongating the Seattle celebration.
Smith and the Seahawks did very little offensively in the second half but their first half was good enough. Smith threw a touchdown pass of 38 yards to Will Dissly on the first possession of the season and hit Colby Parkinson for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Smith finished 23 of 28 for 195 yards, but was 17 of 18 for 164 yards in the first half.
''For him to go out there and get a win like that shows the confidence we have in him,'' Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf said.
Wilson was 29 of 42 for 340 yards and a touchdown. But Denver couldn't overcome its red-zone inefficiency with both Melvin Gordon III and Williams fumbling on plays snapped at Seattle 1-yard line.
''We can run the ball. We can pass the ball. We just have to be sound in the red zone. That's been our issue,'' Gordon said.
The Seahawks moved into first place in the NFC West after Arizona, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams all lost on Sunday.
Wilson went from being a disputed third-round pick to a franchise cornerstone that helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title. But his departure this past offseason in a trade to Denver was a messy conclusion to a mostly sparkling career with the Seahawks.
And Seattle fans were ready to let Wilson find out just what it was like to be an opposing QB at the stadium where he enjoyed so many triumphs.
''Just going out there and seeing him in a Broncos jersey was shocking to me,'' Metcalf said.
Wilson was greeted with lustful, guttural boos every time he stepped on the field from a crowd notorious for making noise. They started in pregame warmups and didn't decrease in volume throughout the victory.
Some signs in the stadium compared Wilson to Alex Rodriguez, who infamously left for a massive contract in Texas early in his baseball career. Others switched around the words from a catchphrase during his time in Seattle, urging the Seahawks, ''Let's Cook Russ.''
''Tonight was special, just on the other side than I'm used to. But it was still a special environment in a place that I've always loved,'' Wilson said.
Wilson and the Broncos had plenty of chances to silence the crowd.
Denver ran eight plays inside the Seattle 12 in the third quarter and came away with zero points after the two fumbles.
The Broncos had three more plays inside the Seattle 10 midway through the fourth quarter and still couldn't find the end zone. Denver reached the 3-yard-line but its third false start of the game moved Wilson back to the 8 and he was incomplete on his next two throws. McManus' 26-yard field goal with 6:13 left pulled the Broncos within 17-16.
INJURIES
Seattle safety Jamal Adams suffered what Carroll said after the game was a serious injury to his left quadriceps tendon. Adams limped off the field after nearly sacking Wilson in the first quarter and eventually was driven away on a cart.
Denver lost right guard Quinn Meinerz to a hamstring injury in the first half and cornerback K'Waun Williams to a hand injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host Houston on Sunday.
Seahawks: At San Francisco on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:39
|26:21
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|433
|253
|Total Plays
|64
|49
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|76
|Rush Attempts
|20
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|330
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|23-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-106
|5-77
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|54
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-51
|3-77
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-4 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|330
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|253
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
19
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|29/42
|340
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|12
|58
|0
|13
|6
|
J. Williams 33 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Williams
|7
|43
|0
|13
|19
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
19
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
20
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|7
|4
|102
|1
|67
|20
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|7
|4
|72
|0
|30
|11
|
J. Williams 33 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Williams
|12
|11
|65
|0
|13
|19
|
A. Beck 83 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Beck
|3
|2
|52
|0
|27
|7
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
8
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|6
|5
|33
|0
|12
|8
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|6
|
M. Boone 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Griffith 50 LB
|J. Griffith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 DT
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 DE
|R. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
10
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/4
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
20
FPTS
|G. Smith
|23/28
|195
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
12
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|43
|1
|25
|12
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
13
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|3
|43
|1
|38
|13
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|7
|7
|36
|0
|15
|8
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|3
|28
|0
|17
|5
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|4
|
N. Fant 87 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Fant
|4
|3
|16
|0
|13
|4
|
R. Penny 20 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Penny
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|8
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 SS
|Q. Diggs
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 LB
|U. Nwosu
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Coleman 24 CB
|J. Coleman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 23 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 39 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
5
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|50.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|25.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to SEA 0. D.Dallas to SEA 30 for 30 yards (C.Sterns).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:54 - 1st) R.Penny right end to SEA 30 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 30(14:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 37 for 7 yards (P.Surtain; J.Simmons).
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 37(13:38 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to DEN 46 for 17 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 46(13:02 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 49(12:52 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to DEN 42 for 9 yards (P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 42(12:19 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to DEN 38 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; M.Purcell).
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 38(11:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 68 yards from SEA 35 to DEN -3. M.Washington to DEN 11 for 14 yards (T.Muse).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 11(11:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 11(11:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Beck to DEN 36 for 25 yards (M.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(10:26 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Barton).
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 45(9:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to A.Beck pushed ob at SEA 28 for 27 yards (J.Brooks).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(9:04 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at SEA 18 for 10 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 18(8:34 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams (J.Adams).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 18(8:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 18 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 23(8:25 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to SEA 18 for 5 yards (S.Harris; J.Coleman).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 18(7:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to SEA 12 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - DEN 12(6:59 - 1st) B.McManus 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 61 yards from DEN 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 21 for 17 yards (A.Patrick - T.Cleveland).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 21(6:48 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to W.Dissly. PENALTY on DEN-R.Darby - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at SEA 21 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(6:40 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 45 for 13 yards (A.Singleton; J.Simmons). PENALTY on DEN-K.Jackson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(6:19 - 1st) T.Homer right guard to DEN 28 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; D.Williams).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 28(5:33 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to DEN 16 for 12 yards (J.Simmons; K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(4:49 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to DEN 12 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; B.Chubb).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 12(4:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to R.Penny to DEN 8 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 8(3:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 7 for 1 yard (J.Griffith). Official measurement
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SEA 7(3:00 - 1st) G.Smith up the middle to DEN 7 for no gain (D.Jones - J.Simmons). Official measurement
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 7(2:55 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DEN 20 for 13 yards (J.Adams).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(2:16 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 32 for 12 yards (J.Adams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(1:34 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 7 yards (J.Coleman - J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 39(0:54 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 47 for 8 yards (J.Brooks - Q.Diggs).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 47(0:09 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - DEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 40 for -2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 40(14:14 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 45 for 5 yards (C.Barton; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DEN 45(13:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (U.Nwosu) [J.Adams]. Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - DEN 45(13:23 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 36 yards to SEA 19 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by T.Lockett.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(13:14 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 20 for 1 yard (R.Darby).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 20(12:39 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 28 for 8 yards (P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 28(12:02 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to R.Penny pushed ob at SEA 31 for 3 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 31(11:28 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Eskridge to SEA 31 for no gain (J.Cooper). PENALTY on DEN-J.Cooper - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 31.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - SEA 46(11:01 - 2nd) R.Penny right tackle to DEN 28 for 26 yards (R.Darby). FUMBLES (R.Darby) - recovered by SEA-A.Blythe at DEN 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 26(10:13 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer to DEN 19 for 7 yards (R.Gregory). PENALTY on DEN-R.Gregory - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(9:51 - 2nd) R.Penny left tackle to DEN 19 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - SEA 19(9:14 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles up the middle to DEN 12 for 7 yards (B.Chubb - K.Jackson). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 19 - No Play.
|-8 YD
2 & 18 - SEA 29(8:48 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to DEN 37 for -8 yards (B.Browning).
|+6 YD
3 & 26 - SEA 37(8:04 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to M.Goodwin to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Simmons; A.Singleton).
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - SEA 31(7:25 - 2nd) J.Myers 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:20 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to DEN 24 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 24(6:34 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 33 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+67 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 33(5:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to J.Jeudy for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:34 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 28 for 3 yards (J.Griffith) [Dj.Jones].
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 28(4:50 - 2nd) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 32 for 4 yards (R.Darby). PENALTY on DEN-Dj.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 37(4:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to R.Penny.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 37(4:15 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to M.Goodwin ran ob at DEN 47 for 16 yards.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(3:37 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson pushed ob at DEN 29 for 18 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(3:07 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at DEN 25 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 25(2:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep right to C.Parkinson for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to DEN 0. M.Washington to DEN 21 for 21 yards (T.Muse).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 21(2:19 - 2nd) J.Williams right end to DEN 31 for 10 yards (M.Jackson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 44 for 13 yards (U.Nwosu; Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44(1:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to DEN 46 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu - Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 46(0:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to K.Hamler.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 46(0:48 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton pushed ob at SEA 24 for 30 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 24(0:38 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 24(0:33 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 32 for -8 yards (C.Barton).
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 32(0:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to SEA 22 for 10 yards (Q.Jefferson - Q.Diggs).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DEN 22(0:04 - 2nd) B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to DEN 4. M.Washington to DEN 20 for 16 yards (D.Dallas).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(14:56 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 18 for -2 yards (S.Harris - U.Nwosu).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 18(14:20 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 26 for 8 yards (S.Harris; J.Jones).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 26(13:37 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton ran ob at DEN 44 for 18 yards (J.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44(13:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton pushed ob at SEA 49 for 7 yards (M.Jackson).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 49(12:14 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at SEA 36 for 13 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams pushed ob at SEA 35 for 1 yard (C.Barton).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DEN 35(10:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - DEN 40(10:28 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Pass Interference - 31 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 9(10:22 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to SEA 6 for 3 yards (C.Barton; J.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - DEN 6(9:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 6 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 11(9:09 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Boone to SEA 9 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 9(8:25 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to SEA 1 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|Fumble
4 & Goal - DEN 1(7:42 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to SEA 1 for no gain (Q.Diggs - U.Nwosu). FUMBLES (Q.Diggs) - RECOVERED by SEA-M.Jackson at SEA 2. M.Jackson to SEA 10 for 8 yards (C.Sutton). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 10(7:33 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 11 for 1 yard (B.Chubb - Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SEA 11(7:12 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left [D.Williams].
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SEA 11(7:05 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on DEN-P.Surtain - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 16(7:01 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Surtain). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 31(6:55 - 3rd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 31 for no gain (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 31(6:21 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (Dj.Jones).
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 31(6:17 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 46 for 15 yards (P.Surtain - C.Sterns).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:41 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 47 for 1 yard (K.Williams - R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) - RECOVERED by DEN-J.Simmons at SEA 49. J.Simmons pushed ob at SEA 32 for 17 yards (G.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(5:31 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton (T.Woolen) [D.Taylor].
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(5:26 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to SEA 25 for 7 yards (P.Ford - J.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DEN 25(4:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to K.Hamler. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 4(4:38 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to SEA 4 for no gain (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 4(3:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to SEA 1 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs) [D.Taylor].
|Fumble
3 & Goal - DEN 1(3:08 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to SEA 3 for -2 yards (U.Nwosu). FUMBLES (U.Nwosu) - RECOVERED by SEA-M.Jackson at SEA -1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(3:05 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 22 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 22(2:32 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 22(2:28 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 31 for 9 yards (R.Darby).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 31(1:52 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle to SEA 35 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; D.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SEA 35(1:12 - 3rd) R.Penny right guard to DEN 42 for 23 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 35 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - SEA 25(0:40 - 3rd) G.Smith scrambles right end to SEA 39 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 39(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith right end to SEA 42 for 3 yards (R.Darby - A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(14:23 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 44 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - SEA 44(13:52 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 36 for -8 yards (B.Chubb). FUMBLES (B.Chubb) [B.Chubb] - recovered by SEA-C.Cross at SEA 36. C.Cross to SEA 36 for no gain (B.Chubb).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SEA 36(13:08 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (R.Darby).
|Punt
4 & 16 - SEA 36(13:01 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 47 yards to DEN 17 - Center-C.Tinker. M.Washington to DEN 20 for 3 yards (T.Homer).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(12:50 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at DEN 24 for 4 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(12:15 - 4th) J.Williams left end to DEN 26 for 2 yards (T.Woolen).
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 26(11:27 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton to DEN 43 for 17 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(10:51 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 44 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 44(10:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Jeudy to SEA 38 for 18 yards (J.Coleman).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(9:21 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to SEA 30 for 8 yards (S.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DEN 30(8:34 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy [U.Nwosu].
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 30(8:28 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy ran ob at SEA 16 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 16(7:54 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Saubert (M.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 16(7:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at SEA 9 for 7 yards (C.Barton).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 9(7:07 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at SEA 3 for 6 yards (C.Barton) [Q.Jefferson].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 3(6:33 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Tomlinson.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - DEN 3(6:28 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 8(6:28 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 8(6:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton [S.Harris].
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DEN 8(6:16 - 4th) B.McManus 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to SEA 0. D.Dallas to SEA 30 for 30 yards (E.Saubert).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(6:08 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 32 for 2 yards (A.Singleton - J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 32(5:31 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 34 for 2 yards (J.Simmons; R.Darby).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 34(4:54 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 24 for -10 yards (B.Chubb).
|Punt
4 & 16 - SEA 24(4:11 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 54 yards to DEN 22 - Center-C.Tinker - downed by SEA-P.Hart.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(4:02 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 5 yards (B.Mone).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DEN 27(3:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 27(3:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 32 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs). Official measurement Seattle challenged the first down ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(3:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 38 for 6 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 38(2:33 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 40 for 2 yards (A.Woods - J.Coleman).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 40(2:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 49 for 9 yards (J.Brooks - U.Nwosu).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(1:24 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 45 for -4 yards (C.Barton). SEA-C.Barton was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DEN 45(1:13 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - DEN 45(1:11 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to SEA 46 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Good
4 & 5 - DEN 46(0:20 - 4th) B.McManus 64 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC
-
BAL
NYJ
24
9
Final CBS
-
CLE
CAR
26
24
Final CBS
-
IND
HOU
20
20
Final/OT CBS
-
JAC
WAS
22
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIA
7
20
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
27
26
Final FOX
-
PHI
DET
38
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CIN
23
20
Final/OT CBS
-
SF
CHI
10
19
Final FOX
-
GB
MIN
7
23
Final FOX
-
KC
ARI
44
21
Final CBS
-
LV
LAC
19
24
Final CBS
-
NYG
TEN
21
20
Final FOX
-
TB
DAL
19
3
Final NBC
-
DEN
SEA
16
17
Final ABC